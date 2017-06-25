Son muller, e que? (por Puala Cambeses)

Son muller, e que?  Un feito curioso na historia de todos os tempos é que, ata relativamente pouco, non aparecían apenas ...
Son muller, e que?  Un feito curioso na historia de todos os tempos é que, ata relativamente pouco, non aparecían apenas ...
Idade Media  A Idade Media foi unha época caracterizada polo feudalismo e a división estamental. Neste momento, as muller...
Idade Media Nas cidades adoitaban traballar no mercado e algunhas poucas en gremios  Debían encargarse da casa e máis da...
Idade Media Nas cidades adoitaban traballar no mercado e algunhas poucas en gremios  Debían encargarse da casa e máis da...
 A maior parte da historia da humanidade está chea de exemplos de marxinación e inxustas críticas contra as mulleres.  C...
Idade Media  A historia tradicional da nosa literatura comeza na Idade Media e a alternativa tamén.  Nesta época, o prox...
As soldadeiras  Durante a Idade Media proliferaron as figuras das soldadeiras: mulleres alegres que acompañaban as cantig...
As soldadeiras  Durante a Idade Media proliferaron as figuras das soldadeiras: mulleres alegres que acompañaban as cantig...
María Balteira  De todas as soldadeiras, a máis coñecida foi María Peres Balteira que tivo que sufrir numerosas depravaci...
María Balteira  De todas as soldadeiras, a máis coñecida foi María Peres Balteira que tivo que sufrir numerosas depravaci...
María Balteira II Con todo, a visión negativa sobre as soldadeiras dos trobadores galegos foi substituída co paso do temp...
María Balteira II Con todo, a visión negativa sobre as soldadeiras dos trobadores galegos foi substituída co paso do temp...
Séculos Escuros  Finalizada a Idade Media, chegan os Séculos Escuros (XVI e XVII) nos que a literatura galega é case inex...
Isabel de Castro e Andrade  Nobre e escritora galega que acabou sendo condesa de Altamira.  Dela coñécese algunha obra p...
Escribiu o seguinte soneto: Isabel de Castro e Andrade II Aracana naçaon, máis venturosa, máis que quantas hoge ha de glor...
Século XVIII  Pasamos á época da Ilustración, período no que se comeza a abarcar a defensa das mulleres e do galego.  Ne...
 Neste momento atopamos:  Á ilustrada María Teresa Caamaño que queima toda a súa produción escrita.  A María Francisca ...
Declaración dos dereitos da muller e do cidadá  Acordado a finais do século XVIII, tras a Revolución Francesa. Constitúe ...
 Fragmentos da declaración: Declaración dos dereitos da muller e do cidadá Preámbulo: As nais, fillas, irmás, representan...
 Fragmentos da declaración: Declaración dos dereitos da muller e do cidadá Preámbulo: As nais, fillas, irmás, representan...
Francisca de Isla e Losada  Filla dunha familia de clase acomodada recibiu unha grande formación cultural. A pesar de non...
Francisca de Isla e Losada  Filla dunha familia de clase acomodada recibiu unha grande formación cultural. A pesar de non...
 Antes da súa morte, destruíu a maior parte das súas poesías, polo que apenas temos composicións dela. Con todo, dentro d...
Século XIX  O século XIX en Galiza está marcado pola emigración e a industrialización.  Moitas mulleres quedan viúvas de...
Século XIX  O século XIX en Galiza está marcado pola emigración e a industrialización.  Moitas mulleres quedan viúvas de...
 A pesar de que as mulleres xa traballaban nas fábricas e de que a Revolución Francesa axudara a mellorar os dereitos do ...
Século XIX  Dende finais do século, as mulleres comezan a poder ir aos colexios e, ao pouco, permíteselles traballar como...
Concepción Arenal  Filla dunha familia humilde soñaba con ser avogada. Para iso, disfrázase de home e convértese na prime...
 Non escribiu en galego, polo tanto, non forma parte da nosa historia literaria.  Foi autora de varios libros e artigos,...
 Foi unha escritora de lingua castelá, principal representante do Naturalismo en España  Non escribiu en galego, polo qu...
Emilia Pardo Bazán  Este escritora castelá caracterízase polas múltiples críticas que fai a Rosalía por diversos motivos:...
 Cre que intenta recuperar a literatura dos trobadores, pero só logra crear unhas composición caducas.  Pensa que a lite...
Rosalía de Castro  Se desexa volver a ver a información sobre Rosalía pulsa na seguinte imaxe.
Avelina Valladares  Esta muller de familia fidalga recibiu unha formación completa ata chegar a dominar tanto a literatur...
Clara Corral Aller  Nacida nunha familia acomodada, converteuse nunha das primeiras mulleres que publicou algún texto en ...
Filomena Dato Muruais  Pouco se sabe da súa vida. Participou en diversos xornais así como no movemento literario iniciado...
Século XX (1901-1931)  Durante o inicio do século XX, a situación das mulleres vai mellorando progresivamente (sen alcanz...
Novela do século XX  Unido ao cambio na situación das mulleres na realidade, van aparecendo novidades no comportamento do...
Irmandades da Fala  Detrás desta organización importante para a literatura galega, atopáronse unhas 200 mulleres que, a p...
Corona González  Foi unha das mulleres presentes no seminario nacionalista A Nosa Terra.  Escribiu artigos como “Para os...
Francisca Herrera Garrido  Foi unha muller relixiosa e conservadora que chegou a atacar ás mulleres feministas que reclam...
 Escribiu case toda a súa obra en galego centrándose principalmente no ruralismo, na muller como nai e na renuncia femini...
Segunda República (1931-1936)  A segunda república foi un período de progreso e evolución, especialmente para as mulleres...
Guerra Civil e Franquismo  O fracaso do golpe de Estado de xullo do 1936 conduciu a unha Guerra Civil que durou tres anos...
Guerra Civil e Franquismo  O fracaso do golpe de Estado de xullo do 1936 conduciu a unha Guerra Civil que durou tres anos...
María Mariño Foi unha gran poeta galega á que se lle dedicou o Día das Letras Galegas no 2007.  Esta muller de familia h...
 A súa produción poética non obedece ás normas. Esta muller escribiu dous grandes libros en galego:  Palabras no tempo: ...
Luz Pozo Garza  É unha poeta galega e membro da Real Academia Galega. Esta muller culta viuse grandemente afectada pola G...
