Education
Jan. 09, 2022
Organizing and Staffing

Education
Jan. 09, 2022
Nature and purpose of organization, principles of organization, types of organization, formal and informal organization, types of organization structure, departmentation, importance and bases of departmentaion, committees, meaning and types, centralization vs decentralization of authority and responsibility, span of control, MBO and MBE (meaning only), nature and importance of staffing, process of recruitment & selection (in brief)

Organizing and Staffing

  1. 1. 1 Unit 3 - POM Mr.T.Somasundaram UNIT IV MR.T.SOMASUNDARAM ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT KRISTU JAYANTI COLLEGE, BANGALORE.
  2. 2. UNIT IV ORGANISING & STAFFING Nature and purpose of organization, principles of organization, types of organization, formal and informal organization, types of organization structure, departmentation, importance and bases of departmentaion, committees, meaning and types, centralization vs decentralization of authority and responsibility, span of control, MBO and MBE (meaning only), nature and importance of staffing, process of recruitment & selection (in brief) 2 Mr.T.Somasundaram
  3. 3. ORGANIZING Definition: “Organizing is the process of defining and grouping the activities of the enterprise and establishing the authority relationships among them”. - Haimann “Organizing is the grouping of activities necessary to attain objectives, the assignment of each grouping to a manager with authority necessary to supervise it, and the provision for co-ordination and vertically in the enterprise structure”. - Koontz and O’Donnel 3 Mr.T.Somasundaram
  4. 4. Nature or Characteristics of Organizing: i) Common Objectives. ii) Specialization or Division of Labour. iii) Authority of Structure. iv) Group of persons. v) Co-ordination. vi) Communication. vii) Environment. viii) Rules and Regulations. ix) Universal process. 4 Mr.T.Somasundaram
  5. 5. Purpose or Importance or Advantages of Organizing: 1. Facilitate administration. 2. Increases the efficiency of management. 3. Facilitates growth and diversification. 4. Ensures optimum use of man and material resources. 5. Facilitates co-ordination and communication. 6. Permits optimum use of technological innovations. 7. Simulates creativity and initiative. 8. Increase in Specialization. 9. Facilitates development of managerial ability. 5 Mr.T.Somasundaram
  6. 6. Steps in Organizing (Or) Structure and Process of Organizing: 6 Determination of activities / Objectives Enumeration of activities / Objectives Grouping / Classification of activities Assignment of duties Delegation of Authority Establishment of structural relationship Co-ordination of activities Mr.T.Somasundaram
  7. 7. 1. Determination of activities:  To identify the work that must be done to achieve the goal. 2. Enumeration of activities:  List down the activities one by one. 3. Grouping of activities:  Grouping similar activities to form departments, division & sections.  It is done based on functions, processes, location & products. 4. Assignment of duties:  Groups are assigned to a person most suited for it. 7
  8. 8. 5. Delegation of authority:  Allotment of duties to specified persons is followed by delegation of authority. 6. Establishment of structural relationship:  Relationship should be clearly defined when persons are working together for a common goals. 7. Co-ordination of activities:  In order to get optimum performance. 8
  9. 9. PRINCIPLES OF ORGANIZATION Principles: 1. Principle of Unity of objective. 2. Principle of division of work or specialization. 3. Principle of efficiency. 4. Principle of span of control. 5. Principle of scalar chain or line of authority. 6. Principle of unity of command. 7. Principle of unity of direction or co-ordination. 8. Principle of authority and responsibility. 9 Mr.T.Somasundaram
  10. 10. 9. Principle of balance. 10. Principle of flexibility. 11. Principle of continuity. 12. Principle of simplicity. 13. Principle of leadership facilitation. 14. Principle of leadership facilitation. 15. Principle of stability. 10 Mr.T.Somasundaram PRINCIPLES OF ORGANIZATION
  11. 11. Types of Organization Formal Organization: “The formal organization is a system of well defined jobs, each bearing a definite measure of authority, responsibility and accountability”. - Allen “A formal organization typically consists of a classical hierarchical structure in which positions, responsibility, authority, accountability and the line of command are clearly defined and established. 11 Mr.T.Somasundaram
  12. 12. Characteristics of formal organization:  Formal organization structure is laid down by top management to achieve organizational goals.  Formal organization is bound by rules, regulations and procedures.  Formal organization is flexible & properly planned.  Based on principle of division of labour and efficiency in operations.  Concentrates more performance of jobs and not on individuals performing.  Coordination & control, responsibility and accountability at all levels.  In formal organization, coordination proceeds according to the prescribed patter.  Unity of command. 12
  13. 13. Advantages of formal organization: Conflict among workers are automatically reduced since definite boundaries are clearly defined. Overlapping of responsibility is easily avoided. Ensure stable organization, motivates the employees. Enables the people of organization to work together. Disadvantages or criticisms of formal organization: It does not consider the sentiments of organizational members. It does not consider the goals of individuals and it is designed to achieve goals of the organization only. It is bound by rigid rules, regulations and procedures and this make the achievement of goals difficult. 13
