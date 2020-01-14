Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Power Electronics Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2024 The Global Power Electronics Market is est...
Companies Covered  QUALCOMM, Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analys...
Power Module  SiC Power Module  Power Integrated Module  Intelligent Power Module Power IC  Power Management IC  Appl...
 Rest of Europe Middle East and Africa  Saudi Arabia  UAE  Rest of Middle East & Africa South America  Brazil  Argen...
1.3 Research Scope 1.4 Regional Coverage 1.5 Research Timeline 1.6 Assumptions 1.7 Limitations 2 RESEARCH DESIGN & SCOPE 2...
6.2 Silicon (Si) 6.3 Gallium nitride (GaN) 6.4 Silicon carbide (SiC) 6.5 Gallium arsenide (GaAs) 6.6 Others 7 GLOBAL POWER...
9.2.1 Germany 9.2.2 France 9.2.3 Italy 9.2.4 UK 9.2.5 The Netherlands 9.2.6 Rest of Europe 9.3 Asia-Pacific 9.3.1 China 9....
11.11 Other Key Companies 12 APPENDIX 12.1 Key Industry Expert Insights 12.2 Primary Discussion Guide 12.3 Customization O...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Power Electronics Market New Business Opportunities And Investment Research Report 2024

34 views

Published on

Global Power Electronics Market is estimated to reach USD 50.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.6%. - Forencis Research

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Power Electronics Market New Business Opportunities And Investment Research Report 2024

