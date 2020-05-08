ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRACTICALTRAINING PORTFOLIO SNIHALDATTATRAYDHANAWADE ROLLNO:16006 B.ARCH FOURTHYEAR VISHWANIKETANCOLLEGEOF ARCHITECTURE,AR...
CONTENT 01-07 08-12 13-16 17-21 22-25 26-56 57-66 67-93
Page 1
Page 2
Page 3
Page 4
Page 5
Page 6
Page 7
Page 8
ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 2 TRACK WITH ...
TOWER 1 LOWER DECK UPPER POOL DECK DN DN UP UP DN SEATER SMOKING LOUNGE COVERED POOL KIDS POOL LAWN TOWER 3 DOUBLE HEIGHTE...
TOWER 1 LOWER DECK UPPER POOL DECK DN DN UP UP DN SEATER SMOKING LOUNGE COVERED POOL KIDS POOL LAWN TOWER 3 DOUBLE HEIGHTE...
PASS. PASS. PASS. PASS. PASS. PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE LIFT-SHAFT 7THFLOOR 8THFLOOR 9THFLOOR 10THFLOOR TERR...
Page 13
Page 14
Page 15
Page 16
Page 17
GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES T. S. P A T I L HIGHPARK, RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH 1ST TYPICAL FLOOR PLAN (2ND...
GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES T. S. P A T I L HIGHPARK, RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH 3RD TO 8TH TYPICAL FLOOR PL...
GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES T. S. P A T I L HIGHPARK, RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH 9TH FLOOR PLAN - BLDG B (TO...
GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES T. S. P A T I L HIGHPARK, RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH 10TH FLOOR PLAN - BLDG B (T...
Page 22
3 BATH 1200X1500 4 TOILET 1200X1800 6 2300X2100 KITCHEN BED ROOM 3350X2850 TOILET 1200X1800 TOILET 2050X1200 5 W.C 900X155...
WATER CURTAIN WATER CURTAIN TERRACELVL 14THFLOORLVL 1STFLOORLVL 2NDFLOORLVL 3RDFLOORLVL 4THFLOORLVL 5THFLOORLVL 6THFLOORLV...
Page 25
Page 26
CONCEPTUALDRAWING Page 27
NEORA VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI R0 08-01-20 SITE PLAN N SCALE - 1:1300 C18 350X350 C1 350X350 C2 350X350 C3 350...
6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD PATHWAY RECEPTION LOUNGE 8880X12300 29'1"X40'3" LOUNGE 7900X5000 25'10"X16'5" RECORD ROOM 2730x5050 ...
6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD PATHWAY RECEPTION LOUNGE 8880X12300 29'1"X40'3" LOUNGE 7900X5000 25'10"X16'5" RECORD ROOM 2730x5050 ...
6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD PATHWAY RECEPTION LOUNGE 8880X12300 29'1"X40'3" LOUNGE 7900X5000 25'10"X16'5" RECORD ROOM 2730x5050 ...
OUTDOOR DINING CORRIDOR CORRIDOR B'B' RESTAURANT 10200X18400 33'5"X60'3" 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 3...
CORRIDOR CORRIDOR EAST ELEVATION WEST ELEVATION CORRIDORCORRIDOR NORTH ELEVATION CORRIDOR OUTDOOR DINING SOUTH ELEVATION C...
4650.0[15'-3"] SECTION AA' SECTION BB' 3600.0[11'-9"] 3150.0[10'-4"] CORRIDOR CORRIDORCORRIDOR OUTDOOR DININGRESTAURANT RE...
DISH WASH UTENSIL WASH OPEN KITCHEN LADIESGENTS 1050X600 PANTRY ROOM SERVICE KITCHEN PREPARATION KITCHEN RECEPTION DAY STO...
WEST ELEVATION ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.29 RIDGE LVL +4.95 4501831 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 442 EAST EL...
SECTION AA' PANTRY KITCHEN KITCHEN PANTRY 3450 3000 2400 SECTION BB' PLATFORM PREPARATION AREA KITCHEN TOILET 3450 DRIVEWA...
AREA - 408.48 SQM BANQUET HALL 16800X25530 55'0"X83'7" PRE-FUNCTION AREA 6800X25530 22'3"X83'7" BANQUET HALL 16000X25530 5...
NORTH SIDE ELEVATION WEST SIDE ELEVATION EAST SIDE ELEVATION SOUTH SIDE ELEVATION ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.45 LINTEL ...
BANQUET HALL SECTION BB' 5150 3379 4650 4479 4466 5000 BANQUET HALL SECTION AA' 4600 5150 6455 5000 CORRIDORCORRIDOR PREFU...
230x1000 230x1200 230x1200 230x1000 230x1200 230x1200 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1200 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1...
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO

13 views

Published on

The fourth year stage in an architect’s education and training is the Postgraduate Certificate in Professional Practice in Architecture – Part 3, now on offer through COA.

This 06-month course provides you with the foundation for life-long learning and development towards becoming a certified member of the architectural profession. It is predominantly online, allowing students the flexibility to manage their time appropriately around their professional practice commitments.

This course will equip you with the skills and competencies you need to work in an ethical and professional manner.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO

  1. 1. PRACTICALTRAINING PORTFOLIO SNIHALDATTATRAYDHANAWADE ROLLNO:16006 B.ARCH FOURTHYEAR VISHWANIKETANCOLLEGEOF ARCHITECTURE,ART’S&DESIGN
  2. 2. CONTENT 01-07 08-12 13-16 17-21 22-25 26-56 57-66 67-93
  3. 3. Page 1
  4. 4. Page 2
  5. 5. Page 3
  6. 6. Page 4
  7. 7. Page 5
  8. 8. Page 6
  9. 9. Page 7
  10. 10. Page 8
  11. 11. ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 2 TRACK WITH 2 SLIDING PANELED, & 1 FIXED BELOW FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 2 TRACK WITH 2 SLIDING PANELED, & 1 FIXED BELOW FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 2 TRACK WITH 2 SLIDING PANELED, & 1 FIXED BELOW FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW 3 SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION CILL HT. LINTEL HT. 1. 2. WINDOW SCHEDULE 6. 5. LOCATION 7. 4. W 1500x2000 150 8. 3. BED ROOM2150 9. DOOR SCHEDULE SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION CILL HT. LINTEL HT. 0 0 HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR D 1000x2150 0HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR LOCATION 2. 3. D1 D2 900x2150 750x2150 MAIN ENTRANCE TOILET 150 4. D3 1000x2000 FIRE DUCT ELE./LV SHAFT 0 5. 1200x2150 BED ROOM STAIRCASE, MULTY PURPOSE HALL 1. METAL FRAME, DOUBLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH GLASS PANEL D4 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR 6. DW 0HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR & WOODEN FRAMED TWO SHUTTER SLIDING WINDOW 750x2150 KITCHEN 2150 STAIRCASE950 2150 FW 2100x2150 0 LIVING2150 W1 1470x2000 150 BED ROOM2150 W2 1420x2000 150 BED ROOM2150 W4 1200x1200 LOBBY21501200x1200 W5 V 750x950 TOILET21501200 ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS V1 TOILET2150750x2000 ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS 150 1500x2000 150 2150 MULTYPURPOSE HALL 7. MD 1500x2150 0DOUBLE SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED DOOR WITH SS PATCH FITTINGS 2150 ENTRANCE LOBBY 600x1200 950 2150 W3 8. 1500x2150 HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR 1500x1200 950 ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW D5 BANQUET KITCHEN21500 2150W6 11. W5A 2100x2150 0 2150 ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW BANQUETHALL BANQUET KITCHEN 1200x1200 950 ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW 2150 W8 CCTV. & LV ROOM 12. 950 ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 PANELED, 2 FIXED 1 TOP HUNG OPENABLE ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 PANELED, 2 FIXED 1 TOP HUNG OPENABLE ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 2 TRACK WITH 2 SLIDING PANELED, & 1 FIXED BELOW FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW 10. 