  14. 14. Informal Organization: “Informal organization refers to the relationship between people in the organization based on personal attitudes, emotions, prejudices, likes, dislikes etc. an informal organization is an organization which is not established by any formal authority, but arises from the personal and social relations of the people”. The Informal organization relationship exists under the formal organization also. The informal organization give a greater job satisfaction to the individuals and result in maximum production. 14
  15. 15. Characteristics of informal organization:  It arises without any external cause (i.e.) Voluntarily.  It is created based on similarity. (age, gender, place, caste, etc.)  There is no place in organization chart, one of parts of total organization.  There is no structure and definiteness to informal organization.  Person become members of several informal organization.  There is no rules and traditions of informal organization but followed. 15
  16. 16. Advantages of informal organization:  It motivates workers and also maintains stability of work.  It fills up gaps and deficiency of formal organization.  It fills up gap among abilities of managers.  It encourage the executives to plan work correctly and act accordingly.  It is one of the useful channel of communication. Disadvantages of informal organization:  It function in ways that are counter productive and stand in way of achieving organization objectives.  Indirectly reduces effort of management to promote greater productivity.  Spreads rumour among workers regarding functioning of organization unnecessarily. 16
  17. 17. Difference between Formal and Informal Organization: 17 S.No Point of view Formal Organization Informal Organization 1 Origin Created deliberately and consciously by frames of organization Created spontaneously and naturally 2 Purpose Created for achieving legitimate objectives of organizations Created by members of organization for social and psychological satisfaction 3 Nature Planned and Official Unplanned and Unofficial 4 Size It may quite large It may be small in size 5 Nature of groups Stable and continue for very long period of time Quite unstable in nature
  18. 18. 18 S.No Point of view Formal Organization Informal Organization 6 Number of groups More Less 7 Structure Definite structure, mechanical & rational Structureless, impersonal & emotional 8 Authority Authority flows from top to bottom Flows upward to downwards from horizontally 9 Communication Flows through prescribed chain of command Pass through informal channels which don’t have one single form 10 Control process Rigid rules and regulations Group norms and values
  19. 19. Organization structure Meaning: It is a system that outlines how certain activities are directed in order to achieve the goals of an organization. It include rules, roles and responsibilities. It determines how information flows between level within the company. It looks like a pyramid with a narrow top and broad bottom. It shows the authority and responsibility relationships between the various positions in the organization by showing who reports to whom. 19
  20. 20. Organization structure Definition: Organizational Structure refers to the hierarchical arrangement of various positions in an enterprise. It defines the relationship between various positions, departments and persons. It defines the formal relationship into managerial hierarchy. Importance of Organization Structure:  It improve team work and productivity by working together.  It determines the location of decision making.  It stimulates creative thinking and initiative among organizational  members.  It facilitates growth of enterprise by increasing its capacity.  It provides pattern of communication and coordination.  It helps members to know about his roles. 20
  21. 21. Elements of Organization structure The seven elements to be considered while designing the organizational structure are – 1. Work Specialization:  Each worker is assigned a specific, repetitive task.  Job will be breaking into small standardized tasks, which makes people more focused and active.  Individual employee will specialize in doing part of small task. 2. Departmentation:  It means division of total work into individual functions and sub functions.  These groups are called work units, otherwise it is called departments. 21
  22. 22. 3. Chain of Command: It is line of authority that extends from top of organization to lowest levels. It decides amount of authority, responsibility and accountability at each level of chain. 4. Unity of Command: It is a process of an employee can receiving the command from only one superior. It undermine authority, endanger discipline and disturb order and stability in case of two or more superiors. 22
  23. 23. 5. Span of Management:  It refers to the no. of subordinates who can managed effectively by superior.  It is also called span of organization or span of supervision. 6. Centralization and Decentralization:  Centralization refers to concentration of authority.  Decentralization refers to dispersion of authority. 7. Formalization:  Organizational structure is formalized or standardized for simplicity and efficiency.  Employees are free to proceed according to their liking, if formalization is low & they have to behave according to set rules and regulations. 23
