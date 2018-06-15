Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARTÍCULOS Sofia Duran 1ero A
Reglamento de la LOEI

art 88-95

Sofia Duran
1ro A

Published in: Education
Reglamento de la LOEI

  1. 1. ARTÍCULOS Sofia Duran 1ero A
  2. 2. LA SUBSECRETARIA DE EDUCACION INTERCULTURAL BILINGÜE ESPECIALIZADA EN EL DESARROLLO DE CIENCIAS, SABERES,TECNOLOGIA. SERA LA RESPONSABLE DE LA PLANIFICACION, ORGANIZACIÓN E INNOVACION, Y GARANTIZARA LA PARTICIPACION DE LA ADMINISTRACION EDUCATIVA A TODOS LOS PUEBLOS Y NACIONALIDADES. ARTICULO 88:
  3. 3. INSTITUTO DE IDIOMAS,CIENCIAS Y SABERES ANCESTRALES DE LOS PUEBLOS Y LAS NACIONALIDADES. ES UNA ENTIDAD DEL SEIB SE ENCARGA DE FORTALECER LAS POLÍTICAS ESTABLECIDAS POR LA AUTORIDAD POR EL CONSEJO PLURINACIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN INTERCULTURAL BILINGÜE PROMUEVE EL USO Y EL DESARROLLO DE LOS SABERES . ARTICULO 89:
  4. 4. EL INSTITUTO DE IDIOMAS CIENCIAS Y SABERES TIENE LAS SIGUIENTES FUNCIONES :1. SISTEMATIZAR Y DIFUNDIR LOS CONOCIMIENTOS AL TEMA DE INTERCULTURALIDAD. 2. LLEVAR EL REGISTRO LINGUISTICO DE LOS IDIOMAS DEL ECUADOR 3. FORMULAR LOS IDIOMAS ANCESTRALES 4.METODOLOGIAS DE LOS APRENDIZAGES 5.DISEÑAR ESTRATEGIAS, LINEAS Y PROGRAMAS DE COMUNICACIÓN 6.PROMOCIONAR LA PARTICIPACION ACADEMICA DE LOS PUEBLOS. ARTICULO 90:
  5. 5. LOS CENTROS EDUCATIVOS COMUNITARIOS DE TODOS LOS NIVELES Y MODALIDADES SERAN PARTE DE LOS CIRCUITOS INTERCULTURALES BILINGÜES. LA COMUNIDAD PARTICIPARA ACTIVAMENTE EN EL PROCESO DE EDUCACION MEDIANTE SUS AUTORIDADES COMUNITARIAS Y FORMARA PARTE DEL GOBIERNO EDUCATIVO . ARTICULO 91:
  6. 6. EL CURRICULO INTERCULTURAL BILINGÜE FOMENTARA EL DESARROLLO DE INTERCULTURALIDAD A PARTIR DE LAS IDENTIDADES CULTURALES APLICANDO EN TODO EL PROCESO LAS LENGUAS INDIGENAS LOS SABERES Y PRACTICAS SOCIOCULTURALES, ANCESTRALES VALORES Y PRINCIPIOS EN RELACION CON LA PACHAMAMA . ARTICULO 92:
  7. 7. LA CARRERA EDUCATIVA INCLUYE A LOS PROFESIONALES DE LA EDUCACION EN CUALQUIERA DE SUS FUNCIONES. ADEMAS FORMARAN PARTE DE LA CARRERA EDUCATIVALOS DOCENTES QUE TENGAN NOMBRAMIENTOS Y LOS QUE LABOREN BAJO CUALQUIER FORMA Y MODALIDAD EN LOS ESTABLECIMIENTOS PUBLICOS .LOS DOCENTES EL SECTOR PRIVADO ESTARAN AMPARADOS PO EL CODIGO DEL TRABAJO ARTICULO 93:
  8. 8. REQUISITOS PARA INGRESAR A LA CARRERA EDUCATIVA PUBLICA REQUIERE. 1.SER CIUDADANO ECUATORIANO O EXTRANJERO LEGALMENTE. 2.POSEER UNO DE LOS TITULOS SEÑALADOS EN ESTA LEY 3.HABER COMPLETADO EL AÑO DE SERVICIO RURAL 4.CONSTAR EN EL REGISTRO DE CANDIDATOS ELEGIBLES 5. PARETICIPAR Y GANAR EN LOS SIGUIENTES CONCURSOS 6.EN CASO DE EDUCACION BILINGÜE EL O LA DOCENTE DEBERA ACREDITAR EL DOMINIO DE UN IDIOMA ANCESTRAL. ARTICULO 94:
  9. 9. PROHIBICIONES PARA INGRESAR A LA CARRERA EDUCATIVA PUBLICA: 1. ESTAR COMPRENDIDO EN ALGUNA DE LAS CAUSALES DE PROHIBICION PARA EJERCER CARGOS PUBLICOS. 2. TENER SENTENCIA CONDENATORIA EJECUTORIADA EN MATERIA PENAL 3. HABER SIDO CESADO EN SUS FUNCIONES DENTRO LA CARRERA EDUCATIVA PUBLICA POR DESTITUCION 4.HABERSE JUBILADO POR EDAD Y AÑOS DE SERVICIO DE CONFORMIDAD A LA LEY . ARTICULO 95:

