Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Blog obstetricia enfermera B L O G S O N S O L E S M A R T Í N E Z Y A L I C I A M A R C O S
I N T R O D U C C I Ó N • Blog sobre la obstetricia y cuidado de las mujeres durante el embarazo. Además podrá encontrar i...
¿QUÉ PUEDEN ENCONTRAR EN NUESTRO BLOG? Información sobre el desarrollo del feto. Métodos anticonceptivos. Información sobr...
¿CÓMO USAR NUESTRO BLOG? Para buscar algo exacto pulsamos e introducimos la palabra clave.
¿QUÉ APARECE EN CADA ENTRADA? Explicación Un apoyo a la explicación con diferentes herramientas gráficas.
APARIENCIA DE LA ENTRADA
HERRAMIENTAS COMPLEMENTARIAS Usamos un prezi para explicar las fases del embarazo de una forma sencilla.
También usamos una infografía sobre las ETS. 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 Mujer Hombre
También elaboramos un formulario.
COMENTARIOS Estamos abiertas a múltiples sugerencias y estaríamos encantadas de que nos comentarais vuestras
BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.pinterest.es/individua80/obstetricia/ https://medlineplus.gov/ https://obstetriciaenfermera.blogs...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentación sonsoles y alicia

28 views

Published on

Presentación del blog de obstetricia enfermera

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentación sonsoles y alicia

  1. 1. Blog obstetricia enfermera B L O G S O N S O L E S M A R T Í N E Z Y A L I C I A M A R C O S
  2. 2. I N T R O D U C C I Ó N • Blog sobre la obstetricia y cuidado de las mujeres durante el embarazo. Además podrá encontrar información sobre todo lo relacionado con la concepción y el desarrollo embrionario del feto.
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ PUEDEN ENCONTRAR EN NUESTRO BLOG? Información sobre el desarrollo del feto. Métodos anticonceptivos. Información sobre las ETS. Cambios durante el embarazo.
  4. 4. ¿CÓMO USAR NUESTRO BLOG? Para buscar algo exacto pulsamos e introducimos la palabra clave.
  5. 5. ¿QUÉ APARECE EN CADA ENTRADA? Explicación Un apoyo a la explicación con diferentes herramientas gráficas.
  6. 6. APARIENCIA DE LA ENTRADA
  7. 7. HERRAMIENTAS COMPLEMENTARIAS Usamos un prezi para explicar las fases del embarazo de una forma sencilla.
  8. 8. También usamos una infografía sobre las ETS. 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 Mujer Hombre
  9. 9. También elaboramos un formulario.
  10. 10. COMENTARIOS Estamos abiertas a múltiples sugerencias y estaríamos encantadas de que nos comentarais vuestras
  11. 11. BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.pinterest.es/individua80/obstetricia/ https://medlineplus.gov/ https://obstetriciaenfermera.blogspot.com/ Sonsoles Martínez Castaño Alicia Marcos Pérez Grado en Enfermería en la Universidad de Salamanca

×