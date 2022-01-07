Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Business
Jan. 07, 2022
72 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Opal’s care and cleaning process (1)

Download to read offline

Business
Jan. 07, 2022
72 views

Some jewels are very valuable, some jewels are a very favorite hobby, some jewels carry memories of loved ones or moments. So all these jewels are very important to them. These jewels are cleaned and stored with utmost care.If your red opal earring is valuable to you, it is valuable enough that you want to take care of it Jewelry care means being careful not to lose it as well as being careful about how you store and clean it.Any jewelry, from the most expensive fine jewelry to cheap clothing jewelry, you buy it because it is beautiful. The glitter of metal and the glitter and glow of gems and fires appeal to your aesthetic sense of beauty, which you can do depending on your ability. The better the Verified Customer Reviews, the more time you want to wear it, perhaps for the rest of your life, and the more days you want to give it a new look, even if it acquires a warm patina with some metal and finish wear.However, what you don't want is scratched or gauged settings and dull gems. Accidents can happen, but often jewelry is damaged due to carelessness or not taking the necessary moments to lean towards jewelry.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Opal’s care and cleaning process (1)

  1. 1. OPAL’S CARE AND CLEANING PROCESS Some jewels are very valuable, some jewels are a very favorite hobby, some jewels carry memories of loved ones or moments. So all these jewels are very important to them. These jewels are cleaned and stored with utmost care.If your red opal earring is valuable to you, it is valuable enough that you want to take care of it Jewelry care means being careful not to lose it as well as being careful about how you store and clean it.Any jewelry, from the most expensive fine jewelry to cheap clothing jewelry, you buy it because it is beautiful. The glitter of metal and the glitter and glow of gems and fires appeal to your aesthetic sense of beauty, which you can do depending on your ability. The better the VerifiedCustomerReviews, the more time you want to wear it, perhaps for the rest of your life, and the more days you want to give it a new look, even if it acquires a warm patina with some metal and finish wear.However, what you don't want is scratched or gauged settings and dull gems. Accidents can happen, but often jewelry is damaged due to carelessness or not taking the necessary moments to lean towards jewelry. Not all opal stone care and preservation will be the same. The type of care and preservation depends on the differences between gemstones and metals.Keep in mind that the harder the gem and the harder it is on the Mohs scale, the more durable it is in general. At this point, a hard gem with high or distinct cracks is prone to brittleness and if it is hit at right angles it can break or tear. Hardness is therefore not synonymous with strength. A hard gem may be soft enough to scratch more easily but it is less suitable for breaking or breaking. These features have relevance to wearing, cleaning and storing and rebuilding jewelry.The metal has the same properties. The purer the silver and gold, the more easily it can be damaged. Also, you must consider the combination of gems or metals in the settings with the gems. What may be perfect for cleaning metals like sterling silver may not be the best for gems. You need to consider jewelry as a whole, not just metal or gems.Take care to protect the jewelry from damage, when you wear it and when you leave it safe. It doesn't matter if you lose your jewelry or not. In this sense, the care that you should take involves the care that you take to ensure that you do not lose anything you like and enjoy. That common sense, and common sense, whether jewelry is insured and whether it is valuable.Think about what you will do when wearing jewelry. A good example of how rings can prevent common sense loss. More rings than any other type of jewelry are probably lost due to carelessness, as pins or necklaces, bracelets or even earrings are more suitable for loosening when worn. So, caution number one, if you wear rings, is to wear them all the time, or be careful about what you have with your money and credit card.Men and women, incidentally, consider rings separately.When you open jewelry, not all jewelry and not just rings, what do you do with it? First of all, you should have a good and safe place for it. Second, the place must be protected not only from damage but also from damage.The worst place you can put it is in a jewelry box that is already packed with other jewelry, where it can scratch or hurt more severely. The best place you can keep jewelry is a separate leather or cloth case or bag that will protect each piece from being damaged by other jewelry. If you do not have a separate box from the jeweler for each piece of jewelry, at least each piece is different. In most cases, a plastic bag is a good alternative to leather or fabric. Plastic, however, should never be used with pearls, opals and ivory, which require air to retain their beauty. Plastic, however, has an advantage over other jewelry in that you can easily see the pieces of jewelry in the bag. Incidentally, this method is also good for costume jewelry, which can be scratched more
  2. 2. easily than expensive jewelry.Cleaning is also important to maintain and restore the beauty and luster of jewelry with and without gems. Even gold can fade from soap and sweat. Silver may be particularly prone to tarnish, although almost all American sterling silver jewelry is coated with rhodium, an element of platinum, to prevent stigma. Any other silver that is worn all the time rarely needs polishing, as there is a decline in wear. Although it may still need cleaning.Copper will be stigmatized like silver in the presence of moisture and sulfur. In most cases, however, a varnish is baked to prevent the jewelry from being tarnished. To clean copper, use any commercial cleaner that is safe for copper. Do not use ammonia, which can damage copper.The lower the number of carats, the more gold will fade due to the high percentage of base metal in the pit. Light soap, water and ammonia will easily remove the discoloration.There is a theory that you can spray gold with hair spray to prevent gold from black spots on the skin. All you have to do is add a substance that can stink. The best way to avoid skin discoloration is to keep the gold clean. Under no circumstances should you use hair spray on any gold including gems.Filled with gold. Remember, the character of jewelry filled with gold is like carat gold which is 1/20 of the total weight, but jewelry will not last as long as the same jewelry of hard carat gold. Jewelry filled with gold, like carat gold, can be cleaned with mild soap and a drop of ammonia.Rolled gold plate. Rolled gold plate may contain less gold than rolled gold, but it should be cleaned the same way as gold-filled and karat gold jewelry.Gold electroplate. Although the layer of gold deposited by electroplating may be 7 to 100 millionths of an inch thick, good gold electroplates can wear as well as rolled gold. It should be wiped clean regularly with a damp, soft cloth, and a mild soap and water solution may be used to remove any makeup. Do not use a treated cloth to clean gold electroplate.Gold-washed or gold-flashed. Jewelry finished in this manner contains very little gold. The surface layer, in fact, is so thin that it may be negligible and wear off after a few times of being worn. Any cleaning, and particularly any rubbing, removes the finish entirely. Any commercial silver cleaner or silver cloth will touch up and clean silver jewelry. Soap, water, and a drop of ammonia will also clean silver that is very lightly tarnished or may just need cleaning to remove makeup and perspiration.Silver-filled. Clean silver-filled jewelry in the same way as sterling. The older the jewelry, however, the more permanent the patina will be. Such a patina cannot be removed.Silver plate (or silver electroplate). Silver plates, unlike gold, can last for years and can be cleaned in the same way as sterling silver. It can be re-plated, if necessary, although re-plating is more common in silver tableware than in jewelry.Metals, including precious metals, are sometimes combined with other metals and with enamel. Be very careful in cleaning the metal that you don't clean off the inlay or enamel. The same caution holds true for vermeil, which is sterling silver with karat gold electroplate. If you must rub, rub very gently with soft cloth.Some gems need special care. That care includes both cleaning and storing gems. Be particularly careful with:Amber. Amber is the softest of all gems and will be scratched by all other gems. Be careful when wearing it and always store it by itself. It darkens gradually with age and exposures to light and should be kept in a cloth or leather bag case.Never use a rough cloth or cloth that may have dirt, dust, or grit on it to clean amber because of its softness. Never use acid to clean amber or wear amber when working with acids since acid will decompose amber. Alcohol and other solvents do not normally affect amber, however, unless it is exposed to them for a long period of time. For this reason, be careful not to leave amber in any cleaning solution, except very briefly. Hair spray and perfume can also affect amber.Coral. Coral is relatively tough. Be careful with twig coral in both storing and wearing, since the thinner the twigs the more easily the coral can break. Remember, coral is not a mineral and its luster may be spoiled by preparations used to clean other jewelry.Diamonds. Diamonds should be kept
