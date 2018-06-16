Successfully reported this slideshow.
Oracle by, Someshwar M.
History  Oracle Database (commonly referred to as Oracle RDBMS or simply as Oracle) is an Object – relational database ma...
Oracle Database Architecture  An Oracle database is a collection of data treated as a unit. The purpose of a database is ...
Table spaces, Data files  An oracle database consists of one or more logical storage units called tablespaces,which colle...
Statement Execution and Transaction Control  A SQL statement that runs successfully is different from a committed transac...
Physical and logical structures  Users of Oracle databases refer to the server-side memory- structure as the SGA (System ...
Storage  Partitioning- This allows the partitioning of tables based on different set of keys. Specific partitions can the...
Schema Objects  A schema is a collection of logical structures of data, or schema objects. A schema is owned by a databas...
The Data Dictionary  The central set of read-only reference tables and views of each Oracle database, known collectively ...
Memory Architecture  ■ Program code ■ Information about a connected session, even if it is not currently active ■ Informa...
FEATURES OF ORACLE  Control of data redundancy -> Data consistency.  Data-generated data.  Concurrent access to data. ...
FEATURE OF ORACLE  Scalability and Performance.  Concurrency  Read Consistency  Locking Mechanisms  Portability  Man...
• Business Intelligence.  Data Warehousing  Parallel Execution  Analytic SQL  Data mining  Partitioning • Security. •...
WHY ORACLE & its products. 1. Oracle has a wide product range. 2. Business-database. 3. Business intelligence. 4. Business...
DBA (DATA BASE ADMINISTRATOR)  Roles Of DBA 1. Defining The Schema. 2. Liaising With Users. 3. Defining Security & Integr...
LANGUAGES TO INTEROPERATE  DCL (DATA CONTROL LANGUAGE).  DDL (DATA DEFINITION LANGUAGE).  DML (DATA MANIPULATION LANGUA...
(DQL) vinayak muglikar ashwath infotech pvt.ltd.solapur
Oracle Utilities  ■ High-speed movement of data and metadata from one database to another using Data Pump Export and Impo...
Oracle Database Features  ■ Data Concurrency and Consistency ■ Manageability ■ Backup and Recovery ■ Business Intelligenc...
Oracle features in Bioinformatics 1) The Oracle Object – Relational Database(ORDBMS) 2) Table functions – This makes it po...
Oracle architecture and bioinformatics

  1. 1. Oracle by, Someshwar M.
  2. 2. History  Oracle Database (commonly referred to as Oracle RDBMS or simply as Oracle) is an Object – relational database management system produced and marked by Oracle Corporation.  Larry Ellison and his two friends and former co-workers, Bob Miner and Ed Oates, started a consultancy called Software Development Laboratories (SDL) in 1977.  SDL developed the original version of the Oracle software.  An Oracle database system—identified by an alphanumeric system identifier.
  3. 3. Oracle Database Architecture  An Oracle database is a collection of data treated as a unit. The purpose of a database is to store and retrieve related information. A database server is the key to solving the problems of information management.  Oracle Database is the first database designed for enterprise grid computing, the most flexible and cost effective way to manage information and applications.  The database has logical structures and physical structures. Because the physical and logical structures are separate, the physical storage of data can be managed without affecting the access to logical storage structures.  Oracle manages the storage space in the data files of a database in units called data blocks.
  4. 4. Table spaces, Data files  An oracle database consists of one or more logical storage units called tablespaces,which collectively store all of the database’s data.  Each tablespace in an Oracle database consists of one more files called datafiles.
  5. 5. Statement Execution and Transaction Control  A SQL statement that runs successfully is different from a committed transaction. - ■ Parsed ■ Found to be a valid SQL construction ■ Run without error as an atomic unit. For example, all rows of a multi row update are changed.  If at any time during execution a SQL statement causes an error, all effects of the statement are rolled back. The effect of the rollback is as if that statement had never been run. This operation is a statement-level rollback.
  6. 6. Physical and logical structures  Users of Oracle databases refer to the server-side memory- structure as the SGA (System Global Area). The SGA typically holds cache information such as data- buffers(Physical memory storage).  The Oracle DBMS can store and execute stored procedures and functions within itself.  Storage -The Oracle RDBMS stores data logically in the form of table spaces and physically in the form of data files. -Tablespaces can contain various types of memory segments, such as Data Segments, Index Segments, etc.
  7. 7. Storage  Partitioning- This allows the partitioning of tables based on different set of keys. Specific partitions can then be added or dropped to help manage large data sets.  Monitoring- Oracle database management tracks its computer data storage with the help of information stored in the SYSTEM tablespace. The SYSTEM tablespace contains the data dictionary, indexes and clusters.  Disk files - At the physical level, data files comprise one or more data blocks, where the block size can vary between data files. - Data files can occupy pre-allocated space in the file system of a computer server, use raw disk directly, or exist within ASM (Automatic Storage Management) logical volumes.