13. W7 1200x775 ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 PANELED, 2 FIXED 1 TOP HUNG OPENABLE 1950 2725 STAIRCASE 3920 80 600 2100320 2000900 3150 150 1500750 600 1150 3350 1175 3300 750 2370 2300 1450 600 1500750 1500 1700 825 207 2100 3000 345 1350 600 600 230 750 7502100 950 2200 2100 1500 300 742 600 100 900 750 600E.Q1500 450 3200 1500 600 100 600750 1000 1000 150 1050 900 850 600 2200 600 E.Q 2100600 600 E.Q 600 2100 2870 19009502200 750 1500 150 1110 10001900850 9002100 1350 600750 150 23003600 2450 1720 900 300 1000 150 2880 150 3200 1500 2050 19001000450 1500 150 1110 750 1350 600750 150 23003600 2100E.Q 2870 19009502200 2550 23209001150 2450 1200 900 1720 1000 600 600 600 600 1420 230 2320600 50 1000 25 1200 25 750 130 900 900 738 1375 2100 1350 600 625 3350 1500 150 600 900450 3001050 1476213912009841200195012006001000800 600 750 600 E.Q 600 E.Q 1375 1000 900 800100025439004321200235510005201000800 1373 1000 2950 2950 2200900 2300 300 600 E.Q 3350 320 1095 450750 80 750 230 1420 50 2790 130 730 900 2100 345 12002150 250 600 750 600 225 1750 1375 738 900 7503350 100 900 15001000 900 1620 1150900215012003001050 1800 900 300 4000 1350 1350 750 1000 70 1000 1350 1000 875 1000 490 1000 230 1420 230 2720 150 6190 150 3260 1300 150 230 1200 655 900 1430 1000 775 150 1760 1500 22501250 150 1250 250250250250 230014801800 1450 600 750 2650450 1970 2290 10507505501400 2100 900 1200 1175 3220 7502370 1100 1450 600 10501500 1095 80 750 230 1420 50 2790 130 900 2100345 2150 250 12001375738900 1000 1150900215012003001050 1800900300 4000 1450 600 750 26501700450 1970 2290 10507501400550 1000 1000 1250 550 1350 550 1000 1150 500 1000 5750 80 4503507303170 2150300 2150300 180070510007051235 100 12352630 1000 20001150 650 900 1200 360 1500 150 1150 3600 3600 150 1500 300 100 750 1350 750 100 900 1700 400 750 600 750 600 E.Q 600 E.Q 1000 900 1500 150 1150 3350 600 130 1500 1375E.Q900E.Q 1260 250250250250 1200E.Q 2250 2400 15080 2570 28002400 100 1000 420 1800 2450 1730 1420 3250 1800 2750 1800 3250 1420 1730 2450 1730 282015301800209015301800197713501518 1900 1800 2870 1470 3100 1800 2750 1800 3250 1420 2430 800 1650 2250 1500 3000 1350 3300 1518 3300 3900 1350 750 1350 600 3950 1700 2200 750 600 750 1350 1050 750 850 2200 1350 1600 750 1350 3000 1470 4076 770 1946 500 3650 900 4250 600 150 1160 2050 2050 2100 2400 3750 2850 600 2150 E.Q 1350 450 1300 150 3300 3800 1100 1357 670 3000 150 650 750 1724 E.Q 2150 900 3600 2100 E.Q 1200 425 2300 1350 300 600 4501350 2870 750 3060 750 1050 2050 1000 326 2100 3100 750 800 1175 1175 3000 1200 750 1350850 600 300 1350 2100 750 1050 3060 E.Q 850 2790 4000 850 2050 300 600 9002000 2450 1150 600 3150 5750 750 300 1725 1200 750 2625 500 250 225 2100 2200 1050 5001625 5223 750 1450 750 600 E.Q 1375 2100 130 80 350 600 80 3050 345 24501000 500 600 2175 350 625 1000 3050 600 3150 750 1350 1350 2100 2100 1420 475 530 1500 12550 1250 5900 1250 250 1200 2650 3950 3050 3000 2200 750 1350 1050900 80 160 2450 6003600600 2870 1700 2200 750 600 750 1350 750 80 80 345 3050 395030503000 2200 750 1350 1050900 80 2050 160 2450 6003600600 600 500 11505750 1250 3300 3300 750 2750 440 440 3140 420 24501000 1476 700 150 4200 4300 300 600 600 1150 900 1350 54001350 54001350 1350 1350 3150 900 2475 3350 24501150 625 225 2200 2200 1050 300 600 2175 4050 2250 E.Q 1260 2570 3510 4750 100 5300 2700 2175 3280 7610 3140 1730 34750 2750 34150 2030 E.Q E.Q 1310 2030 1950 450 1375 1150 600 1600 6001700 300 300 950950 440 440 2820325060044932200384316071526 27150 21254525 52043521148 520 700 2275 170 3805 1600 2275 170 3805 1600 1000 2300 1700 750 750 1700 2300 600 2200 2300 750 750 1124 3650 600 600 1350 600 1350 150 1200 450 130 80 450 130 130 3060 40 40 3060 130 130 80 450 230 80 3050 3000 4040 750 3100 50 80 80 1620 230 1200 80 130 80 80 2090 80 4001250400 100100 2450 80024502450 2450 1625 1625 500 1375 5226 3100 5900 3700 600 1000 E.Q900 E.Q 1750 2550 1310 E.Q1000E.Q E.Q 900 E.Q 1500 2050638 E.Q 900 E.Q 638 600 600 9002870 220 230 770 150 1200 450 900 230 360 80 443 1420 600 3170 750 3100 3100 1500 440 440 750300750 300 1500 250 638 1700 74717304402 530 2450 415 900 415 230 26650 230 600 5670 230230 600 150 1150 150 1425 230 5670 230 1430 680 900450 1674 150 1620 TOWER 3 TOWER 1 TOWER 1 D1 D1 D2 D2 D D V V W W FW W1 D2 D2 D1 D1 DW DW V V1V1 W W D2 DW D D1 D1 W2 D2 V W D1 D2 V1 D D1 D2 V DW W V W D2 D1 D1 D2 V1V1 D2 W2 D1 D D DW W DW D1 D2 WW VV D DW D2 D1D1 W2 D2D2 V1V1 W D1 W3 W3 W4 W4 D D1 D2 V W DW FW FW FW FW FWFW FW D4 D4 D4 D4 D4 D3D3 D3 1.50M.WD.PASS. 1.80 M. WD. PASS. 1915X440 F.F.D DUCT 1490X440 1.50M.WD.PASS. ELEC/LVD DUCT 1610X440 ELEC./LVD DUCT 1180X440 4 3 1 2 DUCT 2700X2800 DUCT 2450X2500 LIFT 1750X2030 F.LIFT 2550X2030 DUCT 1530X1950 UP UP KITCHEN 2050X2450 KITCHEN 2050X2450 KITCHEN 2050X2450 KITCHEN 2050X2450 BALCONY 1350x 2900 TOILET 1375 x 2100 UTILITY 1625 x1150 TOILET 1375 x 2100 BALCONY 1350 x 2250 TOILET 1200 x 2475 TOILET 1350 x 2200 BALCONY 3250 x1350 1000 x 2200 TOILET 2100 x 1350 UTILITY 1200x2450 1000 x 2200 BALCONY 3100x1350 TOILET 1350 x 2150 BALCONY 2200 x 1705 DUCT TOILET 2150 x 1350 UTILITY 1160x2050 TOILET 1350 x 2100 DRYBALCONY 2625x750 DRY BALCONY 1175 x 750 DRY BALCONY 1175 x 750 DRY BALCONY 1175 x 1700 DRY BALCONY 1175 x 1700 UTILITY 1625 x1150 TOILET 1375 x 2100 UTILITY 1200x2450 TOILET 2100 x 1350 1000 x 1700 BALCONY 1350x 2900 1000 x 1700 TOILET 1350 x 2200 TOILET 1350 x 2200 BALCONY 3250 x1350 BALCONY 3250 x1350 TOILET 1350 x 2200 TOILET 1350 x 2200 DRYBALCONY 2050x742 UTILITY 1200x2450 BED ROOM 3200X3300 BED ROOM 3000X3650 LIVING/DINING 3000X5900 BED ROOM 3100X3600 LIVING/DINING 3000X5225 KITCHEN 2400X2100 BED ROOM 3100X3600 LIVING/DINING 3000X5900 BED ROOM 3050X3300 BED ROOM 3000X3300 LIVING/DINING 5750X3000 KITCHEN 2175X2450 BED ROOM 3350X3100 KITCHEN 2175X2450 BED ROOM 3350X3100 LIVING/DINING 5750X3000 BED ROOM 3950X3300 BED ROOM 3050X3300 LIVING/DINING 3000X5400 BED ROOM 3100X3600 LIVING/DINING 3000X5400 BED ROOM 3050X3300 BED ROOM 3950X3300 LIVING/DINING 5750X3000 BED ROOM 3350X3100 KITCHEN 2175X2450 UTILITY 1625 x1150 BED ROOM 3100X3600 TOILET 2100 x 1350 UTILITY 1200x2450 TOILET 2100 x 1350 BED ROOM 3100X3600 SERVICE SLAB 300 MM SUNK5 6 7 8 DRY BALCONY 1175 x 1700 DRY BALCONY 1175 x 1700 DUCT 2450X440 SERVICE SLAB C-49 C-60 C-64 C-58 C-63 C-68 C-72 C-73 C-73A C-73B C-87 C-86 C-96 C-96A C-100 C-107 C-113 C-106 C-95 C-90C-81 C-94 C-94A C-105 C-104 C-94B C-103 C-101 C-97C-91 C-84 C-69C-65C-61 C-54 C-56 C-62 C-57 C-71C-66 C-71A C-71B C-88A C-88 C-75 C-67 C-90A C-81A FC-93 FC-74 FC-82 C-48 C-50 C-108 HC HC HC HC HC 1 1 2 2 A B C D E F G H I J K L 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 UFL + 11.350 FFL + 11.390 2 ELE 3 ELE 1 ELE 4 ELE LEGEND 100 MM THK. WALL 150 MM THK. WALL 200 MM SUNK COLUMN GRC PANNELWITH M.S. ANGLE TILE DROP 230 MM THK. WALL FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS 75 MM SUNK 300 MM SUNK SERVICE SLAB GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES R2 RAJAT INFRATECH LLP, RAIPUR T. S. P A T I L AVANTI VIHAR, RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH 3RD FLOOR PLAN NTOWER - B Page 9
