Web Design.pdf

All Eyes on Your Design: A Contemporary Guide to Website Imagery



Looking back at website design graphics from the 1990s to the 2020s reveals how it dynamically changed from static, pixelated, flat symbols to flowing, high-quality, dimensional pictures. Today's challenge for web designers is to combine cutting-edge visual technologies to develop a chic visual language that improves the overall look, feel, and performance of your site.

I'll go over the various types, uses, and game-changing technologies for imagery in web design in this article. Adi Huri, the creative product manager for WOW (visual innovation team), and I will then discuss five excellent practices for incorporating images into your own website.

What role does website imagery play in 2022?

When it comes to the aesthetic effect of your website in 2022, I have to agree that a picture really does say a thousand words.

Our world is overflowing with images: The typical adult browses Instagram's staggering 95 million daily submitted photographs for roughly 30 minutes each day. In addition, we see anything from 4,000 to 10,000 adverts per day.

Having said that, you want website visitors to look at something fresh when you build it. Choose images that helps viewers recall your distinctive brand identity rather than just following trends. Today, you can use cutting-edge UX design tools to give your visitors an eye-catching visual experience without compromising performance or security.

Types of website imagery

I'll go over the various image types you could utilize when building your website in this part. I'll also add the objectives of each type, suggestions for improving them, and examples of each type in use.

Photography

Website images may accomplish much more than simply promoting the sale of goods and tickets, despite the fact that we typically only think of product or event photos as marketing tools. Website photography may aesthetically captivate visitors and sell more than just a single product. You can also use a variety of tools, such as filters or cropping, to improve the visual identity of your photograps

To begin, think about include these two popular photo types on your website:

Stock photographs

Many websites that need a lot of graphics or have limited resources choose to use high-quality stock photographs. They can convey more generalized visual notions, while they are not only specific to your business identity (e.g. generic nouns: people, like "families"; places, like "beaches"; things, like "breakfast"; and ideas, like "partying.") There is usually a license associated with stock photographs.



Advice: gives its users access to a vast collection of premium stock photos that can be readily used on their websites. Most photos are created by a motivated internal staff to reflect current trends. If you still can't find what you're looking for, you can also use the Web Design Editor to incorporate royalty-free pictures from well-known libraries like Shutterstock