 Cultiva con gran mestría moitos xéneros diferentes: poesía, ensaio, e antoloxías.  Entre as súas obras encóntranse: O p...
Xohana Torres  É unha autora de referencia imprescindible na literatura galega contemporánea. É poeta, dramaturga, narrad...
 O seu labor como escritora comeza en revistas como Aturuxo ou Grial. Durante a súa vida xa logrou diversos premios como ...
Xohana Torres Teatro A outra banda do Iberr Un hotel de primeira sobre o río Novela Adiós, María Literatura infantil Polo ...
María Xosé queizán  É unha gran pioneira do movemento feminista. Resalta o poder da palabra para rematar coa visión domin...
 A súa primeira novela (A orella no buraco) está moi influenciada pola novela francesa que lle serviu de referencia. A pa...
Finais do século XX  A fin do Franquismo e a conseguinte Instauración da Monarquía e a redución da censura asociada fixo ...
María Victoria Moreno  Licenciada en Filoloxía Románica, exerceu como mestra e profesora.  Dende a súa chegada identific...
 En galego, escribiu un montón de obras literarias, entre as que se atopan: María Victoria MorenoObra
Rosa Bassave Roibal  Foi unha anarquista galega que tratou temas como a loita de clase, o feminismo independente, a nosa ...
 Escribiu numerosas composicións na nosa lingua como: Rosa Bassave Roibal Obra Abortar na Galiza Que é o parto natural? A...
Xela Arias  Foi unha emprendedora da cultura galega: tradutora, activista, poeta… durante a década dos oitenta e os noven...
 Escribiu, entre outras, as seguintes composicións: Xela Arias Obra
Begoña Caamaño Rascado  Esta gran muller traballou como redactora en numerosos xornais así como na Radio Galega.  Destac...
 No tocante á súa carreira Literaria, publicou dúas novelas: Begoña Caamaño Rascado Obra
Belén Feliú  Esta escritora e amante das viaxes é a creadora dunha gran obra literaria, sempre nos territorios do relato,...
Luísa Villalta  Foi unha escritora prolífica e versátil, autora de poesía, narrativa, ensaios, pezas dramáticas e textos ...
Luísa Villalta  É autora dunha variada produción literaria: Obra
Marilar Aleixandre  É unha escritora e tradutora galega. Esta bióloga e catedrática na USC converteuse, este mesmo ano, e...
 Dentro da súa traxectoria literaria encontramos obras como:  A expedición do Pacífico  O trasno de Alqueidón  Catálog...
Ana María Fernández  É unha escritora galega que xunto con Xoán Babarro preparou os primeiros libros de texto modernos pa...
 Dentro das súas composicións atópanse:  Amar e outros verbos  Zapatón e Libiripón  Tres países encantados  Ondas de ...
Pilar Pallarés  É unha poetisa galega. Esta filóloga colaborou en diversas revistas como Frial, Dorna ou Nordés. Foi tras...
 Entre as súas composición atópanse as seguintes obras:  Livro das devoracións  Sétima soidade  Leopardo Son  Rosas n...
Teresa Moure  É unha escritora en lingua galega. Doutora en lingüística e profesora da USC. Ten unha gran traxectoria lit...
 Dentro da súa grande obra destacan novelas como A xeira das árbores, Herba Moura ou Unha primavera para Aldara. Tamén so...
Ana Romaní  Ademais de escritora, é unha actriz de dobraxe.  Nas súas obras presenta un universo dominado pola evocación...
 Dentro da súa produción encontramos obras como:  Palabras de mar  Das últimas mareas  Arden  Marmelada de amoras  E...
Marta Dacosta  É unha poeta galega, licenciada en filoloxía galego-portuguesa.  Escribiu moitos poemas que serían public...
 Entre a súa obra inclúense os seguintes libros:  Crear o mar en Compostela  Pel de ameixa  Setembro  En atalaia aler...
Elvira Ribeiro Tobío  É unha das grandes poetas actuais.  Comezou difundindo a súa obra poética a través de publicación ...
 Na súa obra destacan as composicións poéticas:  Andar ao leu  Arxilosa  Romero. 10 anos de poesía, Concello de Rianxo...
Yolanda Castaño  É unha poetisa e crítica literaria galega. Esta licenciada en Filoloxía Hispánica deuse a coñecer nos an...
 Dentro da súa traxectoria literaria destacan obras como:  Elevar as pálpebras  Delicia  O libro da egoísta  Profundi...
Rosa Aneiros  É unha escritora actual galega. Licenciada en Ciencias da Comunicación, esta muller colaborou no programa d...
 Escribiu moitas obras polas que recibiu diversos premios. Entre elas destacan:  Con Resistencia  Sol de inverno  Ás d...
Olga Novo  É unha poeta e ensaísta galega, que exerce como profesora de instituto.  Deuse a coñecer como poeta grazas a ...
 Recibiu numerosos premios polas súas composicións.  Escribiu entre outras, as seguintes obras:  A teta sobre o sol  N...
Outras mulleres galegas que non foron escritoras pero que fixeron historia Os seus nomes deberían ser amplamente coñecidos...
Egeria  Esta relixiosa procedente de Gallaecia peregrinou a Oriente e visitou os Santos Lugares. Foi considerada a primei...
María Castaña  Foi unha rebelde que comezou, xunto coa súa familia e con outras mulleres e familias, unha revolta contra ...
Urraca I de León e Castela Condesa de Galicia, raíña de León e Castela e emperatriz de España, Urraca tivo que enfrontars...
Urraca I de León e Castela Condesa de Galicia, raíña de León e Castela e emperatriz de España, Urraca tivo que enfrontars...
Isabel de Barreto  Foi a primeira muller que ostentou o cargo de Almirante na navegación española. Unha muller culta e de...
María Pita  Esta valente muller matou ao alférez inglés e según a lenda, logrou desmoralizar a tropa inglesa na Coruña.
Dolores Rodeiro Boado  Foi a única galega documentada como escultora ata o século XX.  Foi unha pioneira pois ademais de...
María Corredoyra  Foi unha das pintoras menos célebres da Xeración de 1916 por varias razóns: por non existir parentes di...
Olimpia Valencia  Foi a primeira doutora galega: unha médica xinecóloga.  Estudou maxisterio e medicina. Caracterizouse ...
Placeres Castellanos  Foi unha muller de ideoloxía comunista que participou activamente en política durante a República e...
