HCL Notes/Domino ライセンスガイド

Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com HCL Notes/Domino ライセンス・ガイド Ver. 2.3 (2020年11月25日版) お客様 & ビジネ...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 2 本資料について 本資料の目的 HCL は、 お客様により活用いただき、 管理を容易におこなっていただけるよう、 HC...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 3 目次  本資料について  目次  ライセンスの略称など  HCL Notes/Domino 新しいライセンス...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 4 ライセンスの略称など 本資料内で使用しているライセンスの略称など CCB Notes Domino Complete...
HCL Notes/Domino 新しいライセンス・モデルの概要
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 6 新しいライセンス・モデルの「基本方針」 Notes/Domino のライセンス・モデルは「シンプル」な「サブスクリプ...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 7 新しいライセンス・モデルのメリット 1. ライセンス管理の簡素化  過去の契約履歴にもとづくライセンス管理が不要 ...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 8 ライセンス・モデルの比較 新しいライセンス・モデル 従来のライセンス・モデル ライセンス数(算出方法) その時点の「...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 9 期限付ライセンスによりコストと管理の負担を抑制します  新規契約時や、保守再開時のイニシャル・コストが発生しません...
HCL Notes/Domino ライセンス・ガイド
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 11 HCL Notes/Domino の「ライセンス形式」 「期限付ライセンス」を推奨します  「従来のライセンス・...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 12 HCL Notes/Domino の「ライセンス単位」 「ユーザー単位」のみの新ライセンスでシンプルになります ...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 13 「ユーザー単位」の Notes/Domino 基本ライセンス ユーザー単位のみの HCL Notes/Domino...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 14 「ユーザー単位」の 追加オプション・ライセンス HCL Domino Volt、HCL Domino Enterp...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 15 各ライセンスで利用可能な製品・機能 ライセンス (列) 基本ライセンス 追加オプション HCL Notes Dom...
ゲスト・ユーザー、社外ユーザーについて
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 17 「ゲスト・ユーザー」「社外ユーザー」の概要 HCL Notes Domino Complete Collabora...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 18 「ゲスト・ユーザー」「社外ユーザー」の利用可能な機能など ライセンス HCL Notes Domino Compl...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 19 「ゲスト・ユーザー」「社外ユーザー」の管理 Domino ディレクトリ(またはその他のユーザー管理をおこなうディレ...
従来のライセンス単位/形式からの 移行について
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 21 新しいライセンス・モデルへの移行について 過去のご契約のライセンスの形式(ライセンス保有の有無)とSS&Sの適用状...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 22 有効なSS&Sから「期限付ライセンス」への切り替えについて 「ライセンス＋SS&S」形式から「期限付ライセンス」へ...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 23 ライセンス単位/形式の「新しいライセンス・モデル」移行対応表  上記の表は更新時のライセンス・モデルの移行(変更...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 24 (補足) Notes/Domino における「ユーザー」の考え方(数え方) ライセンス単位の「ユーザー」とは、No...
Notes/Domino ライセンスに関する FAQ(よくあるご質問)など
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 26 ライセンス選択方法に関する FAQ Q 新規の契約で「永続ライセンス」を契約することは可能ですか？ A 従来のライ...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 27 Notes/Domino ライセンス全般に関する FAQ Q 「期限付ライセンス」の最短契約期間は？ A 「期限付...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 28 (つづき) Q フェイル・オーバーや災害対策(DR)、バックアップの Domino サーバーに はライセンスの追加...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 29 (つづき) Q Domino サーバーを利用せず、Notes クライアントのみでローカルの Notes アプリを利...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 30 その他ライセンス全般に関するご案内 「期限付ライセンス」および「SS&S (ソフトウェア・サブスクリプション&サ ...
製品・機能別のライセンスに関する補足
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 32 Domino Utility Server について Domino Utility Server、Domino U...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 33 HCL Domino Complete Collaboration for External (CCX) について...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 34 HCL Nomad の利用に必要な条件 HCL Nomad (iOS, Android 用 Domino アプリ用...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 35 HCL Domino Volt の利用に必要な条件 HCL Domino Volt 利用が可能となるのは以下のいず...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 36 HCL Enterprise Integrator の利用に必要な条件 HCL Enterprise Integr...
「関連会社」の考え方など 「基本使用許諾契約」(MLA)関連事項
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 38 MLA における「関連会社」の考え方 HCL Software の「基本使用許諾契約」(MLA: Master L...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 39 「関連会社」の考え方と Notes/Domino の利用例における注意点 前記『MLA における「関連会社」の考え...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 40 その他の MLA 関連事項 使用許諾の範囲など プログラムは「使用許諾」であり売却されるものではありません → M...
従来のライセンス・モデルの 主なライセンスの使用条件など
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 42 Domino Enterprise Server/CAL, Messaging Server/CAL, Colla...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 43 Domino Utility Server, Domino Utility Express, XWork Serv...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 44 各エクスプレス・ライセンスの使用条件(制限) Notes/Domino の各エクスプレス・ライセンスの使用条件、制...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 45 CEO オプションの条件(制限) CEO Communication User License に適用される CO...
PVU License Calculator 使用ガイド
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 47 PVU数の記録と保管について Notes/Domino の PVU 単位ライセンスを継続して利用している場合、PV...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 48 PVU Calculator の出力フォームとアクセス PVU Calculator を利用していただくことで以下...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 49 PVL Calculator 利用手順 記録の基本情報を入力  日付、担当者氏名、メール・アドレス、会社名、都市...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 50 (つづき) サーバーとCPUの情報を選択  Processor Name の選択肢の中で Xeon は暫定的に「...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 51 (つづき) 仮想化技術利用時のサブキャパシティー・ライセンスの解説を確認の上、 仮想化の方法(製品名、バージョンな...
その他補足資料
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 53 Notes/Domino バージョン出荷履歴 製品名称 出荷日 サポート終了日 備考 Notes/Domino R...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 54 ライセンス関連リンクなど Master Agreements Master License Agreement (...
Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 55 改版履歴  2020年6月9日 初版(Ver. 1.0)  2020年6月10日 Ver. 1.1  「ユー...
  1. 1. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com HCL Notes/Domino ライセンス・ガイド Ver. 2.3 (2020年11月25日版) お客様 & ビジネス・パートナー様向け ご参考資料 2020年11月 株式会社エイチシーエル・ジャパン HCL ソフトウェア
  2. 2. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 2 本資料について 本資料の目的 HCL は、 お客様により活用いただき、 管理を容易におこなっていただけるよう、 HCL Notes/Domino のライセンスの単位・形式の変更に取り組んでおります。 これまでの歴史の中で複雑化していたライセンスを「シンプル」にすることを目指しておりますが、 一方で、従来のライセンス制度と異なる部分があることから、 お問い合 わせをいただく点もあります。 本資料では、 HCL の新しい Notes/Domino のライセンスの考え方をご確認いただくことを目的としたお客様、 ビジネス・パートナー様向けのご参考資料です。 本資料の記載と正式なドキュメントについて 本資料は HCL Notes/Domino のライセンス条件や、 その前提となる HCL Software Master License Agreement (MLA) などのご契約条件をご理解いただくための参考情 報であり、 これらあるいはその他のライセンス条件などの正式なドキュメント、 契約内容を変更するものではありません。 ライセンス条件、 契約書などにおいて本資料と異なる記載や更新がある場合、 それらの記載が正式なものであり、 本資料はそれらを上書きするものではありません。 同様に、本資料はお客様のライセンスの保有などを示すものではありません。お客様のライセンス、 SS&S の保有、 ご契約内容はライセンス証書をご確認ください。
  3. 3. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 3 目次  本資料について  目次  ライセンスの略称など  HCL Notes/Domino 新しいライセンス・モデルの概要  新しいライセンス・モデルの「基本方針」  新しいライセンス・モデルのメリット  ライセンス・モデルの比較  期限付ライセンスについて  HCL Notes/Domino ライセンス・ガイド  HCL Notes/Domino の「ライセンス形式」  HCL Notes/Domino の「ライセンス単位」  「ユーザー単位」の Notes/Domino 基本ライセンス  「ユーザー単位」の 追加オプション・ライセンス  各ライセンスで利用可能な製品・機能  ゲスト・ユーザー、社外ユーザーについて  「ゲスト・ユーザー」「社外ユーザー」の概要  「ゲスト・ユーザー」「社外ユーザー」の利用可能な機能など  「ゲスト・ユーザー」「社外ユーザー」の管理  従来のライセンス単位/形式からの移行について  新しいライセンス・モデルへの移行について  有効なSS&Sから「期限付ライセンス」への切り替えについて  ライセンス単位/形式の「新しいライセンス・モデル」移行対応表  (補足) Notes/Domino における「ユーザー」の考え方(数え方)  Notes/Domino ライセンスに関する FAQ (よくあるご質問)など  ライセンス選択方法に関する FAQ  Notes/Domino ライセンス全般に関する FAQ  その他ライセンス全般に関するご案内  製品・機能別のライセンスに関する補足  Domino Utility Server について  HCL Domino Complete Collaboration for External (CCX) について  HCL Nomad の利用に必要な条件  HCL Domino Volt の利用に必要な条件  HCL Enterprise Integrator の利用に必要な条件  「関連会社」の考え方など「基本使用許諾契約」(MLA)関連事項  MLA における「関連会社」の考え方  「関連会社」の考え方と Notes/Domino の利用例における注意点  その他の MLA 関連事項  従来のライセンス・モデルの主なライセンスの使用条件など  Domino Enterprise Server/CAL, Messaging Server/CAL, Collaboration Express & Messaging Express  Domino Utility Server, Domino Utility Express, XWork Server および Enterprise Server への匿名アクセス  各エクスプレス・ライセンスの使用条件(制限)  CEO オプションの条件(制限)  PVU License Calculator 使用ガイド  PVU数の記録と保管について  PVU Calculator の出力フォームとアクセス  PVL Calculator 利用手順  その他補足資料  Notes/Domino バージョン出荷履歴  ライセンス関連リンクなど  改版履歴
  4. 4. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 4 ライセンスの略称など 本資料内で使用しているライセンスの略称など CCB Notes Domino Complete Collaboration ライセンスの略称として CCB と表現 することがあります これは、次の CCX と区別するために、当ライセンスを (Notes Domino) Complete Collaboration Business Edition と呼称することがあり、その略称と なります CCX 社外ユーザー向けに新設された追加オプション・ライセンス Domino Complete Collaboration for External ライセンス SS&S、S＆S (ソフトウェア・)サブスクリプション＆サポート の略 ソフトウェアの年間保守・更新契約、および、その製品のこと MLA Master License Agreement、ソフトウェアの「基本使用許諾契約」 LA License Agreement の略。製品、ライセンスごとの使用許諾 PVU Processor Value Unit の略。IBM Passport Advantage プログラムで定められ ているライセンスの単位となる CPU の種類等で定義された数値 Processor Value Unit [PVU] licensing for Distributed Software → https://www.ibm.com/software/passportadvantage/pvu_licensing_for_customers.ht ml
  5. 5. HCL Notes/Domino 新しいライセンス・モデルの概要
  6. 6. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 6 新しいライセンス・モデルの「基本方針」 Notes/Domino のライセンス・モデルは「シンプル」な「サブスクリプション型」になります  ライセンス単位は「ユーザー単位ライセンス」  ライセンス形式は「期限付ライセンス」 これまでのライセンスの「形式」 これまでのライセンスの「単位」  製品/オファリングの新設や統廃合によるライセンスの複雑化  製品/オファリングなどで異なるライセンス「単位」を利用  製品/オファリングごとにライセンスの内容や制限が異なる  ライセンス「単位」の変更などによる複雑化  サーバー「台数」 → 「コア数」 → 「PVU」数  「ライセンス + 保守(SS&S)」形式が基本  契約履歴に基づくライセンス管理が必須  異なるライセンス形式の追加による複雑化、製品点数の増加  ライセンス「形式」ごとに異なる価格体系と「イニシャル・コスト」  「ライセンス」「新規SS&S」などの価格設定 既存契約からの移行方法、併存の方法を保ちながら ➔ ライセンスの形式は「期限付ライセンス」を基本とする 製品/オファリングの種類を統合した上で ➔ ライセンス単位を「ユーザー単位」のみとする ➔サブスクリプション型の新しいライセンス・モデル
  7. 7. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 7 新しいライセンス・モデルのメリット 1. ライセンス管理の簡素化  過去の契約履歴にもとづくライセンス管理が不要 = 現時点の契約のみでライセンス数が確定  ユーザー単位のライセンスのみ  ライセンスの適正利用の管理が容易 2. コスト・メリット  イニシャル・コスト(初回ライセンス費用など)が不要  契約期間、数量の柔軟な変更が可能  経費、費用として会計処理が可能
  8. 8. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 8 ライセンス・モデルの比較 新しいライセンス・モデル 従来のライセンス・モデル ライセンス数(算出方法) その時点の「期限付ライセンス」契約数量 これまでの「ライセンス」契約数量の合計 契約履歴管理 不要 必要 「ユーザー」ライセンス 必要 必要 「サーバー」ライセンス 不要 必要 利用可能な Domino サーバー数 無制限 ライセンスの種類、契約数により確定 サーバーPVU数の管理、記録 不要 必要 ※ユーザー単位のみのライセンス利用時を除く ライセンスの期間 「期限付ライセンス」の契約期間 永続 ※保有ライセンスの管理を前提とする SS&Sの期間 「SS&S」の契約期間 初期費用 低 高 ※「新規ライセンス」「新規SS&S」など 契約期間の単位 「月」単位 ※最短契約期間は12ヶ月 「年」単位 契約数量の変更 契約ごとに変更可能 契約履歴にもとづいた変更管理が必要 会計処理 経費、前払い費用 資産計上、償却 ※ 上記比較表は従来のライセンス・モデルにおいて一般的な「ライセンス＋保守」形式の契約の場合を前提とした記載であり、すべての契約パターンを網羅したものではありません ※ ユーザー・ライセンスを割り当てたユーザーのみで利用するケースを想定した記載であり、外部ユーザーの利用などすべてのユース・ケースを網羅したものではありません
  9. 9. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 9 期限付ライセンスによりコストと管理の負担を抑制します  新規契約時や、保守再開時のイニシャル・コストが発生しません  過去の契約履歴、保有ライセンス数の管理、確認が不要になります 期限付ライセンスの管理の容易性(イメージ) ➔ 過去の契約履歴、保有ライセンス数の管理、確認が不要 期限付ライセンスについて  初期費用、保守再開費用が高い  保有ライセンス数や契約履歴の 管理が必要  費用が一定である(定価の場合)  過去の契約履歴の管理などが不要 「期限付ライセンス」と従来の「ライセンス＋SS&S」の費用比較 ※ グラフの大きさは金額を正確に表したものではありません 従来のライセンス 期限付ライセンス 初年度 2年目 3年目 … 期限付 ライセンス 初年度 2年目 3年目 … 保守再開時 … … 従来の「ライセンス + SS&S」 期限付ライセンス 現在の 契約 数量:xx本 現在の 契約 数量:xx本 過去の 契約 数量:xx本 過去の 契約 数量:xx本 過去の 契約 数量:xx本 過去の 契約 数量:xx本 利用可能な製品、 数量などが確定 利用可能な製品、 数量などが確定 期限付 ライセンス 期限付 ライセンス 新規ライセンス +初年度SS&S 継続 SS&S 継続 SS&S 新規SS&S ライセンス/SS&S費用
  10. 10. HCL Notes/Domino ライセンス・ガイド
