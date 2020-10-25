Successfully reported this slideshow.
FUNCIONES DEL SISTEMA OPERATIVO
Organiza los archivos el diferentes dispositivos de almacenamiento. Gestiona el espacio de la memoria asignado para cada a...
Se encarga de que las aplicaciones se ejecute sin problemas, d�ndole los recursos que est� necesita para funcionar. Crea m...
Gestiona la memoria RAM de los distintos procesos. Es un programa en ejecuci�n ,es decir, una tarea que realiza el ordenad...
Pero lo mas importante del SO, se llama n�cleo - Kernel . Esta asigna tareas al procesador , siguiendo un orden y administ...
