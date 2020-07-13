Successfully reported this slideshow.
OPERACIONES COMBINADAS
Operaciones combinadas sin signos de agrupación Para este tipo de operaciones se identifica la jerarquía de solución: Mult...
Página 29 -5 +24 -24 +12-9 +3 19 -33 +15 -14 +15 1
Operaciones combinadas con signos de agrupación Para efectuar operaciones combinadas, se resuelve en orden jerárquico, eli...
2 x [ (-6) ÷ 6 +5 ] - [ 11- 2 +2] 2 x [ -1 +5 ] - [ + 2 ]9 2 x [4] - [ 11 ] 8 - 11 - 3
[(2) +15 ÷3] x {-8-[-2+10÷(-5)] + (-1)} [(2) +5] x {-8-[-2+(-2)] + (-1)} 7 x {-8-[-4] + (-1)} 7 x {-8+4 -1} 7 x -5 -35
PROPIEDADES DE LA SUMA CONMUTATIVA ASOCIATIVA CLAUSURATIVA DEL ELEMENTO NEUTRO DEL OPUESTO ADITIVO El orden de los sumando...
SUSTRACCIÓN DE NÚMEROS ENTEROS Y OPERACIONES COMBINADAS TEMA 3
Sustracción de números enteros La sustracción de dos números enteros equivale a la suma del minuendo con el opuesto del su...
- 12 EJERCICIO EN LA RECTA NUMERICA + 15
TAREA PARA CLASE ASINCRÓNICA 5 0 1 -2 0 -5 -2 -6 0 -4 -4 7 -14 7 -20 -6 -11 -32 -12 32
48 – (20) = 48 + (-20) = 28 4 – (19) = 4 + (-19) = -15 -28 – (40) = -28 + (-40) = -68 -52 – (-30) = -52 + (30) = -22 75– (...
Operaciones combinadas de números enteros En una operación combinada de suma y resta SIN SIGNOS DE AGRUPACIÓN, se empieza ...
En una operación combinada de suma y resta CON SIGNOS DE AGRUPACIÓN, se resuelven primero las operaciones internas de los ...
Operaciones combinadas con números enteros

  1. 1. OPERACIONES COMBINADAS
  2. 2. Operaciones combinadas sin signos de agrupación Para este tipo de operaciones se identifica la jerarquía de solución: Multiplicaciones y divisiones Sumas y restas De izquierda a derecha, según se vayan encontrando
  3. 3. Página 29 -5 +24 -24 +12-9 +3 19 -33 +15 -14 +15 1
  4. 4. Operaciones combinadas con signos de agrupación Para efectuar operaciones combinadas, se resuelve en orden jerárquico, eliminando los paréntesis, de adentro hacia afuera.
  5. 5. 2 x [ (-6) ÷ 6 +5 ] - [ 11- 2 +2] 2 x [ -1 +5 ] - [ + 2 ]9 2 x [4] - [ 11 ] 8 - 11 - 3
  6. 6. [(2) +15 ÷3] x {-8-[-2+10÷(-5)] + (-1)} [(2) +5] x {-8-[-2+(-2)] + (-1)} 7 x {-8-[-4] + (-1)} 7 x {-8+4 -1} 7 x -5 -35
  7. 7. PROPIEDADES DE LA SUMA CONMUTATIVA ASOCIATIVA CLAUSURATIVA DEL ELEMENTO NEUTRO DEL OPUESTO ADITIVO El orden de los sumandos no altera el resultado Si se agrupan tres o mas sumandos de distintas formas, no altera el resultado La suma de dos números enteros es un número entero La suma de un entero con cero, da como resultado el mismo número entero La suma de un entero con su opuesto es igual a cero (-7)+(+4) = (+4)+(-7) [(+4)+(-2)] + (-3) (+4)+ [(-2) + (-3)] (-5) + (+4) = -1 (-2) + 0 = - 2 (+3) + (-3) = 0
  8. 8. SUSTRACCIÓN DE NÚMEROS ENTEROS Y OPERACIONES COMBINADAS TEMA 3
  9. 9. Sustracción de números enteros La sustracción de dos números enteros equivale a la suma del minuendo con el opuesto del sustraendo.
  10. 10. - 12 EJERCICIO EN LA RECTA NUMERICA + 15
  11. 11. TAREA PARA CLASE ASINCRÓNICA 5 0 1 -2 0 -5 -2 -6 0 -4 -4 7 -14 7 -20 -6 -11 -32 -12 32
  12. 12. 48 – (20) = 48 + (-20) = 28 4 – (19) = 4 + (-19) = -15 -28 – (40) = -28 + (-40) = -68 -52 – (-30) = -52 + (30) = -22 75– (-6) = 75 + (6) = 81 -25– (-5) = -25 + (5) = -20
  13. 13. Operaciones combinadas de números enteros En una operación combinada de suma y resta SIN SIGNOS DE AGRUPACIÓN, se empieza a operar de izquierda a derecha, según aparezcan las operaciones. (+10) + (+2) + (–3) + (–8) + (+4) + (–4) + (+3) + (–2) 12 + (–3) + (–8) + (+4) + (–4) + (+3) + (–2) 9 + (–8) + (+4) + (–4) + (+3) + (–2) 1 + (+4) + (–4) + (+3) + (–2) 5 + (–4) + (+3) + (–2) 1+ (+3) + (–2) 4+ (–2) 2 (+10) + (+2) + (+4) + (+3) + (–2) + (–3) + (–8) + (+19) + (–17) 2 12 + (+4) + (+3) + (–2) + (–3) + (–8) + (–4) 16+ (+3) + (–2) + (–3) + (–8) + (–4) 19+ (–2) + (–3) + (–8) + (–4) 19+ (–5) + (–8) + (–4) 19+ (–13) + (–4)
  14. 14. En una operación combinada de suma y resta CON SIGNOS DE AGRUPACIÓN, se resuelven primero las operaciones internas de los signos de agrupación, de adentro hacia afuera. - 10 – [7 + 11 – (6 – 4)] + {4 – [4 + (8 – 10)]} + 3 – (8 – 3) - 10 – [7 + 11 – (2)] + {4 – [4 + (– 2)]} + 3 – (5) - 10 – [16] + {4 – [2]} + 3 – 5 - 10 – [16] + {2} + 3 – 5 - 10 – 16 + 2 + 3 – 5 – 31 + 5 – 26

