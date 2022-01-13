Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health & Medicine
Jan. 13, 2022
Cannabis price product comparisons 2022 with graphs

Health & Medicine
Jan. 13, 2022
29 views

This report has been produced to show that there are appreciable quantitative differences in pricing and product availability among Sonoma County cannabis dispensaries. A comparison of prices for a sampling of popular cannabis products in the categories of Tinctures, Edibles, Topicals and Flower shows that sparc charges the highest prices in 3 of the 4 groups. sparc also ranks in the bottom two for total product offerings, save for one category.

  1. 1. Sonoma County Dispensaries: Price and Product Comparisons Mercy Wellness Organicann Solful sparc © EdgewireMedia 2022
  2. 2. Introduction This report has been produced in response to the difficulty a Sonoma City Councilmember experienced in locating data that shows a town with a single dispensary has higher prices than towns with multiple dispensaries. The councilmember stated that “if that (data) exists, I would love to see it.” It is important to take into account that a cursory comparison among dispensaries of one particular product with regard to price and/or availability cannot be taken as representative of the market as a whole. 2
  3. 3. Introduction cont. It is also necessary to acknowledge that affordability is relative to consumers’ income, and that competitive pricing is a driving factor in purchasing decisions, especially in these times of economic uncertainty. Many consumers are looking for the best deals, whether they’re wandering the aisles of Costco or Walmart, or searching online at Amazon. This is no less true for cannabis and dispensaries.
  4. 4. Our report takes a wider view, comparing the pricing and availability of specific brands and products among 4 popular Sonoma County cannabis dispensaries. Two, Solful and sparc, operate in the town of Sebastopol. Organicann and Mercy Wellness operate in Santa Rosa and Cotati, respectively. Data was compiled during the week of December 23-31. Nine categories are examined. They include availability and pricing of different types of products and brands. 4 Introduction cont.
  5. 5. The results show that there are appreciable quantitative differences between dispensaries and their offerings and that such data, readily available to consumers interested in searching for the best products and most affordable prices, provides them with the ability to make smart, money-saving purchases. An important takeaway is that a price comparison of a sampling of popular cannabis products in the classes of Tinctures, Edibles, Topicals and Flowers shows that sparc charges the highest prices in 3 of these 4 groups. sparc also ranks in the bottom two for total product offerings, save for one category. 5 Introduction cont.
  6. 6. Product Availability
  7. 7. Tinctures: Number of Brands and Products
  8. 8. Tincture: Popular Brand Price (Lowest to Highest) 8 © EdgewireMedia 2022  Mercy Wellness  Care by Design 18:1 DROPS – 30ml $65.00  Care by Design 1:1 DROPS – 15ml $30.00  Organicann  Care by Design 18:1 DROPS – 30ml $65.00  Care by Design 1:1 DROPS – 15ml $40.00  Solful  Care by Design 18:1 DROPS – 30ml $70.00  Care by Design 1:1 DROPS – 15ml $40.00  sparc  Care by Design 18:1 DROPS – 30ml $78.00  Care by Design 1:1 DROPS – 15ml $44.00
  9. 9. EDIBLES: Number of Brands and Products
  10. 10. Edibles: Popular Brand Price (Lowest to Highest)  Solful Care by Design 18:1 Mixed Berry Gummies $15.00  Sparc Care by Design 18:1 Mixed Berry Gummies $18.00  Mercy Wellness Kanha TRANQUILITY 1:1:1 BLUE RASPBERRY – 10 PACK $18.00  Solful Kanha TRANQUILITY 1:1:1 BLUE RASPBERRY – 10 PACK $18.00  Organicann Kanha TRANQUILITY 1:1:1 BLUE RASPBERRY – 10 PACK $18.00  Sparc Kanha TRANQUILITY 1:1:1 BLUE RASPBERRY – 10 PACK $22.00  Solful Care by Design 1:1 Soft Gels 10/pk $22.50  Mercy Wellness Care by Design 1:1 Soft Gels 10/pk $30.00  Organicann Care by Design 1:1 Soft Gels 10/pk $30.00  sparc Care by Design 1:1 Soft Gels 10/pk $33.00
  11. 11. TOPICALS: Number of Brands and Products
  12. 12. Topicals: Popular Brand Price (Lowest to Highest)  Solful Care by Design JOINT AND MUSCLE CREAM 1:1 – 1OZ $30.00 Care by Design JOINT AND MUSCLE CREAM 1:1 – 3OZ $52.50  Mercy Wellness Care by Design JOINT AND MUSCLE CREAM 1:1 – 1OZ $36.00 Care by Design JOINT AND MUSCLE CREAM 1:1 – 3OZ $66.00  Organicann (comparable) Cosmic View SKIN SALVATION 1:1-1OZ $36.00 (comparable) Cosmic View SKIN SALVATION 1:1- 3OZ not carried  sparc Care by Design JOINT AND MUSCLE CREAM 1:1 – 1OZ $40.00 Care by Design JOINT AND MUSCLE CREAM 1:1 – 3OZ $70.00 12
  13. 13. FLOWER: Indica and Sativa (total number of brands and products at most popular 3.5g size)
  14. 14. Flower: Average Price for Mid-Range THC Content (Typical 22%-23% THC content/all lineages/3.5g)
  15. 15. Dispensary Process Recommendations  There are a number of points on which we should be able to agree: 1) The chance that sparc will encounter any negative impacts in its first few months of operation is negligible. 2) Early tax numbers won’t necessarily reflect the business's viability.
  16. 16. Dispensary Process Recommendations cont. 3) That considering the agreement sparc has with the city, it will honor its community benefits commitments. 4) That a second dispensary will substantially increase tax revenue to the city:
  17. 17.  In 2020, California retail stores sold $4.4 billion worth of cannabis products, indicating almost 50% growth compared to 2019, and that by 2022, the recreational cannabis market in California is projected to reach $5 billion. Dispensary Process Recommendations cont.
  18. 18.  That locally, Santa Rosa’s coffers have “benefited from the retail growth as sales tax revenue from the businesses has increased from $163,729 at the end of fiscal 2018 to $1.1 million in the last fiscal year… That would equal $36 million in overall recreational sales on a yearly basis as the city taxes cannabis products at 3% for adult use…” Dispensary Process Recommendations cont.
  19. 19. Dispensary Process Recommendations cont.  Agreement on these points should eliminate the main considerations cited by the city council as barriers to moving the process forward.  SVCG proposes that the city issue the new RFP on April 1, 2022, in order to expedite the process and allow the city to realize the additional revenue promised by industry growth.
  20. 20. Dispensary Process Recommendations cont.  This three-month window will give the city some time to establish forward motion on some its more pressing needs.  Considering the process timeline could extend beyond six months to complete, the current dispensary will have ample time to establish its presence in the city.
  21. 21. Reference List Mercy Wellness Organicann Solful sparc Cannabis Price-Product Comparison 2022 *Excel File for Download Cannabis retailers upgrading stores in fight for competitive Santa Rosa market The Press Democrat, October 29, 2021 California Cannabis Market Projections Cannabis Business Plan, 2021 Cannabis Business Plan, 2021
  22. 22. Contact Information Sonoma Valley Cannabis Group SVCG@SonomaValleyCannabisGroup.com © EdgewireMedia 2022

