Muestra o Análisis muestral

Muestra o Análisis muestral

Muestra o Análisis muestral

  1. 1. SONIA SOFIA LOREÑOVELIZ Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII Grupo:09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA MUESTRA O ANÁLISIS MUESTRAL La imaginación esmás importantequeel conocimiento.Muchasdelasideas quevinieron a mi y contribuyeron a mi formación científica,llegaron mientrasme encontraba absorto en un mundo de imaginación y fantasía,no mientrasutilizaba mi intelecto en la solución de algún problema “Albert Einstein” 1) INTRODUCCION: La representatividadde unamuestra,permiteextrapolaryporende generalizarlos resultadosobservadosenésta,ala poblaciónaccesible(conjuntode sujetosque pertenecen a la población blanco,que estándisponiblesparalainvestigación);yapartir de ésta,a la poblaciónblanco.Porende,unamuestraserárepresentativaono;sólosi fue seleccionadaal azar, esdecir,que todoslossujetosde lapoblaciónblancoyaccesible,tuvieron lamisma posibilidadde serseleccionadosenestamuestraypor ende serincluidosenel estudio (técnicade muestreoprobabilístico);yporotro lado,que el númerode sujetosseleccionados representennuméricamente alapoblaciónque le dioorigenrespectode ladistribuciónde la variable enestudioenlapoblación,esdecir,laestimaciónocálculodel tamañode lamuestra (Fig.1).Es así como el análisisde unamuestrapermite realizarinferencias,extrapolaro generalizarconclusionesalapoblaciónblancoconun altogrado de certeza(Dieterich,1996); de tal modoque una muestrase considerarepresentativade lapoblaciónblanco(Fig.2), cuandola distribuciónyvalorde lasdiversasvariablesse puedenreproducirconmárgenesde error calculables.1 Entonces,el muestreotieneporobjetivoestudiarlasrelacionesexistentesentre la distribuciónde unavariable "y"enunapoblación"z"y las distribuciones de estavariableenla muestraa estudio(HernándezSampieri etal.,2006). Para ello,esfundamental,entreotrascosasdefinirloscriteriosde inclusión(características clínicas,demográficas,temporalesygeográficasde lossujetosque componenlapoblacióna estudio) yde exclusión(característicasde lossujetosque puedeninterferirconlacalidadde losdatos o lainterpretación de losresultados) (ÁvilaBaray,2006; Arias-Gómezetal.,2016). (Fig.3). El objetivode este manuscrito,esentregarconocimientosgeneralesrespectode lastécnicas de muestreomásutilizadaseninvestigaciónclínica.1
  2. 2. SONIA SOFIA LOREÑOVELIZ Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII Grupo:09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Fig.1. Una muestraseráo no representativa,si fue seleccionadaal azar, esdecir todoslossujetosde lapoblaciónblancotienenlamisma posibilidadde serseleccionadosen la muestra.La poblaciónaccesible esel conjuntode sujetosque pertenecen a la poblaciónblanco,que estándisponiblesparalainvestigación. Fig.2. Generalizaciónde resultados.Larepresentatividadde la muestra, permite extrapolarlosresultadosa lapoblaciónde accesible y de ésta a la poblacióngeneral.1 Fig.3. Criteriosde elegibilidad.Loscriteriosde inclusióncorrespondenaaquellas características clínicas,demográficas,temporalesygeográficasde lossujetosque componen la población enestudio.Porsuparte,loscriteriosde exclusión correspondenalascaracterísticas de lossujetosque pueden interferirconlacalidadde losdatoso lainterpretaciónde los resultados.1 En estadística,unamuestraesun subconjuntode casoso individuosde unapoblación.Endiversasaplicaciones,interesaque unamuestrasea representativa,yparaellodebe escogerseunatécnicade muestraadecuadaque produzca una muestraaleatoriaadecuada.Tambiénesunsubconjuntode lapoblación,yparaser representativa,debetenerlasmismascaracterísticasde lapoblación.Si se obtiene una muestrasesgada,suinterésyutilidadsonmáslimitados,enfuncióndel gradode sesgosque presente.2 Comoun subgrupoo subconjuntorepresentativode lapoblación,extraídaseleccionadapor algúnmétodode muestreo,lamuestrasiempreesunaparte de la población.Si se tienen variaspoblaciones,entoncesse tendránvariasmuestras.Lamuestradebe poseertodala informacióndeseadaparatenerlaposibilidadde extraerla,yestosolose puede lograrcon una buenaselecciónde lamuestrayuntrabajo muycuidadosoyde altacalidadenla recogidade datos.2