  24. 24. Types of Organization structure Organization structure is primarily concerned with the allocation of tasks and delegation of authority. The five major types of organization structure are - 24 1. Line Organization 2. Functional Structure 3. Line and Staff Organization 4. Project Organization 5. Matrix Organization
  25. 25. 1. Line Organization:  It is the oldest type of organization structure.  It has unbroken vertical line through authority flows from top to the bottom of organization.  Every manager exercises direct authority to his subordinates.  This is hierarchical arrangement of authority and no separate supportive or service units. (E.g.) Manufacturing manager himself has to arrange for recruitment, selection and training of workers for production department. Line Organization is of two types – a) Pure Line Organization b) Departmental Line Organization 25
  26. 26. a. Pure Line Organization:  In pure line organization, all persons at a given level perform same type of work.  The divisions are solely for purpose of control and direction.  Departmental divisions are made only for sake of convenience and control.  All workers perform the same type of work. 26
  27. 27. b. Departmental Line Organization:  It divides the enterprise into different departments which are convenient for control purposes.  Unity of control and line of authority flows from top to bottom.  Different departments are put under control of departmental managers, where they get orders directly from General Manager.  Every department has its own line of organization. 27
  28. 28. Line organization is suitable in following cases - i) Where business is carried on a small scale and few subordinates are employed. ii) Where the work is largely of routine nature and methods of operation are simple. iii) Where continuous processes are employed. (E.g.) Sugar industry. 28
  29. 29. Advantages:  Simplicity  Identification of Authority & Responsibility  Cordination  Orderly Communication  Economical  Quick Decisions  Unity of Command  Executive Development Disadvantages:  Lack of specialisation  Overloading  Lack of initiative  Instability  Autocratic approach
  30. 30. 2. Functional Organization Structure:  Functional organization is based on concept of ‘Functional Foremanship’suggested by F.W. Taylor.  As organization grows in size, line organization provides inadequate and it becomes necessary to introduce specialization.  It is divided into no. of functional areas and each function managed by expert in that area.  Every operating executive receives orders from several functional specialists within a functional department. (E.g.) Purchase department handles purchases for all departments. Personnel manager will decide queries related to salary, promotions, etc. 30
  31. 31. Functional Organization Structure 31
  32. 32. Advantages: Specialization Reduction or workload Easier staffing Higher efficiency Scope for expansion Disadvantages: Double command Complexity Delay in decision- making Lack of co-ordination Expensive
  33. 33. 3. Line and Staff Organization:  Line and Staff organization is a combination of line and functional structure.  Line authority flows in a vertical line as in line organization and staff specialists don’t have power of command over subordinates in other departments.  Staff positions are created to support the line managers.  Staff specialist, has line authority over subordinates in his own department. (E.g.) Chief Accountant has command authority over accountants and clerks in accounts department, but he has only advisory relationship with other departments. 33
  34. 34. Line and Staff Organization 34
  35. 35. Advantages: Expert Advice Relief to top executives Quality decisions Flexibility Disadvantages: Line staff conflicts Confusion Ineffective staff Expensive
  36. 36. 4. Project Organization Structure: A project organization is one in which a project structure is created as a separate unit or division with a permanent functional structure. It has workers from various functional departments who work under overall leadership, control and co- ordination of a project manager. Team of specialists and workers from different functional areas to work on project. Project team functions under overall control and leadership of project manager. 36
  37. 37. Project Organization Structure 37
  38. 38. Advantages: Concentrated attention on project work Advantages of team specialization Timely completion of the project. Disadvantages: Problem pf co-ordination Unclearly defined relationships Feeling of insecurity among personnel
  39. 39. 5. Matrix Organization Structure:  Matrix structure is a hybrid organizational form consists both project and functional structures.  It has dimensional pattern to meet problems of growing size and complexity of undertakings.  In project structure, separate groups are created for managing and completing responsibility assigned to one project manager. (suitable for small no. of projects).  In matrix structure, responsibility are shared with others in organization. (suitable for large no. of projects). “Matrix organization is any organization that employs multiple command structure but also related support mechanism and an associated organizational culture and behaviour pattern”. 39
  40. 40. 40 Unit 3 - POM Mr.T.Somasundaram Matrix Organization Structure
  41. 41. Advantages: Best utilization of organizational resources. Flexible Structure. Development of Personnel. High motivation and morale of employees. Disadvantages: Confusion caused by double line of command. Phenomenon of friction and passing the buck. Conflicts over division of authority and sharing of resources.
