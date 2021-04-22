Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Giant Thoracoabdominal Ganglioneuromma : an unusual mimicker of ruptured Aortic Aneurysm in Emergent Setting V Arora1, N N Pandey1, S Kumar1 , A S Malhi1 Department of Cardiovascular Radiology and Endovascular Interventions, AIIMS , New Delhi
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Ganglioneuromma (GN)  rare benign tumor that originates from neural crest cells of sympathetic ganglia or adrenal medulla  usually occur in the retroperitoneum (especially presacral space), posterior mediastinum, or adrenal gland, and occasionally in unusual locations. Although GNs are commonly benign masses, they can grow aggressively and present with symptoms of compression of adjacent structures We present a case of fifty five-year-old adult male with giant thoracic ganglioneuromma causing encasement of aorta with marked mass effect and displacement of mediastinal structures characterised using both CT and MRI.
  3. 3. CASE DESCRIPTION A fifty five-year-old adult male presented with complaints of sudden onset chest pain radiating to back since past three months with recent worsening. He also had history of single episode of syncope and dysphagia to solid foods. TTE was done which revealed extrinsic compression of bilateral atria, normal ejection fraction with mild AR. A plain Chest Xray showed a large homogenous opacity extending to both sides of mediastinum with sharp lateral margins. Superiorly, the radio-opacity was seen reaching upto D3 /D4 vertebral levels with obscured inferior margin showing positive thoraco-abdominal sign.
  4. 4. RADIOLOGIC FINDINGS  CTA revealed a homogenous minimally enhancing soft tissue density posterior mediastinal mass extending into bilateral para-spinal region.  Few specks of early calcification (yellow arrow) were also noted within the mass.  The mass showed an oblong cranio-caudal orientation with encasement of thoracic and supraceliac aorta.  No fat density/ septae seen within the mass lesion.  Anteriorly the mass showed abutment with mediastinal structures without any obvious infiltration.  Marked mass effect with anterior displacement of trachea, oesophagus, cardia and great mediastinal vessels was noted.
  5. 5. RADIOLOGIC FINDINGS MRI revealed an encapsulated paraspinal mass showing whorled appearance with heterogeneously hyperintense signal on T2/STIR images and a T1/T2 hypointense capsule. Patchy areas of T1 hyperintensity showing no suppression on fat saturated sequences were observed. Post contrast T1WI show patchy areas of minimal contrast enhancement (asterisk) with mild progression on delayed scans. No intra-spinal extension of the mass was noted. Biopsy could not be performed due to sudden cardiac arrest and death of the patient. In view of the age and clinical presentation, above imaging findings are indicative of a Giant Thoraco-abdominal Ganglioneuromma.
  6. 6. DISCUSSION CONCLUSION REFERENCES  Reeder LB. Neurogenic tumors of the mediastinum, Semin Thorac Cardiovasc Surg, 2000, vol. 12 (pg. 261-267)  Lambdin JT, Lee KB, Trachiotis G, Picone C (2018) Massive thoracic ganglioneuroma with significant mass effect on left hemithorax. Case Reports 2018  Giant thoracic ganglioneuromas are rare. However, in our case complete encasement of aorta by ganglioneuroma is seen which has not been previously reported in literature.  This case report highlights the importance of orthogonal imaging in characterising mediastinal ganglioneuromma with characteristic findings on CT and MRI that help to distinguish it from other pathologies. The ganglioneuroma is a rare benign nerve tumor of neuro- ectodermal origin. It is estimated to characterize 0.1 to 0.5 % of total central nervous system (CNS) tumors. On review of current literature, this is the second largest ganglioneuroma reported in an adult patient measuring 22 x 11 x 8 cm (CCx TRVx AP extent). So far, the largest tumor has been reported in an adult patient (24 × 10 × 10 cm) by Lambdin, et al. The thoracic ganglioneuroma represents a diagnostic challenge and creates a problem of differential diagnosis with other intra- thoracic tumors. Notably neurogenic tumors including other neuroblastic tumors (ganglioneuroblastoma and neuroblastoma) and nerve sheath tumors (mainly neurofibroma). Complete surgical removal is recommended for symptom control or for the prevention of potential malignant degeneration.