Marcela e Elisa  Coñecéronse a mediados da década de 1880 na Escola de Maxisterio da Coruña. Entre elas foise establecend...
María Miramontes  Modista de profesión, milita nas Irmandades da Fala e formará parte da xunta directiva.  Ademais, foi ...
Maruxa Mallo  Foi unha das marxinadas da Xeración do 27 que pertenceu ao grupo das Sinsombreiro. Unha gran pintora e unha...
María Purificación Gómez González  Foi a única muller alcaldesa na Segunda República.  Coa sublevación militar franquist...
As Marías  Foron denominadas as dúas en punto. Estas mulleres vestían de forma extravagante para simbolizar a liberdade. ...
Outras mulleres destacadas Ademais de todas as mulleres indicadas anteriormente, aínda houbo moitas máis que realizaron a...
Outras mulleres destacadas Patricia Ferreira Elisa e Jimena Fernández Elena Fernández Ilduara Eriz María Dios María Antoni...
Aurora Rodríguez Enriqueta Otero Mercedes Núñez Sofía Novoa María Muñoz de Quevedo Pancha María Luz Morales Anisia Miranda...
Outras mulleres destacadas María Vinyals Marisa Villarefrancos Maruxa Villanueva Mercedes Vieito Beatriz Sotelo María Soli...
Conclusión  Durante moito tempo, as mulleres foron consideradas o sexo inferior e, esa visión aínda continúa en moitos se...
Conclusión  Ao longo da Historia da Literatura Galega, houbo moitas máis mulleres das que son coñecidas que se atreveron ...
Fontes  María Balteira I  María Balteira II  Isabel de castro Andrade  Francisca de Isla  Francisca de Isla II  Fran...
Fontes  Declaración dos Dereitos da Muller e da Cidadá  Texto cos artigos da Declaración  O personaxe feminina na novel...
Son muller, e que? (por Puala Cambeses)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Son muller, e que? (por Puala Cambeses)

30 views

Published on

Historia Alternativa da Literatura Galega (mulleres silenciadas)

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
12
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Son muller, e que? (por Puala Cambeses)

  1. 1. Son muller, e que?  Un feito curioso na historia de todos os tempos é que, ata relativamente pouco, non aparecían apenas mulleres. A que se deberá isto? Por que serían marxinadas?  A Historia da Literatura Galega anterior ao século XX non é a excepción. Por iso, neste traballo vou escribir unha nova versión na que as protagonistas sexamos as do xénero feminino.
  2. 2. Son muller, e que?  Un feito curioso na historia de todos os tempos é que, ata relativamente pouco, non aparecían apenas mulleres. A que se deberá isto? Por que serían marxinadas?  A Historia da Literatura Galega anterior ao século XX non é a excepción. Por iso, neste traballo vou escribir unha nova versión na que as protagonistas sexamos as do xénero feminino.
  3. 3. Idade Media  A Idade Media foi unha época caracterizada polo feudalismo e a división estamental. Neste momento, as mulleres tiñan unha serie de funcións particulares:  Podían ocuparse do campo, como foi o caso de María Martínez Contexto
  4. 4. Idade Media Nas cidades adoitaban traballar no mercado e algunhas poucas en gremios  Debían encargarse da casa e máis da crianza dos fillos.  Ocupaban o lugar de cabeza de familia cando os seus homes ían á guerra  Na costa acostumaban encargarse da venta do peixe
  5. 5. Idade Media Nas cidades adoitaban traballar no mercado e algunhas poucas en gremios  Debían encargarse da casa e máis da crianza dos fillos.  Ocupaban o lugar de cabeza de familia cando os seus homes ían á guerra  Na costa acostumaban encargarse da venta do peixe
  6. 6.  A maior parte da historia da humanidade está chea de exemplos de marxinación e inxustas críticas contra as mulleres.  Con todo, durante a Alta Idade Media, as mulleres realizaban papeis bastante importantes. Un dato curioso é que nesta época eran os homes quen dotaban ás mulleres no matrimonio. Ademais, pese a que os maridos podían deixar as súas mulleres, moitas destas emprendían vinganzas. Idade Media Aragonta González foi un exemplo de muller repudiada, cuxo fillo chegou a ser rei.
  7. 7. Idade Media  A historia tradicional da nosa literatura comeza na Idade Media e a alternativa tamén.  Nesta época, o proxecto persoal das mulleres era o matrimonio, o convento ou á marxinalidade. Nesta situación aparece, no século XIII, unha cultura distinta: profana e singular.  A figura máis representativa é María Balteira
  8. 8. As soldadeiras  Durante a Idade Media proliferaron as figuras das soldadeiras: mulleres alegres que acompañaban as cantigas bailando e cantando. Facían un arte real do corpo e da lírica. Algunhas destas mulleres foron: Marinha Lopes Marinha Sabuga Maria Garcia María Negra María do Grave Luzia Sánchez Domingo Eanes
  9. 9. As soldadeiras  Durante a Idade Media proliferaron as figuras das soldadeiras: mulleres alegres que acompañaban as cantigas bailando e cantando. Facían un arte real do corpo e da lírica. Algunhas destas mulleres foron: Marinha Lopes Marinha Sabuga Maria Garcia María Negra María do Grave Luzia Sánchez Domingo Eanes
  10. 10. María Balteira  De todas as soldadeiras, a máis coñecida foi María Peres Balteira que tivo que sufrir numerosas depravacións durante a súa vida.  Foi citada nun total de 15 cantigas, moitas das cales recrean a súa figura como unha muller de carácter licencioso e pecadora que volvía tolos aos homes.
  11. 11. María Balteira  De todas as soldadeiras, a máis coñecida foi María Peres Balteira que tivo que sufrir numerosas depravacións durante a súa vida.  Foi citada nun total de 15 cantigas, moitas das cales recrean a súa figura como unha muller de carácter licencioso e pecadora que volvía tolos aos homes.