  12. 12. TOWER 1 LOWER DECK UPPER POOL DECK DN DN UP UP DN SEATER SMOKING LOUNGE COVERED POOL KIDS POOL LAWN TOWER 3 DOUBLE HEIGHTED SPACE 1.50M.WD.PASS. 1.80 M. WD. PASS. 1915X440 F.F.D DUCT 1490X440 ELEC/LVD DUCT 1610X440 ELEC./LVD DUCT 1180X440 SERVICE SLAB 300 MM SUNK LIFT 1750X2030 F.LIFT 2550X2030 DUCT 1530X1950 UP UP MULTI PURPOSE HALL 5.80 x 8.56BANQUET HALL 12.55 x 5.55 LOBBY 3.65 x 3.23 KITCHEN 3800 x 9170 2.45M.WD.PASS. 1.50M.WD.PASS. DUCT 1420X440 DUCT 1420X440 DUCT 2450X440 C-49 C-60 C-64 C-58 C-63 C-68 C-72 C-73 C-73A C-73B C-87 C-86 C-96 C-96A C-100 C-107 C-113 C-106 C-95 C-90C-81 C-94 C-94A C-105 C-104 C-94B C-103 C-101C-97C-91C-84C-69C-65C-61C-54 C-56 C-62C-57 C-71 C-66 C-71A C-71B C-88A C-88 C-75 C-67 C-90A C-81A FC-93 C-93B C-93A C-108 C-50 C-48 W3 W3 D4 D4 D4 D4 D4 D3 D3 D3 W5A W5 W5 W5 W6 W6 D5 MD MD W4 D3 W5AW5AW5A D4 D4D4 to be updated in landscape dwg. UFL + 04.650 UFL + 05.250 FFL + 05.290 1200950 30503050332537001900 150150150 60060012009506001200600950120095060012009506001200950 3050305030503050 800600750600775120012001300600950 150150150150150150150150150150 GROUND TO 1ST FLOOR TREAD = 250 MM RISER = 180 MM NO. OF RISER = 20 NO TYPICL FLOOR TREAD = 250 MM RISER = 152 MM NO. OF RISER = 20 NO. BASEMENT TO GR FLOOR TREAD = 250 MM RISER = 190 MM NO. OF RISER = 20 NO. UFL + 01.650 FFL + 01.690 D1 W3 W3 W3 W3 W3 W3 W3 W3 W3 750 MM BACK FILLING 2900 GROUND FLOOR 1ST FLOOR 4500 2ND FLOOR 3050 3RD FLOOR 4TH FLOOR 5TH FLOOR 6TH FLOOR 7TH FLOOR 305030503050305030503050 U.F.L. -2.900 M. U.F.L. + 0.750 M. U.F.L. + 5.250 M. U.F.L. + 8.300 M. U.F.L. + 11.350 M. U.F.L. + 14.400 M. U.F.L. + 17.450 M. U.F.L. + 20.500 M. U.F.L. + 23.550 M. BASEMENT LVL 750 ROAD LEVEL U.F.L. 0.000 M. U.F.L. -2.150 M. U.F.L. + 8.300 M. U.F.L. + 17.450 M. U.F.L. + 20.500 M. U.F.L. + 23.550 M. U.F.L. - 0.250 M. U.F.L. + 3.450 M. U.F.L. + 9.825 M. U.F.L. + 12.875 M. U.F.L. + 22.025 M. U.F.L. + 1.650 M. U.F.L. + 14.400 M. U.F.L. + 5.250 M. U.F.L. + 11.350 M. U.F.L. + 6.775 M. U.F.L. + 15.925 M. U.F.L. + 18.975 M. U.F.L. + 25.075 M. DETAIL 'A' DETAIL 'B' DETAIL 'C' 110095012001200 W8 6001200600 30504275 150150150 95012001375600600120095095012009506006001200950 3050305030501800 150150150150150150 W3 W3 W3 W3 W3 7TH FLOOR 8TH FLOOR 9TH FLOOR 10TH FLOOR TERRACE 30503050305030503050 U.F.L. + 23.550 M. U.F.L. + 26.600 M. U.F.L. + 29.650 M. U.F.L. + 32.700 M. U.F.L. + 35.750 M. OHT LEVEL U.F.L. + 38.500 M. OHT TOP U.F.L. + 40.300 M. 27501800 U.F.L. + 23.550 M. U.F.L. + 26.600 M. U.F.L. + 29.650 M. U.F.L. + 32.700 M. U.F.L. + 35.750 M. U.F.L. + 22.025 M. DOMESTIC TANK U.F.L. + 38.500 M. U.F.L. + 28.125 M. U.F.L. + 31.175 M. U.F.L. + 25.075 M. U.F.L. + 34.225 M. DETAIL AT 'A' SCALE 1:10 190 250 170 280 150 280 MM WIDE TREAD FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/TILE AS PER SELECTION 10 MM THK STAIR NOSING 170 MM WIDE RISER FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/ TILE AS PER SELECTION 75 MM SKIRTING 180 250 160 275 280 MM WIDE TREAD FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/TILE AS PER SELECTION 10 MM THK STAIR NOSING 170 MM WIDE RISER FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/ TILE AS PER SELECTION 75 MM SKIRTING R.C.C. STAIRCASE AS PER STRUCTURAL DWG DETAIL AT 'B' SCALE 1:10 150 DETAIL AT 'C' SCALE 1:10 152 250 132 275 280 MM WIDE TREAD FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/TILE AS PER SELECTION 10 MM THK STAIR NOSING 170 MM WIDE RISER FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/ TILE AS PER SELECTION 75 MM SKIRTING R.C.C. STAIRCASE AS PER STRUCTURAL DWG DETAIL AT 'E' 50x50MM MS HOLLOW SECTION BALUSTER PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION 50 50 25 25 25x25 MM MS HOLLOW SECTION PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION SCALE 1:10 DETAIL AT 'D' ANCHOR BOLT AS PER SPECIFICATION 8 MM THK BASE PLATE RCC STAIRCASE AS PER DRAWING 250 MM WIDE TREAD FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/TILE AS PER SELECTION 75 MM SKIRTING 50x50MM MS HOLLOW SECTION BALUSTER PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION SCALE 1:10 25 ANCHOR BOLT AS PER SPECIFICATION 8 MM THK BASE PLATE RCC STAIRCASE AS PER DRAWING 25x25 MM MS HOLLOW SECTION PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION SECTION -2 50 100 25 765 25 185 1050 50x50MM MS HOLLOW SECTION BALUSTER PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION 50x50MM MS HOLLOW SECTION BALUSTER PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION DETAIL 'E' SCALE 1:10 A A U.F.L. -02.150 UP 1210 100 1210 625 1000 625 250250 1350 12345678910 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 D3 W3 W3 DUCTF.LIFT 1260 2250 E.Q1200E.Q 2010 1500 3510 2570 1235 2800 250250250250250 1310 1793900 150 1200 150 1200 150 100 1235 DN BSMT. FL. PLAN (ST1) (-02.150M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 3 A A U.F.L. +01.650M UP 1210 100 1210 625 1000 625 250250 1460 1480 1245678910 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 D3 W3 W3 DUCTF.LIFT 1260 2250 E.Q1200E.Q 1260 2250 3510 2570 1235 230 2800 250250250250250 1793900 150 1200 2 150 1200 150 100 6 1235 DN STLT. FL. PLAN (ST1) (+01.650M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 10 15 16 17 18 A A U.F.L. +05.250M UP 1210 100 1210 625 1000 625 250250 1460 1480 135 4 11 8 79 12 13 14 19 W8 20 D3 1200 1260 E.Q DUCTF.LIFT 2250 E.Q 1260 2250 3510 2570 1235 230 2800 250250250250250 1793900 150 1200 1500 100 1235 DN FIRST. FL. PLAN (ST1) (+05.250M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 ELECTRICMETERROOM TYPICAL. FL. PLAN (ST1) (+14.400M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 THIRD. FL. PLAN (ST1) (+11.350M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 U.F.L. +11.350M U.F.L. +14.400M 2543 1350 705 E.Q 2050 1200 1460 2800 E.Q 970 W3 W4 A A UP 12101210 100 625625 1000 250 250 12345678910 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 3510 2570 1235 250250250250250 100 DN 1235 DUCT 1190 F.LIFT 2543 705 970 1200 2050 E.QE.Q 1350 2800 1460 W3 W4 DUCT A A 1200E.Q 970 UP 1210 100 1210 625 1000 625 250250 12345678910 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 UP 18 19 20 3510 2570 1235 250250250250250 100 1235 DN F.LIFT 1190 U.F.L. +35.750M TERRACE. FL. PLAN (ST1) (+35.750M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 1943 705 2050 E.Q 1350 1460 100 625 1000 250250 110 11 12 13 14 15 16 2570 1235 250250250250 W3 250 100 W4 1235 DN DUCTF.LIFT 1190 A A 3700 12101210 625 24 36 5789 18 1917 20 3510 300 150 D3 1200 1200 GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYA CONSULTANCY SERVICES R0 RAJAT REALITY, RAIPUR T. S. P A T I L SAMPOORNA HOMES , RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH STAIRCASE DETAIL (ST1) TOWER - B KEY PLAN Page 10
  13. 13. TOWER 1 LOWER DECK UPPER POOL DECK DN DN UP UP DN SEATER SMOKING LOUNGE COVERED POOL KIDS POOL LAWN TOWER 3 DOUBLE HEIGHTED SPACE 1.50M.WD.PASS. 1.80 M. WD. PASS. 1915X440 F.F.D DUCT 1490X440 ELEC/LVD DUCT 1610X440 ELEC./LVD DUCT 1180X440 SERVICE SLAB 300 MM SUNK LIFT 1750X2030 F.LIFT 2550X2030 DUCT 1530X1950 UP UP MULTI PURPOSE HALL 5.80 x 8.56BANQUET HALL 12.55 x 5.55 LOBBY 3.65 x 3.23 KITCHEN 3800 x 9170 2.45M.WD.PASS. 1.50M.WD.PASS. DUCT 1420X440 DUCT 1420X440 DUCT 2450X440 C-49 C-60 C-64 C-58 C-63 C-68 C-72 C-73 C-73A C-73B C-87 C-86 C-96 C-96A C-100 C-107 C-113 C-106 C-95 C-90C-81 C-94 C-94A C-105 C-104 C-94B C-103 C-101C-97C-91C-84C-69C-65C-61C-54 C-56 C-62C-57 C-71 C-66 C-71A C-71B C-88A C-88 C-75 C-67 C-90A C-81A FC-93 C-93B C-93A C-108 C-50 C-48 W3 W3 D4 D4 D4 D4 D4 D3 D3 D3 W5A W5 W5 W5 W6 W6 D5 MD MD W4 D3 W5AW5AW5A D4 D4D4 to be updated in landscape dwg. UFL + 04.650 UFL + 05.250 FFL + 05.290 GROUND TO 1ST FLOOR TREAD = 250 MM RISER = 180 MM NO. OF RISER = 20 NO TYPICL FLOOR TREAD = 250 MM RISER = 152 MM NO. OF RISER = 20 NO. BASEMENT TO GR FLOOR TREAD = 250 MM RISER = 190 MM NO. OF RISER = 20 NO. W3 750 MM BACK FILLING 2900 GROUND FLOOR 1ST FLOOR 4500 2ND FLOOR 3050 3RD FLOOR 4TH FLOOR 5TH FLOOR 6TH FLOOR 7TH FLOOR 305030503050305030503050 U.F.L. -2.900 M. U.F.L. + 0.750 M. U.F.L. + 5.250 M. U.F.L. + 8.300 M. U.F.L. + 11.350 M. U.F.L. + 14.400 M. U.F.L. + 17.450 M. U.F.L. + 20.500 M. U.F.L. + 23.550 M. BASEMENT LVL 750 ROAD LEVEL U.F.L. 0.000 M. U.F.L. -2.150 M. U.F.L. + 8.300 M. U.F.L. + 17.450 M. U.F.L. + 20.500 M. U.F.L. + 23.550 M. U.F.L. - 0.250 M. U.F.L. + 3.450 M. U.F.L. + 9.825 M. U.F.L. + 12.875 M. U.F.L. + 22.025 M. U.F.L. + 1.650 M. U.F.L. + 14.400 M. U.F.L. + 5.250 M. U.F.L. + 11.350 M. U.F.L. + 6.775 M. U.F.L. + 15.925 M. U.F.L. + 18.975 M. DETAIL 'A' DETAIL 'B' DETAIL 'C' 95012009501200950120095012009501200950120095012009501200 W3 W3 W3 W3 W3 PASSAGE PASSAGE W3 PASSAGE W3 PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE 7TH FLOOR 8TH FLOOR 9TH FLOOR 10TH FLOOR TERRACE 03050305030503050 U.F.L. + 23.550 M. U.F.L. + 26.600 M. U.F.L. + 29.650 M. U.F.L. + 32.700 M. U.F.L. + 35.750 M. OHT LEVEL U.F.L. + 38.500 M. OHT TOP U.F.L. + 40.300 M. 27501800 U.F.L. + 23.550 M. U.F.L. + 26.600 M. U.F.L. + 29.650 M. U.F.L. + 32.700 M. U.F.L. + 35.750 M. U.F.L. + 22.025 M. U.F.L. + 28.125 M. U.F.L. + 31.175 M. U.F.L. + 25.075 M. U.F.L. + 34.225 M. 95012009501200950120095012009501200 W3 W3 W3 W3 W3 PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE DOMESTIC TANK FIRE TANK U.F.L. + 38.500 M. 1800 DETAIL AT 'A' SCALE 1:10 190 250 170 280 150 280 MM WIDE TREAD FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/TILE AS PER SELECTION 10 MM THK STAIR NOSING 170 MM WIDE RISER FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/ TILE AS PER SELECTION 75 MM SKIRTING 180 250 160 275 280 MM WIDE TREAD FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/TILE AS PER SELECTION 10 MM THK STAIR NOSING 170 MM WIDE RISER FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/ TILE AS PER SELECTION 75 MM SKIRTING R.C.C. STAIRCASE AS PER STRUCTURAL DWG DETAIL AT 'B' SCALE 1:10 150 DETAIL AT 'C' SCALE 1:10 152 250 132 275 280 MM WIDE TREAD FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/TILE AS PER SELECTION 10 MM THK STAIR NOSING 170 MM WIDE RISER FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/ TILE AS PER SELECTION 75 MM SKIRTING R.C.C. STAIRCASE AS PER STRUCTURAL DWG DETAIL AT 'E' 50x50MM MS HOLLOW SECTION BALUSTER PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION 50 50 25 25 25x25 MM MS HOLLOW SECTION PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION SCALE 1:10 DETAIL AT 'D' ANCHOR BOLT AS PER SPECIFICATION 8 MM THK BASE PLATE RCC STAIRCASE AS PER DRAWING 250 MM WIDE TREAD FINISH WITH POLISHED STONE/TILE AS PER SELECTION 75 MM SKIRTING 50x50MM MS HOLLOW SECTION BALUSTER PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION SCALE 1:10 25 ANCHOR BOLT AS PER SPECIFICATION 8 MM THK BASE PLATE RCC STAIRCASE AS PER DRAWING 25x25 MM MS HOLLOW SECTION PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION SECTION -2 50 100 25 765 25 185 1050 50x50MM MS HOLLOW SECTION BALUSTER PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION 50x50MM MS HOLLOW SECTION BALUSTER PAINTED AS PER SPECIFICATION DETAIL 'E' SCALE 1:10 1530 1200 655 3110 W3 D3 LIFT BSMT. FL. PLAN (ST2) (-02.150M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 120023001480 225012501250 4750 2650 1250 150 1250 250250250250250 A UP 12345678910 11121314151617181920 DN 1450 U.F.L. -02.150 1530 1200 655 3110 W3 D3 STLT. FL. PLAN (ST2) (+01.650M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 U.F.L. +01.650M 120023001480 225012501250 4750 2650 1250 150 1250 250250250250250 A UP 12345678910 11121314151617181920 DN 1450 LIFT 5060 1300 150 230 1200 655 150 W3 D3 120023001480 225012501250 4750 2650 1250 150 1250 250250250250250 A UP 12345678910 11121314151617181920 DN FIRST. FL. PLAN (ST2) (+05.250M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 1450 U.F.L. +05.250M LIFT W3 D3 120023001480 225012501250 4750 2650 1250 150 1250 250250250250250 A UP 12345678910 11121314151617181920 DN 1300 150 230 1200 655 150 SECOND. FL. PLAN (ST2) (+08.300M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 U.F.L. +08.300M 1450 LIFT 120023001480 225012501250 4750 2650 1250 150 1250 250250250250250 A UP 12345678910 11121314151617181920 DN 1300 150 230 1200 655 150 1450 U.F.L. + 35.750M D3 TERRACE. FL. PLAN (ST2) (+35.750M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 W3W3 D3 120023001480 225012501250 4750 2650 1250 150 1250 250250250250250 A UP 12345678910 11121314151617181920 DN 1300 150 230 1200 655 150 1450 TYPICAL. FL. PLAN (ST2) (+14.400M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 LIFT U.F.L. +14.400M W3 D3 120023001480 225012501250 4750 2650 1250 150 1250 250250250250250 A UP 12345678910 11121314151617181920 DN 1300 150 230 1200 655 150 1450 THIRD. FL. PLAN (ST2) (+11.350M. LVL.) SCALE 1:50 LIFT U.F.L. +11.350M GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYA CONSULTANCY SERVICES R0 RAJAT REALITY, RAIPUR T. S. P A T I L SAMPOORNA HOMES , RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH STAIRCASE DETAIL (ST2) TOWER - B KEY PLAN Page 11
  14. 14. PASS. PASS. PASS. PASS. PASS. PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE LIFT-SHAFT 7THFLOOR 8THFLOOR 9THFLOOR 10THFLOOR TERRACE 3050305030503050 U.F.L.+23.550M. U.F.L.+26.600M. U.F.L.+29.650M. U.F.L.+32.700M. U.F.L.+35.750M. OHTLEVEL U.F.L.+38.500M. OHTTOP 27501800 U.F.L.+40.300M. DUCTDUCTDUCTDUCT 7THFLOOR 8THFLOOR 9THFLOOR 10THFLOOR TERRACE 3050305030503050 U.F.L.+23.550M. U.F.L.+26.600M. U.F.L.+29.650M. U.F.L.+32.700M. U.F.L.+35.750M. OHTLEVEL U.F.L.+38.500M. OHTTOP 27501800 U.F.L.+40.300M. LIFT-SHAFT LIFT-SHAFT LIFTPIT 2245 LIFTPIT SECTION-2-2'(TOWER-B) SCALE1:50 PASS. PASS. PASS. PASS. PASS.PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE PASSAGE 300MMSUNK PASSAGE 750MM BACKFILLING LIFT-SHAFT D3 D3 DETAIL-2 DETAIL-1 LIFTPIT 2900 GROUNDFLOOR 1STFLOOR 4500 2NDFLOOR 3050 3RDFLOOR 30503050 U.F.L.-2.900M. U.F.L.+0.750M. U.F.L.+5.250M. U.F.L.+8.300M. U.F.L.+11.350M. BASEMENTLVL 750 ROADLEVEL U.F.L.+0.000M. DUCT SECTION-1-1'(TOWER-B) SCALE1:50 DUCTDUCTDUCT 2900 GROUNDFLOOR 1STFLOOR 4500 2NDFLOOR 3050 3RDFLOOR 30503050 U.F.L.-2.900M. U.F.L.+0.750M. U.F.L.+5.250M. U.F.L.+8.300M. U.F.L.+11.350M. BASEMENTLVL 750 ROADLEVEL U.F.L.