Apr. 21, 2021

20210419 cp apicil_advize

Communiqué de presse d'Apicil

  1. 1. Mardi 20 avril 2021 Communiqué de Presse Advize Group et APICIL annoncent leur collaboration dans le cadre de la digitalisation des parcours clients et conseillers Advize Group, FinTech spécialisée dans la digitalisation des produits d’épargne, accompagne APICIL, 3ème groupe français de protection sociale, dans la transformation digitale de ses partenaires distributeurs. APICIL et Advize pourront ainsi proposer de nouvelles solutions digitales innovantes clés en main à leurs clients distributeurs (cabinets de conseil en gestion de patrimoine, courtiers en assurance, banques, fintechs etc…) sur le marché de l’assurance vie ou de la retraite (PER) en ligne. Le Groupe APICIL via APICIL Épargne a mis à disposition d’Advize sa plateforme digitale omnicanale « Open Insurance ». Grâce à l’APIsation de ses services, cette plateforme, lancée en janvier 2019, permet à APICIL d’accompagner n’importe quel acteur, quel que soit son modèle de distribution et de s’inscrire dans n’importe quelle étape de la chaîne de valeur. Aujourd’hui APICIL propose ses services en épargne à une vingtaine de grands comptes, séduits par son offre financière, ses parcours digitaux et son sens de l’expérience utilisateur. L’interconnexion totale entre la plateforme d’Advize et les API d’APICIL permet de digitaliser entièrement les parcours clients et conseillers. Cette offre technologique, à la main du distributeur, lui permettra de créer pour ses clients et ses conseillers, des parcours personnalisés en fonction de sa marque et de son ADN sur tout l’univers de produits et de services d’APICIL. Grâce à l’élargissement de son offre vers plusieurs assureurs et l’architecture modulaire de sa plateforme, Advize est à même de proposer des solutions adaptées et complètes pour toutes les typologies de clientèle (grand public, patrimoniale) et sur une large gamme de produits (assurance-vie, contrats de capitalisation, épargne retraite, comptes-titres...). A l’occasion de cette annonce, Olivier Gentier, CEO d’Advize Group a déclaré : “Cette nouvelle connexion avec APICIL enrichit l’offre de notre plateforme à destination des distributeurs de solutions d’épargne. Notre modèle “Insurance as a service” en architecture ouverte et marque blanche permet d’accompagner des grands comptes dans leur transition digitale comme des start-ups, dans des délais très courts et à des coûts rapidement rentabilisés, sans rien sacrifier à l’expérience utilisateur ni aux interfaces destinées aux clients et aux conseillers. Ce partenariat avec le Groupe Apicil en est une preuve supplémentaire.” Matthieu Mayeur, Responsable Grands Comptes chez Groupe APICIL, a ajouté : « APICIL Épargne a su s’adapter et développer des solutions digitales innovantes et agiles au service de ses différents réseaux de distribution et de ses clients. L’expertise pluridisciplinaire d’Advize nous a permis de gagner un temps précieux dans le branchement de nos outils et services au premier partenaire qu’ils ont conseillé. Cette alliance entre APICIL et une fintech de renom pourrait demain intéresser d’autres acteurs du marché de l’épargne, soucieux d’offrir à leurs clients des solutions d’épargne innovantes, optimisées et digitalisées. »
  2. 2. À PROPOS DU GROUPE APICIL Le Groupe APICIL, 3ème groupe français de Protection Sociale avec 3,2 Mds € de chiffre d’affaires, propose une gamme complète de solutions performantes et adaptées en santé prévoyance, épargne et services financiers ainsi que retraite pour particuliers et professionnels. Chaque jour, les 2 176 collaborateurs du Groupe apportent leur expertise aux plus de 47 000 entreprises et 2 millions d’assurés protégés. Avec ses membres, le Groupe accompagne ses clients au plus près de leurs attentes en répondant à leurs besoins des plus généraux aux plus spécifiques (handicap, BTP…) et dans toutes les étapes de leur vie. Paritaire et mutualiste, le Groupe APICIL soutient des causes d’intérêt général et contribue ainsi à l’avancée de projets sociétaux majeurs. Plus d’informations sur https://www.groupe-apicil.com À PROPOS D’ADVIZE GROUP Advize Group est une FinTech de référence dans la digitalisation des métiers de la distribution de produits d’épargne et du conseil aux particuliers. Ses outils et solutions couvrent toutes les étapes de la relation avec l’épargnant, de l’entrée en relation jusqu’à l’exécution et le suivi des conseils, incluant l’intégralité des exigences réglementaires. Advize Group propose sa technologie et son savoir-faire au travers d’API et d’interfaces utilisateurs pour accompagner les distributeurs dans leur transformation digitale. Plus d’informations sur https://www.advize.fr Contacts presse Consultancy32 Julie Holweck Barbara Mahe Communications Director Partner, Communications Director julie.holweck@consultancy32.com barbara.mahe@consultancy32.com Mob : +33 7 88 78 68 07 Mob : +41 78 683 89 38 Groupe APICIL Karine Marie karine.marie@apicil.com Tél. : 04 72 27 70 80