  11. 11. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 11 HCL Notes/Domino の「ライセンス形式」 「期限付ライセンス」を推奨します  「従来のライセンス・モデル」での更新に対応するため従来のライセンス形式も存続しています ※ HCL では「新規SS＆S」に該当するパーツはありません 「ライセンス形式」の変更 期限付ライセンス ➔ 従来の(永続の)ライセンスとは異なり、(保守期間と同じ)期間を限定して提供 (使用許諾)されるライセンス形態  従来と比較して開始時 (新規契約時や保守再開時) のコストが小さい  過去の契約履歴や保有ライセンス数に関係なく必要な数量での契約が可能  毎年の利用量に応じて契約できる 従来のライセンス 期限付ライセンス 期限付ライセンス 保守期間 ライセンス 保守期間 ライセンスも保守 期間と同時に終了 ご契約 ご契約  初期費用、保守再開費用が高い  保有ライセンス数や契約履歴の管理が必要  費用が一定である(定価の場合)  過去の契約履歴の管理が不要 Passport Advantage HCL ソフトウェア 「ライセンス + SS&S」形式 「期限付ライセンス」形式 新規ライセンス(+SS&S) 継続SS&S 新規SS&S 新規ライセンス(+SS&S) 継続SS&S (該当するライセンス種類なし) 基本のライセンス形式 契約の継続性のために存続 期限付ライセンス 期限付ライセンス クラウドや月次パーツ用の新形式 基本のライセンス形式
  12. 12. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 12 HCL Notes/Domino の「ライセンス単位」 「ユーザー単位」のみの新ライセンスでシンプルになります  サーバーPVUライセンスが不要でライセンスの管理が容易  機能/製品で分かれていたライセンスが整理されました 「ライセンス単位」の変更 ライセンス体系の変更や多数のオファリングにより複雑になっていたライセン スの単位や数量の管理をシンプルに変更 ライセンス単位の変更によるメリット  ライセンス管理の効率化  サーバーの冗長構成や、バックアップ、災害対策(DR)、また、サーバー の 切り替えなどにおける並行稼動において、サーバーを自由に構成す ることが可能(ライセンス不要)  利用クライアント、端末、アプリの追加などでの追加ライセンスが発生 しないことによる、活用拡大の容易性とTCOの抑制を両立 ユーザー単位のみのライセンス体系適用時におけるサーバー製品の使用許諾  HCL Domino、HCL Enterprise Integrator などの「サーバー」ライセン スが許諾される場合、「ユーザー単位ライセンス」を割り当てられてい るユーザーが利用する用途の「サーバー」について数量制限なく使用許 諾されます  Domino クラスタリングなどの冗長構成の利用についても、 「ユーザー 単位ライセンス」を割り当てられているユーザーが利用する用途の 「サーバー」について、制限なく利用可能です  ユーザー単位ライセンスを割り当てられていないその他の利用者による サーバーの利用は (ユーザー単位ライセンスでは) 許諾されません ユーザー単位 のみの 基本ライセンス ユーザー単位 & サーバー PVU 単位 ユーザー単位 のみ サーバー PVU 単位 のみ その他のライセンス単位 ユーザー単位 のみの 追加オプション・ライセンス
  13. 13. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 13 「ユーザー単位」の Notes/Domino 基本ライセンス ユーザー単位のみの HCL Notes/Domino の基本ライセンス ライセンス 種類 SKU 単位(体系) 備考 HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration 期限付ライセンス D1VC7LL (TN100165M01) ユーザー 従来のSKUとHCLでの新設の SKUが併 存しています 新規ライセンス (初年度SS&S付) D1VCLLL (PN100165Y01) 継続SS&S E0NXRLL (SN100165Y01) HCL Bundle Mail & Social Collaboration (BM&SC) 期限付ライセンス TN100231M01 期限付ライセンスのみに設定 青色太字 : HCL 「期限付ライセンス」のパーツ
  14. 14. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 14 「ユーザー単位」の 追加オプション・ライセンス HCL Domino Volt、HCL Domino Enterprise Integrator、Domino Connector for SAP の機能追加 追加オプション・ライセンス 種類 SKU 単位(体系) 備考 HCL Domino Volt HCL Domino Enterprise Integrator, HCL Domino Connector for SAP Solutions を含む 期限付ライセンス TN100282Y01 ユーザー 前提となる Complete Collaboration (または BM&SC) と同数の契約が必要 新規ライセンス(初年度SS&S付) PN100282Y01 継続SS&S SN100282Y01 青色太字 : HCL 「期限付ライセンス」のパーツ 追加オプション・ライセンス 種類 SKU 単位(体系) 備考 HCL Domino Complete Collaboration External User (CCX) 期限付ライセンス TR100405M01 ユーザー 社外ユーザー用 「社外ユーザー」向け Notes アプリケーション 用の追加ライセンス HCL Sametime Premium – Web ミーティング の機能追加 追加オプション・ライセンス 種類 SKU 単位(体系) 備考 HCL Sametime for HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration 期限付ライセンス TR100374Y01 ユーザー Sametime Premium には、 Notes/Domino を前提としない単独ラ イセンスも別途存在しております 新規ライセンス(初年度SS&S付) PR100374Y01 継続SS&S SR100374Y01
  15. 15. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 15 各ライセンスで利用可能な製品・機能 ライセンス (列) 基本ライセンス 追加オプション HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration HCL Bundle Mail & Social Collaboration (BM&SC) HCL Domino Volt HCL Sametime for Notes Domino Complete Collaboration ライセンスで利用可能な製品・機能(行) HCL Notes/Domino 従プログラムの詳細は欄外参照 ○ ○ HCL Sametime 在席確認 & インスタント・メッセージン グ ○ ○ ミーティングなど上記以外 ○ HCL Connections Profiles, Files ○ ○ 上記以外の機能 ○ HCL Domino Volt ○ HCL Enterprise Integrator ○ HCL Domino Connector for SAP Solutions ○ HCL Sametime Premium (Webミーティング) ○ HCL Notes/Domino Complete Collaboration および HCL Bundle Mail & Social Collaboration で「HCL Notes/Domino」に含まれる主な従プログラム ※ HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration では機能の範囲が限定されています。 使用可能な範囲の詳細は License Agreement に記載されています  HCL Domino  HCL Notes  HCL Client Application Access  HCL Domino Designer  HCL Verse  HCL Traveler  HCL Nomad  HCL Sametime ※  HCL Connections ※  HCL Connections Docs ※  HCL Connections Content Manager Connector for Notes  HCL Domino AppDev Pack  HCL SafeLinx  HCL Traveler for Microsoft Outlook
  16. 16. ゲスト・ユーザー、社外ユーザーについて
  17. 17. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 17 「ゲスト・ユーザー」「社外ユーザー」の概要 HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration ではライセンスに含まれる「ゲスト・ユーザー」と、追加ライセンスによる「社外ユーザー」の利用が可能です HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration (CCB) CCB ユーザー 全機能が利用可能な ライセンスを割り当てられた 認証ユーザー 対象: 社内ユーザー ※社外ユーザーへの適用も可能 Anonymous ゲスト・ユーザー Webブラウザのみで利用する 不特定(Anonymous)ユーザー 対象: 社内 / 社外 Log-in (認証)ゲスト・ユーザー Webブラウザのみで利用する 認証ユーザー 対象: 社外ユーザー限定 CCX ユーザー Domino アプリを「作成者」権限 までで利用可能な認証ユーザー 対象: 社外ユーザー限定 HCL Domino Complete Collaboration for External (CCX) CCB 利用組織においてユーザーライセンス不要で利用が可能 CCB 利用組織において CCX の追加により利用が可能 社内 User A CCB 社内 User B CCB 社外 User C CCB 社外 User Y CCX 社外 User Z CCX 社外 User W (不要) 社外 User X (不要) Anonymous 匿名 (不要) Anonymous 匿名 (不要) より高いアクセス権での Domino アプリの利用 ゲスト・ユーザー 社外ユーザー限定 • Webサーバーへの匿名アクセス • 匿名でのアンケート記入 • etc… • 認証Webサーバーアクセス(参照、投稿) • ワークフロー、申請の起票 • etc… • 認証を伴う業務アプリケーション • 他ユーザーと共有する文書の作成 • etc… アプリの利用の例 社内/社外ユーザーに適用可能 ※協力会社など
  18. 18. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 18 「ゲスト・ユーザー」「社外ユーザー」の利用可能な機能など ライセンス HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration (CCB) HCL Domino Complete Collaboration for External HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration に含まれる ( = 対象ユーザーの追加ライセンス不要) ユーザー種別 CCBユーザー Anonymous ゲスト・ユーザー Log-in (認証)ゲスト・ユーザー CCX ユーザー ライセンス単位 ユーザー (不要) (不要) ユーザー 適用可能 対象者 「社内」ユーザー 〇 〇 ー ー 「社外」ユーザー 〇 〇 〇 〇 利用可能 機能の 範囲など 認証の利用 ※Domino 以外の認証方法 の利用も含む 〇 ー 〇 〇 割り当て可能な Domino ACL 制限なし 「投稿者」「読者」 「投稿者」「読者」 「投稿者」「読者」「作成者」 個人メールの利用 〇 ー ー ー 機能に関する補足 Domino サーバーの認証機能に限らず、他 の方法(SAMLなど)を含めて個人を認証して の利用は認められません Domino アプリのアクセス制御リストで Default, Anonymous を「投稿者」「読者」 として利用することが可能 「作成者」権限は認められないため、新規 の文書の作成や、他のユーザーが作成した 文書の編集は不可 「作成者」権限による新規文書の作成が可 能 「編集者」権限による編集は不可だが、文 書ごとの「作成者フィールド」を利用した 「作成者」権限による文書の操作などは可 能 利用例 • すべての用途 • Webサーバーへの匿名アクセス • 匿名でのアンケート記入 • etc… • 認証Webサーバーアクセス(参照、投稿) • ワークフロー、申請の起票 • etc… • 認証を伴う業務アプリケーション • 他ユーザーと共有する文書の作成 • etc…
