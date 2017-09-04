5 Key Skills to Design the Best of Test Cases in Software Testing

“More than the act of testing, the act of designing tests is one of the best bug preventers known.”— Boris Beizer

In any software life cycle, Software Testing and QA is the prime important step and within that, designing and writing test cases is vital. If test case designing is done with utmost care, most of your testing job is done and if not, there are numerous hurdles to be crossed. This article covers 5 most important aspects that need to be taken care of, while writing and designing test cases.

Read More at: http://softwaretestingsolution.com/blog/5-key-skills-design-best-test-cases-software-testing/