  12. 12. María Balteira II Con todo, a visión negativa sobre as soldadeiras dos trobadores galegos foi substituída co paso do tempo. Isto provocou que se crearan poemas de admiración da súa beleza, da súa danza, da ousadía de manifestar a liberdade e, en xeral, da súa alegría vital. María Peres, a noosa cruzada quando veo da terra d'Ultramar assí veo de pardón carregada que se non podía con ele emerger; mais fúrtanlho cada u vai maer e do pardón ja non lhi ficou nada. Loubar eu loubara, María Balteira, Túa saia leda, Que a carón da morte, ó vela na danza Semellando pombas redor dun pombal, Facía que aqueles barbudos sorrira. Aqueles labregos da morte guerrira, Carballos antergos, varós desta terra, Destes pobos todos que chaman España, desde aqueles tempos que a tallou a espada
  13. 13. María Balteira II Con todo, a visión negativa sobre as soldadeiras dos trobadores galegos foi substituída co paso do tempo. Isto provocou que se crearan poemas de admiración da súa beleza, da súa danza, da ousadía de manifestar a liberdade e, en xeral, da súa alegría vital. María Peres, a noosa cruzada quando veo da terra d'Ultramar assí veo de pardón carregada que se non podía con ele emerger; mais fúrtanlho cada u vai maer e do pardón ja non lhi ficou nada. Loubar eu loubara, María Balteira, Túa saia leda, Que a carón da morte, ó vela na danza Semellando pombas redor dun pombal, Facía que aqueles barbudos sorrira. Aqueles labregos da morte guerrira, Carballos antergos, varós desta terra, Destes pobos todos que chaman España, desde aqueles tempos que a tallou a espada
  14. 14. Séculos Escuros  Finalizada a Idade Media, chegan os Séculos Escuros (XVI e XVII) nos que a literatura galega é case inexistente e nos que se vai impoñendo o castelán. Nesta época, destacan certas mulleres como Isabel Castro Andrade, María Pita (defensora das costas galegas), María Soliño ou Ana de Castro (acusadas de feiticeiras).
  15. 15. Isabel de Castro e Andrade  Nobre e escritora galega que acabou sendo condesa de Altamira.  Dela coñécese algunha obra poética en castelán e un único soneto en galego, unha das poucas composicións escritas na nosa lingua durante os Séculos Escuros.
  16. 16. Escribiu o seguinte soneto: Isabel de Castro e Andrade II Aracana naçaon, máis venturosa, máis que quantas hoge ha de gloria dina, pois na prosperidade e na ruína sempre envexadas estás, nunca envexosa. Se enresta o ilustre Afonso a temerosa lança, se arranca a espada que fulmina, creio que xulgareis que determina só o conquistar a terra belicosa. Faraa, mais nâo temais essa mao forte, que, se vos tira a liberdade e a vida, ela vos pagará ben largamente. Que, a troco dúa breve e honrada morte, co seu divino estilo, esclarecida deixará vossa fama eternamente.
  17. 17. Século XVIII  Pasamos á época da Ilustración, período no que se comeza a abarcar a defensa das mulleres e do galego.  Neste século créase a Declaración dos Dereitos da Muller e da Cidadá.
  18. 18.  Neste momento atopamos:  Á ilustrada María Teresa Caamaño que queima toda a súa produción escrita.  A María Francisca Isla y Losada coñecida como “Perla negra”.  Ademais, este século pecharase coa proclama “liberdade, igualdade, fraternidade”. Século XVIII
  19. 19. Declaración dos dereitos da muller e do cidadá  Acordado a finais do século XVIII, tras a Revolución Francesa. Constitúe o primeiro documento que se refire á igualdade xurídica e legal das mulleres respecto dos homes.  Reclamábase que as mulleres puideran ter dereito a voto, a ter propiedade privada, a participar na educación e no exército e a exercer cargos públicos. Contexto
  20. 20.  Fragmentos da declaración: Declaración dos dereitos da muller e do cidadá Preámbulo: As nais, fillas, irmás, representantes da nación, piden que sexan constituídas en Asemblea Nacional Artigos: A muller nace libre e permanece igual ao home en dereitos, as distincións sociais só poden estar fundadas na utilidade común. Ninguén debe ser molestado polas súas opinións; se a muller ten o dereito de subir ao cadalso, debe ter tamén igualmente o de subir á Tribuna. As propiedades pertencen a todos os sexos reunidos ou separados Epílogo: Muller, esperta; o rebato da razón faise oír en todo o universo; recoñece os teus dereitos
  21. 21.  Fragmentos da declaración: Declaración dos dereitos da muller e do cidadá Preámbulo: As nais, fillas, irmás, representantes da nación, piden que sexan constituídas en Asemblea Nacional Artigos: A muller nace libre e permanece igual ao home en dereitos, as distincións sociais só poden estar fundadas na utilidade común. Ninguén debe ser molestado polas súas opinións; se a muller ten o dereito de subir ao cadalso, debe ter tamén igualmente o de subir á Tribuna. As propiedades pertencen a todos os sexos reunidos ou separados Epílogo: Muller, esperta; o rebato da razón faise oír en todo o universo; recoñece os teus dereitos
  22. 22. Francisca de Isla e Losada  Filla dunha familia de clase acomodada recibiu unha grande formación cultural. A pesar de non ir á universidade, frecuentaba tertulias en conventos e casas fidalgas, o que influíu na súa traxectoria. Ademais, foi acadando fama de muller intelixente e de vivo enxeño ata chegar á Prensa madrileña.
  23. 23. Francisca de Isla e Losada  Filla dunha familia de clase acomodada recibiu unha grande formación cultural. A pesar de non ir á universidade, frecuentaba tertulias en conventos e casas fidalgas, o que influíu na súa traxectoria. Ademais, foi acadando fama de muller intelixente e de vivo enxeño ata chegar á Prensa madrileña.
