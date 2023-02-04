Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Web Design.pdf

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Welcome To All Eyes on Your Design: A Contemporary Guide to Website Imagery Looking back at website design graphics from t...
Our world is overflowing with images: The typical adult browses Instagram's staggering 95 million daily submitted photogra...
To begin, think about include these two popular photo types on your website: Stock photographs Many websites that need a l...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

5 Common Myths About Loft Conversions
Matthew511903
Interior Design Tips — 20 Insider Tricks from Top Designers.pptx
Anit Kapoor
UX for Good 2014 Final Presentation
UX for Good
Environment for architecture.ppt
SanthushFernando2
one.pptx
Deepali Hejib
session-guide-in-ict-DONE.docx
LarquinZerna
IE - 2 de 2.pdf
humbert101
ARQUI 01.pdf
italo aguirre evangelista
1 of 12 Ad

Web Design.pdf

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Design

Welcome To

All Eyes on Your Design: A Contemporary Guide to Website Imagery

Looking back at website design graphics from the 1990s to the 2020s reveals how it dynamically changed from static, pixelated, flat symbols to flowing, high-quality, dimensional pictures. Today's challenge for web designers is to combine cutting-edge visual technologies to develop a chic visual language that improves the overall look, feel, and performance of your site.
I'll go over the various types, uses, and game-changing technologies for imagery in web design in this article. Adi Huri, the creative product manager for WOW (visual innovation team), and I will then discuss five excellent practices for incorporating images into your own website.
What role does website imagery play in 2022?
When it comes to the aesthetic effect of your website in 2022, I have to agree that a picture really does say a thousand words.
Our world is overflowing with images: The typical adult browses Instagram's staggering 95 million daily submitted photographs for roughly 30 minutes each day. In addition, we see anything from 4,000 to 10,000 adverts per day.
Having said that, you want website visitors to look at something fresh when you build it. Choose images that helps viewers recall your distinctive brand identity rather than just following trends. Today, you can use cutting-edge UX design tools to give your visitors an eye-catching visual experience without compromising performance or security.
Types of website imagery
I'll go over the various image types you could utilize when building your website in this part. I'll also add the objectives of each type, suggestions for improving them, and examples of each type in use.
Photography
Website images may accomplish much more than simply promoting the sale of goods and tickets, despite the fact that we typically only think of product or event photos as marketing tools. Website photography may aesthetically captivate visitors and sell more than just a single product. You can also use a variety of tools, such as filters or cropping, to improve the visual identity of your photograps
To begin, think about include these two popular photo types on your website:
Stock photographs
Many websites that need a lot of graphics or have limited resources choose to use high-quality stock photographs. They can convey more generalized visual notions, while they are not only specific to your business identity (e.g. generic nouns: people, like "families"; places, like "beaches"; things, like "breakfast"; and ideas, like "partying.") There is usually a license associated with stock photographs.

Advice: gives its users access to a vast collection of premium stock photos that can be readily used on their websites. Most photos are created by a motivated internal staff to reflect current trends. If you still can't find what you're looking for, you can also use the Web Design Editor to incorporate royalty-free pictures from well-known libraries like Shutterstock

Welcome To

All Eyes on Your Design: A Contemporary Guide to Website Imagery

Looking back at website design graphics from the 1990s to the 2020s reveals how it dynamically changed from static, pixelated, flat symbols to flowing, high-quality, dimensional pictures. Today's challenge for web designers is to combine cutting-edge visual technologies to develop a chic visual language that improves the overall look, feel, and performance of your site.
I'll go over the various types, uses, and game-changing technologies for imagery in web design in this article. Adi Huri, the creative product manager for WOW (visual innovation team), and I will then discuss five excellent practices for incorporating images into your own website.
What role does website imagery play in 2022?
When it comes to the aesthetic effect of your website in 2022, I have to agree that a picture really does say a thousand words.
Our world is overflowing with images: The typical adult browses Instagram's staggering 95 million daily submitted photographs for roughly 30 minutes each day. In addition, we see anything from 4,000 to 10,000 adverts per day.
Having said that, you want website visitors to look at something fresh when you build it. Choose images that helps viewers recall your distinctive brand identity rather than just following trends. Today, you can use cutting-edge UX design tools to give your visitors an eye-catching visual experience without compromising performance or security.
Types of website imagery
I'll go over the various image types you could utilize when building your website in this part. I'll also add the objectives of each type, suggestions for improving them, and examples of each type in use.
Photography
Website images may accomplish much more than simply promoting the sale of goods and tickets, despite the fact that we typically only think of product or event photos as marketing tools. Website photography may aesthetically captivate visitors and sell more than just a single product. You can also use a variety of tools, such as filters or cropping, to improve the visual identity of your photograps
To begin, think about include these two popular photo types on your website:
Stock photographs
Many websites that need a lot of graphics or have limited resources choose to use high-quality stock photographs. They can convey more generalized visual notions, while they are not only specific to your business identity (e.g. generic nouns: people, like "families"; places, like "beaches"; things, like "breakfast"; and ideas, like "partying.") There is usually a license associated with stock photographs.