  19. 19. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 19 「ゲスト・ユーザー」「社外ユーザー」の管理 Domino ディレクトリ(またはその他のユーザー管理をおこなうディレクトリ)において、「ゲスト・ユーザー」「社外ユーザー」は通常のユーザー(CCB を割り当て られたユーザー)と区別が可能な形で登録、管理していただく必要があります  ゲスト・ユーザー : “Guest” であることがわかるタグを付与 → CCB、CCX のライセンスの必要数にカウントしない  社外ユーザー : “External” であることがわかるタグを付与 → CCX ライセンスが必要なユーザー数にカウント ※ Anonymous ゲスト・ユーザー は認証を利用できないためユーザー情報は存在しません Notes/Domino V11 ではこのタグなどを利用し手数料を管理する機能などは実装されておりません。 Notes/Domino V12 で社内でのライセンス管理レポートの作成を支援する License Tracker Tool (仮称)でこのタグの利用を可能にすることを予定しています。(これ は HCL などにデータを共有するものではありません)
  20. 20. 従来のライセンス単位/形式からの 移行について
  21. 21. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 21 新しいライセンス・モデルへの移行について 過去のご契約のライセンスの形式(ライセンス保有の有無)とSS&Sの適用状況により移行方法が異なります 既存の契約が 「期限付ライセンス」 のお客様 新規のお客様 既存の契約が 「ライセンス＋SS&S」 のお客様 SS&S が満了済みの場合 SS&S が有効の場合 ライセンスの移行が可能な ライセンスが存在する場合 ※次ページ以降対応表参照 ライセンスを移行(変更)しない、 または、移行可能なライセンス が存在しない場合 新しいライセンス・モデル を利用  ライセンスの単位 =「ユーザー単位」  ライセンスの形式 = 「期限付ライセンス」 ライセンスを変更して継続SS&Sを更新  ライセンスの単位 =「ユーザー単位」  ライセンスの形式 = 継続SS&S 現在のライセンスで継続SS&Sを更新  ライセンスの単位 = 変更なし  ライセンスの形式 = 継続SS&S (変更なし) 「SS&S」形式を継続した場合、将来の 更新の時点で「期限付ライセンス」形式 に変更することは可能です ライセンス 形式の混在は できません 「期限付ライセンス」 に移行する場合 継続SS&S形式を続ける場合
  22. 22. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 22 有効なSS&Sから「期限付ライセンス」への切り替えについて 「ライセンス＋SS&S」形式から「期限付ライセンス」への切り替え  「期限付ライセンス」に切り替える場合 継続SS&S満了時の更新の際に「期限付ライセンス」に切り替えて契約いただくこと が可能です  『新しいライセンス・モデルへの移行について』ページのオレンジ色矢印に該当  「継続SS&S」を更新いただく場合と同等の金額でのご提案となります  「期限付ライセンス」に切り替えていただくことで、ライセンス管理が容易にな ります  今後のユーザーの追加なども「期限付ライセンス」の利用が可能となります  「期限付ライセンス」への切り替えを希望しない場合 Notes/Domino の有効な SS&S の契約を保有いただいているお客様は、『ライセンス 単位/形式の「新しいライセンス・モデル」移行対応表』に記載された移行対応製品 の「継続SS&S」に移行することで、従来の「ライセンス＋SS&S」の形式を継続いた だくことが可能です  『新しいライセンス・モデルへの移行について』ページ(右図)の緑色矢印に該当  「ライセンス＋SS&S」形式と「期限付ライセンス」形式の混在はできないため、 追加ユーザーが発生する場合は「ライセンス＋SS&S」形式の新規ライセンスでの ご契約が必要となります
  23. 23. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 23 ライセンス単位/形式の「新しいライセンス・モデル」移行対応表  上記の表は更新時のライセンス・モデルの移行(変更)に伴い、継続性のある費用提案が可能となる場合の移行の対応を示した表です。 期限付ライセンス自体は過去の契約の有無に関係なく契約可能です (その場合は、更新契約とならないため、通常価格でのお見積となります) 有効なSS&Sを保有いただいているお客様の更新時のユーザー単位・期限付ライセンスへの移行対応表 現在のご契約(SS&Sが有効なもの) 移行対応製品 製品名称 単位 新規 ライセンス 継続SS&S 期限付 ライセンス 製品名称 単位 形式 SKU Domino Enterprise Server & Domino Enterprise Client Access License サーバー(PVU) ユーザー D55JDLL D0B7HLL E020KLL E07UMLL - HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration ユーザー 期限付 ライセンス または 継続SS&S D1VC7LL または E0NXRLL Domino Messaging Server & Domino Messaging Client Access License サーバー(PVU) ユーザー D55J9LL D0B7JLL E020ILL E07UNLL - Domino Collaboration Express ユーザー D52VQLL E00ZZLL - IBM CEO Communication ユーザー D0C1YLL E08BRLL - IBM Mail Dual Entitlement Plus Application ユーザー - - D1HY5LL 期限付 ライセンス D1VC7LL IBM Mail Dual Entitlement Plus Application and S1 ユーザー - - D1HY8LL HCL Bundle Mail & Social Collaboration (BM&SC) 期限付 ライセンス TN100231M01
  24. 24. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 24 (補足) Notes/Domino における「ユーザー」の考え方(数え方) ライセンス単位の「ユーザー」とは、Notes/Domino を利用する「特定の個人」  ユーザーが利用する「端末の台数」は無関係(「ユーザー」は何台でも、同時にも利用可能)  複数のユーザーが「端末」や「ID、アカウント」を共有する場合も「ユーザー」ごとに必要 ユーザー単位ライセンスの考え方  「ユーザー」は「特定の個人」であり、アカウントや端末の共有(あるいは 複数のアカウントや端末の利用)などには関係ありません 以下の例の場合 : 「ユーザー数」＝「3」 User A User B User C ユーザー ※ライセンス単位 Notes ID (アカウント) ※関係しない User A User α User B User C Sales 利用端末 ※関係しない A, B, C 共有 部門ID
  25. 25. Notes/Domino ライセンスに関する FAQ(よくあるご質問)など
  26. 26. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 26 ライセンス選択方法に関する FAQ Q 新規の契約で「永続ライセンス」を契約することは可能ですか？ A 従来のライセンス形式(「永続ライセンス」＋「継続SS＆S」)をご希望の場 合、以下の条件を満たしている場合は、該当するライセンス形式を選択し ての契約は可能です。  お客様はライセンス形式による価格や体系の違いを理解している  該当するライセンス形式が設定されている製品である  「SS&S」を満了時には「永続ライセンス」を保有していても使用でき ない機能などが存在するケースを理解している(HCL Nomad など) Q 「期限付ライセンス」と「ライセンス＋SS&S」のライセンス形式の契約を 混在して契約することはできますか？ A 原則としてできません。 ただし、将来的に「期限付ライセンス」に移行する意向があり、満了時期 が異なるSS&Sを保有している場合の段階的な切り替えや、先行して新規の ライセンスを「期限付ライセンス」で契約する場合などの、契約の切り替 え期間などでの併存は認められます。 Q PVU(Value Unit)単位のライセンスを継続する場合の注意点はありますか？ A HCLではライセンス体系の簡素化などに取り組んでおり、今後 Value Unit の定 義やサブキャパシティーライセンスの考え方を変更する可能性があります。 この変更がおこなわれるまでの間、または、Passport Advantageから移管 されたPVU単位の製品の契約が継続している間は、PVU を単位としたライ センス、SS&Sをご利用(ご契約)いただくこと、および、サブキャパシ ティーライセンスの考え方を継続して適用いただくことが可能です。 この場合の PVU 数は Passport Advantage の定義を踏襲します。ただし、 HCL ではこれに対する ILMT による PVU 数の管理は求めません。以下のい ずれかの方法で適用している PVU 数の記録と保管をお願いします。 ※ HCLに移管されたソフトウェアに関するご案内であり、IBMソフト ウェアに適用されるものではありません HCL で確認している PVU の記録方法  「仮想化キャパシティー記録シート」を利用して記録 → https://www.hcljapan.co.jp/software/wp- content/uploads/2020/07/Manual_Calculation_Japanese.xlsx  PVU Calculator の Web サイトを利用して記録 → 本資料内「PVU License Calculator 使用ガイド」の章をご参照ください