  8. 8. Schema Objects  A schema is a collection of logical structures of data, or schema objects. A schema is owned by a database user and has the same name as that user. Each user owns a single schema.  Clusters  Database links  Database triggers  Dimensions  External procedure libraries  Indexes and index types  Java classes, Java resources, and Java sources  Materialized views and materialized view logs  Object tables, object types, and object views  Operators  Sequences  Stored functions, procedures, and packages  Synonyms  Tables and index-organized tables  Views
  9. 9. The Data Dictionary  The central set of read-only reference tables and views of each Oracle database, known collectively as the data dictionary.  A data dictionary contains: • - The definitions of all schema objects in the database (tables, views, indexes,clusters, synonyms, sequences, procedures, functions, packages, triggers, and so on) • - How much space has been allocated for, and is currently used by, the schema objects. • Default values for columns • Integrity constraint information • The names of Oracle users • Other general database information
  10. 10. Memory Architecture  ■ Program code ■ Information about a connected session, even if it is not currently active ■ Information needed during program execution (for example, the current state of a query from which rows are being fetched) ■ Information that is shared and communicated among Oracle processes (for example, locking information) ■ Cached data that is also permanently stored on peripheral memory (for example, data blocks and redo log entries) The basic memory structures associated with Oracle include: ■ System Global Area (SGA), which is shared by all server and background processes. ■ Program Global Areas (PGA), which is private to each server and background process; there is one PGA for each process.
  11. 11. FEATURES OF ORACLE  Control of data redundancy -> Data consistency.  Data-generated data.  Concurrent access to data.  Improved backup and recovery capabilities.  Data integrity with constraints.  Security.  Flexibility and responsiveness to multiple needs.  Redundancy is controlled.  Unauthorized access is restricted.  Providing multiple user interfaces.  Enforcing integrity constraints.  Providing backup and recovery. vinayak muglikar ashwath infotech pvt.ltd.solapur
  12. 12. FEATURE OF ORACLE  Scalability and Performance.  Concurrency  Read Consistency  Locking Mechanisms  Portability  Manageability.  Self managing database  Scheduler  Resource Manager  Backup and Recovery.  High availability. vinayak muglikar ashwath infotech pvt.ltd.solapur
  13. 13. • Business Intelligence.  Data Warehousing  Parallel Execution  Analytic SQL  Data mining  Partitioning • Security. • Data integrity/Triggers.  Integrity constraints  Triggers. • Information Integration Features. FEATURE OF ORACLE cont. vinayak muglikar ashwath infotech pvt.ltd.solapur
  14. 14. WHY ORACLE & its products. 1. Oracle has a wide product range. 2. Business-database. 3. Business intelligence. 4. Business applications. 5. Collaboration etc.  ORACLE AS ORDBMS WHY?  Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) was becoming all the rage(popular) with development platforms like C++ and Java. Oracle and other database vendors added object-oriented functionality natively in the database. The hope was that OOP development platforms would be able to talk to the database better if they were speaking the same language. Pushing object-oriented functionality into the database resulted in the term ... OR  An ORDBMS (Object Relational Database Management System) is a hybrid DBMS system that can be used as both an Object Database Management System (ODBMS) and a Relational Database Management System (RDBMS). vinayak muglikar ashwath infotech pvt.ltd.solapur
  15. 15. DBA (DATA BASE ADMINISTRATOR)  Roles Of DBA 1. Defining The Schema. 2. Liaising With Users. 3. Defining Security & Integrity Checks (Mic Or Mac). 4. Defining Backup & Recovery Procedures. 5. Monitoring Performance. vinayak muglikar ashwath infotech pvt.ltd.solapur
  16. 16. LANGUAGES TO INTEROPERATE  DCL (DATA CONTROL LANGUAGE).  DDL (DATA DEFINITION LANGUAGE).  DML (DATA MANIPULATION LANGUAGE).  DQL (DATA QUERY LANGUAGE). vinayak muglikar ashwath infotech pvt.ltd.solapur
  17. 17. (DQL) vinayak muglikar ashwath infotech pvt.ltd.solapur
  18. 18. Oracle Utilities  ■ High-speed movement of data and metadata from one database to another using Data Pump Export and Import ■ Extract and manipulate complete representations of the metadata for database objects, using the Metadata API(Application Program Interface). ■ Move all or part of the data and metadata for a site from one database to another, using the Data Pump API ■ Load data into Oracle tables from operating system files using SQL*Loader or from external sources using external tables ■ Query redo log files through a SQL interface with LogMiner ■ Perform physical data structure integrity checks on an offline (for example, backup) database or datafile with DBVERIFY. ■ Maintain the internal database identifier (DBID) and the database name (DBNAME) for an operational database, using the DBNEWID utility
  19. 19. Oracle Database Features  ■ Data Concurrency and Consistency ■ Manageability ■ Backup and Recovery ■ Business Intelligence ■ High Availability ■ Partitioned Tables and Indexes ■ Content Management ■ Database Security ■ Data Integrity ■ Triggers ■ Information Integration
  20. 20. Oracle features in Bioinformatics 1) The Oracle Object – Relational Database(ORDBMS) 2) Table functions – This makes it possible to use pipelined table functions like a virtual table. 3) Oracle text – Text query application, Document query application. 4) Oracle Real Application Clusters- multiple interconnected computers. 5) Critical Bioinformatics Application Areas- data mining and statistics modeling, data migration and integration ,XML, and web services, computations. 6) Computational analysis of Biological Data.