Advice: gives its users access to a vast collection of premium stock photos that can be readily used on their websites. Most photos are created by a motivated internal staff to reflect current trends. If you still can't find what you're looking for, you can also use the Web Design Editor to incorporate royalty-free pictures from well-known libraries like Shutterstock

Design
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
19k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.6k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.5k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.8k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.7k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

5 Common Myths About Loft Conversions
Matthew511903
0 views
Interior Design Tips — 20 Insider Tricks from Top Designers.pptx
Anit Kapoor
0 views
UX for Good 2014 Final Presentation
UX for Good
0 views
Environment for architecture.ppt
SanthushFernando2
0 views
one.pptx
Deepali Hejib
3 views
session-guide-in-ict-DONE.docx
LarquinZerna
2 views
IE - 2 de 2.pdf
humbert101
0 views
ARQUI 01.pdf
italo aguirre evangelista
0 views
Why AI Image Generators Won’t Replace UI_UX Designers & Illustrators.docx
Shakuro
0 views
Top Packaging Boxes Manufacturers and Suppliers in USA
Packaging Mines
0 views
Mechanical Seal.ppt
ssuser316466
2 views
fashion_design_portfolio_updating.pptx
Hafizobaidullah
1 view
CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION.pdf
LeeWes
0 views
Gamer.pptx
KrishnaKitti5
0 views
Design Thinking Process: The Journey from Empathy to End-Product-Applify
Emilysean1
3 views
What is Web Design?
Softnet Technoware Pvt. Ltd.
0 views
DWDM-SFP25G-10-C37-T02#131031.pdf
GLsun Mall
1 view
Good Slides on Architecture.ppt
poleshan
0 views
DWDM-SFP25G-10-C38-T02#131032.pdf
GLsun Mall
0 views
Personalized Wallpaper.pdf
totallycustom wallpaper
4 views
5 Common Myths About Loft Conversions
Matthew511903
0 views
1 slide
Interior Design Tips — 20 Insider Tricks from Top Designers.pptx
Anit Kapoor
0 views
22 slides
UX for Good 2014 Final Presentation
UX for Good
0 views
128 slides
Environment for architecture.ppt
SanthushFernando2
0 views
45 slides
one.pptx
Deepali Hejib
3 views
12 slides
session-guide-in-ict-DONE.docx
LarquinZerna
2 views
2 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.5k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.8k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.5k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.3k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Web Design.pdf