  24. 24.  Antes da súa morte, destruíu a maior parte das súas poesías, polo que apenas temos composicións dela. Con todo, dentro da súa obra conservada atopamos varios textos escritos en galego. A súa produción divídese en: Francisca de Isla e LosadaObra Poético- literaria Epistolar Editora Soneto Romance Despedida de Lidia e Armindo
  25. 25. Século XIX  O século XIX en Galiza está marcado pola emigración e a industrialización.  Moitas mulleres quedan viúvas de vivos (usando as palabras de Rosalía) e son elas as que teñen que traballar nas novas fábricas. A máis importante destas é a do tabaco de Coruña.  Malia a que os salarios das mulleres sexan máis reducidos, isto resultou beneficioso posto que o sexo feminino foi ganando independencia. Contexto
  26. 26. Século XIX  O século XIX en Galiza está marcado pola emigración e a industrialización.  Moitas mulleres quedan viúvas de vivos (usando as palabras de Rosalía) e son elas as que teñen que traballar nas novas fábricas. A máis importante destas é a do tabaco de Coruña.  Malia a que os salarios das mulleres sexan máis reducidos, isto resultou beneficioso posto que o sexo feminino foi ganando independencia. Contexto
  27. 27.  A pesar de que as mulleres xa traballaban nas fábricas e de que a Revolución Francesa axudara a mellorar os dereitos do sexo feminino, o mundo intelectual seguía sendo un camiño difícil para elas. Neste século, coller a pluma era coller a espada e escribir delataba vida intelixente.  Así, as escritoras desta época protagonizaron un acto de rebelión contra unha natureza imposta que marcaría o futuro das mulleres.  As mulleres aspiraban a un destino diferente. Século XIX Contexto Escritura como arma de guerra
  28. 28. Século XIX  Dende finais do século, as mulleres comezan a poder ir aos colexios e, ao pouco, permíteselles traballar como profesoras. Así, van aparecendo enfermeiras como Isabel de Zendala, pintoras como Elina Molins e escritoras: Contexto Rosalía de Castro Emilia Pardo Bazán Concepción Arenal
  29. 29. Concepción Arenal  Filla dunha familia humilde soñaba con ser avogada. Para iso, disfrázase de home e convértese na primeira muller en ir á universidade. Ao descubrirse o engano, pode seguir estudando.  Concepción Arenal foi, ademais, unha gran feminista.
  30. 30.  Non escribiu en galego, polo tanto, non forma parte da nosa historia literaria.  Foi autora de varios libros e artigos, en moitos dos cales defende ás mulleres ou, en xeral, ás minorías. Concepción Arenal Contexto
  31. 31.  Foi unha escritora de lingua castelá, principal representante do Naturalismo en España  Non escribiu en galego, polo que non forma parte da nosa historia. Emilia Pardo Bazán
  32. 32. Emilia Pardo Bazán  Este escritora castelá caracterízase polas múltiples críticas que fai a Rosalía por diversos motivos:  Considéraa unha escritora rexional (negativo segunda a súa opinión) que escribe en galego, un feito que delimita a súa produción.
  33. 33.  Cre que intenta recuperar a literatura dos trobadores, pero só logra crear unhas composición caducas.  Pensa que a literatura galega non debería saír do ruralismo.  A literatura rexional é tan só unha ponte entre a culta e a popular Emilia Pardo Bazán
  34. 34. Rosalía de Castro  Se desexa volver a ver a información sobre Rosalía pulsa na seguinte imaxe.
  35. 35. Avelina Valladares  Esta muller de familia fidalga recibiu unha formación completa ata chegar a dominar tanto a literatura de ficción como ensaística.  Entre a súa obra destacan poemas como “A ulla” e diversos artigos.  Na actualidade, é considerada unha pioneira na literatura galega, xa que é unha das primeiras en escribir poemas en galego.
  36. 36. Clara Corral Aller  Nacida nunha familia acomodada, converteuse nunha das primeiras mulleres que publicou algún texto en galego nesta época.  As súas composicións en galego son “O ben na terra”, “Lonxe vai miña alegría” e “O día de San Antón” que publica na revista La Ilustración Gallega. Estes poemas son de temática amorosa e elexíaca.
  37. 37. Filomena Dato Muruais  Pouco se sabe da súa vida. Participou en diversos xornais así como no movemento literario iniciado por Carvajal. Ademais, en 1906 foi nomeada membro da Academia Galega.  Foi, ademais unha gran feminista xunto con Rosalía de Castro.
  38. 38. Século XX (1901-1931)  Durante o inicio do século XX, a situación das mulleres vai mellorando progresivamente (sen alcanzar a igualdade) e van ocupando un lugar máis relevante no ámbito do ensino. É no ano 1901 cando se gradúa a primeira muller na USC: Manuela Barreiro.  No 1916 fúndase as Irmandades da Fala. Contexto
  39. 39. Novela do século XX  Unido ao cambio na situación das mulleres na realidade, van aparecendo novidades no comportamento do personaxe feminino.  Así, Emilia Pardo Bazán pasa de asociar as lágrimas coa muller, a mostrar unhas señoras decididas e independentes.
  40. 40. Irmandades da Fala  Detrás desta organización importante para a literatura galega, atopáronse unhas 200 mulleres que, a pesar de non ocupar postos importantes, fixeron un papel relevante. Contribuíron tamén na publicación A Nosa Terra e na creación do Partido Galeguista.  No 1918 crearon a sección feminina das Irmandades da Fala.
  41. 41. Corona González  Foi unha das mulleres presentes no seminario nacionalista A Nosa Terra.  Escribiu artigos como “Para os da terriña”, “Saudades” ou “A bordo do Arlanza” onde denuncia as precarias condicións laborais, a emigración e reclama a educación das mulleres.
  42. 42. Francisca Herrera Garrido  Foi unha muller relixiosa e conservadora que chegou a atacar ás mulleres feministas que reclamaban o sufraxio universal.  Veciña, alumna e amiga de Rosalía de Castro, foi unha escritora autodidacta.  Destacou por ser a primeira muller en ser nomeada membro numeraria da RAG.
  43. 43.  Escribiu case toda a súa obra en galego centrándose principalmente no ruralismo, na muller como nai e na renuncia feminina. A súa obra amosa unha gran riqueza lingüística, cun galego rico e coidado. Francisca Herrera Garrido Obra
  44. 44. Segunda República (1931-1936)  A segunda república foi un período de progreso e evolución, especialmente para as mulleres.  Nesta época, aprobouse o sufraxio universal, aumentáronse o número de escolas, permitiuse o divorcio e separouse a cultura da relixión.  Neste período, as mulleres afiliáronse a partidos e crearon organizacións
  45. 45. Guerra Civil e Franquismo  O fracaso do golpe de Estado de xullo do 1936 conduciu a unha Guerra Civil que durou tres anos e que provocou a morte de moitos galegos.  Tras a guerra, o ditador Franco subiu ao poder e deseguido instaurou unha gran represión contra os galeguistas e as mulleres. Estas últimas viron como desaparecían todas as melloras conseguidas e se ía retornando ao papel da muller como ama da casa e sempre disposta ás peticións do seu marido.