+0.000M. LIFT-SHAFT LIFT-SHAFT 12602250 3510 1310 1950 2030 E.Q 2030 E.Q 1480 65590014301000775 150 1760 32251000490 460 1000 300 150 440 440 440 1800 670 170 670 170 1760 900E.Q 17502550 1000E.Q1310 E.Q 1000 E.Q 150 1200 450 UFL-02.150 FFL-02.110 D3 LIFT 1750X2030 F.F.DDUCT 1490X440 ELEC/LVDDUCT 1610X440 F.LIFT 2550X2030 11' 22' DUCT 1530X1950 TYPICALFLOOR(TOWERB) BSMTTOSTILTFLOOR SCALE1:50 1310 1950 2030 E.Q 2030 E.Q 65590014301000775 150 1760 135010008751000490 530 1000 230 150 440 440 900E.Q 17502550 1000E.Q E.Q1000E.Q 1310 150 1200 450 440 440 D4D4 D4 D3 D4 UFL+05.250 FFL+05.290 11' 22' TYPICALFLOOR(TOWERB) 1SRTO10THFLOOR SCALE1:50 2700 59012006601490 440 1530 E.Q900E.Q 17502550 2030 E.Q1000E.Q 1310 1950 E.Q 1000 E.Q 1480 3510 655900143010002685 12151200810100011701000 230 18002030 D4D4 W4 LIFT 1750X2030 F.F.DDUCT 1490X440 ELEC/LVDDUCT 1610X440 F.LIFT 2550X2030 DUCT 1530X1950 LIFT 1750X2030 F.F.DDUCT 1490X440 ELEC/LVDDUCT 1610X440 F.LIFT 2550X2030 DUCT 1530X1950 TYPICALFLOOR(TOWERB) TERRACEFLOOR SCALE1:50 11' 22' RCCCOLUMNSTRUCTURALDETAILS CEMENTMORTARASPER SPECIFICATION STONESASPERSPECIFICATION CEMENTMORTAR+ WATERPROOFINGCOMPOUND ASPERSPECIFICATION RCCNIPASPERSTRUCTURAL DETAILS FILLINGASPERSTRUCTURAL DETAILS WATERPROOFCEMENTCREED ASPERSPECIFICATION 20 2520 10 CEMENTMORTAR+SEALENT ASPERSPECIFICATION 230/150 DETAILAT'1' SCALE1:10 CEMENTMORTAR+SEALENT ASPERSPECIFICATION RCCNIPASPERSTRUCTURADETAILS CEMENTMORTARASPER SPECIFICATION STONESASPERSPECIFICATION CEMENTMORTAR+ WATERPROOFINGCOMPOUND ASPERSPECIFICATION WATERPROOFCEMENTCREED ASPERSPECIFICATION DETAILAT'2' SCALE1:10 RCCCOLUMNSTRUCTURALDETAILS 20 2520 10 230/150 1015 177 8 8 167 42 8 22 10 50175 185 15 15 40150 10 DETAILAT'A' SCALE1:5 MARBLEASPERAPPROVAL ANDSPECIFICATION 150MM.THK.BRICKWALL CEMENTMORTAR ASPERSPECIFICATION 10MMTHK.CEMENTPLASTER SHAFTSIZE SPEED DOORHEIGHT NO.OFPAX LIFT 2030X2550 DOOROPENING 1.0M/SEC 2150MM CENTRALOPENING 17NOS. SKIRTING BACKWALL SIDEWALL FRONTWALL LIFTFINISHINGSCHEDULE FLOOR CEILING RECESSEDFORMARBLEFLOORING TEXTUREDSTAINLESSSTEELBRUSHFINISH CENTRALPANELMIRRORFINISHS.SANDSIDEPANELSINMATTFINISHS.S. MATTFINISHSTAINLESSSTEEL(ETCHEDPATTERNASPERSELECTION) STAINLESSSTEELMETALICGRILLWITHCONCEALEDFAN&LEDLIGHTS HANDRAILINGMIRRORPOLISHEDSTAINLESSSTEEL LIFTLANDINGDOORMIRRORPOLISHEDSTAINLESSSTEEL GROUNDFLOORDOORSTAINLESSSTEELMIRRORFINISHED TYPICALFLOORDOORSTAINLESSSTEELMIRRORFINISHED (ETCHEDPATTERNASPERSELECTION) MATTFINISHSTAINLESSSTEEL(ETCHEDPATTERNASPERSELECTION) 2150MM CENTRALOPENING 2030X1750 1.6M/SEC 10NOS. TOWER 1 LOWER DECK UPPER POOL DECK DN DN UP UP DN SEATER SMOKING LOUNGE COVERED POOL KIDS POOL LAWN TOWER 3 DOUBLE HEIGHTED SPACE 1.50M.WD.PASS. 1.80 M. WD. PASS. 1915X440 F.F.D DUCT 1490X440 ELEC/LVD DUCT 1610X440 ELEC./LVD DUCT 1180X440 SERVICE SLAB 300 MM SUNK LIFT 1750X2030 F.LIFT 2550X2030 DUCT 1530X1950 UP UP MULTI PURPOSE HALL 5.80 x 8.56BANQUET HALL 12.55 x 5.55 LOBBY 3.65 x 3.23 KITCHEN 3800 x 9170 2.45M.WD.PASS. 1.50M.WD.PASS. DUCT 1420X440 DUCT 1420X440 DUCT 2450X440 C-49 C-60 C-64 C-58 C-63 C-68 C-72 C-73 C-73A C-73B C-87 C-86 C-96 C-96A C-100 C-107 C-113 C-106 C-95 C-90C-81 C-94 C-94A C-105 C-104 C-94B C-103 C-101C-97C-91C-84C-69C-65C-61C-54 C-56 C-62C-57 C-71 C-66 C-71A C-71B C-88A C-88 C-75 C-67 C-90A C-81A FC-93 C-93B C-93A C-108 C-50 C-48 W3 W3 D4 D4 D4 D4 D4 D3 D3 D3 W5A W5 W5 W5 W6 W6 D5 MD MD W4 D3 W5AW5AW5A D4 D4D4 to be updated in landscape dwg. UFL + 04.650 UFL + 05.250 FFL + 05.290 GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYA CONSULTANCY SERVICES R0 RAJAT REALITY, RAIPUR T. S. P A T I L SAMPOORNA HOMES , RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH LIFT SHAFT DETAIL TOWER - B KEY PLAN Page 12
  15. 15. Page 13
  16. 16. Page 14
  17. 17. Page 15
  18. 18. Page 16
  19. 19. Page 17
  20. 20. GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES T. S. P A T I L HIGHPARK, RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH 1ST TYPICAL FLOOR PLAN (2ND FLOOR) - T7- BLDG -B PUSHYA N R0 R4 R1 · · · R2 · · R3 · R4 · H R DEVELOPERS, RAIPUR 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z AA AB AD AC AE AF AG AH AI AJ AL AK AM AN AO AP AQ AR LIVING 3475 x 4900 11'6"X16' DINING 2990 x 4280 9'10"X14' KITCHEN 2400 x 3200 7'10"X10'6" UTILITY 2400 x 1500 7'10"X5' BALCONY 2940 x 1500 9'8"X5' TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BED ROOM 3200 x 4025 10'6"X13'2" BED ROOM 3050 x 3800 10'X12'6" C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. ELEC/LVD 1675 x 2630 5'6"X8'8" LIFT 1750 x 2045 5'9"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2175 9'X7'2" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. KITCHEN 2750 x 2095 9'X6'10" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2095 9'X6'10" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2125 9'X7' DINING 2325 x 2725 7'8"X9' LIVING 3000 x 4785 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3775 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X7' KITCHEN 2750 x 2125 9'X7' DINING 2325 x 2725 7'8"X9' LIVING 3000 x 4785 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2225 5'X7'4" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3775 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X7' 1.80 M. WIDE PASSAGE DUCT 3800X2825 12'6"X9'3" PS 1575X1075 FFD 800X900 KITCHEN 2750 x 2175 9'X7'2"LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X6'9" SER.LIFT 1950 x 2550 6'5"X8'4" LIFT LOBBY 1725X2125 5'8"X7' KITCHEN 4060 x 2400 13'4"X7'10" LIVING / DINING 4855 x 4960 16'X16'3" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3785 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BALCONY 1500 x 2125 5'X7' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 2530 x 1050 8'4"X3'5" SLAB AT 2ND FLOOR SLAB AT 2ND FLOOR 1 2 3 4 5678 D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D5 D5 D3 D3 D5 D1 D4 D1 D1 D1 D1 D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D3 D3 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 W5 W5 W5W5W5W5W5 W5 W5 W5 W5 W5 W5 W5 W5 W5 W4 W4W4 W3 W6 W1 W4 W4 W4 W4 V V VV V VVV W7 VV VV V V D5 V V FD1 FD1 FD1 W7 W7 W7 W7 W7 W7 W8 W1 W1 W1W1 W W UFL +11.450 FFL + 11.500 2 102 3 103 1 101 4 104 UFL +11.450 FFL + 11.500 UFL +11.250 UFL +10.700 SLAB AT SECOND FLOOR LVL 750 MM SUNK PORTION BACK FILLED 230x1000 C1 230x1000 C2 230x1000 C3 230x900 C4 230x2130 C5 230x900 C6 300x900 C6A 1200x230 C7 1000x230 C10 230x1980 C11 230x900 C12 230x900 C12A 230x2505 C14 230x1200 C15 230X2210 C16 230x900 C18 1000x230 C19 1000x230 C20 230x900 C21 230x1200 C22 230x930 C23 1000x230 C26 1000x300 C27 230x900 C28 230x2210 C30 230x900 C31 230x900 C31A 230x2425 C33 1750x230 C33A 230x2780 C33B 1950x230 C33C 230x2930 C33D 230x1200 C34 230x2100 C35 1680x230 C36 230x900 C36A 230x1000 C37 230x1200 C38 230x2310 C39 230x900 C40 230x900 C40A 1000x230 C41 1000x230 C43 230x1000 C44 230x900 C45 1350x230 C8 1350x230 C9 230x1200 C32 230x2505 C13 FC8 FC9 FC11 FC10 FC6FC4 FC3 FC2 FC5 FC5 1850 1475 3200 1500 2940 980 3050 3800 2160 1800 515 1500 2400 3050900 545 21902310 9001940 2025 1725 600 1320 1500 1500 600 1320 21402110 3050 3650 1500 2070900 3900 1470 600 1700 3100 1850 782561607825 1470 3090 2320 3230 1700 3100 3550 3100 1700 6150 16258075 1850 3100 1700 31003550310017003230120015302680170032301720 783516751800 31001700323029201700 1320 2060 3000 3000 EQ 3550 2060 EQ 1800 1725 450 900 2070 4340 3200 600 600 1470 227010001105 1500 600 1500 1500 600 1500 1050 2275 EQ1800EQ 195 18001775 3200 1600 1525 900600 750 900 850 1545 1700750 1645 2450 565 2750 650750 4655 2750 300 600 1350 2125 3000 2725 1545 750 1645 2450 600 380 1500 380 1500 3000 1320 600 1500 1500 600 1470 2025 17251345 2070 3550 2060 EQ 1800 EQ 7010 1200 900 2750 2750 650750600 1350 2125 5275 2725 750 900 1600 1525 900600850 1545 1700 1200 3000 900 750600145 3160 1630 900 20301200750 2500 2070 1800 1725 1345 1645 1700 1225 540 1500 1500 600 3655 150023201060 5110 15001500 150 3345 750875 1650750 1320 600 1000 1000 7501700 900 2750 600 910 1975 1225 750 300 1935 2010800 2070900 3710 3050 3650 15002060 3000 1800 3725 3345 750875 2675 900 2750 600750600 7501700 900 1225 300 1935 1975 1110 2125 1500 900 19751225 750 300 1935 1975 1225 600 15001500 600 1240 14402810 2070 900 3900 3050 3650 1500 2060 3000 EQ 1800 EQ 4735 800825 2675 3000 750 900 1470 600 15001500 600 1320 21402110 2070 900 3900 3050 3650 15002060 3000 1800 3200 4735 4845 800825 2675 1530 1225 750 300 1935 1975 1110 1225 450 600 1340 4509003035 4960 2450 4855 1155 850 530 1200 3001200 1250 2650 250 250 250 250 300 300 300 300 250 250 250300 250250 250 250 250 1680 750 250 1200 1250 1450 1200 1250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 1450 250 250 250 250250 250 250 250 180 1200 300 2750 2175 2530 1050 4060 2400 3550 30503200 1600 750 2450 1000 600 850 610750600215 1350 20451525 2450 1835 600 1525 3200 3050 195016753475 3200 1350 2780 2550 2045 1750 1500 2750 600750610 2175 1350 2045 5525 2825 1350 2450 1525 600 5525 2825 2125 1430 1430 3200 2810 3775 2125 2450 1525 1645 7501700 1475 900 1600 750 1525 41240 21810 41240 21010 1250 150 1250 600 195 1200 1200 2125 600625900 EQEQ900 625600 20952095 EQEQ900 1620 1525 2160 385 560 1545 780 2575 600 1875 850 1240 1000 2350 1450 1675 600520 2275 750 600 600 2350 1835 1225750 2000900 80 900 1200 380 600 1545 565 600 2350 1200 925 750 2450 1000 600 850 600600 1112 1975 18351835 750 1700 12002140 1575 600 600 1725 2275 1620 1700 1575 600 275 2350 565 900 5450 5380120016451200 2045 EQ EQ 2045 3001200300 1645 53805450 635560635560 1700 4050 18802270 3050 3200 3000 1200 300 3000 4735 4785 1975 600 750 2675 2400 2350 1112 250 250 UFL +11.250 C.B UP 69 53 54 56 57 DN 55 5859606162636465666768 70 71 72 73 74 UP 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 50 51 52 DN 64 53 ACTIVITY ROOM, GAME ZONE DRIVERS ROOM, & LOBBY LOBBY AT LANDSCAPE LEVEL LIVING ROOM LIVING ROOM BEDROOM TOILETS CHANGING ROOM TOILETS SQUASH COURT LIVING ROOM STAIRCASE TILL LANDSCAPE LVL LANDSCAPE LVL KITCHEN ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED REMOVABLE GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED REMOVABLE GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR , SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED OPENABLE GLASS WINDOW WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK,3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW &1 FIXED GLASS PANEL ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 2 TRACK, 2 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW AND 1 FIXED GLASS WINDOW FULL HEIGHT ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW 12MM THK. FULL HEIGHT FIXED GLASS KITCHEN ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED OPENABLE GLASS WINDOW WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS WINDOW SCHEDULE SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION CILL HEIGHT LINTEL HEIGHT LOCATION WIDTH HEIGHT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 W W1 W2 W3 W4 W5 W6 W7 W8 V V2 1200 1500 650 2150 2150 2700 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2700 1200 1200 1500 1800 1500 1800 1800 600 1200 600 600 900 1800 1250900 1250 900 1250 900 1500 650 2150 0 1550 600 2150 0 2150 0 1500 650 1500 1200 DOOR SCHEDULE_(TYPICAL FLOOR LVL) 13 14 15 STAIRCASE FULL HEIGHT ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY FG FG1 FG2 1200 --- 2400 1200 2700 5450 FG3 LEGEND 100 MM THK. WALL 150 MM THK. WALL COLUMN GLASS FACADE BUILDING LINE SERVICE SLAB 230 MM THK. WALL ALUMINIUM LOUVERS M.S. RAILING 75 MM TOILET SUNK 75 MM BALCONY SUNK 200 MM KITCHEN/UTILITY SUNK 600 MM SUNK 750 MM SUNK (ABOVE MULTIPURPOSE) R.C.C PARDI 200MM FILLING KITCHEN GAME AREA 1ST FLOOR/ LANDSCAPE LVL 2ND FLOOR 3600CONTD. U.F.L. + 7.850 M. U.F.L. + 11.450 M. 200MM FILLING 200MM FILLING DUCT UTILITY&TOILET LIFT LOBBY & STAIRCASE GAME AREA, GYM, FREE AREA, LIBRARY CHANGING ROOMS LANDSCAPE LEVEL TOILETS DUCT AT LANDSCAPE LVL ELE/LVD DUCT DOOR SCHEDULE_(TYPICAL FLOOR LVL) SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION CILL HEIGHT LINTEL HEIGHT LOCATION WIDTH HEIGHT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 FD1 FD2 D Da D1 D2 D3 D4 0 2150 0 2700 2150 2700 2150 2150 2150 2150 0 0 0 3009 10 11 12 13 14 D5 D6 D7 D8 D9 D10 ENTRANCE LOBBY LIFT LOBBY & STAIRCASE FLAT ENTRANCE MULTIPURPOSE HALL SQUASH COURT DRIVER SEATING &BEDROOM 2150 2700 2700 2700 2700 2150 0 0 0 0 0 0 300 300 1200 2150 1200 2700 2350 2150 1200 2700 1200 2150 1200 2150 900 2150 750 1850 750 2150 1200 2700 900 2700 750 2700 750 2400 600 1850 HARD WOOD FRAME, DOUBLE SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR GLASS DOORS T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 FIXED TOP PANEL T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE GLASS DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL HARD WOOD FRAME, DOUBLE SHUTTER PARTIALLY GLAZED GLASS DOOR AND 300 TOP FIXED PANEL METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS AND TOP 300 FIXED ALUMINIUM PANEL METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL 15 FD3 1200 1950 200 2150 T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 FIXED TOP PANEL TERRACE DOOR Page 18
  21. 21. GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES T. S. P A T I L HIGHPARK, RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH 3RD TO 8TH TYPICAL FLOOR PLAN - T7- BLDG -B PUSHYA N R0 R4 R1 · · · R2 · · R3 · R4 · H R DEVELOPERS, RAIPUR 150 UFL +14.500 FFL + 14.550 2 102 3 103 1 101 4 104 UP DN UP 150 DN 230x1000 C1 230x1000 C2 230x1000 C3 230x900 C4 230x2130 C5 230x900 C6 300x900 C6A 1200x230 C7 1000x230 C10 230x1980 C11 230x900 C12 230x900 C12A 230x2505 C14 230x1200 C15 230X2210 C16 230x900 C18 1000x230 C19 1000x230 C20 230x900 C21 230x1200 C22 230x930 C23 1000x230 C26 1000x300 C27 230x900 C28 230x2210 C30 230x900 C31 230x900 C31A 230x2425 C33 1750x230 C33A 230x2780 C33B 1950x230 C33C 230x2930 C33D 230x1200 C34 230x2100 C35 1680x230 C36 230x900 C36A 230x1000 C37 230x1200 C38 230x2310 C39 230x900 C40 230x900 C40A 1000x230 C41 1000x230 C43 230x1000 C44 230x900 C45 1350x230 C8 1350x230 C9 230x1200 C32 230x2505 C13 FC8 FC9 FC11 FC10 FC6FC4 FC3 FC2 FC5 FC5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z AA AB AD AC AE AF AG AH AI AJ AL AK AM AN AO AP AQ AR LIVING 3475 x 4900 11'6"X16' DINING 2990 x 4280 9'10"X14' KITCHEN 2400 x 3200 7'10"X10'6" UTILITY 2400 x 1500 7'10"X5' BALCONY 2940 x 1500 9'8"X5' TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BED ROOM 3200 x 4025 10'6"X13'2" BED ROOM 3050 x 3800 10'X12'6" C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. ELEC/LVD 1675 x 2630 5'6"X8'8" LIFT 1750 x 2045 5'9"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2175 9'X7'2" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. KITCHEN 2750 x 2095 9'X6'10" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2095 9'X6'10" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2125 9'X7' DINING 2325 x 2725 7'8"X9' LIVING 3000 x 4785 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3775 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X7' KITCHEN 2750 x 2125 9'X7' DINING 2325 x 2725 7'8"X9' LIVING 3000 x 4785 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2225 5'X7'4" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3775 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X7' 1.80 M. WIDE PASSAGE DUCT 3800X2825 12'6"X9'3" PS 1575X1075 FFD 800X900 KITCHEN 2750 x 2175 9'X7'2"LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X6'9" SER.LIFT 1950 x 2550 6'5"X8'4" LIFT LOBBY 1725X2125 5'8"X7' KITCHEN 4060 x 2400 13'4"X7'10" LIVING / DINING 4855 x 4960 16'X16'3" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3785 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BALCONY 1500 x 2125 5'X7' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 2530 x 1050 8'4"X3'5" SLAB AT 2ND FLOOR SLAB AT 2ND FLOOR 1 2 3 4 5678 D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D5 D5 D3 D3 D5 D1 D4 D1 D1 D1 D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D3 D3 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 V V VV V VVV VV VV V V D5 V V W6 W1 FD1 FD1 FD1 W7 W7 W7 W7 W7 W7 W7 W1W1 W W W3 W5 W5 W8 W4 W5 W5 W5 W5 W4 W4 W5 W5 W5W5 W4W4 W5W5W5W5 W4W4 W5W5 W1 W1 D1 UFL +14.500 FFL + 14.550 800600 800 800 1850 1475 3200 1500 2940 980 3050 3800 2160 1800 515 1500 2400 3050900 545 21902310 9001940 2025 1725 600 1320 1500 1500 600 1320 21402110 3050 3650 1500 2070900 3900 1470 600 1700 3100 1850 782561607825 1470 3090 2320 3230 1700 3100 3550 3100 1700 6150 16258075 1850 3100 1700 31003550310017003230120015302680170032301720 783516751800 31001700323029201700 1320 2060 3000 3000 EQ 3550 2060 EQ 1800 1725 450 900 2070 4340 3200 600 600 1470 227010001105 1500 600 1500 1500 600 1500 1050 2275 EQ1800EQ 195 18001775 3200 1600 1525 900600 750 900 850 1545 1700750 1645 2450 565 2750 650750 4655 2750 300 600 1350 2125 3000 2725 1545 750 1645 2450 600 380 1500 380 1500 3000 1320 600 1500 1500 600 1470 2025 17251345 2070 3550 2060 EQ 1800 EQ 7010 1200 900 2750 2750 650750600 1350 2125 5275 2725 750 900 1600 1525 900600850 1545 1700 1200 3000 900 750600145 3160 1630 900 20301200750 2500 2070 1800 1725 1345 1645 1700 1225 540 1500 1500 600 3655 150023201060 5110 15001500 150 3345 750875 1650750 1320 600 1000 1000 7501700 900 2750 600 910 1975 1225 750 300 1935 2010800 2070900 3710 3050 3650 15002060 3000 1800 3725 3345 750875 2675 900 2750 600750600 7501700 900 1225 300 1935 1975 1110 2125 1500 900 19751225 750 300 1935 1975 1225 600 15001500 600 1240 14402810 2070 900 3900 3050 3650 1500 2060 3000 EQ 1800 EQ 4735 800825 2675 3000 750 900 1470 600 15001500 600 1320 21402110 2070 900 3900 3050 3650 15002060 3000 1800 3200 4735 4845 800825 2675 1530 1225 750 300 1935 1975 1110 1225 450 600 1340 4509003035 4960 2450 4855 1155 850 530 1200 3001200 1250 2650 250 250 250 250 300 300 300 300 250 250 250300 250250 250 250 250 1680 750250 1200 1250 1450 1200 1250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 1450 250 250 250 250250 250 250 250 180 1200 300 2750 2175 2530 1050 4060 2400 3550 30503200 1600 750 2450 1000 600 850 610750600215 1350 20451525 2450 1835 600 1525 3200 3050 195016753475 3200 1350 2780 2550 2045 1750 1500 2750 600750610 2175 1350 2045 5525 2825 1350 2450 1525 600 5525 2825 2125 1430 1430 3200 2810 3775 2125 2450 1525 1645 7501700 1475 900 1600 750 1525 41240 21810 41240 21010 1250 150 1250 600 195 1200 1200 2125 600625900 EQEQ900 625600 20952095 EQEQ900 1620 1525 2160 385 560 1545 780 2575 600 1875 850 1240 1000 2350 1450 1675 600520 2275 750 600 600 2350 1835 1225750 2000900 80 900 1200 380 600 1545 565 600 2350 1200 925 750 2450 1000 600 850 600600 1112 1975 18351835 750 1700 12002140 1575 600 600 1725 2275 1620 1700 1575 600 275 2350 565 900 5450 5380120016451200 2045 EQ EQ 2045 3001200300 1645 53805450 635560635560 1700 4050 18802270 3050 3200 3000 1200 300 3000 4735 4785 1975 600 750 2675 2400 2350 1112 250 250 LEGEND 100 MM THK. WALL 150 MM THK. WALL COLUMN GLASS FACADE BUILDING LINE SERVICE SLAB 230 MM THK. WALL ALUMINIUM LOUVERS M.S. RAILING 75 MM TOILET SUNK 75 MM BALCONY SUNK 200 MM KITCHEN/UTILITY SUNK 600 MM SUNK 750 MM SUNK (ABOVE MULTIPURPOSE) ACTIVITY ROOM, GAME ZONE DRIVERS ROOM, & LOBBY LOBBY AT LANDSCAPE LEVEL LIVING ROOM LIVING ROOM BEDROOM TOILETS CHANGING ROOM TOILETS SQUASH COURT LIVING ROOM STAIRCASE TILL LANDSCAPE LVL LANDSCAPE LVL KITCHEN ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED REMOVABLE GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED REMOVABLE GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR , SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED OPENABLE GLASS WINDOW WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK,3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW &1 FIXED GLASS PANEL ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 2 TRACK, 2 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW AND 1 FIXED GLASS WINDOW FULL HEIGHT ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW 12MM THK. FULL HEIGHT FIXED GLASS KITCHEN ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED OPENABLE GLASS WINDOW WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS WINDOW SCHEDULE SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION CILL HEIGHT LINTEL HEIGHT LOCATION WIDTH HEIGHT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 W W1 W2 W3 W4 W5 W6 W7 W8 V V2 1200 1500 650 2150 2150 2700 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2700 1200 1200 1500 1800 1500 1800 1800 600 1200 600 600 900 1800 1250900 1250 900 1250 900 1500 650 2150 0 1550 600 2150 0 2150 0 1500 650 1500 1200 13 14 15 STAIRCASE FULL HEIGHT ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY FG FG1 FG2 1200 --- 2400 1200 2700 5450 FG3 DUCT UTILITY&TOILET LIFT LOBBY & STAIRCASE GAME AREA, GYM, FREE AREA, LIBRARY CHANGING ROOMS LANDSCAPE LEVEL TOILETS DUCT AT LANDSCAPE LVL ELE/LVD DUCT DOOR SCHEDULE_(TYPICAL FLOOR LVL) SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION CILL HEIGHT LINTEL HEIGHT LOCATION WIDTH HEIGHT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 FD1 FD2 D Da D1 D2 D3 D4 0 2150 0 2700 2150 2700 2150 2150 2150 2150 0 0 0 3009 10 11 12 13 14 D5 D6 D7 D8 D9 D10 ENTRANCE LOBBY LIFT LOBBY & STAIRCASE FLAT ENTRANCE MULTIPURPOSE HALL SQUASH COURT DRIVER SEATING &BEDROOM 2150 2700 2700 2700 2700 2150 0 0 0 0 0 0 300 300 1200 2150 1200 2700 2350 2150 1200 2700 1200 2150 1200 2150 900 2150 750 1850 750 2150 1200 2700 900 2700 750 2700 750 2400 600 1850 HARD WOOD FRAME, DOUBLE SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR GLASS DOORS T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 FIXED TOP PANEL T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE GLASS DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL HARD WOOD FRAME, DOUBLE SHUTTER PARTIALLY GLAZED GLASS DOOR AND 300 TOP FIXED PANEL METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS AND TOP 300 FIXED ALUMINIUM PANEL METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL 15 FD3 1200 1950 200 2150T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 FIXED TOP PANEL TERRACE DOOR Page 19