  1. 1. Welcome To All Eyes on Your Design: A Contemporary Guide to Website Imagery Looking back at website design graphics from the 1990s to the 2020s reveals how it dynamically changed from static, pixelated, flat symbols to flowing, high-quality, dimensional pictures. Today's challenge for web designers is to combine cutting- edge visual technologies to develop a chic visual language that improves the overall look, feel, and performance of your site. I'll go over the various types, uses, and game-changing technologies for imagery in web design in this article. Adi Huri, the creative product manager for WOW (visual innovation team), and I will then discuss five excellent practices for incorporating images into your own website. What role does website imagery play in 2022? When it comes to the aesthetic effect of your website in 2022, I have to agree that a picture really does say a thousand words.
  2. 2. Our world is overflowing with images: The typical adult browses Instagram's staggering 95 million daily submitted photographs for roughly 30 minutes each day. In addition, we see anything from 4,000 to 10,000 adverts per day. Having said that, you want website visitors to look at something fresh when you build it. Choose images that helps viewers recall your distinctive brand identity rather than just following trends. Today, you can use cutting-edge UX design tools to give your visitors an eye-catching visual experience without compromising performance or security. Types of website imagery I'll go over the various image types you could utilize when building your website in this part. I'll also add the objectives of each type, suggestions for improving them, and examples of each type in use. Photography Website images may accomplish much more than simply promoting the sale of goods and tickets, despite the fact that we typically only think of product or event photos as marketing tools. Website photography may aesthetically captivate visitors and sell more than just a single product. You can also use a variety of tools, such as filters or cropping, to improve the visual identity of your photograps
  3. 3. To begin, think about include these two popular photo types on your website: Stock photographs Many websites that need a lot of graphics or have limited resources choose to use high-quality stock photographs. They can convey more generalized visual notions, while they are not only specific to your business identity (e.g. generic nouns: people, like "families"; places, like "beaches"; things, like "breakfast"; and ideas, like "partying.") There is usually a license associated with stock photographs. Advice: gives its users access to a vast collection of premium stock photos that can be readily used on their websites. Most photos are created by a motivated internal staff to reflect current trends. If you still can't find what you're looking for, you can also use the Web Design Editor to incorporate royalty-free pictures from well-known libraries like Shutterstock and Unsplash. Custom photographs However, websites require specialized photography to effectively convey their unique characteristics, whether through product photography, client work samples, or headshots for an About Us page. Even while specialized photography can be pricey, many of your website's photographic demands can be satisfactorily
  4. 4. met by today's mobile devices; just make sure the images have a professional appearance and are high-resolution files. Video If images give website users a feeling, videos do so exponentially more. Videos can make it easier for website users to interact with more content thanks to their larger angle ranges, longer messages, animation, and other features. As a result, website designers are continuously looking for ways to include this potent optical tool into their creations, whether they employ conventional formats or more modern, cutting-edge video tools: Traditional video player Traditional video can serve as an educational tool and interest both new visitors and returning consumers, whether you upload an original movie to up your marketing game or insert a stock video for decoration into the design of your site. The most popular forms of video files are supported by, and you may embed movies in your website with only one click. Additionally, thanks to simple Editor connections, you can stream video straight from Vimeo and YouTube onto your website.
  5. 5. Transparent video is the only company that offers transparent films, which use an invisible background to get over the usual mp4 streaming restrictions and produce animated graphics that pop right off any device screen. This distinctive technology can be used by designers to enhance and add personality to a contemporary website. Additionally, customers are able to enjoy these top-notch micro animations on any browser or device. Recommendation: worked with designers, artists, and users from around the world to produce an exclusive collection of transparent videos. Unable to locate what you want? With our one-of-a-kind tool, you can upload and edit your own dynamic designs while changing the color, rotation, size, and motion. The Video Maker's intuitive interface makes it simple to edit the look and feel of your movies. VideoBox The VideoBox on is not a typical video player. The unique effects used by the decorative web design tool enable users to produce incredibly fascinating images for your site by taking movies beyond their conventional format.
  6. 6. You can use a Video Mask to cut your material into distinctive shapes to produce a striking visual effect, in addition to overlays, customized buttons and actions, and even the addition of shadows or borders. Video Mask A video mask can be used to shape-shift your movie and produce a striking visual effect. You can submit your own SVG file with a customized shape or choose from thousands of vector art and shapes. Vector Art Illustrations created using mathematical formulas are known as vector files, sometimes referred to as SVG (scalable vector graphic) files. Shape, size, and color customization are all possible with these malleable files. While the widespread internet use of these complex visuals may be taken for granted, you might not be aware that vector files were the sole force behind the revolution in web design. Recommendation: The WOW team's exclusive Vector Art collection features countless custom SVG images and icons honoring significant historical events, holidays, fashion trends, and distinctive causes (such as our latest collection supporting Ukraine). These images are scalable to any scale without pixelation, which is crucial for performance for modern designers.
