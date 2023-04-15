Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gatewatching 2: From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: The First Wave of Citizen Media

Apr. 15, 2023
Gatewatching 2: From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: The First Wave of Citizen Media

Apr. 15, 2023
News & Politics

Lecture 2 in the course From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: News and Journalism in the Digital Age.

This lecture series addresses the continuing transformation of the production and consumption of journalism in the contemporary media environment. It provides a brief history of the impact of participatory online news production and engagement practices – from the first wave of citizen journalism to the social media platforms of today – on how news content is disseminated and experienced; examines reactive and proactive responses to these changes by news organisations and journalists; and explores the longer-term impact of these developments on the public sphere, touching on the power of social media platforms and their role in shaping their users’ information diets.

Readings are largely drawn from Gatewatching and News Curation: Journalism, Social Media, and the Public Sphere (Bruns, 2018), with additional readings recommended for selected lectures.

Reading for this lecture:

Bruns, A. (2018). From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: The First Wave of Citizen Media. Gatewatching and News Curation: Journalism, Social Media, and the Public Sphere. Ch. 2. Peter Lang.

News & Politics
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
Gatewatching 2: From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: The First Wave of Citizen Media

  1. 1. CRICOS No.00213J From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: The First Wave of Citizen Media Prof. Axel Bruns Guest Professor, IKMZ, University of Zürich a.bruns@qut.edu.au — a.bruns@ikmz.uzh.ch
  2. 2. CRICOS No.00213J Ancient History
  3. 3. CRICOS No.00213J Ancient History: The 2000s
  4. 4. https://crosscut.com/2020/06/apocalypse-now-what-seattle-has-never-been-normal
  5. 5. CRICOS No.00213J https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1999_Seattle_WTO_protests
  6. 6. Disrupting the News: Seattle, 1999
  7. 7. CRICOS No.00213J The Indymedia Ethos The resistance is global ... The web dramatically alters the balance between multinational and activist media. With just a bit of coding and some cheap equipment, we can set up a live automated website that rivals the corporates’. Prepare to be swamped by the tide of activist media makers on the ground in Seattle and around the world, telling the real story behind the World Trade Agreement. (Maffew & Manse)
  8. 8. Everyone is a witness. Everyone is a journalist. Everyone edits.
  9. 9. CRICOS No.00213J
  10. 10. CRICOS No.00213J Citizen Journalism • Emergence of key citizen journalism sites: • Slashdot • Indymedia • Kuro5hin • Plastic • OhmyNews (South Korea, later also International and Japan) • Wikipedia and Wikinews (but problems with the latter) • individual and group news blogs
  11. 11. CRICOS No.00213J Key Characteristics • Citizen journalism processes: • most story content generated by ‘average’ users, not professional journalists and editors • limited editorial oversight: • very basic checking of stories (e.g. Slashdot), or • immediate posting for commentary, rating, and voting by wider community • continuous update of stories after publication – through comments or story revision • collaborative content creation model, harnessing community knowledge • strong focus on discussion, debate, deliberation • coverage becomes multiperspectival
  12. 12. CRICOS No.00213J Open Source Journalism • Strong similarities between citizen journalism and open source: • opening out production process to all participants • belief that cream will rise to the top – through ‘power of eyeballs’ • reconceptualisation and acceptance of products as always unfinished, constantly updated • application of alternative licencing schemes to enable flexible update and distribution of products • But need for effective systems and methodologies: • Indymedia problem: lack of open editing tools to enable collaborative quality control; radical openness also means potential for abuse by extremists on both sides of politics • Wikinews problem: wiki format unsuitable for news coverage – fails to offer space for debate and deliberation to facilitate the development and update of stories
  13. 13. Screenshot taken 12 Sep. 2022 (Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 Sep. 2022 🧐)
  14. 14. CRICOS No.00213J User-Led Disruptions to the News ‘random acts of journalism’ — JD Lasica ‘a leap to authorship’ — Douglas Rushkoff ‘the people formerly known as the audience’ — Jay Rosen from ‘filter, then publish’ to ‘publish, then filter’ — Clay Shirky ‘my readers know more than I do’ — Dan Gillmor  news blogs, citizen journalism sites  Drudge Report breaks Clinton/Lewinsky  Salam Pax live-blogs bombing raids on Baghdad
  15. 15. CRICOS No.00213J The Rise of Citizen Journalism (in the Google n-gram viewer)
  16. 16. CRICOS No.00213J Why Citizen Journalism?
  17. 17. CRICOS No.00213J A Tactical Response against the Mainstream Media • At first, media in opposition: • tactical vs. strategic • activists vs. mainstream • citizen journalists vs. industry journalists • online vs. print and broadcast • Especially against the backdrop of post-9/11 US media https://www.newsweek.com/newsweek-rewind-war-iraq-11-years-later-232584
  18. 18. CRICOS No.00213J Two Tiers of Media • Herbert Gans, 1980: Central (or first-tier) media would be complemented by a second tier of pre-existing and new national media, each reporting on news to specific, fairly homogeneous audiences. … They would devote themselves primarily to reanalysing and reinterpreting news gathered by the central media – and the wire services – for their audiences, adding their own commentary and backing these up with as much original reporting, particularly to support bottom-up, representative, and service news, as would be financially feasible. (Deciding What’s News, p. 318)
  19. 19. CRICOS No.00213J Gatewatching, Not Gatekeeping • Traditional news process: (from Bruns, Gatewatching: Collaborative Online News Production, 2005)
  20. 20. CRICOS No.00213J Against Gatekeeping • Gatekeeping is outdated: • media scarcity no longer exists • too many gates to keep • journalists’ judgment can fail • ‘all the news that’s fit to print’ is patronising • Fordist production model • users (citizens) want to be active and involved https://journalismresearchnews.org/article-journalists-remain-critical-gatekeepers-during-crisis/
  21. 21. CRICOS No.00213J Towards Gatewatching • New form of collaborative news reporting and discussion: • observing what news passes through the gates of news and other organisations • highlighting those news items which are of relevance to the community • repurposing, recombining, recontextualising, reinterpreting mainstream news content • publicising rather than publishing the news • adding commentary, analysis, and discussion to the news • post-Fordist production model, involving users as produsers (Bruns, 2008) • acting as a corrective to the mainstream
  22. 22. CRICOS No.00213J Produsing the News • Gatewatcher news process: (adapted from Bruns, Gatewatching: Collaborative Online News Production, 2005) • Variations on the process are possible
  23. 23. CRICOS No.00213J Citizen Journalism Arrives
  24. 24. CRICOS No.00213J https://eu.usatoday.com/story/theoval/2014/07/27/barack-obama-2004-democratic-convention-john- kerry-john-edwards/13236077/
  25. 25. https://www.sfgate.com/entertainment/article/Unbound-by-tradition-Boston-bloggers-exercise-2704665.php
  26. 26. CRICOS No.00213J A First Wave of Citizen Media gatewatching as a foundational information-gathering practice collaborative news evaluation by distributed networks of participants transformation of news from finished product to unfinished process
  27. 27. CRICOS No.00213J A Network of Citizen Journalists? Adamic, L. A., & Glance, N. (2005). The Political Blogosphere and the 2004 U.S. Election: Divided They Blog. In J. Adibi, M. Grobelnik, D. Mladenic, & P. Pantel (Eds.), Proceedings of the 3rd International Workshop on Link Discovery (LinkKDD ’05) (pp. 36–43). ACM. https://doi.org/10.1145/1134271.1134277
  28. 28. CRICOS No.00213J Consequences
  29. 29. CRICOS No.00213J Industrial Journalism • Common themes: • comprehensive coverage • industry structure supports long-term investigative journalism projects • but: decline in funding and staffing, increased reliance on newswires • professional ethics • objectivity and impartiality as key ideals of journalism • but: no more than ideals, due to commercial and political pressures • journalists as dedicated experts • quality sources, quality research, quality writing • but: routine worldviews, limited insight into complex topics https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelposner/2020/04/10/saving-journalism-is-a-business-problem/
  30. 30. Image by Yea I Knit
  31. 31. CRICOS No.00213J Citizen Journalism • Common themes: • deliberative journalism • greater role for commenting and discussion • but: fragmented, inconclusive, easily distracted • hyperlocal coverage • covering themes and places ignored by the mainstream • but: interest horizon limits comprehensive coverage • “Estate 4.5” (Jane Singer) • a watchdog for the watchdogs – gatewatching, not gatekeeping • but: limited in its effects, despite well-known successes https://en.ejo.ch/specialist-journalism/citizen-journalists-or-citizen-witnesses
