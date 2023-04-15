Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gatewatching 1: Introduction: What’s So Different about Journalism Today?

Apr. 15, 2023
Gatewatching 1: Introduction: What's So Different about Journalism Today?

Apr. 15, 2023

Apr. 15, 2023
News & Politics

Lecture 1 in the course From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: News and Journalism in the Digital Age.

This lecture series addresses the continuing transformation of the production and consumption of journalism in the contemporary media environment. It provides a brief history of the impact of participatory online news production and engagement practices – from the first wave of citizen journalism to the social media platforms of today – on how news content is disseminated and experienced; examines reactive and proactive responses to these changes by news organisations and journalists; and explores the longer-term impact of these developments on the public sphere, touching on the power of social media platforms and their role in shaping their users’ information diets.

Readings are largely drawn from Gatewatching and News Curation: Journalism, Social Media, and the Public Sphere (Bruns, 2018), with additional readings recommended for selected lectures.

Reading for this lecture:

Bruns, A. (2018). Introduction. Gatewatching and News Curation: Journalism, Social Media, and the Public Sphere. Ch. 1. Peter Lang.

News & Politics
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
Gatewatching 1: Introduction: What’s So Different about Journalism Today?

  1. 1. CRICOS No.00213J Introduction: What’s So Different about Journalism Today? Prof. Axel Bruns Guest Professor, IKMZ, University of Zürich a.bruns@qut.edu.au — a.bruns@ikmz.uzh.ch
  2. 2. CRICOS No.00213J Journalism Then https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/achenblog/post/woodward-and- bernstein-respond-to-himmelman/2012/04/30/gIQAt9irrT_blog.html
  3. 3. CRICOS No.00213J Journalism Today @austindistel on
  4. 4. CRICOS No.00213J Journalism Today @neonbrand on
  5. 5. CRICOS No.00213J Journalism Today (https://www.theverge.com/2013/1/23/3890674/tweeting-the-news-andy-carvin-test-pilots-twitter-journalism)
  6. 6. CRICOS No.00213J All of the Crises • (Just some of the) problems for journalism: • Decline in advertising revenue • Precarity of employment • Shift in audience preferences and behaviours • New platforms, new channels, new formats, new competitors • Sustained attacks by extremists (‘fake news’, ‘Lügenpresse’, …) • Continuous, rapid, unpredictable change  Much of this somehow related to ‘the Internet’, but not just a shift in technology
  7. 7. CRICOS No.00213J Journalism Today? @marcusp on Unsplas
  8. 8. CRICOS No.00213J “winter really is coming for many of the world’s news publishers” (Thompson 2016: 108)
  9. 9. CRICOS No.00213J “this emerging cultural chaos … will be exciting, and rich with possibility” (McNair 2009: 349)
  10. 10. CRICOS No.00213J Click to edit Master title style And What about Us?
  11. 11. CRICOS No.00213J (Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism: Digital News Report 2017)
  12. 12. (https://twitter.com/laurenthehough/status/1567925670566662145)
  13. 13. CRICOS No.00213J (https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-02-18/facebook-news-ban-what-just-happened-post-zuckerberg/13166710; https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2021/02/how-australias-facebook-news-ban-will-impact-you/; https://twitter.com/MonteBovill/status/1362155485881790465; https://twitter.com/jason_om/status/1362168118383026178) 18 February 2021
  14. 14. CRICOS No.00213J What News? From Whom? • Navigating the social media news environment: • Active access or serendipitous discovery? • Major news providers or random sources? • Personal recommendations or algorithmic newsfeeds? • ‘Real’ news or ‘fake’ news? • Diverse viewpoints or ideological bias? • Broad news diet or narrow specialisation?  If we don’t have a shared informational basis, how can we participate in society?
  15. 15. CRICOS No.00213J INTERMISSION
  16. 16. CRICOS No.00213J Click to edit Master title style This Course
  17. 17. CRICOS No.00213J Axel Bruns. Gatewatching and News Curation: Journalism, Social Media, and the Public Sphere. New York: Peter Lang, 2018. + additional readings in weeks 5, 9, 11, 12 Structure
  18. 18. CRICOS No.00213J 1. 23.9.: Introduction: What’s So Different about Journalism Today? 2. 30.9.: From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: The First Wave of Citizen Media 📺 3. 7.10.: #BREAKING: Social News Curation during Acute Events 4. 14.10.: Random Acts of Gatewatching: Everyday Newssharing Practices 📺 5. 21.10.: Weaponising Newssharing: ‘Fake News’ and Other Malinformation 📚 📺 6. 28.10.: Meet the Audience: How Journalists Adapt to Social Media 📺 7. 4.11.: Management and Metrics: The News Industry and Social Media 📺 8. 11.11.: Hybrid News Coverage: Liveblogs 9. 18.11.: ‘Real’ News and ‘Fake’ News: Fact- Checking and Media Literacy 📚 10. 25.11.: New(s) Publics in the Public Sphere 11. 2.12.: Echo Chambers? Filter Bubbles? Reviewing the Evidence 📚 12. 9.12.: Platform Power: How Social Media Platforms Reshape the News Industry 📚 13. 16.12.: Conclusion: A Social News Media Network Structure
  19. 19. CRICOS No.00213J Assessment • Exam: • 23 Dec. 2022 • 60 minutes • Online exam • Questions based on the lectures, presentation slides, and literature
  20. 20. CRICOS No.00213J Click to edit Master title style About Me
  21. 21. CRICOS No.00213J
  22. 22. CRICOS No.00213J
  23. 23. CRICOS No.00213J
  24. 24. CRICOS No.00213J
  25. 25. CRICOS No.00213J
  26. 26. CRICOS No.00213J
  27. 27. CRICOS No.00213J
  28. 28. CRICOS No.00213J
  29. 29. CRICOS No.00213J Major Projects • Past and present: • New Media and Public Communication: Mapping Australian User-Created Content in Online Social Networks (2010) • Social Media in Times of Crisis: Learning from Recent Natural Disasters to Improve Future Strategies (2012) • Understanding Intermedia Information Flows in the Australian Online Public Sphere (2014) • Journalism beyond the Crisis: Emerging Forms, Practices and Uses (2016) • Evaluating the Challenge of ‘Fake News’ and Other Malinformation (2020) • Drivers and Dynamics of Partisanship and Polarisation in Online Public Debate (2022) • ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society (2020)
  30. 30. CRICOS No.00213J Next Time
  31. 31. CRICOS No.00213J Readings 1. 23.9.: Introduction: What’s So Different about Journalism Today? Bruns, A. (2018). Introduction. Gatewatching and News Curation: Journalism, Social Media, and the Public Sphere. Ch. 1. Peter Lang. 2. 30.9.: From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: The First Wave of Citizen Media Bruns, A. (2018). From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: The First Wave of Citizen Media. Gatewatching and News Curation: Journalism, Social Media, and the Public Sphere. Ch. 2. Peter Lang.
  32. 32. CRICOS No.00213J Lecture • NOTE: • Week 2 lecture will be pre-recorded and made available through the OLAT site.
  33. 33. CRICOS No.00213J Any last questions?