  7. 7. In addition, you can upload your own SVG file and edit it using the Editor. Try flipping and rotating these images for a unique impact in addition to experimenting with color, opacity, size, form, and animation. SVGs are particularly susceptible to malicious security threats since they are text files. However, you can upload your own Vector Art with confidence knowing that it won't compromise website security because of sanitation engine. Backgrounds Choosing a background for your website helps you compose your imagery and sets the mood for your visitors when they enter and browse your site. Simple backdrops, such those with solid colors or patterns, can provide a solid framework for the content on your website. Choose from these fantastic options if you want a more expressive backdrop: Image backgrounds To improve the visual narrative of your website, employ high-resolution images or photos. However, you don't have to confine your background to a single image— you might, for instance, add strips to divide the text or use several photos. With
  8. 8. the addition of additional simple-to-use contemporary effects like picture layers and filters, a backdrop image can look even more intriguing. Tip: By combining your images with one of 13 scroll effects, such as parallax scrolling, which slows down the speed of your website background to create a 3D impression as users browse your site, you can make your imagery even more compelling. Alternatively, you might use freeze scrolling to keep your background image in place as site users browse the articles. Video background Given how video affects consumers today—as we've already discussed—many website designers now choose for video backdrops rather than static photos to attract users. To give your background even more dimension, use one of the three video overlay options available in the editor. Gradient background Website gradients are color changes that progressively transition from one main color point to another. In 2022, strong aesthetics will be popular in web design because they seem contemporary, cutting-edge, and provide depth to your design.
  9. 9. Advice: Although gradients are intricate designs, simplifies them. Without writing any special code, you may use the ready-to-use backdrops provided by the Editor, which range from radial and linear gradients to our very own cutting-edge Fluid Gradient. Gradients can also be used in conjunction with an image as the background of your website, as you can see in the image below. Expert website imagery design tips To discuss the best practices for website graphics, Adi Huri, Creative Product Manager for WOW, and I had a conversation. For aesthetic inspiration, we also hand-picked a selection of the top users' websites: Website imagery tip 1: Have fun with image tools With today's array of built-in tools, you can quickly create visual effects that previously required intricate coding or design software. "These graphic tools were developed by to simplify your life and enhance the appeal of your website. Performance is something we always think about, adds Adi. These aren't just for beginners; they may help anyone with a creative idea save time and money when producing high-quality images. Huri continues, "For instance, things like our Video Mask that let users to trim their own videos into unique shapes, filters, or overlays are something we previously required specialists and outside software to develop. Now, anyone can quickly apply these effects. The innovative website of Shine Blue Ivy creates a seamless and captivating experience for visitors by incorporating Video Masks, filters, and interactive scroll effects to give the site dimension. Website imagery tip 2: Add a favicon to your website
  10. 10. Your website graphics should support your design, strengthen your branding initiatives, and give visitors a natural feeling. Choose backgrounds, images, or vector art that have a similar look to your brand's other assets. Most key, make sure visitors can see your brand in the imagery on your website. In light of this, don't overlook one minor detail: the favicon for your website. This tiny indicator can be seen on your bookmarks, history, search results pages, and on the tab at the top of your computer browser. Adi asserts that a favicon is crucial to website navigation. If a website doesn't have one, I won't be able to discover it again when I navigate from one site to another. I don't know about you, but I currently have about 100 tabs open. From the color scheme and text design to the product pictures and, of course, the favicon, OK Drugs' online CBD store excels at having a unified presence. Website imagery tip 3: Don’t forget social share images Huri emphasizes that social share images, or the image that appears when a URL is shared on apps like Facebook and Whatsapp, are frequently overlooked by website owners. Social media share images can give consumers an excellent visual overview of your site even if the shared homepage lacks any visuals. Pick a social media share image that accurately represents the subject of each website page. Make sure you preview before hitting publish because each network has different requirements for social sharing images, titles, and descriptions. Website imagery tip 4: Pay attention to quality Pixelation, blurriness, and unbalance are no longer issues (unless, of course, your site hits on the nostalgic Y2K aesthetic trend.) However, your loading time shouldn't suffer as a result of those beautiful pictures. Use these general guidelines to get the best of both worlds:
  11. 11. File formats Make sure you upload your graphics, photos, videos, and other content in the optimal file format possible considering the variety of internet formats available. Use high-resolution media Make sure the files are excellent resolution in addition to using real, pertinent photos for your design. Adi explains, "We design tools that provide you extensive capabilities, doing everything on the backend to make sure it will be optimized for the web because we understand how essential performance is. "Since we constantly prioritize performance, you shouldn't let this discourage you from selecting high-quality media. Without sacrificing quality, we will optimize it to the precise screen dimension. Website imagery tip 5: Make your images accessible Everyone, regardless of ability, may interact with your website thanks to web accessibility.
  12. 12. Include alt-text for your website's images to improve the viewing experience for screen reader users. The HTML text succinctly and precisely conveys the role and content of the photos on your website. Write the alt-text as succinctly as you can. Screen readers can only alert a user that an image is present on the page in the absence of alt text. You may occasionally come upon alt text that is insufficiently detailed. But our photography isn't just supposed to provide visitors with a technical description; it also has a big impact on how your site feels, according to Adi. We need to provide more details to help those who are blind correctly understand what your graphics are trying to convey. An additional component of your site's performance that is touched on by adding meaningful alt text is SEO. The technique of using alt text is crucial for enhancing the performance of organic search since search engines utilize it to interpret the photographs and visuals on your website. Contact US Website: https://www.seoexpartebd.com/ Email: info@seoexpartebd.com WhatsApp: +8801758300772 Address: Head Office Shajapur Kagji para, Majhira, Shajahanpur 5801, Bogura, Banlgladesh. Thank You

×