  32. 32. CRICOS No.00213J Conflict Will forms of participatory journalism and traditional journalism complement each other, or collide head on? (J.D. Lasica)
  33. 33. CRICOS No.00213J Experts and Amateurs • Case study: Possums Pollytics blog during the 2007 Australian election • blogger specialising in psephology (analysis of public opinion polls) • rose to wider recognition in public stoushes with The Australian’s election analysts (esp. Dennis Shanahan) • “sheltered academics and failed journalists who would not get a job on a real newspaper” • “we understand Newspoll because we own it” (12 July 2007) • “statistical bloggers forever complain … and essentially want polls to be banished from newspapers and public debate except during an election” (21 Feb. 2008)  Journalistic boundary work to protect the profession from newcomers and critics
  34. 34. CRICOS No.00213J Experts and Amateurs • Who’s the expert here? • cf. Dan Gillmor: “my readers know more than I do” • or Herbert Gans: “the news may be too important to leave to the journalists alone” • professional journalists vs. amateur journalists, but also • professional psephologists vs. (very) amateur psephologists  Scientific expertise (in psephology) trumps expert craftsmanship (in journalism)
  35. 35. CRICOS No.00213J High Hopes The people formerly known as the audience are those who were on the receiving end of a media system that ran one way, in a broadcasting pattern, with high entry fees and a few firms competing to speak very loudly while the rest of the population listened in isolation from one another—and who today are not in a situation like that at all. (Jay Rosen)
  36. 36. CRICOS No.00213J Dashed Hopes? The history of alternative media is predominantly one of failure: failure to reach any but the most specialist of audiences and a consequent failure to effect the political and social transformations that represent the ambition of so many of its projects. (Chris Atton)
  37. 37. CRICOS No.00213J Yes, But… (as viewed from 2006) • What happens next? • two tiers now well established • notable (but limited) effect of tactical media on the political process in some cases • increasing interest in tactical media voices on mainstream media side: • bloggers’ views as alternative to vox-pops • move of key pundits from tactical to mainstream media • mainstream attempts to systematically embrace tactical media (BBC blogs and UGC Hub, Murdoch’s purchase of MySpace, …)
  38. 38. CRICOS No.00213J Political Implications (as viewed from 2007) • Towards post-Fordist politics? • growing effect of citizen news on political process • towards more dialogue and deliberation, • or more argument and conflict? • rear-guard battles by governments and news organisations against citizen journalists – but not only in authoritarian regimes • conflict between alternative and mainstream media coverage (e.g. Howard Dean campaign) • digital divide opening between traditional audiences and new produser-citizens? How much of this has come true in the meantime?
  39. 39. CRICOS No.00213J • Blogs are no longer special – but they’re everywhere • especially liveblogs – we’ll get back to those in a later week… Normalisation https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/live/2022/sep/12/queen-elizabeth-edinburgh- coffin-lie-in-state-funeral-king-charles-westminster-hall-palace-holyroodhouse-live-news
  40. 40. CRICOS No.00213J Normalisation: From Parasites to Colleagues ‘journalists [have not] been eager to let the public in on how the sausage is made’ — Jane Singer but doing ‘proper’ journalism is resource-intensive: gatewatching, not gatekeeping ‘the balance of power between journalism and its publics is shifting’ — Jo Bardoel & Mark Deuze ‘the democratization of opinion on the net’ — Clay Shirky ‘the Internet, at its ugliest, is just an open sewer’ — Thomas L. Friedman ‘without the daily work of print journalists, one wonders if … blogs would contain any real news’ — Paul Andrews ‘blogs … are being “normalized” by journalists’ — Jane Singer ‘we cannot expect citizen-journalism projects to provide serious competition to established, corporate media’ — Chris Atton
  41. 41. CRICOS No.00213J And then…
  42. 42. CRICOS No.00213J Next Time
  43. 43. CRICOS No.00213J Readings 2. 30.9.: From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: The First Wave of Citizen Media Bruns, A. (2018). From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: The First Wave of Citizen Media. Gatewatching and News Curation: Journalism, Social Media, and the Public Sphere. Ch. 2. Peter Lang. 3. 7.10.: #BREAKING: Social News Curation during Acute Events Bruns, A. (2018). #BREAKING: Social News Curation during Acute Events. Gatewatching and News Curation: Journalism, Social Media, and the Public Sphere. Ch. 3. Peter Lang.
  44. 44. CRICOS No.00213J Lecture • NOTE: • Week 3 lecture will in person in BIN-0-K.02.