  27. 27. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 27 Notes/Domino ライセンス全般に関する FAQ Q 「期限付ライセンス」の最短契約期間は？ A 「期限付ライセンス」の契約期間は「最短12ヶ月以上での、月単位」での 契約です。  原則として12ヶ月未満のご契約はできませんが、満了時期が異なる複数 の契約があり更新のタイミングで時期を揃えたい、などの理由がある場 合は例外として対応可能なケースがあります。弊社担当営業、または、 販売店(ビジネス・パートナー)までお問い合わせください。 Q 契約(ライセンス)の「開始日」の指定は可能ですか？ A 契約の開始日を月初に合わせたい、他の既存の契約と期間を揃えたい、な どの合理的な理由がある場合に限り、原則としておおよそ1ヶ月程度の範囲 内で、契約(ライセンス)の「開始日」を指定できます。  既存契約の更新の場合を除いて、おおよそ1ヶ月よりも先の将来の開始 日を指定できません。  お客様のご発注後、HCLでの契約処理が完了するまでに必要日数を考慮 して「開始日」をご指定ください。ご指定の「開始日」までに契約処理 が完了できなかった場合、契約処理完了時点が開始日となります。 Q サーバー機器のリプレースなどで一時的にサーバーが並存する場合には、 ライセンスの追加が必要ですか？ HCL Notes/Domino Complete Collaboration または HCL Bundle Mail & Social Collaboration の HCL の「ユーザー単位のみ」のライセンスを利用の場 合 A 「ユーザー単位ライセンス」を割り当てられているユーザーを対象とした サーバー「サーバー」については、数量の制限などはないため、並行稼動 などの構成の場合もライセンスの追加などは不要です Passport Advantage から継続しているライセンス体系を利用の場合 A Passport Advantage の ”Temporary additional use policy” において、以下 に該当する90日以内の非生産的使用については追加のライセンスは不要と なっております。 「Software Policies」ページ内 ” Temporary additional use policy” → https://www.ibm.com/software/sla/sladb.nsf/sla/software_policies/ 90日以内の非生産的使用において追加ライセンスを必要としないケース  データセンターの移行  システム間の 移行 [置き換え]  トレードアップによる移行 (「PA トレードアップ」の条項が適用され る「トレードアップ」製品を取得する場合)  「プログラム」の後継製品への移行、および他の「プログラム」への置 き換え  同一「プログラム」でのバージョン (同一プログラム) の置き換え
  28. 28. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 28 (つづき) Q フェイル・オーバーや災害対策(DR)、バックアップの Domino サーバーに はライセンスの追加が必要ですか？ HCL Notes/Domino Complete Collaboration または HCL Bundle Mail & Social Collaboration の HCL の「ユーザー単位のみ」のライセンスを利用の場合 A アクティブな冗長構成、フェイル・オーバー、バックアップ、災害対策(DR) の用途を問わず、「ユーザー単位ライセンス」を割り当てられているユーザー が利用する用途の「サーバー」については、制限なく利用可能です Domino Enterprise Server / Client Access License (CAL) など、Passport Advantage から継続している「サーバー＆クライアント」形式のライセンスを利 用の場合 A フェイル・オーバーやバックアップの対象となるメインの Domino サーバーと 同時に Domino サーバーが起動して何らかのサーバー・タスク、サービスを実 行している場合は、別途サーバー・ライセンスが必要です。すなわちメール・ ルーティング、サーバーのクラスタリング、データベースの複製などをおこ なっている場合(またはそれらが可能な状態で待機している場合)、ユーザー・ アクセスの有無にかかわらず、ライセンスが必要です。 Domino サーバーが起動しない状態で待機している場合 (コールド・スタンバ イ)はライセンスは不要です。 Domino Collaboration Express, CEO Communication User License など、 Passport Advantage から継続している「ユーザー単位のみ」のライセンスを 利用の場合 A Domino クラスタリングを利用した冗長構成の可否、制限などについてはラ イセンスごとに定められています。 Domino サーバーが起動しない状態で待機している場合(コールド・スタン バイ)はライセンスは不要です。 (補足) Passport Advantage から継続しているライセンス体系においては、 Passport Advantage の ” Backup use policies” において定められている、ス タンバイの状態(種類)とライセンスの必要性を踏襲しています。 Domino サーバーにおいては、クラスタリングやレプリカの使用可能な状態は 「ホット・スタンバイ」(あるいは実稼動状態)に該当するためにライセンスが 必要です。 「Software Policies」ページ内 ” Backup use policies” → https://www.ibm.com/software/sla/sladb.nsf/sla/software_policies/ スタンバイの状態(種類)とライセンスの必要性(概要)  コールド・スタンバイ＝プログラムが開始されていない状態 : ライセンス不要  ウォーム・スタンバイ=プログラムが「アイドリング状態」でいかなる作業も実行 していない状態 : ライセンス不要  ホット・スタンバイ＝プログラムが稼動し作業が実行されている状態 : ライセン ス必要
  29. 29. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 29 (つづき) Q Domino サーバーを利用せず、Notes クライアントのみでローカルの Notes アプリを利用する場合に必要なライセンスはなんですか？ ※ 開発用途での Domino Designer によるローカル の Notes アプリへの利用はラ イセンス不要であり、本記載の対象ではありません。 A サーバーに接続せずにクライアント端末上の Notes アプリのみを Notes クラ イアントから利用する場合はライセンス(License Agreement)の「Supporting Programs (従プログラム)」において「HCL Notes」の使用権を含むライセン ス(HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration, HCL Domino Enterprise Client Access License など)が必要です 必要なユーザー数単位ライセンスの数は「特定の個人」のユーザー数であ ることに変わりはありません。端末の共有や共通のIDを利用しているなど は関係しません。 Q PVU単位のライセンスを継続して契約しており、パブリック・クラウド上 の IaaS 環境上で利用します。この場合の PVU 数はどのようになります か？ A IBM Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL policyを踏襲しておりますので、こちら に則してご利用ください。 IBM Eligible Public Cloud BYOSL policy → https://www.ibm.com/software/passportadvantage/eligible_public_cloud_BYOSL_p olicy.html
  30. 30. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 30 その他ライセンス全般に関するご案内 「期限付ライセンス」および「SS&S (ソフトウェア・サブスクリプション&サ ポート)」の「全数適用の原則」について 「期限付ライセンス」ならびに「SS&S (ソフトウェア・サブスクリプション & サ ポート)」は、使用しているソフトウェアの全数に対して適用する必要があります  利用しているソフトウェア構成の一部、あるいは保有している永続ライセンス全 量の一部のみに「期限付ライセンス」や「SS&S」を契約することは原則として認 められません。  既存の契約に対して新規ライセンスを別途契約した場合において追加分のみ 「SS&S」が有効な状態や、満了時期のずれにより部分的に「SS&S」が有効に なっている状態が発生することは許容されますが、この状態での技術サポートの 利用はできません。 ライセンス管理ポータルと連携したライセンス管理の計画について HCL Domino V11 およびそれ以降のバージョンにおいて、Domino サーバーと HCL Software ライセンス管理ポータルと連携したライセンス管理をおこなう計画 があります  Domino V11 の Product Documentation にも該当の記載があります Domino の新しいライセンスモデル → https://help.hcltechsw.com/domino/11.0.0/nl/ja/wn_domino_licensing_model.html ただし、現時点ではこの計画は実装や運用の準備が完了しておらず、開始やそ の予定の決定をおこなっておりません。 正式な発表があるまで、このライセンス管理の仕組みは適用されず、お客様の 現在の運用などを変更は不要です。  (参考)サポート技術文書「HCL Domino 11.0 でのライセンス管理」 → https://support.hcltechsw.com/csm?id=kb_article&sysparm_article=KB0074638  Domino 11 サーバー起動時に以下のログが出力されますが、無視できます。 12/13/2019 03:03:11.56 PM Licensing> Invalid length for configuration item 'LicensingServerURL': '0' 12/13/2019 03:03:11.56 PM Licensing> Failed to get configuration item 'LicensingServerURL'; 引数が無効です (英語版: Invalid arguments) 12/13/2019 03:03:11 PM ライセンス・エラー:Domino ライセンス構成を使用でき ません。(英語版: Licensing error: Domino license configuration is not available.)  Dominoディレクトリーの設計を11アップグレードすると、サーバー設定文書に [ライセンス] タブが追加されますが無視してください。
  31. 31. 製品・機能別のライセンスに関する補足
  32. 32. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 32 Domino Utility Server について Domino Utility Server、Domino Utility Express のライセンスの変更計画について Notes/Domino のライセンス体系の変更に伴い、「サーバーPVU単位」のみのライセンス体系で提供していた Domino Utility Server、Domino Utility Express のライ センスは新規の販売活動を終了いたしました。 新しい HCL Domino Complete Collaboration for External ライセンス(社外ユーザー)、および、HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration の「ゲスト・ユー ザー」による Domino サーバーへのアクセスにつきましては「ゲスト・ユーザー、社外ユーザーについて」のセクションをご参照ください Domino Utility Server、Domino Utility Express の新規販売の停止について ライセンス体系の変更計画に伴い、2020年6月より Domino Utility Server、Domino Utility Express の PVU ライセンスは、原則として新規の販売を停止しております  現時点で有効なSS&S契約を保有いただいているお客様の保守更新(延長)のみご発注いただけます  XWork Server は現時点では販売を継続しておりますが、XWork Server は Domino V10までの出荷となっており、V11 以降はモジュールはリリースされません Domino Utility Server への HCL Domino Volt ライセンスの追加について Domino Utility Server を SS&S 有効な状態で保有いただいているお客様は、HCL Domino Volt の追加オプション・ライセンスの契約が可能です Domino Utility Server を SS&S 契約を有効な状態で保有している場合、HCL Domino Volt の追加オプション・ライセンスを契約できます  HCL Domino Volt ライセンスはユーザー単位ライセンスです。Domino Utility Server を利用しているユーザー数をご連絡いただき、見積依頼をいただけますようお願いいたします  Domino Utility Express には HCL Domino Volt の追加はできません
