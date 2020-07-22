Class 11 sbcc part II

Successfully reported this slideshow.
In this part we are going to learn about
In the last presentation we learnt about Nature of matter and started about significant figures. A small clip on Significa...
Uncertaintyin Measurements
Rounding off SF along with Addition and Subtraction of Significant figures
 Question 1 Round off up to 3 significant figure the below numbers (a) 4.135 (b) 5.125 Answer By following the rounding r...
Laws of Chemical Combination is divided mainly into
Some more Ex
 In chemistry, the law of multiple proportions states that if two elements form more than one compound between them, then...
Find out the ratio for ?  SO2 and SO3  H2O and H2O2
 The law of multiple proportions is best demonstrated using simple compounds. For example, if one tried to demonstrate it...
Brief Descriptionof Laws
Gay Lussac’s discovery of integer ratio in volume relationship is actually the law of definite proportions by volume. The ...
Avogadro's law (sometimes referred to as Avogadro's hypothesis or Avogadro's principle) is an experimental gas law relatin...
Avogadro’s proposal was published in the French Journal de Physique. In spite of being correct, it did not gain much suppo...
In the next part we will lookabout Dalton’s atomictheory
Class 11
Ch. 1 Some Basic Concept of Chemistry
Part 2

  1. 1. In this part we are going to learn about
  2. 2. In the last presentation we learnt about Nature of matter and started about significant figures. A small clip on Significant figures (SF) in the next slide will make you understand the term in more detail about; Addition, Subtraction Multiplication and Division of SF
  3. 3. Uncertaintyin Measurements
  4. 4. Rounding off SF along with Addition and Subtraction of Significant figures
  5. 5.  Question 1 Round off up to 3 significant figure the below numbers (a) 4.135 (b) 5.125 Answer By following the rounding rules ,we get (a) 4.14 (b) 5.12 Question 2 Express the following in the scientific notation with 2 significant figures- (a) 0.0023 (b) 586,00 (c) 100.0 Answer (a) 2.3 × 10-3 (b) 5.9 × 10-4 (c) 1.0 × 102 Question 3 Round 451.45 to four, three, and two significant digits Answer (a) 451.4 (b) 451 (c) 450
  6. 6. Laws of Chemical Combination is divided mainly into
  7. 7. Some more Ex
  8. 8.  In chemistry, the law of multiple proportions states that if two elements form more than one compound between them, then the ratios of the masses of the second element which combine with a fixed mass of the first element will always be ratios of small whole numbers. This law is sometimes called Dalton's Law, named after John Dalton, the chemist who first expressed it.  For example, Dalton knew that the element carbon forms two oxides by combining with oxygen in different proportions. A fixed mass of carbon, say 100 grams, may react with 133 grams of oxygen to produce one oxide, or with 266 grams of oxygen to produce the other. The ratio of the masses of oxygen that can react with 100 grams of carbon is 266:133 = 2:1, a ratio of small whole numbers.
  9. 9. Find out the ratio for ?  SO2 and SO3  H2O and H2O2
  10. 10.  The law of multiple proportions is best demonstrated using simple compounds. For example, if one tried to demonstrate it using the hydrocarbons decane (chemical formula C10H22) and undecane (C11H24), one would find that 100 grams of carbon could react with 18.46 grams of hydrogen to produce decane or with 18.31 grams of hydrogen to produce undecane, for a ratio of hydrogen masses of 121:120, which is hardly a ratio of "small" whole numbers.  The law fails with non-stoichiometric compounds and also doesn't work well with polymers and oligomers.
  11. 11. Brief Descriptionof Laws
  12. 12. Gay Lussac’s discovery of integer ratio in volume relationship is actually the law of definite proportions by volume. The law of definite proportions, stated earlier, was with respect to mass. The Gay Lussac’s law was explained properly by the work of Avogadro in 1811.
  13. 13. Avogadro's law (sometimes referred to as Avogadro's hypothesis or Avogadro's principle) is an experimental gas law relating the volume of a gas to the amount of substance of gas present. The law is a specific case of the ideal gas law. A modern statement is: Avogadro's law states that "equal volumes of all gases, at the same temperature and pressure, have the same number of molecules." Note that in the Fig. given each box contains equal number of molecules. In fact, Avogadro could explain the above result by considering the molecules to be polyatomic. If hydrogen and oxygen were considered as diatomic as recognized now, then the above results are easily understandable.
  14. 14. Avogadro’s proposal was published in the French Journal de Physique. In spite of being correct, it did not gain much support.
  15. 15. In the next part we will lookabout Dalton’s atomictheory