  42. 42. Departmentation Definition: “A departmentation is a process of dividing the large monolithic functional organization into small and flexible administrative units”. - Knootz & O’Donnell “Departmentation means the process of grouping of similar activities of the business into department, division or other homogeneous units. It is used for the purpose of facilitating smooth administration at all levels”. “A department is a distinct area, division or branch of an enterprise over which a manager has authority for the performance of specific activities”. 42
  43. 43. Importance of Departmentation: 1. Specification – it helps to grow specification in various activities which leads to improving the efficiency. 2. Feeling of autonomy – gives independent charges to managers and increases their responsibilities and efficiency. 3. Fixation of responsibility – responsibilities of work defined precisely and accurately fixed. 4. Development of Management – it perform specialized functions and develop for higher positions and facilities development of managerial personnel by providing opportunities. 43
  44. 44. 5. Facility in Appraisal – managers perform specified jobs and facilitates administrative control as standards of performance for each department. 6. Budget Preparation – it makes the preparation of budget for departments easier as well as for organization. 7. Proper Supervision – authority for making decisions is diffused to managers of departments and works are assigned to each individual department wise, supervision and control become easier. 44
  45. 45. Bases or Types of Departmentation Types of Departmentation: 1. Departmentation by numbers. 2. Departmentation by time. 3. Departmentation by Enterprise function. 4. Departmentation by territory or Geography. 5. Departmentation by customers. 6. Departmentation by equipment or process. 7. Departmentation by product or service. 45
  46. 46. 1. Departmentation by numbers:  It is created on basis of number of persons forming the department.  Each group is controlled by supervisor or an executive. (E.g.) Army soldiers are grouped into squads, companies, brigades and regiments on basis of number prescribed for each unit.  In manufacturing unit, this basis is followed at lower level of hierarchy. Disadvantages:  It requires more specialized and different skills person in advanced technology world.  Specialized person in groups are frequently more efficient than those based on numbers.  It is useful at lower level of organization structure. 46
  47. 47. 2. Departmentation by Time:  Business activities are grouped together on the basis of time of performance. (E.g.) Manufacturing unit working in three shifts of eight hours each per day may group the activities shift wise and having separate department for each shift. Advantages:  Service rendered around the clock basis.  It is possible to use processes that can’t be interrupted.  Expensive capital equipment can be used (i.e.) 24 hrs/day.  Part time work for the students those studying during the day. Disadvantages:  Supervising may be lacking during night shift.  Difficult to switch from a day shift to night shift.  Create problems in coordination and communication.  Overtime rates can increase the cost of product. 47
  48. 48. 3. Departmentation by Enterprise function:  It is based on activities grouped on basis of functions which to be performed. 48 President Vice - President Managing director Marketing dept Finance dept Personal dept Production dept •Market research • Market planning •Sales administration •Advertising •Production planning • Production engineering •Purchasing •Tooling • Repairs • Recruitment & selection • Training •Labour •Financial planning • Budgets •General accounting •Cost accounting
  49. 49. Advantages:  It is logical, scientific & time proven, natural method.  It provides specialization of work which makes maximum utilization of resources.  There is proper performance control & facilitates delegation of authority.  It facilitates coordination activity with department.  It eliminates duplication of costs & effective control over a function. Disadvantages:  Due to overspecialization, it is difficult to handle problems.  It discourage communication across functions.  It increases work load & responsibility of departmental heads.  It doesn’t offer any scope for training for overall development.  It grows in size to justify their costs.  It is difficulties in coordinating the activities of different department. 49
  50. 50. 4. Departmentation by Territory or Geography:  It operates in different geographical areas, each with distinct needs to create departments alone geographical lines.  It is grouped in area – wise and incharge of one person and it helps to increase sales.  It is used for large scale enterprise which are geographically spread out like Banking, Insurance, transport, etc. 50 President Managing director Northern region Eastern region Central region Western region Southern region
  51. 51. Advantages:  It places responsibility at a lower level & improves coordination.  The sales increased with help of intimate knowledge.  It reduces cost of operation and gains saving in time.  The area manager can specialize in peculiar problems.  It gives better coordination of activities in regional offices.  It provide opportunities to managers to improve their skill.  It facilitates expansion of business. Disadvantages:  There is lack of communication due to geographical distance.  It increase no. of personnel & leads to high operational cost.  It has friction between regional managers.  Coordination & control of head office is less effective.  Duplication of physical facilities due to high operation cost.  Small business unit can’t manage high operation cost. 51
  52. 52. 5. Departmentation by Customers:  It is preferred when the needs of customers are different in nature.  This is market oriented where departments are created to serve market or marketing channels. (E.g.) bank divided into loan section, corporate banking, agricultural banking, mortgage loans, etc. 52 Branch Manager Manager corporative loans Manager personal loans Manager business loans Manager agricultural loans Manager housing loans