  33. 33. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 33 HCL Domino Complete Collaboration for External (CCX) について HCL Domino Complete Collaboration for External (および HCL Notes Domino Complete Collaboration の Anonymous/Authorized ゲスト・ユーザー) は Domino Utility Server に替わる新しい社外ユーザー向けのライセンスです ➔ CCX については本資料「ゲスト・ユーザー、社外ユーザーについて」のセクションをご参照ください
  34. 34. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 34 HCL Nomad の利用に必要な条件 HCL Nomad (iOS, Android 用 Domino アプリ用アプリ) の利用条件は以下の通りです  HCL Nomad の使用許諾が含まれるライセンス(Complete Collaboration, Domino Enterprise Server(+CAL), Domino Utility Server など)を割り当てられているユーザー  上記のライセンスのソフトウェア保守(SS&S) が有効であること  HCL Nomad モバイル・アプリ の利用は、永続ライセンスの保有だけでなく、有効なSS&S が必要です  利用が可能なユーザーによる利用端末の台数などの制限はありません
  35. 35. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 35 HCL Domino Volt の利用に必要な条件 HCL Domino Volt 利用が可能となるのは以下のいずれか条件を満たす組織の利用者です  Complete Collaboration (または BM&SC) による Notes/Domino のライセンス契約に、同数(全数)の Domino Volt の追加ライセンスを適用いただいている組織のユーザー  HCL Domino Volt ライセンスは、前提となる Complete Collaboration (または BM&SC) と同数でのご契約が必要です  HCL Domino Volt の利用にあたって、「開発者」「ユーザー」などの区別はありません  Domino Utility Server の PVU単位ライセンス契約に、ユーザー数による Domino Volt の追加ライセンスを適用いただいている組織のユーザー  HCL Domino Volt ライセンスは、Domino Utility Server に登録されている認証ユーザー数と同数でのご契約が必要です ➔ 上記以外のライセンスには、Domino Volt ライセンスを追加することは原則としてできません  ただし、Domino Enterprise Server/CAL など Complete Collaboration に移行可能なライセンスで有効なSS&Sを保有いただいている場合は、次回更新時に Complete Collaboration に切り替えて いただくことを前提に、HCL Domino Volt を先行して追加させていただくことが可能です。詳しくは弊社営業担当、または、ビジネス・パートナーまでお問い合わせください ※ Complete Collaboration へ移行可能なライセンスについては本資料内「ライセンス単位/形式の「新しいライセンス・モデル」移行対応表」ページの記載をご参照ください HCL Domino Volt の「ゲスト・ユーザー」「社外ユーザー」での利用について  HCL Domino Volt を社内ユーザーに割り当てている組織では、「ゲスト・ユーザ」「社外ユーザー」による Domino アクセスで HCL Domino Volt を利用することが可能です ※ 社内ユーザー全体に CCB + Domino Volt が適用されていることが条件となります  Domino サーバーの認証、および、その他の技術を利用した認証を利用しない 「Anonymous ゲスト」の場合： ユーザーを特定しない「投稿者」権限での利用 (匿名でのアンケートへの記入など)  ユーザー認証を利用する「Log-in ゲスト」の場合： ユーザーを特定した「投稿者」権限での利用(記名でのアンケート回答や、申請・ワークフローの起票など。 他ユーザーの作成した情報の参照は不可)  CCXライセンスを適用した「社外ユーザー」の場合： 「作成者」権限での利用まで可能 ※ 詳しくは『ゲスト・ユーザー、社外ユーザーについて』のセクションもご参照ください
  36. 36. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 36 HCL Enterprise Integrator の利用に必要な条件 HCL Enterprise Integrator (HEI) の利用が可能となるのは以下のいずれか条件を満たす組織です  HCL Enterprise Integrator を利用する Domino サーバーの PVU数分の HCL Enterprise Integrator PVU 単位ライセンスを保有いただいている組織  HEI の PVU 単位ライセンスは Passport Advantage におけるライセンス体系を継続しているものです  Compete Collaboration (または BM&SC)による Notes/Domino のライセンス契約に、同数(全数)の Domino Volt の追加ライセンスを適用いただいている組織のユーザー  HCL Domino Volt ライセンスは、前提となる Complete Collaboration (または BM&SC) と同数でのご契約が必要です  HCL Domino Volt ライセンスには HEI の使用許諾が含まれており、組織全体で適用されているため、HEI を利用する Domino のサーバー台数や PVU数の制限はありません
  37. 37. 「関連会社」の考え方など 「基本使用許諾契約」(MLA)関連事項
  38. 38. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 38 MLA における「関連会社」の考え方 HCL Software の「基本使用許諾契約」(MLA: Master License Agreement) により、ライセンスはライセンシーの「関連会社」に許諾されます 3. ライセンスの許諾 ・・・(中略)・・・ 3.2. ライセンシーの関連会社は、本契約条項に基づき本件プログラムおよび本件サポートをインストールし、それにアクセスし、使用することができますが、ライセ ンシーは、その関連会社（およびその他の認可ユーザー）が本契約条項および本件注文条項に同意し、それを順守するように確保する完全な責任を負います。 「関連会社」とは以下のいずれかにより支配する、支配される、または共通の支配下にある事業体 a. 株式の50%超の直接または間接的な所有 b. 契約などにより a. と同等の経営および方針を指示する/指示させる権限 1.1. 「関連会社」とは、HCL またはライセンシーを支配する、それらにより支配される、またはそれらと共通の支配下にある事業体を指します。こうした支配は以下 のいずれかから生じるものとします。（a）発行済議決権付株式の50％超の所有持分および／または同等の持分の直接的または間接的な所有。あるいは（b）議決権 付株式および／またはそれに相当する持分の所有を通じるか否かにかかわらず、契約により、または発行済議決権付株式の 50％超および／または同等の持分の直接 または間接的な所有により与えられるのと等しい他の方法により、経営および方針を指示する権限、またはこれを指示させることのできる権限。 ➔ HCL のソフトウェアは上記の通り「関連会社」の範囲内でご利用いただくことが可能です。「関連会社」外の第三者による利用や、第三者に対するサービスの提 供(再提供)はできませんのでご注意ください  ライセンスはお客様の「関連会社」内での業務使用目的で使用許諾されます。よって、ライセンスを「関連会社」外の第三者に提供することは認められません。ただし、お客様の監 督下で、お客様の業務のために利用する場合は、(「関連会社」外の)派遣社員、協力会社等が、お客様の責任のもとでプログラムを使用することは可能です ※ このページの記載は HCL Software 共通の条件であり Notes/Domino に限定した内容ではありません ※ HCL Software の MLA など → https://www.hcltechsw.com/wps/portal/resources/master-agreements
  39. 39. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 39 「関連会社」の考え方と Notes/Domino の利用例における注意点 前記『MLA における「関連会社」の考え方』と Notes/Domino の利用例から よくあるライセンスの注意点などをご紹介いたします  自社の監督下で、(関連会社外の)派遣社員や協力会社社員に、社内の Notes/Domino アプリやメールを利用させる → アプリやメールの利用がお客様の業務のためであれば、お客様の監督のもと、関 連会社外の派遣社員などに Notes/Domino のライセンスを割り当てて、利用する ことは問題ありません。 ※ Passport Advantage では、「エンタープライズ 」外のユーザーによる使用を、 お客様の所在地に限定する条件がありましたが、HCL MLA ではお客様の責任 による管理を条件に、所在地による制限は設けておりません ※ 関連会社外のユーザーに対して、それらのユーザーの所属する組織の業務を目 的とした Notes/Domino の利用を提供することは、サービスの再提供となるた め、認められません  「関連会社」の関係にある2つの会社がそれぞれ別に Notes/Domino を利 用しています。この場合に、双方の Notes/Domino アプリを利用できるよ うにした場合ライセンスの追加は必要か？ → 2つの会社がそれぞれの(異なる) Notes ドメインで Notes/Domino 環境を構築して いて、相互認証などの方法で、(既存のユーザーが、他方の環境での Notes アカウ ントの登録をおこなうことなく)他方の Notes/Domino アプリにアクセスする場合 は、ライセンスの追加などは必要ありません。 → 他方の会社のユーザーに対して(その会社において既存で利用しているアカウント とは別に) 新規の Notes アカウントを登録する場合は (＝該当のユーザーが、2社 それぞれの Notes ドメインの異なる Notes アカウントを利用する場合は) 別途ラ イセンスの追加が必要です。 ※ 「関連会社」内で複数の Notes/Domino 環境が存在する場合、「関連会社」で 保有するライセンスがいずれの環境で利用しているライセンスであるか特定が 可能なライセンス管理をいただけますようお願いいたします 上記の補足説明  A社とB社が「関連会社」の関係にあり、以下の既存アカウントがある場合  A社に User 1 がいて User1-A/ACompany@Acompany の Notes アカウント  B社に User 2 がいて User2-B/BCorp@Bcorporation の Notes アカウント → User 1 が UserA-1/Acompany@Acompany の アカウントで B社の Domino サー バーにアクセスする場合：追加ライセンス不要 → User1 が B社で User1-B/Bcorp@Bcorporation の Notes アカウントを別途利用す る場合：B社で追加のライセンスが必要