  46. 46. Guerra Civil e Franquismo  O fracaso do golpe de Estado de xullo do 1936 conduciu a unha Guerra Civil que durou tres anos e que provocou a morte de moitos galegos.  Tras a guerra, o ditador Franco subiu ao poder e deseguido instaurou unha gran represión contra os galeguistas e as mulleres. Estas últimas viron como desaparecían todas as melloras conseguidas e se ía retornando ao papel da muller como ama da casa e sempre disposta ás peticións do seu marido.
  47. 47. María Mariño Foi unha gran poeta galega á que se lle dedicou o Día das Letras Galegas no 2007.  Esta muller de familia humilde viviu durante a época do franquismo e foi costureira. Empezou escribindo en español, pero pronto comezou a usar o galego.  Tardarían moito tempo en serlles recoñecidos os seus méritos.
  48. 48.  A súa produción poética non obedece ás normas. Esta muller escribiu dous grandes libros en galego:  Palabras no tempo: consta de setenta poemas de tipo descritivo e autobiográfico.  Verba que comenza: publicado postumamente. Está formado por un conxunto de vinte e sete poemas, entre os que se inclúen moitos creados no seu último ano de vida (cando estaba enferma). María MariñoObra
  49. 49. Luz Pozo Garza  É unha poeta galega e membro da Real Academia Galega. Esta muller culta viuse grandemente afectada pola Guerra Civil, pero aínda así publicou e segue publicando numerosas composicións en galego.
  50. 50.  Cultiva con gran mestría moitos xéneros diferentes: poesía, ensaio, e antoloxías.  Entre as súas obras encóntranse: O paxaro na boca, Códice calixtino, Vida secreta de Rosalía. Tres poetas medievais da ría de Vigo… Luz Pozo GarzaObra
  51. 51. Xohana Torres  É unha autora de referencia imprescindible na literatura galega contemporánea. É poeta, dramaturga, narradora… Pero, o seu labor cultural amplíase ademais a ámbitos menos frecuentados. A súa relación co grupo Teatro Estudio de Ferrol evidencia o seu interese polo xénero que logo cultivaría.
  52. 52.  O seu labor como escritora comeza en revistas como Aturuxo ou Grial. Durante a súa vida xa logrou diversos premios como o Premio Galicia do Centro Galego de Bos Aires ou o Premio Pedrón de Ouro, así como o Premio Castelao de Teatro. Xohana TorresObra Poesía Do sulco Estacións ao mar Tempo de Ría Poesía reunida
  53. 53. Xohana Torres Teatro A outra banda do Iberr Un hotel de primeira sobre o río Novela Adiós, María Literatura infantil Polo mar van as sardiñas Pericles e a balea Ensaio San Andrés de Lonxe En publicacións colecttivas A semente aquecida da palabras Antoloxía consultada da poesía galega Daquelas que cantan. Rosalía na palabra de once escritoras galegas Traducións O abeto valente de Jori Cots O globo de papel de Elisa Vies de Fábregas Unha nova terra de Francisco Candel Así foi de Rudyard Kipling
  54. 54. María Xosé queizán  É unha gran pioneira do movemento feminista. Resalta o poder da palabra para rematar coa visión dominadora do amor. Comezou sendo escritora cando era adolescente participando en numerosos xornais. Deseguido, empezou a crear as súas primeiras obras. Na actualidade, cultiva case todos os xéneros: novela, conto, ensaio, teatro e poesía.
  55. 55.  A súa primeira novela (A orella no buraco) está moi influenciada pola novela francesa que lle serviu de referencia. A partir de entón, destacou pola creación de ensaios como A muller en Galicia ou Recuperemos as mans. Por outra banda, creou a revista Festa da palabra silenciada escrita tan só por mulleres.  Ao longo da súa vida leva recibidos moitos premios como o Premio Álvaro Cunqueiro ou o Premio da Xunta de Galicia. María Xosé queizán Obra
  56. 56. Finais do século XX  A fin do Franquismo e a conseguinte Instauración da Monarquía e a redución da censura asociada fixo que as nosas autoras puideran retornar aos seus oficios.  Así, nesta época, atopamos a un montón de escritoras.
  57. 57. María Victoria Moreno  Licenciada en Filoloxía Románica, exerceu como mestra e profesora.  Dende a súa chegada identificouse con Galicia e coa súa cultura, o que a levou a escribir novelas, contos e ensaios en galego. Ademais, destacou por ser unha defensora indiscutible da literatura infantil e xuvenil
  58. 58.  En galego, escribiu un montón de obras literarias, entre as que se atopan: María Victoria MorenoObra
  59. 59. Rosa Bassave Roibal  Foi unha anarquista galega que tratou temas como a loita de clase, o feminismo independente, a nosa lingua reintegrada, a solidariedade…  Esta muller sempre disposta e valente deixou un inesquecible ronsel de fraternidade.
  60. 60.  Escribiu numerosas composicións na nosa lingua como: Rosa Bassave Roibal Obra Abortar na Galiza Que é o parto natural? A man Sabia
  61. 61. Xela Arias  Foi unha emprendedora da cultura galega: tradutora, activista, poeta… durante a década dos oitenta e os noventa. Consideraba a palabra a base dunha extraordinaria manifestación artística
  62. 62.  Escribiu, entre outras, as seguintes composicións: Xela Arias Obra
  63. 63. Begoña Caamaño Rascado  Esta gran muller traballou como redactora en numerosos xornais así como na Radio Galega.  Destacou por ser unha activista incansábel, pois participou en numerosas manifestacións contra a violencia de xénero, a favor do aborto, o antimilitarismo, a insubmisión…
  64. 64.  No tocante á súa carreira Literaria, publicou dúas novelas: Begoña Caamaño Rascado Obra
  65. 65. Belén Feliú  Esta escritora e amante das viaxes é a creadora dunha gran obra literaria, sempre nos territorios do relato, marcada pola indagación, a ironía, a subversión e o xogo.  É a creadora dunha variada literatura
  66. 66. Luísa Villalta  Foi unha escritora prolífica e versátil, autora de poesía, narrativa, ensaios, pezas dramáticas e textos xornalísticos en lingua galega.  Paralelamente a súa traxectoria como autora, desenvolveu unha intensa actividade cultural e musical.
  67. 67. Luísa Villalta  É autora dunha variada produción literaria: Obra
  68. 68. Marilar Aleixandre  É unha escritora e tradutora galega. Esta bióloga e catedrática na USC converteuse, este mesmo ano, en membro da Real Academia Galega.  Esta muller critica a invisibilidade da violencia de xénero dentro da literatura galega e reivindica o papel das mulleres.