  53. 53. Advantages:  It facilitates concentration on customer needs and satisfaction.  Types of customers satisfied through specialized staff.  It develop specialization among staff members.  It helps to get feel of market dynamics based on preferences of customers, competitors, etc. Disadvantages:  It requires managers & staff expert in customers problems.  Duplication of activities.  Underutilization of facilities and manpower during low demand.  Grouping of customers & their definition become difficult.  Production activities can’t be organized under methods of departmentation.  Some group of customers may expand and flourish or disappear. 53
  54. 54. 6. Departmentation by Process or Equipment:  Activities are grouped on basis of production processes or equipment involved.  The main objective of this type is to achieve efficiency & economy. (E.g.) Textile mill have departments like spinning, ginning, wearing, dyeing & printing, packing, sales, etc. 54 President General Manager Ginning Dying and printing Weaving Spinning Packing and Sales
  55. 55. Advantages:  It uses specialized technology.  It provides utilization of specialized equipment & special skill.  There is no duplication of activities.  Economy in operation due to location of similar type of machines.  No interruption of departments or process.  Specialization & division of labour is followed. Disadvantages:  Coordination is difficult.  Department doesn’t focus their efforts on costs and its reduction.  Specialists are essential to each process.  No training to staff members & lack of overall development.  Separate rooms for operations & other facilities to all process.  Conflict arise among managers of different processes. 55
  56. 56. 7. Departmentation by Product or Service:  It is formed according to type of product & used in multi-line corporations (product expansion, diversification, manufacturing, etc). (E.g.) Hindustan Lever limited have separate division based on product lines (various products). 56 General Manager Heavy Engineering division Power products division Automobile Earth moving equipment division Finance Sales Production Personal Finance Sales Production Personal Finance Sales Production Personal Sales Production Personal
  57. 57. Advantages:  Attention on product line which facilitates product expansion & diversification.  Maximum utilization of personal efficiency of workers.  Improves coordination of functional activities.  Quick response to changes in environment.  It provides excellent training ground to managers.  Better services provided to customers, performance of product is evaluated.  Easy for expansion & diversification of activities.  Possibility for gaining economy in manufacturing. Disadvantages:  Possibility of duplication of work, requires more person.  Creates problem of effective control over product divisions.  Machines & equipment may not fully utilized.  Requires additional cost for maintaining a sales personnel. 57
  58. 58. Committees Meaning:  Committees are formal bodies with a definite structure in the organization.  It may review budgets, formulate plans for new products or make policy decisions.  Committee have power to make recommendations and suggestions. Definition: “A Committee is a body of persons appointed or elected to meet on an organized basis for consideration of matters brought before it.” 58
  59. 59. Objectives of Committee: To have consultation with various persons to secure their view-points on different aspects of business. To give participation to various groups of people. To secure cooperation of different departments. To coordinate the functioning of different departments and individuals by bringing about unity of direction. To avoid the concentration of too much authority in a single individual. 59
  60. 60. Features of Committee:  It is a group of person performing a group task with the object of solving certain problems.  Committee may formulate plans, make policy decisions or review the performance of certain units.  There is no limitation on maximum no. of persons.  It can deliberate only on matters that brought before it.  It may be constituted at any level of organization and its members can drawn from any level or function.  A person can be member of more than one committee at the same time. 60
  61. 61. Types of Committee: 1. Line and Staff Committees:  If committee is vested with authority and responsibility to decide and whose decision is implemented invariably, is known as a line committee. (E.g.) Board of Directors is a line committee of the representatives of its members, which is authorized to take and implement policy decisions.  If committee is appointed merely to counsel and advise, is known as staff committee. (E.g.) committee composed of heads of various departments may meet at periodical intervals to counsel the chief executive. 61
  62. 62. 2. Formal and Informal Committees:  When a committee is constituted as a part of organization structure and has clear-cut jurisdiction is known as formal committee.  Informal committee is formed to advise on certain complicated matters, management doesn’t want to set up formal committee and don’t form part of organization structure. 3. Standing and Ad hoc Committees:  Formal committees, which are of permanent character are known as standing committees.  Adhoc committees are temporary bodies, which may be forma or informal.  This committee is appointed to deal some special problem and stops functioning after its job over. 62
  63. 63. 4. Executive Committees: It is a committee, which has power to administer the affairs of the business. 5. Coordinating Committees: Committee is generally constituted to coordinate the functioning of different departments. It is representatives of different department who meet periodically to discuss their common problems. 63
  64. 64. Advantages Disadvantages The knowledge and experience of the individuals can be pooled together. Constitution of a committee may be costly both in terms of time and money. It is useful for coordinating the activities among various organizational units. The decision making process in a committee is slow. Committees are often used to give representation to various interest groups. Many times committee meeting result into indecision. Committees are useful for transmission and sharing of information. Many managers try to impose their own personal decisions through committees. It can be used to consolidate broken authority. It can be used as a tool of management development.