  3. 3. SONIA SOFIA LOREÑOVELIZ Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII Grupo:09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2) DESARROLLO: Tipos de muestras En funciónde qué técnicasse llevenacabopara seleccionarlamuestra, contaremosconlas muestrasprobabilísticasoaleatoriasylasmuestrasnoprobabilísticas,dirigidasode juicio.3 La muestra probabilísticao aleatoria Las muestrasprobabilísticassonaquellasenlasque todosloselementosde lapoblación tienenlasmismasposibilidadesde serescogidos.Estasmuestrasse realizanmediante herramientasestadísticas;lascualesllevamosacaboen We are testers.Enprincipio,si la muestraesaleatoria,habrámás seguridadde que lascaracterísticasmás representativasde la poblaciónse encuentrenrepresentadas. 3 La muestra no probabilística,dirigidao de juicio Las muestrasno probabilísticassonaquellasenlasque laelecciónde loselementosde la muestrano depende de laprobabilidad;sinode quienrealizalamuestraode loscriteriosde la investigación.Estatécnicaesadecuadacuandolapersonaencargadade realizarel estudio conoce las característicasde lapoblaciónysabe cuál o cuálessonlosperfilesque le interesan para su muestra,enfunciónde losobjetivosde lainvestigación.3 El mejorresultadoparaunprocesoestadísticosería estudiaratoda lapoblación.Peroesto generalmente resultaimposible,yaseaporque supone uncoste económicoaltooporque requiere demasiadotiempo. Frente a ladificultadde haceruncenso(estudiode todalapoblación),se examinauna muestraestadísticaque representaráalatotalidadde lossujetos.Conlosresultados obtenidosmediante lamuestra,se intentaráinferir laspropiedadesde todosloselementos,mediante la estadísticainferencial.4 La muestraelegidadebe serrepresentativade la población.Lasmuestrastienenunnivelde confianzade labondadcon la que representana todoslossujetos,generalmente del 95% o superior.4
  4. 4. SONIA SOFIA LOREÑOVELIZ Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII Grupo:09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA CARACTERISTICAS Al momentode obteneruna muestra representativa,se debentenerencuentaalgunos aspectosque anticipadamente el investigadordebe conocer.Dentrode esosaspectosexisten ciertascaracterísticas pertenecientesaunamuestrarepresentativa. Estascaracterísticasson:  Las seleccionesse realizande manerarepresentativa.  Permite medirlaconfiabilidadque existeenlaestimaciónobtenida.  Basándose enel conocimientoobtenido,se asegurade producirlamayorcantidadde informaciónposible al menorcosto.  Es importante que searepresentativaconrelaciónatodoslosdatosexistentesenel conjuntoque tengancaracterísticassimilares.  Se encarga de determinarlaestabilidadde lasestadísticasunavezque losresultadosde laspruebasseanidentificadoscomolosmismossintomarencuentael aumentoque existe enel tamañode lamuestra.5 3) CONCLUSIONES Toda muestraque se va a elegirdebe de seranalizado,estudiadoparanoconfundirconuna población. La muestrase recabade unconjuntode poblaciónparaque estosindividuosseanestudiados Segúnel fin que cada empresa,instituciónopersonaasílorequiera. 4) REFERENCIAS: 1. https://scielo.conicyt.cl/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0717- 95022017000100037 2. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muestra_estad%C3%ADstica 3. https://www.wearetesters.com/investigacion-de-mercados/3-claves-para-calcular-la- muestra-adecuada-en-tu-investigacion-de-mercado 4. https://www.universoformulas.com/estadistica/descriptiva/muestra-estadistica/ 5. https://www.webyempresas.com/muestra- estadistica/#Caracteristicas_que_comprenden_la_muestra_estadistica 5) VIDEOS
  5. 5. SONIA SOFIA LOREÑOVELIZ Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII Grupo:09 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA https://sites.google.com/site/wikinfermeria/trabajo-final-de-grado/4-recursos-para-seleccion-de- muestra https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGtk_Ii9VBs

