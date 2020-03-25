Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA ELECTRICIDAD Y LA ELECTRÓNICA 1 La Electricidad y la Electrónica Ana Sofía Sánchez Noguera Institución Educativa Liceo ...
LA ELECTRICIDAD Y LA ELECTRÓNICA 2 La Electricidad y la Electrónica La electricidad: es un conjunto de fenómenos causado p...
LA ELECTRICIDAD Y LA ELECTRÓNICA 3  Resistencia eléctrica: es toda oposición que encuentra la corriente a su paso por un ...
LA ELECTRICIDAD Y LA ELECTRÓNICA 4 Referencias https://concepto.de/circuito-en-paralelo/ https://www.vix.com/es/btg/curios...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La Electricidad y la Electrónica

26 views

Published on

Taller para realizar en casa.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La Electricidad y la Electrónica

  1. 1. LA ELECTRICIDAD Y LA ELECTRÓNICA 1 La Electricidad y la Electrónica Ana Sofía Sánchez Noguera Institución Educativa Liceo Departamental Tecnología Magíster. Guillermo Mondragón 24 de marzo de 2020
  2. 2. LA ELECTRICIDAD Y LA ELECTRÓNICA 2 La Electricidad y la Electrónica La electricidad: es un conjunto de fenómenos causado por el movimiento y la interacción entre las partículas positivas y negativas de un material. Corriente continua: la corriente eléctrica fluye de forma constante en una dirección. Corriente alterna: la corriente eléctrica va y viene, es decir, el sentido en el que se mueven las cargas eléctricas cambia periódicamente. El circuito eléctrico: puede ser:  En serie: la energía solo recorre un camino, los receptores se conectan uno a continuación del otro.  Paralelo: un circuito es paralelo cuando los terminales de entrada y los terminales de salida de cada dispositivo que lo conforma coinciden entre sí.  Mixto: son los que combinan serie y paralelo, para esto deben tener más de dos receptores. Transporte de la corriente eléctrica: los materiales empleados para el transporte de la corriente eléctrica son:  Conductores: son los materiales que permiten el libre movimiento de los electrones, por lo general son utilizados para la creación de circuitos eléctricos. Por ejemplo, los metales.  Aislantes: son los materiales que no permiten que los electrones circulen libremente, por lo que hacen imposible el flujo de la corriente eléctrica. Por ejemplo, madera, vidrio, etc. Términos básicos:  Intensidad eléctrica: la intensidad eléctrica (I) es la cantidad de electricidad o carga eléctrica (Q) que circula por un circuito en una unidad de tiempo (t). I = Q + t I se expresa en Amperios (A) Q se expresa en Culombios (C) T se expresa en Segundos (seg)  Fuerza electromotriz: es la fuerza que mueve a los electrones.
  3. 3. LA ELECTRICIDAD Y LA ELECTRÓNICA 3  Resistencia eléctrica: es toda oposición que encuentra la corriente a su paso por un circuito, es decir, se impide el libre flujo de cargas eléctricas.  Potencia eléctrica: es la capacidad de transformar energía eléctrica en otro tipo de energía. Tabla de magnitudes: MAGNITUD SÍMBOLO EN FORMULA UNIDAD DE MEDIDA SIMBOLO INSTRUMENTOS DE MEDICION Intensidad de corriente eléctrica I Amperio A Amperímetro Fuerza electromotriz E Voltio V Voltímetro Resistencia eléctrica R Ohmio  Ohmetro potencia P Wattio W wattimetro Polea: es un dispositivo mecánico de tracción que sirve para transmitir fuerza. Motor eléctrico: convierte energía eléctrica en energía dinámica (movimiento), funciona con corriente continua o alterna. Piñones: es la rueda más pequeña de un par de ruedas o la rueda de un mecanismo de cremallera, también es la rueda más pequeña en la transmisión por cadena o correa. Ley de OHM: la intensidad de corriente que atraviesa un circuito es directamente proporcional al voltaje o tensión del mismo e inversamente proporcional a la resistencia que presenta. I = V / R I es la intensidad, se mide en Amperios (A) V es el voltaje, se mide en Voltios (V) R es la resistencia, se mide en Ohmios (Ω) Ley de WATT: la potencia eléctrica es directamente proporcional al voltaje suministrado y a la corriente que circula por este.
  4. 4. LA ELECTRICIDAD Y LA ELECTRÓNICA 4 Referencias https://concepto.de/circuito-en-paralelo/ https://www.vix.com/es/btg/curiosidades/2011/09/29/motor-electrico-como-funciona https://www.ecured.cu/Pi%C3%B1%C3%B3n_(mecanismo) https://www.edu.xunta.es/espazoAbalar/sites/espazoAbalar/files/datos/1464947843/contido/24_l a_ley_de_ohm.html https://www.mecatronicalatam.com/es/tutoriales/teoria/ley-de-watt/ https://concepto.de/circuito-en-paralelo/ http://www.asifunciona.com/electrotecnia/ke_resistencia/ke_resistencia_1.htm https://tuelectronica.es/circuitos-en-serie-y-circuitos-en-paralelo/ https://concepto.de/circuito-en-paralelo/ https://concepto.de/corriente-continua/

×