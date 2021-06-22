How do your employees show up at work? Do they walk through the company’s doors and log time at their workstations while counting down the hours until the end of the workday? Or, do they arrive energized, engaged, and ready to take on the tasks and challenges of the day ahead? The difference between these scenarios and their impact on performance and innovation can make all the difference between a company’s success, or lack thereof. Employee experience is an underlying factor. In this session, we’ll explore the power of employee experience, the benefits of an intentional and well-designed employee experience program, and the role of technology.