  65. 65. Centralization and Decentralization Definition - Centralization: “It is the process of transferring and assigning decision-making authority to higher levels of an organizational hierarchy. The span of control of top managers is relatively broad, and there are relatively many tiers in the organization. Characteristics: • Philosophy / emphasis on: top-down control, leadership, vision, strategy. • Decision-making: strong, authoritarian, visionary, charismatic. • Organizational change: shaped by top, vision of leader. • Execution: decisive, fast, coordinated. Able to respond quickly to major issues and changes. • Uniformity: Low risk of dissent or conflicts between parts of the organization. 65
  66. 66. Advantages: • Provide Power and prestige for manager • Promote uniformity of policies, practices and decisions • Minimal extensive controlling procedures and practices • Minimize duplication of function Disadvantages: • Neglected functions for mid. Level, and less motivated beside personnel. • Nursing supervisor functions as a link officer between nursing director and first-line management. 66 Unit 3 - POM Mr.T.Somasundaram
  67. 67. Definition - Decentralization: “It is the process of transferring and assigning decision-making authority to lower levels of an organizational hierarchy. The span of control of top managers is relatively small, and there are relatively few tears in the organization, because there is more autonomy in the lower ranks. Characteristics: • Philosophy / emphasis on: bottom-up, political, cultural and learning dynamics. • Decision-making: democratic, participative, detailed. • Organizational change: emerging from interactions, organizational dynamics. • Execution: evolutionary, emergent. Flexible to adapt to minor issues and changes. • Participation, accountability: Low risk of not-invented-here behavior. 67
  68. 68. Advantages: • Raise morale and promote interpersonal relationships • Relieve from the daily administration • Bring decision-making close to action • Develop Second-line managers • Promote employee’s enthusiasm and coordination • Facilitate actions by lower-level managers Disadvantages: • Top-level administration may feel it would decrease their status • Managers may not permit full and maximum utilization of highly qualified personnel • Increased costs. It requires more managers and large staff • It may lead to overlapping and duplication of effort 68 Unit 3 - POM Mr.T.Somasundaram
  69. 69. Centralization Decentralization Unification of powers and authorities, in the hands of high-level management Dispersal of powers and authorities by the top level to the functional level management. It is the systematic and consistent concentration of authority at central points. It is the systematic delegation of authority in an organization Centralization is best for a small sized organization Large sized organization should practice decentralization. Formal communication exists in the centralized organization Communication stretches in all directions. In centralization due to the concentration of powers in the hands of a single person, the decision takes time. On the contrary, decentralization proves better regarding decision making as the decisions are taken much closer to the actions There are full leadership and coordination in Centralization Decentralization shares the burden of the top level managers. Lies with the top management. Multiple persons have the power of decision making.
  70. 70. Span of Control Definition: “Span of management means the number of people managed effectively by a single superior in an organization. It is also known as “Span of Control”, “Span of Supervision”, “Span of Authority”, “Span of responsibility”. “It is better term because control and supervision are elements of management”.  Ideal no. of subordinates is four in case of higher level & 8 – 12 in case of bottom level (L.Urwick).  20 to 30 subordinates can manage effectively by manager (J.C.Worthy).  Span of control is related to degree of responsibility (Hamilton).  6 subordinates in bottom level & 3 in top level is appropriate. 70
  71. 71. Factors determining an effective span: i) Capacity of superior:  Capacity factors like communication, leadership, decision making, control, etc affect managing subordinates. ii) Capacity of subordinates:  Subordinates who are trained, developed & experienced need supervision to do their duties. iii) Nature of work:  If activities is simple & repetitive, it is possible for manager to supervise more subordinates.  Rate of change of work affects the span. 71
  72. 72. iv) Type of technology:  There will be wide span if the firm using mass production & assembly line technology. Woodward suggested average span: 1. Mass production and assembly line – 49 persons. 2. Unit or small batch production – 23 persons. v) Delegation of authority:  Inadequate or unclear authority delegation.  If task is clearly delegated to subordinates, then the task will be performed well. vi) Clarity of plans:  If plan is higher (rules, procedures, methods, etc), then degree of span will be higher. 72
  73. 73. vii) Communication technique:  Oral, face – to – face communication requires more time & energy on both sides.  Electronic & other devices will save lot of time and span. viii) Using of objective standards:  Use standards to find out errors and faults in performance of work, then no need to spend more time in watching performance of subordinates. ix) Geographical closeness of employees:  Closer the subordinates in physical location, it is easier for supervisor to manage more employees. x) Direction and Co-ordination:  It needs degree of co-ordination both within the unit and other units. 73
