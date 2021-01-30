Vazquez perdomo sofia_m01s4pi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El uso de las TIC en la sociedad SOFIA VAZQUEZ PERDOMO GRUPO:M1C2G28-093
  1. 1. El uso de las TIC en la sociedad SOFIA VAZQUEZ PERDOMO GRUPO:M1C2G28-093
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION 1.-El uso de las TIC en la sociedad Actualmente las tic se utilizan el la sociedad para nuestra vida diari ya sea el trabajo, la educacion, como medio de informacion mediante las redes sociales u otros, o la comunicación por medio del movil ya que son muy necesarias las tic se han vuelto parte de todo nuestro entorno, es muy común su uso diario.
  3. 3. 2.-El uso de las TIC en tu comunidad para la solución de problemas en diferentes ámbitos (laboral, educativo, familiar etcétera). Las tic se estan utilizando en mi comunidad para la solucion de problemas en diferentes ambitos como son: 1.-laboral: en este punto se estan utilizando teniendo un beneficio las person como son los maestros ya que por medio de las TIC se valen para dar sus clases en linea o poder compartir informacion a sus alumnos, algunos otros que se benefician de estas son los campesinos que pueden valerse de las TIC por medio de las redes sociales en grupos de ventas para poder vender sus cosechas , los comerciantes de igual manera oferetan sus protoductos por las antes mencionadas 2.-educativo: en este punto las solucion que estan obteniendo son los alumnos ya que por esto de la pandemia no hay clases presenciales y los alumnos toman sus clases a distancia y dan un seguimiento a sus estudios mediantelas TIC, esto es de gran ayuda ya que sin estas no seria posible lograr este nueva estrategia para seguir estudiando 3.-Familiar: en este punto las TIC son la solucion de problemas para la distancia hacia nuestras familias, ya que nos mantienen en contacto con nuestros seres queridos por medio de las video llamadas para mantenernos en contacto a distancia, y asi saber como se encuentran.
  4. 4. 3.-¿Cómo usa mi compañero las TIC en su comunidad? • Las utilizan en la comunicación, la transición de información, el trabajo con la, actualmente las escuelas están siendo por medios digitales. • La facilitacion de la vida cotidiana • Comunicación con sus familiares lejanos mediante llamadas telefonicas, mensajes de texto, video llamadas, entre otros • Buscar informacion de lo que sucede dia a dia mediante lo medios de comunicación
  5. 5. 4.- La importancia de las TIC en la sociedad para la obtencion de informacion • La importancia que tienen las TIC es que permiten lograr un mayor acceso a contenidos para obtener información, facilitando el proceso de aprendizaje, y permitiendo obtener herramientas para la resolución de problemas 1. Obtención de información: el acceso a la información digital provee de recursos ilimitados, de diversas fuentes 2. Generación de aprendizajes: el buen manejo de la información digital y el uso de internet permite un aprendizaje integral, haciendo más accesible el conocimiento y desarrollando las habilidades 3. Solución de problemas: una de las ventajas del acceso a las fuentes digitales es poder obtener ideas y herramientas necesarias para la adecuada resolución de problemas. 4. Participación social: el conocimiento del entorno social se facilita mediante el uso de este recurso, promoviendo el interés del alumno en la dinámica social, que no solo se limita a su entorno, sino al desarrollo de otras sociedades.
  6. 6. Video tomado de: https://youtu.be/p_sQSJjUGjU?t=8

