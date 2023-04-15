Lecture 1 in the course From Gatekeeping to Gatewatching: News and Journalism in the Digital Age.



This lecture series addresses the continuing transformation of the production and consumption of journalism in the contemporary media environment. It provides a brief history of the impact of participatory online news production and engagement practices – from the first wave of citizen journalism to the social media platforms of today – on how news content is disseminated and experienced; examines reactive and proactive responses to these changes by news organisations and journalists; and explores the longer-term impact of these developments on the public sphere, touching on the power of social media platforms and their role in shaping their users’ information diets.



Readings are largely drawn from Gatewatching and News Curation: Journalism, Social Media, and the Public Sphere (Bruns, 2018), with additional readings recommended for selected lectures.



Reading for this lecture:



Bruns, A. (2018). Introduction. Gatewatching and News Curation: Journalism, Social Media, and the Public Sphere. Ch. 1. Peter Lang.