  40. 40. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 40 その他の MLA 関連事項 使用許諾の範囲など プログラムは「使用許諾」であり売却されるものではありません → MLA「6. 保有権」をご参照ください 使用許諾は以下を条件として許諾されます  ご発注をいただいた注文書に記載された数量の範囲内の  お客様(関連会社)内部での事業目的での利用に限り  定められた条件※での使用 → 同「3. ライセンスの許諾」をご参照ください ※ 使用許諾の条件の記載は以下の文書も含みます  ガイド、マニュアル、その他の技術文書  プログラム特有の情報および追加の使用許諾条項を記載した「ライセンス情報」 → 同「1. 定義」内「1.2. 「本件文書」」をご参照ください 以下は認められません  派生製品の作成  譲渡、配布、リース、貸与またはその他方法による他社への移転  その他「4. ライセンスの制限」の記載事項 監査について HCL による監査について以下のように定めております ➔ お客様はHCL 、その関連会社、コンサルタント、サービス提供者および請 負業者による監査に同意します  12ヶ月に1回を超えない頻度  15日前に通知  お客様の任意の施設での、業務時間内での実施  監査権は注文(契約)満了後2年間存続 ➔ 注文が不足していた場合は速やかに差額をお支払いいただきます 12. ライセンスの順守 ライセンシーは、ライセンシー、その関連会社、コンサルタント、サービス提供者および請 負業者(以下総称して「ライセン シーの事業者」といいます)が本契約および/または本件注文 を順守して使用しているかを検証するために、HCL がそれらのソフトウェアログを 12 か月間 に 1 回を超えない頻度で監査できることに同意します。HCL はライセンシーが本契約の条項 を順守していることを検証するのに必要な範囲で、こうしたソフトウェアログのコピーをと ることができます。 HCL は、 自社で監査を実施するか、 または自身の選択により当該監査をお こなうために独立の第三者を雇う場合があります。ただし、 こうした第三者は本契約で規定さ れるのと一致した秘密義務に服するものとします。 監査は、 本件プログラムがインストールさ れ、使用され、遠隔からを含みアクセスされるライセンシーの事業者の任意の施設でおこな うことができます。HCL は監査に関係する自身の費用を負担します。HCL は監査をする 15 暦 日前に通知をします。こうした監査はライセンシーの事業者の通常の業務時間内に、その業 務への妨害を最小に抑える方法により実施します。 ライセンシーの事業者は、HCL が当該監査 を実行するために合理的に必要なあらゆる支援を提供します。監査により過少 支払いが明ら かになった場合、 ライセンシーは速やかに該当する支払いをおこないます。 監査により使用の 過少報告が明らかになった場合、ライセンシーは、HCL のその時点のプログラムの料金表に 基づいて速やかに差額を支払います。 本契約のすべての条項と同様に、 この条項における HCL の権利と救済は、 本契約、任意の本件注文、コモンローもしくは衡平法の下で HCL に与えら れるその他の権利と救済を毀損するものではありません。 この条項に基づく HCL の監査権は、 本件注文もしくは本契約の解除または満了後も 2 年間は存続するものとします。 Master License Agreement (MLA) 他 HCL ソフトウェアの各種基本条件 ➔ https://www.hcltechsw.com/wps/portal/resources/master- agreements
  41. 41. 従来のライセンス・モデルの 主なライセンスの使用条件など
  42. 42. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 42 Domino Enterprise Server/CAL, Messaging Server/CAL, Collaboration Express & Messaging Express Domino Enterprise Server & CAL Domino Messaging Server & CAL Domino Collaboration Express Domino Messaging Express ライセンス形式 サーバー & クライアン ト のライセンス形式 サーバー & クライアン ト のライセンス形式 クライアントのみの ライセンス形式 クライアントのみの ライセンス形式 使用条件 利用ユーザー数の制限 なし なし ユーザー数 1,000名未満 ユーザー数 1,000名未満 Domino サーバーの クラスタリングの利用制限 なし なし 最大2サーバーまで 利用不可 利用可能な機能 メールの利用 ○ ○ ○ ○ アプリの利用 ○ × ○ × 利用可能な標準テンプレート すべて利用可能 メール、個人アドレス帳、 ジャーナル、ディスカッ ション、文書ライブラリ の各テンプレート すべて利用可能 メール、個人アドレス帳、 ジャーナル、ディスカッ ション、文書ライブラリ の各テンプレート 上記以外のテンプレートの利用と独自ア プリの開発 ○ × ○ × Client Application Access の利用 ○ × ○ × 上の表は各ライセンスの比較(差異)を示すことを意図したものであり、記載していない以下の機能などは、すべてのライセンス共通で利用可能です 以下の各クライアントやアクセス方法の利用  Notes クライアント の利用  Verse の利用や Web クライアントを利用したアクセス  Traveler の利用やモバイル端末を利用したアクセス  POP, IMAP メール・クライアントの利用  Mail support for Microsoft Outlook を利用した Outlook クライアントの利用 Notes/Domino の標準機能や標準オプションの利用  ディレクトリ、 全文検索、 HTTPタスク、 メール ・ ルーティングなどの標準機能  標準オプション (Sametime の在席確認＆チャット機能、Connections の プロ フィール、ファイル の機能) の利用
  43. 43. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 43 Domino Utility Server, Domino Utility Express, XWork Server および Enterprise Server への匿名アクセス Domino Utility Server Domino Utility Express XWork Server Domino Enterprise Server への匿名アクセス ライセンス形式 サーバーのみの ライセンス形式 サーバーのみの ライセンス形式 サーバーのみの ライセンス形式 サーバー & クライアント の ライセンス形式を サーバーのみでの利用 ※ ライセンスの単位 サーバーPVU数 サーバーPVU数 Domino アプリ数 (ライセンスごとに 8アプリ) サーバーPVU数 使用条件 従業員数の制限 なし 従業員数 1,000名以下 なし なし 取得可能なライセンス数の上限 なし 1,600 PVU まで 最大32アプリ分 (4ライセンス) まで なし 利用可能な機能 メールの利用 × × × × ユーザー認証に基づく利用 (非匿名アクセス) ○ ○ ○ × Web アクセスによるアプリの利用 ○ ○ ○ ○ ※匿名アクセスに限る Client Application Access による アプリの利用 ○ ○ × × Notes クライアントによる アプリの利用 × × × × ※Domino Utility Server、Domino Utility Express は新規の販売を終了しております。詳しくは「Domino Utility Server について」の記載をご確認ください。 ※XWork Server は Domino V10 までの出荷となっており、V11 以降はモジュールはリリースされません。 ※Domino Enterprise Server に対する Web ブラウザ経由の匿名アクセスには Domino Enterprise CAL は必要ありません。 ※Notes/Domino 以外の認証方法を利用する場合であっても、ユーザーを特定する方法と組み合わせた利用方法は匿名アクセスとはみなしません
  44. 44. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 44 各エクスプレス・ライセンスの使用条件(制限) Notes/Domino の各エクスプレス・ライセンスの使用条件、制限等 ※ 本記載は参考情報であり、各ライセンスの License Information Document が正式なドキュメントです Domino Collaboration Express メールとアプリの利用、Notes クライアントの利用を含めた汎用的な Notes/Domino の利用に関する、主にユーザー数による Express ライセンス  ユーザー数による制限：ユーザー数 1,000名以上 での使用はできません  Domino ドメイン内の(同じDomino ディレクトリ内に登録される)ユーザー数  Domino クラスタリング機能の利用制限：2サーバーまで Domino Messaging Express メールの利用に限定した、Notes クライアントの利用を含めた場合の、主にユーザー 数による Express ライセンス  ユーザー数による制限：ユーザー数 1,000名以上 での使用はできません  Domino ドメイン内の(同じDomino ディレクトリ内に登録される)ユーザー数  Domino クラスタリング機能の利用はできません  許可された標準テンプレート以外のアプリ、お客様固有(開発)のアプリの利用は できません ➔ 補足  Domino Collaboration Express と Messaging Express の混在は可能(合わせて 1,000ユーザー未満であること)  ユーザー数が 1,000名以上になった場合などに、通常ライセンスに移行するト レードアップ・ライセンスなどは提供されません Domino Utility Express メールを含まない Domino アプリの Web ブラウザ(など)からの利用に限定した Domino Utility Server の主に従業員規模(1,000名以下)による Express ライセンス  取得可能なライセンス数の上限：1,600 PVU まで  従業員数による制限：従業員数 1,000名以下の団体のみ利用が可能  関連会社を含めた社員、契約社員の数が 1,000名以下であること  「関連会社」とは(i)ライセンシーが支配する(ii)ライセンシーを支配する、また は(iii)ライセンシーと共通の支配下にある、法人、会社、またはその他の団体  「支配」とはかかる団体の議決権付き株式または持分の過半数を直接または 間接的に保有すること  個人ユーザーを対象としたユーザー単位のメール・ファイル(メール・テンプ レートを利用した Notes/Domino アプリ) の提供は不可  Notes の使用権は含まない  Web ブラウザ・アクセス、Client Application Access の使用は可能  Notes 利用ユーザーが別途 Domino Enterprise CAL を保有する場合は、 Domino Utility Express サーバーへのアクセスは可能 XWork Server 利用する Domino アプリの数が少数の場合に特化したライセンス  実行可能な Notes/Domino アプリ数の上限：32アプリ  企業グループ内での総数  このアプリのクラスタリングは可能  個人ユーザーを対象としたユーザー単位のメール・ファイル(メール・テンプ レートを利用した Notes/Domino アプリ) の提供は不可  Notes、Client Application Access の使用権は含まない
