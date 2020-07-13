Potencia y raiz con racionales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TEMA 2 POTENCIACIÓN Y RADICACIÓN DE NÚMEROS RACIONALES
  2. 2. POTENCIACIÓN DE NÚMEROS RACIONALES
  3. 3. POTENCIACIÓN DE NÚMEROS RACIONALES Cuando hablamos de potencia de un número racional, debemos elevar tanto el numerador como el denominador a dicha potencia.
  4. 4. Cuando la base es negativa y el exponente es par, la potencia será positiva. Cuando la base es negativa y el exponente es impar, la potencia será negativa. − 𝟖 𝟐𝟕 𝟏 𝟒
  5. 5. EXPONENTE NEGATIVO Cuando una fracción tiene como exponente un número negativo, se debe cambiar a otra potencia cuya base es la inversa de la fracción original y con exponente positivo.
  6. 6. PROPIEDADES DE LA POTENCIACIÓN Productos de bases iguales Cuando se multiplican potencias de igual base, se mantiene la misma base, y se SUMAN los exponentes
  7. 7. PROPIEDADES DE LA POTENCIACIÓN Cocientes de bases iguales Cuando se dividen potencias de igual base, se mantiene la misma base, y se RESTAN los exponentes
  8. 8. PROPIEDADES DE LA POTENCIACIÓN Distributiva con la multiplicación Cuando dos o mas fracciones que se están multiplicando están elevadas a la misma potencia, cada uno de sus factores se elevan a esa potencia. 216 42875
  9. 9. PROPIEDADES DE LA POTENCIACIÓN Distributiva con la división Cuando dos o más fracciones que se están dividiendo y están elevadas a la misma potencia, se eleva cada una de ellas a esa potencia. 9261 1000
  10. 10. PROPIEDADES DE LA POTENCIACIÓN Potencia de una potencia Cuando una fracción esta elevada a una potencia, y esta a su vez se eleva a otra potencia, se deben mantener la base, y multiplicar los exponentes.