  3. 3. apart from other gems to avoid scratching the other gems. This rule holds true for both storage and cleaning. One expert suggests boiling diamonds for 10 minutes in soap, water, and ammonia to clean them.Ivory. Wash ivory carefully in soapy water, drying it with a damp cloth. Never soak ivory in soap and water, however, since soaking can cause it to crack or break. If you are cleaning ivory beads, do not get the string wet because the string will stay wet and can affect the beads. Do not use commercial jewelry cleaner or acid.Ivory darken with age. It can be bleached by sunlight or peroxide. If peroxide is used, do not soak the ivory in it, and avoid wetting any string with which ivory beads are strung with the peroxide. Keep in mind that ivory is permeable and relatively soft, factors tending to make it contract or shrink in cold and expand in heat. The combination of temperatures, along with soaking and drying out, can lead to the cracking of the ivory. Wiping it carefully with a soft, damp cloth, therefore, is probably the best method of cleaning ivory.. Jet, although tough, is soft and should never be kept with other jewelry that can scratch it. Scratching diminishes its polish and lessens its value to collectors.Despite its softness, Lapis Lazuli wears well and is popular for men's jewelry and especially men's rings. Even though it may scratch, the scratches are not difficult for a good jeweler to polish out.Malachite is soft and is not tough like a jet. It breaks easily and should be worn with care. It also scratches easily, losing its polish. Be careful wearing it next to your skin, which can turn malachite dark or black.Moonstone's softness means that it needs care. Moonstones should be kept by themselves and cleaned carefully with only a very soft cloth and soap and water.All kinds of opals are fragile and require care, the most care of any other gem. The polished stones are usually thin and may crack or craze. One cause may be extremely cold weather, indirect sunlight, in hot dishwater, or when handling frozen foods. Cold weather may also cause opals to shrink, which means they can fall out of the setting. Because of their softness, they are easily scratched and may absorb dirt or grit, another reason for avoiding dishwater and being careful in cleaning them.Opals contain water, sometimes as much as 10%. Thus, they may dry out. For this reason, some experts suggest leaving them in water, in a mixture of water and glycerin, or in mineral oil to keep them from drying out and losing their fire, whenever they are not being worn. Use only a mild soap solution and a soft cloth to clean them. Never put opals in plastic bags, commercial jewelry cleaner, or acid.Both Oriental and cultured pearls are genuine pearls and need a certain amount of special care. Cosmetics (including hair spray), dust, dirt, and particularly perspiration can affect pearls. They should be wiped carefully only with a soft cloth after wearing and kept in a satin-lined box, never in a plastic bag. Because of their softness, cars should be taken so as not to scratch them. Pearls need to be worn and allowed to breathe. Do not use commercial jewelry cleaner or acid to clean them.Peridot scratches easily and tends to lose its polish. It should be stored and worn carefully but no special cleaning is necessary.Topaz should be kept in dark, literally. The gems tend to fade or pale in light, and some yellow-brown topazes on display in museums have turned clear after several years. Remember, too, it cleaves easily. It does not require special cleaning methods.Since turquoise is very porous, it will absorb all sorts of impurities, especially if it is exposed to dirt and grease, such as in working in the yard or in washing dishes.Never expose turquoise to ammonia, which will spoil the surface by pitting or spotting. Jewelry cleaner and acid will also injure or destroy turquoise.To sum up, one of best methods of cleaning jewelry is simply to use mild soap, water and a drop of ammonia, even though ammonia should not be used with certain gems. Commercial jewelry cleaners are also available at fine jewelers, and these are safe, too, for most, but not all, jewelry. Be sure to read the directions on any commercial cleaner carefully and to follow them.If in doubt about cleaning jewelry, ask your jeweler for advice. Remember, a watchmaker is not a
  4. 4. jeweler. For expert advice and help, you need a jeweler who knows metals and gems, because in some cases it may be best to bring jewelry to clean the jewelry.

Some jewels are very valuable, some jewels are a very favorite hobby, some jewels carry memories of loved ones or moments. So all these jewels are very important to them. These jewels are cleaned and stored with utmost care.If your red opal earring is valuable to you, it is valuable enough that you want to take care of it Jewelry care means being careful not to lose it as well as being careful about how you store and clean it.Any jewelry, from the most expensive fine jewelry to cheap clothing jewelry, you buy it because it is beautiful. The glitter of metal and the glitter and glow of gems and fires appeal to your aesthetic sense of beauty, which you can do depending on your ability. The better the Verified Customer Reviews, the more time you want to wear it, perhaps for the rest of your life, and the more days you want to give it a new look, even if it acquires a warm patina with some metal and finish wear.However, what you don't want is scratched or gauged settings and dull gems. Accidents can happen, but often jewelry is damaged due to carelessness or not taking the necessary moments to lean towards jewelry.

Views

Total views

72

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×