  69. 69.  Dentro da súa traxectoria literaria encontramos obras como:  A expedición do Pacífico  O trasno de Alqueidón  Catálogo de velenos  A banda sen futuro  Teoría do caos Marilar Aleixandre Obra
  70. 70. Ana María Fernández  É unha escritora galega que xunto con Xoán Babarro preparou os primeiros libros de texto modernos para o aprendizaxe do galego. En moitas das súas obras emprega o simbolismo e fala sobre temas como o paso do tempo.
  71. 71.  Dentro das súas composicións atópanse:  Amar e outros verbos  Zapatón e Libiripón  Tres países encantados  Ondas de verde e azul  A chamada das tres raíñas  O cacarabicolé Ana María Fernández Obra
  72. 72. Pilar Pallarés  É unha poetisa galega. Esta filóloga colaborou en diversas revistas como Frial, Dorna ou Nordés. Foi tras a publicación do seu primeiro libro, Entre lusco e fusco, cando se converteu nunha das voces poéticas máis importantes da poesía galega.
  73. 73.  Entre as súas composición atópanse as seguintes obras:  Livro das devoracións  Sétima soidade  Leopardo Son  Rosas na sombra  De amor e desamor  Hai estratos distintos de vazio  Persisto Pilar PallarésObra
  74. 74. Teresa Moure  É unha escritora en lingua galega. Doutora en lingüística e profesora da USC. Ten unha gran traxectoria literaria pola que recibiu numerosos premios como o Premio Xerais ou o Premio da Crítica de narrativa galega.
  75. 75.  Dentro da súa grande obra destacan novelas como A xeira das árbores, Herba Moura ou Unha primavera para Aldara. Tamén sobresae o seu ensaio sobre ecolingüística. Teresa Moure Obra
  76. 76. Ana Romaní  Ademais de escritora, é unha actriz de dobraxe.  Nas súas obras presenta un universo dominado pola evocación amorosa, o paso do tempo ou a visión reivindicativa da muller que se revela contra a historia.  Reivindica a dignidade e a loita, así como o papel das mulleres na literatura.
  77. 77.  Dentro da súa produción encontramos obras como:  Palabras de mar  Das últimas mareas  Arden  Marmelada de amoras  Estremas Ana RomaníObra
  78. 78. Marta Dacosta  É unha poeta galega, licenciada en filoloxía galego-portuguesa.  Escribiu moitos poemas que serían publicados en revistas como Olisbos, Dorna ou Festa da palabra silenciada.  Na actualidade colabora co semanario A Nosa Terra e co xornal dixital www.gznacion.com.
  79. 79.  Entre a súa obra inclúense os seguintes libros:  Crear o mar en Compostela  Pel de ameixa  Setembro  En atalaia alerta  As amantes de Hamlet Marta Dacosta Obra
  80. 80. Elvira Ribeiro Tobío  É unha das grandes poetas actuais.  Comezou difundindo a súa obra poética a través de publicación colectivas e por internet a partir dos primeiros anos do século XXI.  Esta interesada pola poesía experimental recibiu un montón de premios pola súa traxectoria como escritora.
  81. 81.  Na súa obra destacan as composicións poéticas:  Andar ao leu  Arxilosa  Romero. 10 anos de poesía, Concello de Rianxo  Corpos transitivos  Pero, tamén cultivou outros xéneros como a literatura infantil, o ensaio ou a narrativa. Elvira Ribeiro Tobío Obra
  82. 82. Yolanda Castaño  É unha poetisa e crítica literaria galega. Esta licenciada en Filoloxía Hispánica deuse a coñecer nos anos noventa cando escribiu uns poemas soltos polos que recibiu numerosos premios. Tras disto, seguiu publicando obras ao tempo que colaborou en diversas publicacións como Festa da Palabra silenciada ou A Nosa Terra.
  83. 83.  Dentro da súa traxectoria literaria destacan obras como:  Elevar as pálpebras  Delicia  O libro da egoísta  Profundidade de campo  Edénica  Punver  Cando eu saiba ler Yolanda CastañoObra
  84. 84. Rosa Aneiros  É unha escritora actual galega. Licenciada en Ciencias da Comunicación, esta muller colaborou no programa da Radio Galega Un día por diante, así como no Diario de Pontevedra, en El Progreso ou en Galicia hoxe.  Ademais, é a escritora da curtametraxe O señor do telexornal.
  85. 85.  Escribiu moitas obras polas que recibiu diversos premios. Entre elas destacan:  Con Resistencia  Sol de inverno  Ás de bolboreta  Ámote Leo A  O xardín da media lúa Rosa AneirosObra
  86. 86. Olga Novo  É unha poeta e ensaísta galega, que exerce como profesora de instituto.  Deuse a coñecer como poeta grazas a tres poemarios de grande forza expresiva e sensualidade erótica.
  87. 87.  Recibiu numerosos premios polas súas composicións.  Escribiu entre outras, as seguintes obras:  A teta sobre o sol  Nós nus  A cousa vermella Olga NovoObra
  88. 88. Outras mulleres galegas que non foron escritoras pero que fixeron historia Os seus nomes deberían ser amplamente coñecidos. Estes son algúns exemplos:
  89. 89. Egeria  Esta relixiosa procedente de Gallaecia peregrinou a Oriente e visitou os Santos Lugares. Foi considerada a primeira viaxeira da Historia e a primeira escritora hispana.
  90. 90. María Castaña  Foi unha rebelde que comezou, xunto coa súa familia e con outras mulleres e familias, unha revolta contra o señor feudal: frei Pedro López de Aguiar.  A súa historia converteuse nunha lenda popular.