  74. 74. Types of Span of Control: 1. Narrow Span (Tall structure):  Few no. of subordinates managed by a superior.  Higher level management adopt narrow span (planning, policy making).  It implies 3 to 7 subordinates. Advantages: • Close supervision • Close control of subordinates • Fast communication Disadvantages: • Too much control • Many levels of management • High costs • Excessive distance between lowest level and highest level 74
  75. 75. 2. Wide Span (Flat structure):  Large no. of subordinates managed by a superior.  Middle level management adopt wide span.  It implies decentralized or loosely controlled. Advantages: • More Delegation of Authority • Development of Managers • Clear policies Disadvantages: • Overloaded supervisors • Danger of superiors loss of control • Requirement of highly trained managerial personnel • Block in decision making 75
  76. 76. Management By Objective (MBO) Definition: “MBO can be defined as a management model that attempts to devise a common objective that is acceptable for both the management and employees, which will improve the overall performance of the organization”. Benefits:  Motivation – it raises job satisfaction & commitment.  Clarity of objectives – goals are better understood across the organization.  Better Communication – it aids in better relationship between them and helps coordination.  Drive to achieve – more urge to achieve the objectives.  Objectives can set at all levels and for all functions. 76
  77. 77. Management By Exception (MBE) Definition: “MBE can be defined as a management model that provides the objectives for employees and only concentrate on significant deviations from the set objectives or task which will reduce the energy and time lost on unnecessary monitoring and evaluation procedures”. Benefits:  Managers don’t have to overlook all monitoring procedures and they can concentrate on their core responsibilities.  It saves precious time and energy of management.  Problematic issues can be identified more rapidly.  Employees are given a task and less supervised and indirectly motivated by self-driven approach to attain goals. 77
  78. 78. Staffing Meaning: Staffing follows the planning and organizing function. Staffing is a continuous process and perform function at all times. It includes recruitment, selection, training, development, transfer, promotion and compensation of personnel. Definition: “Staffing is defined as the process involved in identifying, assessing, placing, evaluating and directing individuals at work”. - S.Benjamin 78
  79. 79. Nature of Staffing: 1. Critical Managerial Function:  It is most critical managerial function along with planning, organizing, directing and controlling.  It depends on workforce. 2. Recurring and Continuous activity:  It is responsibility of all managers working in all capacities and in all departments of business.  It continues throughout the lifecycle. 3. Based on Efficient Management of Personnel:  HR are managed through system of staffing functions, which should be fair, dynamic and efficient. 4. Hiring the Right people:  This is done through a rigorous recruitment process and selecting most appropriate candidate for suitable job. 79
  80. 80. Role of Staffing:  Massive increase in no. of employees.  Technical innovations require more skilled and experienced staff.  Changing employees role and values.  Increasing the percentage of women employees.  Widening the function of management.  Effective attainment of organization goals.  Effective utilization of skills and potential of work force.  Provision of job satisfaction to employees.  Development and maintenance of quality or work life. 80
  81. 81. Importance of Staffing: Maintenance of a satisfactory and satisfied work – force. Preparations for human resource in advance. Best realization of enterprise objectives. Best utilization of the human factors. Job satisfaction. Development of personnel. Healthy personnel relations. 81
  82. 82. Recruitment and selection Definition - Recruitment: “Recruitment is defined as a process to discover the sources of manpower to meet the requirements of the staffing schedule and to employ effective measures for attracting that manpower in adequate numbers to facilitate effective selection of an efficient work force”. “The process of searching for prospective employees and stimulating them to apply for jobs in the organization”. - B.Flippo Sources of Recruitment: 1. Internal sources: * present permanent employees. * present temporary / Casual employees * retired employees * dependents of deceased, disabled, retired and present employees. 82
  83. 83. Merits of Internal sources:  It is used as a technique of motivation.  The morale of employees can be improved.  The economic needs for promotion, higher income.  Trade unions can be satisfied.  Employees become loyal to enterprise.  Industrial peace is ensured. 2. External sources: a) Educational and Training Institutes:  Universities & institutions provide facilities for campus recruitment and selection.  Organizations recruit the candidates directly from this source to apply for jobs.  Organizations use this source for function of selection and recruitment. 83
