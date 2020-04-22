PCD Pharma franchise in Maharashtra

Solace Biotech Limited was established in the year 2000, time when Pharmaceutical companies were giving a tough competition to each other. Since then, Solace Biotech Limited whole heartedly committed itself to provide qualitative drugs to its’ customers, thus creating a positive impression in the minds of both its’ customers and competitors. Our firm aims to provide PCD Pharma Franchise in India that is committed to have an effective and efficient bond between safety and quality. We constantly thrive for perfection in both our products and management by ensuring the effective implementation of standards laid down by ISO 9001:2008. In line with our vision and mission, we Solace Biotech Limited focuses to provide quality in PCD Pharma Franchise in India by delivering best in quality products and services in the Pharmaceutical, Ayurveda and Herbal products industry.

