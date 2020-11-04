Best prototyping software blog

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Best prototyping software

  1. 1. How Prototyping Software Process Model Works? Stage-Wise Explanation Prototyping software builds the software miniature at the initial stage so that designers and customers will get to know how it will appear. The software enables designers and developers to eliminate any errors in the initial stage of the design. This saves company costs by ensuring that the final product is as expected. The prototype is finalized after taking multiple feedbacks from customers and modifying it as per the customer requirements. After finalizing the prototype, the developers go ahead with the main software development, ensuring no errors in the design. Stages in Prototyping Process Model
  2. 2. The prototype model is not the complete system, but it gives an idea about the final product to the customers with overall functionalities. It is mainly used for large or complex systems where changing designs can be costly to an organization. Below are the stages involved in the prototyping process model: Communication This is the first stage where the designers collect the data required for software designing from the client. The purpose of the software is identified, and the pointers for more clarifications are outlined. Once the requirement is clear, the designers go ahead with the construction of the prototype.
  3. 3. Prototype Construction While constructing the prototype model, designers familiarize themselves with the prototype’s purpose along with the features that will be clear with the model. The best prototype software cost and development speed are considered. The prototype is designed based on the most required features of the customers. Customer Assessment After the completion of the prototype designing as per the client requirements, it is demonstrated to the client for further assessment. The client assesses the prototype based on the requirements. Post this assessment, if the client is satisfied, the prototype moves to the deployment stage. If not satisfied, the client suggests changes, which takes the prototype into the iteration stage. Prototype Iteration As per the suggestions given by the client, developers go ahead with the modifications in the software. The changes are made in the prototype until the client is fully satisfied, post which the prototype goes to the next step. Software Deployment Once the prototype is finalized, the actual software development process kicks in. The prototype makes it possible to understand the exact client requirements. After the requirements are understood well, the designers go ahead with the final software designing and deployment.