  84. 84. b) Private Employment Agencies:  Agencies are experts in providing employer clients.  Charge a little fee from their clients & serve as brokers between employer and employees. c) Public Employment exchange:  It is set by government & provide information about vacancies to candidates. d) Data banks:  Collect bio data of candidates from different sources and feed in to computer. e) Casual applicants:  Applying casually for jobs through mail of hand over the application to personnel department. f) Trade Unions:  Approaching trade union leaders for getting suitable employment due to latter’s intimacy with management. 84
  85. 85. Merits of External sources:  Suitable candidates with knowledge, talent, skills, etc.  Cost of employees cam minimized due to selecting from this source.  Latest knowledge, skills and creative talent. Recruitment Process: a) Identification of vacancy (posts to be filled, no. of persons, duties). b) Preparation of job description and job specification (tasks, responsibilities, etc). c) Selection of sources (internal & external sources). d) Advertising the vacancy (television, radio, newspaper, internet, etc). e) Managing the response (receiving response from job seekers, sieving process of resumes & call for interview). 85
  86. 86. Definition – Selection: Selection is the process that enables the enterprise to pick up the candidates with the required qualifications, training and skill for the job after careful screening and rejecting the undesirables at each successive step”. Steps in Selection Process: a) Screening of Applications:  Screening the personal bio data, experience, etc to found to be qualified for consideration of employment. b) Selection tests:  To measure the intelligence, ability, aptitude, physical and mental abilities of applicant (personality test, aptitude test, etc). c) Preliminary interview:  It is a short interview to size up the candidate & useful for eliminating undesirable and unsuitable candidates. 86
  87. 87. d) Reference check:  Persons named in application form are contacted to cross check the candidate’s character, performance and behaviour. e) Medical examination:  Physical qualities like clear vision, perfect hearing, clear tone, tolerance of hard working conditions etc. f) Final Interview:  It is essential step in process of selection & to cross check the information already obtained & to collect additional information about candidate. i) Informal interview ii) Formal interview iii) Planned interview iv) Depth interview v) Patterned interview vi) Stress interview vii) Group interview viii) Panel interview 87
  88. 88. g) Approved by appropriate authority:  Suitable candidates are recommended for selection by selection committee and asked to report duty to specified person. h) Placement or Job offer:  After all formalities, the candidates are placed on their jobs on probation basis. Interview: It is widely used technique for selection of employee. Types of Interview: 1. Preliminary Interview:  Exchange of information between candidate and manager about their job nature, salary, working conditions, etc. a) Informal interview:  It is conducted at any place by any person to get basic & job related information. (E.g.) unemployed candidate meet the manager to enquire about vacancies in organization. 88
  89. 89. b) Unstructured interview:  Candidate is given freedom to tell bout himself & his family, etc. (E.g.) Tell me about your last job. 2. Core Interview: a) Background Information Interview:  To collect the information which is not available in application. (E.g.) family, like, dislikes, etc. b) Formal and Structured interview:  All the formalities procedures like time, opening & closing, intimating the candidates officially. (E.g.) What is your strength & weakness? Why do you want to change your job? c) Stress Interview:  To create situations of stress to find out whether applicant can perform well in critical situation. (i.e.) emotional strain. 89
  90. 90. d) Group Interview:  Candidate brought together in the room & interviewed by many experts. e) Panel Interview:  There are several interviewers & panel of experts interviews candidate and judge his performance based on different factor. f) Depth Interview:  Candidate’s knowledge and skills examined in this interview and put minimum constraints on applicant. 3. Decision – making Interview:  Interviewer examines the interest of candidate in job, career planning, promotional opportunities, salary, allowances, promotions, etc.  Finally top management make decision of candidate performance. 90
  91. 91. Tests: It is a instrument to measure selected psychological factors. 1. Aptitude test:  It is used for measuring human performance characteristics related to possible development of proficiency on specific jobs. 2. Intelligence test:  It measure the capacity of comprehension, reasoning, verbal comprehension, numbers, memory, etc. 3. Psychomotor test:  To find out physical strength, proper co-ordination between finger and eye for some operations. 4. Personality test:  To find out personal traits and interests of individuals. (personal skill, leadership quality, self – confidence, patience & ambition, etc.) 91
  92. 92. 92
  93. 93. 93

Nature and purpose of organization, principles of organization, types of organization, formal and informal organization, types of organization structure, departmentation, importance and bases of departmentaion, committees, meaning and types, centralization vs decentralization of authority and responsibility, span of control, MBO and MBE (meaning only), nature and importance of staffing, process of recruitment & selection (in brief)