  91. 91. Urraca I de León e Castela Condesa de Galicia, raíña de León e Castela e emperatriz de España, Urraca tivo que enfrontarse, dende un principio, á súa condición de muller como consecuencia da obsesión paterna por ter un fillo varón que non chegaba.  Coa morte do seu irmán, Sancho, chegou o lexítimo recoñecemento como herdeira do trono leonés por parte de Afonso VI. No seu reinado tivo que facer fronte a multitude de problemas como a reconquista dos territorios musulmáns, a disputa de áreas de influencia con Afonso I e Aragón…
  92. 92. Urraca I de León e Castela Condesa de Galicia, raíña de León e Castela e emperatriz de España, Urraca tivo que enfrontarse, dende un principio, á súa condición de muller como consecuencia da obsesión paterna por ter un fillo varón que non chegaba.  Coa morte do seu irmán Sancho chegou o lexítimo recoñecemento como herdeira do trono leonés por parte de Afonso VI. No seu reinado tivo que facer fronte a multitude e problemas como a reconquistas dos territorios musulmáns, a disputa de áreas de influencia con Afonso I e Aragón…
  93. 93. Isabel de Barreto  Foi a primeira muller que ostentou o cargo de Almirante na navegación española. Unha muller culta e de familia nobre á que lle gustaba moito viaxar.
  94. 94. María Pita  Esta valente muller matou ao alférez inglés e según a lenda, logrou desmoralizar a tropa inglesa na Coruña.
  95. 95. Dolores Rodeiro Boado  Foi a única galega documentada como escultora ata o século XX.  Foi unha pioneira pois ademais de dedicarse a súa paixón, chegou a ser a primeira artista en recibir unha pensión da Deputación da Coruña.
  96. 96. María Corredoyra  Foi unha das pintoras menos célebres da Xeración de 1916 por varias razóns: por non existir parentes directos que difundisen a obra tras o seu pasamento, pola chegada das vangardas e a ruptura que iso supuxo nas artes e, sobre todo, por ser muller.  No 1929 foi nomeada membro do Seminario de Estudos Galegos.
  97. 97. Olimpia Valencia  Foi a primeira doutora galega: unha médica xinecóloga.  Estudou maxisterio e medicina. Caracterizouse por ser unha muller de esquerdas, comprometida co seu país e co seu xénero.
  98. 98. Placeres Castellanos  Foi unha muller de ideoloxía comunista que participou activamente en política durante a República e que co levantamento fascista sufriu represalias.  Aínda así, seguiu combatendo o fascismo por ideoloxía e compromiso político, esperando a caída de Franco.
  99. 99. Marcela e Elisa  Coñecéronse a mediados da década de 1880 na Escola de Maxisterio da Coruña. Entre elas foise establecendo unha íntima amizade, que axiña se converteu en amor. Pese ás prohibicións, decidiron vivir como “home e muller”. Foron detidas pola policía e víronse obrigadas a fuxir.
  100. 100. María Miramontes  Modista de profesión, milita nas Irmandades da Fala e formará parte da xunta directiva.  Ademais, foi unha militante do Partido Galeguista que participou activamente na campaña de apoio ao Estatuto de 1936. Tras a sublevación militar, veuse obrigada a coller rumbo ao exilio en Bos Aires.
  101. 101. Maruxa Mallo  Foi unha das marxinadas da Xeración do 27 que pertenceu ao grupo das Sinsombreiro. Unha gran pintora e unha muller reivindicativa que tan só quería ser libre.
  102. 102. María Purificación Gómez González  Foi a única muller alcaldesa na Segunda República.  Coa sublevación militar franquista, foi sentenciada de morte e acabou en cadea perpetua.
  103. 103. As Marías  Foron denominadas as dúas en punto. Estas mulleres vestían de forma extravagante para simbolizar a liberdade. Coa sublevación militar foron grandemente castigadas e víronse obrigadas a tolear para poder sobrevivir.
  104. 104. Outras mulleres destacadas Ademais de todas as mulleres indicadas anteriormente, aínda houbo moitas máis que realizaron actos que deben ser resaltados. Algúns nomes son: María Barbeito Felicia Auber María Araújo Ángeles Alvariño Francisca Álvarez Ampara Alvajar Juana Capdevielle Emilia Calé María Cagiao
  105. 105. Outras mulleres destacadas Patricia Ferreira Elisa e Jimena Fernández Elena Fernández Ilduara Eriz María Dios María Antonia Dans Luísa Cuesta Gutiérrez Carmen Cornes Rosa María de Castro Inés de Castro Pilar Castillo Sánchez María Casares Sofía Casanova Andrea López Chao Menchu Lamas Chus Lago Xosefa Iglesias Vilarelle Lupe Gómez Joaquina García García Lorena Freijeiro
  106. 106. Aurora Rodríguez Enriqueta Otero Mercedes Núñez Sofía Novoa María Muñoz de Quevedo Pancha María Luz Morales Anisia Miranda Rosalía Mera Urania Mella Pura Lorenzana Rita Amparo López Carmen López-Cortón Hidelgar Rodríguez Manuela Rodríguez Mabel Rivera Celia Rivas Jesusa Prado Nélida Piñón Paz Parada Pumar Bela Otero Outras mulleres destacadas
  107. 107. Outras mulleres destacadas María Vinyals Marisa Villarefrancos Maruxa Villanueva Mercedes Vieito Beatriz Sotelo María Soliña Concepción Saíz Otero Ángela Ruíz Robles Mercedes Ruibal Carme Rodríguez Juana de Vega Pura Vázquez Iglesias Concha Vázquez María Valverde Uxía Isabel de Zendala y Gómez
  108. 108. Conclusión  Durante moito tempo, as mulleres foron consideradas o sexo inferior e, esa visión aínda continúa en moitos sectores da sociedade. Por exemplo, coa temática do aborto ou cos múltiples casos de violencia de xénero que teñen lugar case a diario.
  109. 109. Conclusión  Ao longo da Historia da Literatura Galega, houbo moitas máis mulleres das que son coñecidas que se atreveron a coller a pluma e a escribir en épocas nas que iso non estaba permitido. E non só houbo mulleres no ámbito literario. Como acabamos de ver, o sexo feminino estivo presente en case todas as funcións da vida. Con todo, aínda a día de hoxe, seguimos marxinando a estas heroínas. POR QUE SERÁ?
  110. 110. Fontes  María Balteira I  María Balteira II  Isabel de castro Andrade  Francisca de Isla  Francisca de Isla II  Francisca Herrera Garrido  As mulleres na Historia  Álbum de mulleres
  111. 111. Fontes  Declaración dos Dereitos da Muller e da Cidadá  Texto cos artigos da Declaración  O personaxe feminina na novela do século XX  Emilia Pardo Bazán crítica  As letras das mulleres  Historia de ser muller I  Historia de ser muller II  Historia de ser muller III  Presentación  Tecín soia a miña tea

×