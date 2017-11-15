Credit card fraud dection

Presented By: BIRAJADAR SONALI S. Roll No: 1 COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY Seminar on Credit Card Fraud Dete...
CONTENT 2 • INTRODUCTION • OBJECTIVE • LITERATURE SURVEY •METHODS • FRAUD MINER • CONCLUSION • REFERENCES
3 • Gives an intelligent credit card fraud detection model • It uses frequent itemset mining for finding legal as well as ...
4 • Some successful applications of various data mining techniques Self-organizing maps Neural network Bayesian classif...
5 OBJECTIVE • Develop a credit card fraud detection model which can effectively detect frauds from imbalanced dataset •Fra...
6 LITERATURE SURVEY •CardWatch – First neural network based credit card fraud detection •Ghosh and Reilly - A multilayer f...
7 Material and Methods 1. Support Vector Machine • First introduced by Cortes and Vapnik (1995) and they have been found t...
8 2. K-Nearest Neighbor • Stores all available instances then it classifies any new instances based on a similarity measur...
9 3. Naive Bayes • Supervised machine learning method • Predict the class of future instances • Attribute of a class varia...
10 4. Random Forest • Ensemble of decision trees • Ensemble methods is that a group of “weak learners” can come together t...
11 FRAUD MINER
12 Training phase - legal transaction pattern and fraud transaction pattern of each customer are created from their legal...
13  If the incoming transaction is matching more with legal pattern of the particular customer, then the algorithm return...
14 The training (pattern recognition) algorithm is given below. Step 1. Separate each customer’s transactions from the who...
15 The matching (testing) algorithm is explained below. Step 1. Count number of attributes in the incoming transaction mat...
16 CONCLUSION Proposed model works well with this kind of data since it is independent of attribute values. The second f...
17 1. http://www.google.com/ 2. Research Article Fraud Miner: A Novel Credit Card Fraud Detection Model Based on Frequent ...
18