  1. 1. Power Electronics Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2024 The Global Power Electronics Market is estimated to reach USD 50.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Expanding automation and digitalization in industries and inclination towards renewable energy sources is expected to drive the power electronics market during the forecast period. However, lack of technical resources is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Technological innovations in electric vehicle/ hybrid electric vehicle (EV/HEV) is expected to become an opportunity for power electronics market. Power electronics is a technology for energy saving and high functionality in energy and power usage. Power electronic components mainly act as a switch and use for reducting conduction loss. Power electronics mainly used in industrial, energy & power, aerospace & defense, and many other applications. Some key players in power electronics market are QUALCOMM, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor Corp, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others. Power Electronics Market Segmentation This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global power electronics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into Silicon, Gallium nitride, Silicon carbide, Gallium arsenide, and others. By type, the power electronics market is segmented into power discrete, power module, and power IC. By end use industry, power electronics market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defence, energy and power, industrial, and others. Ask For The Report Sample PDF Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/power-electronics- market-sample-pdf/ Power Electronics Market Report Scope The report on the power electronics market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
  2. 2. Companies Covered  QUALCOMM, Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)  Infineon Technologies AG  Texas Instruments Incorporated  ON Semiconductor Corp  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation  Maxim Integrated Products Inc.  STMicroelectronics NV  Toshiba Corporation  Fuji Electric Co Ltd  Renesas Electronics Corporation  Other Key Companies POWER ELECTRONICS Market report segmentation For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Material  Silicon (Si)  Gallium nitride (GaN)  Silicon carbide (SiC)  Gallium arsenide (GaAs)  Others POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Connectivity Protocol Power Discrete Power Diode  Standard Diode  Fast Recovery Diode  Schottky Diode Power Transistor  Power BJT  Power MOSFET  IGBT Thyristors
  3. 3. Power Module  SiC Power Module  Power Integrated Module  Intelligent Power Module Power IC  Power Management IC  Application Specific IC POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Application  Consumer Electronics  Automotive  Aerospace and Defense  Energy and Power  Industrial  Others Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/power-electronics-market-request-methodology/ POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Region Asia-Pacific  China  India  Japan  South Korea  Taiwan  Rest of Asia-Pacific North America  US  Canada  Mexico Europe  Germany  France  Italy  UK  The Netherlands
  4. 4.  Rest of Europe Middle East and Africa  Saudi Arabia  UAE  Rest of Middle East & Africa South America  Brazil  Argentina  Rest of South America Key Questions answered by the report  What are the major developments impacting the power electronics market and its growth?  What will be the effects of the developments in the power electronics market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?  What are the evolving types of the power electronics market?  What are the evolving applications of power electronics market?  What are the major characteristics that will affect the power electronics market growth during the study period?  Who are the key players operating in the power electronics market?  How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions? Report Audience  Power Electronics Market Providers  Power Electronics Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers  End-Users of Varied Segments of Power Electronics Market  Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions  Associations and Industrial Organizations  Research & Consulting Service Providers  Research & Development Organizations  Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms Consult With An Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/power-electronics-market-consult- with-an-analyst/ Table of Contents 1 INTRODUCTION 1.1 Research Objectives 1.2 Market Definition
  5. 5. 1.3 Research Scope 1.4 Regional Coverage 1.5 Research Timeline 1.6 Assumptions 1.7 Limitations 2 RESEARCH DESIGN & SCOPE 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Primary Research 2.2.1 Key Industry Expert Insight 2.3 Secondary Research 2.3.1 Vital Data from Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Size Estimation 2.5 Data Validation & Triangulation 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Drivers 4.2.1 Expanding Automation and Digitalization in Industries 4.2.2 Inclination Towards Renewable Energy Sources 4.2.3 Regulatory Push Towards Reduced Emissions 4.3 Restraints 4.3.1 Lack of Technical Resources 4.4 Opportunities 4.4.1. Technological Innovations in EV/HEV 4.4.2. Development of Alternative Materials 4.5 Challenges 4.5.1. Availability of Raw Materials 5 INDUSTRY TRENDS – PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 5.1 Introduction 5.1.1. Power of Buyers 5.1.2. Power of Suppliers 5.1.3. Intensity of Competition 5.1.4. Challenges of Substitutes 5.1.5. Challenges of New Entrants 5.2 Macro-Economic Indicators 6 GLOBAL POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET BY MATERIAL, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024) 6.1 Introduction
  6. 6. 6.2 Silicon (Si) 6.3 Gallium nitride (GaN) 6.4 Silicon carbide (SiC) 6.5 Gallium arsenide (GaAs) 6.6 Others 7 GLOBAL POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET BY TYPE, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Power Discrete 7.2.1 Power Diode 7.2.1.1 Standard Diode 7.2.1.2 Fast Recovery Diode 7.2.1.3 Schottky Diode 7.2.2 Power Transistor 7.2.2.1 Power BJT 7.2.2.2 Power MOSFET 7.2.2.3 IGBT 7.2.3 Thyristors 7.3 Power Module 7.3.1 SiC Power Module 7.3.2 Power Integrated Module 7.3.3 Intelligent Power Module 7.4 Power IC 7.4.1 Power Management IC 7.4.2 Application Specific IC 8 GLOBAL POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET BY END USE INDUSTRY, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024) 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Consumer Electronics 8.3 Automotive 8.4 Aerospace & Defense 8.5 Energy and Power 8.6 Industrial 8.7 Others 9 GLOBAL POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET BY REGION, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024) 9.1 North America 9.1.1 US 9.1.2 Canada 9.1.3 Mexico 9.2 Europe
  7. 7. 9.2.1 Germany 9.2.2 France 9.2.3 Italy 9.2.4 UK 9.2.5 The Netherlands 9.2.6 Rest of Europe 9.3 Asia-Pacific 9.3.1 China 9.3.2 India 9.3.3 Japan 9.3.4 South Korea 9.3.5 Taiwan 9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9.4 Middle East & Africa 9.4.1 Saudi Arabia 9.4.2 UAE 9.4.3 Rest of Middle East 9.5 South America 9.5.1 Brazil 9.5.2 Argentina 9.5.3 Rest of South America 10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Market Ranking/Share Analysis of Key Companies 10.3 Company Benchmarking 11 COMPANY PROFILES 11.1 QUALCOMM, Inc. 11.1.1 Company Overview 11.1.2 Financial Overview 11.1.3 Products/Solutions/Services Offered 11.1.4 Key Developments 11.1.5 SWOT Analysis 11.2 Infineon Technologies AG 11.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated 11.4 ON Semiconductor Corp 11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 11.6 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 11.7 STMicroelectronics NV 11.8 Toshiba Corporation 11.9 Fuji Electric Co Ltd 11.10 Renesas Electronics Corporation
  8. 8. 11.11 Other Key Companies 12 APPENDIX 12.1 Key Industry Expert Insights 12.2 Primary Discussion Guide 12.3 Customization Options Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/power-electronics-market-purchase-now/ About Forencis Research Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”. Contact Us FORENCIS RESEARCH Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020 Email: info@forencisresearch.com For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com

×