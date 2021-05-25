Successfully reported this slideshow.
JAZAK ALLAH JAZAK ALLAH JAZAK ALLAH
Phylloremediation
  1. 1. PHYLLOREMEDIATION PHYLLOREMEDIATION PHYLLOREMEDIATION BY: SOMIA TARIQ TO: DR. OMM-E-HANY SEAT NO: H1736010 COURSE NO: ENV-402
  2. 2. Phylloremediation Phyllo originated from greek word of phullon, meaning leaf. It is defined as a natural process of bioremediation of air pollutants through leaves and leaf associated microbes.
  3. 3. Plant microbiota Our body contain roughly the same number of bacteria as there in human cells. Like humans, plants also host a population of a diverse of microbes. Knowledge of the plant microbiome could be help us to: produce more food to feed growing population discover new medicines to cure diseases  help reverse anthropogenic environmental pollution.
  4. 4. D C B A Researchers are collecting microbial samples for Earth Microbiome Project, to understand patterns of microbiome distribution. Microbes that live inside plants are difficult to collect and grow in the lab. So,Plant microbiome is an area that remains largely unexplored. Researchers are developing new approaches to collect beneficial microbes in plants.
  5. 5. Wonders of plant microbiome Plant microbiome has many beneficial effects on plant growth and development – the best-known plant-microbe mutualism is the relationship between plants and mycorrhizal fungi Here, the fungi associated with the roots supply nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, to the host plant helping them grow faster. Meanwhile, the plant provides the fungus with sugar.
  6. 6. AIR POLLUTION Mostly generated by rising urban population and it accelerates the rise of average global temperature. But we also need new ways to get rid of existing air pollution Ocuurs when harmful substances are introduced into earth’ s atmosphere Can reduce by cleaner, sustainable energy-source for industry and transportation, and proper city planning.
  7. 7. American grass Ivy plant Poplar tree
  8. 8. •Ivy plants grown in urban areas, with high air pollution, have more bacteria that can break down road traffic-generated particulate matters.
  9. 9. American grass contains bacteria that can degrade crude oil. Poplar trees can be hosts to bacteria that can break down organic solvents.
  10. 10. Natural air purifiers • Plants can degrade harmful particles in the air as well break down carbon dioxide through photosynthesis process to produce oxygen. • Likewise, several microbes also break down toxic chemicals, including the ones that are present in the atmosphere. • We can introduce (inoculate) these microbes into plants to give them an added advantage. • The right plant-microbe combo may help us increase food production or clean up the environment
  11. 11. RECENT STUDY RECENT STUDY RECENT STUDY BLUE PEA PLANTS IS INOCULATED WITH BACTERIA THAT CAN REMOVE FORMALDEHYDE
  12. 12. This volatile organic compound is released as a pollution by- product from industry and is also present in cigarette smoke Remarkably, the plants colonised by these bacteria grow better in the presence of formaldehyde than plants without bacteria. RESULT: Recently, scientists inoculated blue pea plants with bacteria that can remove formaldehyde.
  13. 13. REFRENCE: https://www.talkplant.com/beneficial- plant-microbes-help-purify-polluted-air/ ARTICLE PUBLISHED ON: December 21st 2017
  14. 14. JAZAK ALLAH JAZAK ALLAH JAZAK ALLAH

