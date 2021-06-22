Successfully reported this slideshow.
Transform Employees into Gladiators with Employee Experience and Technology
Employee experience affects engagement, recruitment, retention, and the bottom line. WHY? People (humans) always remember ...
WHAT IS A GLADIATOR?
QUESTION When you hear the word “gladiator” what are the images and or qualities come to mind?
ANSWER  Gladiators are energized, engaged, and committed.  Gladiators are all in and give 100%.  Gladiators arrive read...
FROM EMPLOYEES TO GLADIATORS  Accept that employees are human beings with actual feelings, dreams and desires.  Use empl...
EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE (EX)
What is Employee Experience? POLL
ANSWER EX is all the touchpoints / interactions an employee has with an organization and the feelings that these interacti...
Employee experience and culture are one and the same. POLL
ANSWER Organizational culture is the set of values, behaviours, and tools that provide structure. EX is what happens at th...
EX AND CX AS SIMILAR, NOT IDENTICAL  Organizations have internal and external customers.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM CX  Experience Journey Mapping  Personas  Minimize Pain Points  Seek to Delight
EMPLOYEE PERSONAS APPLICANT CANDIDATE NEW HIRE EMPLOYEE ALUMNI
TECHNOLOGY
ROLE OF TECHNOLOGY Technology can be a tool to facilitate the implementation of employee experience initiatives.  Communi...
CASE STUDY A Fictional Company An Environmental Challenge Use of Personas and EX
COOL CANADIAN COMPANY
COMPANY PROFILE  CCC is a privately owned, Canadian company doing meaningful work in the healthcare software space.  50 ...
PEOPLE  CCC prides itself on bringing together great people to do impactful work and provides them with ample opportuniti...
EMPLOYER BRAND  CCC has it made from a recruitment perspective with a strong and positive employer brand.  CCC’s employe...
AN UNPREDICTED CHALLENGE  CCC had been monitoring the COVID-19 situation as it unfolded.  In mid-March CCC immediately t...
CHALLENGE How can CCC virtualize its recruitment process without loosing its top-notch candidate experience? How can CCC c...
CHALLENGE As new hires will no longer be arriving to the office on Day 1. How can we deliver an onboarding experience that...
CHALLENGE How can CCC continue to offer the celebration and connection opportunities that employees have always enjoyed in...
LET’S CONNECT
Recruiting & HR
Jun. 22, 2021

Break-Out: Transform Employees Into Gladiators with Employee Experience & Technology - Andrea Johnson (SocialHRCamp Virtual 2021 1.0)

How do your employees show up at work? Do they walk through the company’s doors and log time at their workstations while counting down the hours until the end of the workday? Or, do they arrive energized, engaged, and ready to take on the tasks and challenges of the day ahead? The difference between these scenarios and their impact on performance and innovation can make all the difference between a company’s success, or lack thereof. Employee experience is an underlying factor. In this session, we’ll explore the power of employee experience, the benefits of an intentional and well-designed employee experience program, and the role of technology.