  45. 45. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 45 CEO オプションの条件(制限) CEO Communication User License に適用される COE オプションの制限等 ※ CEO オプションは Passport Advantage で定められた製品カテゴリー であり、その条件などは Passport Advantage の条件を踏襲していま す (右枠囲み参照) お客様の最初の「CEO 製品カテゴリー」(＝プライマリー製品カテゴリー) の場 合  初回注文の最小ユーザー数を満たす必要があります  「CEO 製品カテゴリー」に含まれる製品を利用する、お客様「エンタープライ ズ」のすべてのユーザーに対して使用許諾を取得する必要があります 追加の「CEO 製品カテゴリー」(＝セカンダリー製品カテゴリー) の場合  初回注文の最小数量を満たす必要がありますが、「エンタープライズ」のす べてのユーザーに対して使用許諾を取得する必要はありません ➔ 補足 CEO Communication User License の初回注文の最小ユーザー数：100 User CEO Communication User License にバンドルされているライセンス：  Domino Enterprise Server  Domino Enterprise CAL → Link: “CEO product categories” https://www.ibm.com/software/passportadvantage/ceoproductcategories.html ➔ 『パスポート・アドバンテージのご契約条件』抜粋 ※ Z125-5831-1011/2017 - 8/22ページ 3.7CEO(CompleteEnterpriseOption)製品カテゴリー IBMは、初回最小ユーザー数を条件として、複数の「対象製品」を取りまとめて ユーザー数に基づいた製品を提供することがあります(以下、「CEO製品カテゴ リー」といいます)。お客様の最初の「CEO製品カテゴリー」(プライマリー製品カ テゴリー)は、お客様は、「CEO製品カテゴリー」の中で、いずれかの「プログラ ム」のコピー、使用、または使用を拡張することができる機械を割り当てられた 「エンタープライズ」のすべてのユーザーに対して使用許諾を取得する必要があり ます。追加の「CEO製品カテゴリー」(セカンダリー製品カテゴリー)は、お客様は、 それぞれに適用される初回注文の最小数量要件を満たす必要がありますが、「CEO 製品カテゴリー」で「プログラム」のコピー、使用、または使用を拡張することが できる機械を割り当てられた「エンタープライズ」のすべてのユーザーに対して使 用許諾を取得する必要はありません。 「CEO製品カテゴリー」の各コンポーネントは、使用許諾を取得したユーザーのみ、 インストールおよび使用することができます。すべてのクライアント用「プログラ ム」(サーバーの「プログラム」にアクセスするために、エンド・ユーザーのデバイ ス上で使用される「プログラム」)は、それらがアクセスするサーバー用「プログ ラム」と同じ「CEO製品カテゴリー」から取得する必要があります。
  46. 46. PVU License Calculator 使用ガイド
  47. 47. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 47 PVU数の記録と保管について Notes/Domino の PVU 単位ライセンスを継続して利用している場合、PVU数は Passport Advantage の定義を踏襲します。ただし、HCL ではこれに対する ILMT による PVU 数の管理は求めません。 以下のいずれかの方法で適用しているPVU数の記録と保管をお願いします。(この記載はHCLに移管されたソフトウェアに関するご案内であり、IBMソフトウェアに 適用されるものではありません)  PVU数の記録は「四半期ごと」におこない、サーバー構成などの変更があった場合はその時点で実施  記録は該当のソフトウェア契約の満了後2年間は保管 HCL で確認している PVU の記録方法  「仮想化キャパシティー記録シート」を利用して記録 → https://www.hcljapan.co.jp/software/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Manual_Calculation_Japanese.xlsx  PVU Calculator の Web サイトを利用して記録  HCL BigFix Inventory のレポートを記録 PVU Calculator の Web サイトの利用について 次ページ以降で、Web サイト上で記録内容の作成が可能な「PVU Calculator」の操作方法をご紹介しております ➔ https://leap.hcltechsw.com/apps/anon/org/app/72bd1bbc-5db5-47b4-89d5-bc6dded41935/launch/index.html?form=F_Form1  PVU Calculator は PVU 数の記録、保管のためのフォームを出力することを目的としており、お客様の利用内容などについて弊社にて確認や承認をおこなうものではありません。 BigFix Inventory の利用について BigFix Inventory V10 (有償) を IBM の PVU 数管理ツールとして利用することが認められています → 参照 https://blog.hcltechsw.com/bigfix/bigfix-inventory-v10-is-validated-by-ibm/ 保有している IBM ソフトウェアの PVU 数管理に IBM License Metric Tool (ILMT) を利用している場合、BigFix V10 を利用することで、IBM ソフトウェア、HCL ソフトウェアの両方の PVU 数管理をおこなうことが可能です
  48. 48. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 48 PVU Calculator の出力フォームとアクセス PVU Calculator を利用していただくことで以下のフォームが作成できます ➔ PVU数の記録として保管してください PVU Calculator ページにアクセスして[Next]をクリック ➔ https://leap.hcltechsw.com/apps/anon/org/app/72bd1bbc-5db5- 47b4-89d5-bc6dded41935/launch/index.html?form=F_Form1
  49. 49. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 49 PVL Calculator 利用手順 記録の基本情報を入力  日付、担当者氏名、メール・アドレス、会社名、都市(国/州)名、 Region(選択)  半角英数字でご記入ください 製品(Domino Server の種類)を選択  製品番号(SKU)は自動的に反映され、変更できません
  50. 50. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 50 (つづき) サーバーとCPUの情報を選択  Processor Name の選択肢の中で Xeon は暫定的に「Xeon」と「Xeon2」 に分かれております。「Xeon」で該当する情報が見つからない場合は 「Xeon2」をご確認ください コア数、仮想化の有無を選択
  51. 51. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 51 (つづき) 仮想化技術利用時のサブキャパシティー・ライセンスの解説を確認の上、 仮想化の方法(製品名、バージョンなど)と適用 Core 数の記入 内容が表示されます ➔ [Generate PDF] でPDFを出力し保管してください
  52. 52. その他補足資料
  53. 53. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 53 Notes/Domino バージョン出荷履歴 製品名称 出荷日 サポート終了日 備考 Notes/Domino R4 1996年3月14日 1999年12月31日 Notes/Domino R4.1.x 1996年7月19日 1999年12月31日 Notes/Domino R4.5.x 1997年1月31日 2001年5月31日 Notes/Domino R4.6.x 1997年11月12日 2003年1月31日 Notes/Domino R5.0 1999年3月2日 2005年9月30日 Notes/Domino 6.0 2002年9月30日 2007年4月30日 Notes/Domino 6.5.x 2003年10月1日 2010年4月30日 Notes/Domino 7.0.x 2005年8月31日 2011年4月30日 Notes/Domino 8.0.x 2007年8月15日 2015年4月30日 Notes/Domino 8.5.x 2009年1月7日 2018年9月30日 2018年10月以降の延長保守サービスは HCL 社より提供 Notes/Domino 9.0.x 2013年3月21日 (未定) 最短でも2021年9月末までのサポート期間を予定しています Notes/Domino V10.0.x 2018年10月10日 (未定) Notes/Domino V11.0.x 2019年12月20日 (未定) ※ この記載は ライセンス、および SS&S による使用権の発生基準日を記載したものです。言語版やメディアパックなどの出荷日などとは異なりますのでご注意ください
  54. 54. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 54 ライセンス関連リンクなど Master Agreements Master License Agreement (MLA) 他 HCL ソフトウェアの各種基本条件 ➔ https://www.hcltechsw.com/wps/portal/resources/master-agreements License Agreements 製品ごとのライセンス条件 ➔ https://www.hcltechsw.com/wps/portal/resources/license-agreements
  55. 55. Copyright © 2020 HCL Technologies Limited | www.hcltechsw.com 55 改版履歴  2020年6月9日 初版(Ver. 1.0)  2020年6月10日 Ver. 1.1  「ユーザー単位」の各ライセンスで利用可能な製品・機能の概要 の表に Complete Collaboration のみで利用可能な HCL Connections の機能(Profiles, Files)を追記するため修正  2020年6月15日 Ver. 1.2  「Notes/Domino ライセンス全般に関する FAQ」ページを追加  「その他ライセンス全般に関するご案内」ページを追加  2020年7月17日 Ver. 2.0  全面改訂  2020年9月14日 Ver. 2.1  全体的な記載の見直し、更新に伴い、「従来のライセンス単位/形式からの移行について」の章を設け新しいページの追加と一部のページを移動  2020年10月20日 Ver. 2.2  HCL Domino Complete Collaboration for External の発表に伴い「ゲスト・ユーザー、社外ユーザーについて」セクションをはじめ該当する記載を追加、修正  PVU 管理方法について BigFix Inventory の利用を追記  2020年11月25日 Ver. 2.3  Sametime Premium の Webミーティング機能の追加パーツのリリースに伴い関連の記載を追加  Domino Volt、Domino Utility Server に関する、ゲストユーザー、社外ユーザーに関連する記載について記載を追加、修正