  22. 22. GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES T. S. P A T I L HIGHPARK, RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH 9TH FLOOR PLAN - BLDG B (TOWER 7) PUSHYA N R0 R4 R1 · · · R2 · · R3 · R4 · H R DEVELOPERS, RAIPUR 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z AA AB AD AC AE AF AG AH AI AJ AL AK AM AN AO AP AQ AR ELECTRICAL SHAFT LV SHAFT UFL +32.800 FFL + 32.850 UP DN UP 150 DN 2 102 3 103 1 101 4 104 230x600 C1 230x1000 C2 230x750 C3 230x750 C4 230x2730 C5 230x750 C6 230x900 C6A 1200x230 C7 750x230 C10 230x2580 C11 230x900 C12 230x900 C12A 230x2505 C14 230x1200 C15 230X2210 C16 230x900 C18 1000x230 C19 900x230 C20 230x900 C21 230x1200 C22 230x930 C23 1000x230 C26 900x300 C27 230x900 C28 230x2210 C30 230x900 C31 230x900 C31A 230x2425 C33 1750x230 C33A 230x2780 C33B 1950x230 C33C 230x2930 C33D 230x1200 C34 230x2700 C35 1680x230 C36 230x750 C36A 230x1000 C37 230x1200 C38 230x2310 C39 230x900 C40 230x750 C40A 1000x230 C41 600x230 C43 230x750 C44 230x900 C45 1350x230 C8 1350x230 C9 230x1200 C32 230x2505 C13 FC8 FC9 FC11 FC10 FC6FC4 FC3 FC2 FC5 FC5 1 2 3 4 5678 D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D5 D5 D3 D3 D5 D1 D4 D1 D1 D1 D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D3 D3 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 V V VV V VVV VV VV V V D5 V V W6 W1 FD1 FD1 FD1 W7 W7 W7 W7 W7 W7 W7 W1W1 W W W3 W5 W5 W8 W4 W5 W5 W5 W5 W4 W4 W5 W5 W5W5 W4W4 W5W5W5W5 W4W4 W5W5 W1 W1 D1 LIVING 3475 x 4900 11'6"X16' DINING 2990 x 4280 9'10"X14' KITCHEN 2400 x 3200 7'10"X10'6" UTILITY 2400 x 1500 7'10"X5' BALCONY 2940 x 1500 9'8"X5' TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 4'10"X8' BED ROOM 3200 x 4025 10'6"X13'2" BED ROOM 3050 x 3800 10'X12'6" C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. ELEC/LVD 1675 x 2630 5'6"X8'8" LIFT 1750 x 2045 5'9"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2175 9'X7'2" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. KITCHEN 2750 x 2095 9'X6'10" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2095 9'X6'10" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2125 9'X7' DINING 2325 x 2725 7'8"X9' LIVING 3000 x 4785 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3775 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2450 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1445 x 2450 4'10"X8' BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X7' KITCHEN 2750 x 2125 9'X7' DINING 2325 x 2725 7'8"X9' LIVING 3000 x 4785 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2225 5'X7'4" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3775 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 4'10"X8' BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X7' 1.80 M. WIDE PASSAGE DUCT 3800X2825 12'6"X9'3" PS 1575X1075 FFD 800X900 KITCHEN 2750 x 2175 9'X7'2"LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X6'9" SER.LIFT 1950 x 2550 6'5"X8'4" LIFT LOBBY 1725X2125 5'8"X7' KITCHEN 4060 x 2400 13'4"X7'10" LIVING / DINING 4855 x 4960 16'X16'3" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3785 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 4'10"X8' BALCONY 1500 x 2125 5'X7' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 2530 x 1050 8'4"X3'5" SLAB AT 2ND FLOOR SLAB AT 2ND FLOOR 800600 800 800 1850 1475 3200 1500 2940 980 3050 3800 2160 1800 515 1500 2400 3050900 545 219023109001940 2025 1725 600 1320 1500 1500 600 1320 21402110 3050 3650 1500 2070900 3900 1470 600 1700 3100 1850 782561607825 1470 3090 2320 3230 1700 3100 3550 3100 1700 6150 16258075 1850 3100 1700 31003550310017003230120015302680170032301720 783516751800 31001700323029201700 1320 2060 3000 3000 EQ 3550 2060 EQ 1800 1725 450 900 2070 4340 3200 600 600 1470 227010001105 1500 600 1500 1500 600 1500 1050 2275 EQ1800EQ195 18001775 3200 1600 1525 900600 750 900 850 1545 1700750 1645 2450 565 2750 650750 4655 2750 300 600 1350 2125 3000 2725 1545 750 1645 2450 600 380 1500 380 1500 3000 1320 600 1500 1500 600 1470 2025 17251345 2070 3550 2060 EQ 1800 EQ 7010 1200 900 2750 2750 650750600 1350 2125 5275 2725 750 900 1600 1525 900600850 1545 1700 1200 3000 900 750600145 3160 1630 900 20301200750 2500 2070 1800 1725 1345 1645 1700 1225 540 1500 1500 600 3655 150023201060 5110 15001500 150 3345 750875 1650750 1320 600 1000 1000 7501700 900 2750 600 910 1975 1225 750 300 1935 2010800 2070900 3710 3050 3650 15002060 3000 1800 3725 3345 750875 2675 900 2750 600750600 7501700 900 1225 300 1935 1975 1110 2125 1500 900 19751225 750 300 1935 1975 1225 600 15001500 600 1240 14402810 2070 900 3900 3050 3650 1500 2060 3000 EQ 1800 EQ 4735 800825 2675 3000 750 900 1470 600 15001500 600 1320 21402110 2070 900 3900 3050 3650 15002060 3000 1800 3200 4735 4845 800825 2675 1530 1225 750 300 1935 1975 1110 1225 450 600 1340 4509003035 4960 2450 4855 1155 850 530 1200 3001200 1250 2650 300 300 300 300 300 300 300300 300 300 1680 750 250 1200 1250 1450 1200 1250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 1450 250 250 250 250250 250 250 250 180 1200 300 2750 2175 2530 1050 4060 2400 3550 30503200 1600 750 2450 1000 600 850 610750600215 1350 20451525 2450 1835 600 1525 3200 3050 195016753475 3200 1350 2780 2550 2045 1750 1500 2750 600750610 2175 1350 2045 5525 2825 1350 2450 1525 600 5525 2825 2125 1430 1430 3200 2810 3775 2125 2450 1525 1645 7501700 1475 900 1600 750 1525 41240 21810 41240 21010 1250 150 1250 600 195 1200 1200 2125 600625900 EQEQ900 625600 20952095 EQEQ900 1750 1525 2160 385 565 1545 780 2575 600 1875 850 1240 1000 2350 1450 1675 600520 2275 750 600 600 2350 1835 1225750 2000900 80 900 1200 380 600 1545 565 600 2350 1200 925 750 2450 1000 600 850 600600 1112 1975 18351835 750 1700 12002140 1575 600 600 1725 2275 1620 1700 1575 600 275 2350 565 900 5450 5380120016451200 2045 EQ EQ 2045 3001200300 1645 53805450 635560635560 1700 4050 18802270 3050 3200 3000 1200 300 3000 4735 4785 1975 600 750 2675 2400 2450 1112 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 R4 R4 R4 R4 R4 R4 R4 R4 R4 R4 LEGEND 100 MM THK. WALL 150 MM THK. WALL COLUMN GLASS FACADE BUILDING LINE SERVICE SLAB 230 MM THK. WALL ALUMINIUM LOUVERS M.S. RAILING 75 MM TOILET SUNK 75 MM BALCONY SUNK 200 MM KITCHEN/UTILITY SUNK 600 MM SUNK 750 MM SUNK (ABOVE MULTIPURPOSE) ACTIVITY ROOM, GAME ZONE DRIVERS ROOM, & LOBBY LOBBY AT LANDSCAPE LEVEL LIVING ROOM LIVING ROOM BEDROOM TOILETS CHANGING ROOM TOILETS SQUASH COURT LIVING ROOM STAIRCASE TILL LANDSCAPE LVL LANDSCAPE LVL KITCHEN ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED REMOVABLE GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED REMOVABLE GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR , SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED OPENABLE GLASS WINDOW WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK,3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW &1 FIXED GLASS PANEL ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 2 TRACK, 2 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW AND 1 FIXED GLASS WINDOW FULL HEIGHT ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW 12MM THK. FULL HEIGHT FIXED GLASS KITCHEN ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED OPENABLE GLASS WINDOW WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS WINDOW SCHEDULE SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION CILL HEIGHT LINTEL HEIGHT LOCATION WIDTH HEIGHT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 W W1 W2 W3 W4 W5 W6 W7 W8 V V2 1200 1500 650 2150 2150 2700 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2700 1200 1200 1500 1800 1500 1800 1800 600 1200 600 600 900 1800 1250900 1250 900 1250 900 1500 650 2150 0 1550 600 2150 0 2150 0 1500 650 1500 1200 13 14 15 STAIRCASE FULL HEIGHT ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY FG FG1 FG2 1200 --- 2400 1200 2700 5450 FG3 DUCT UTILITY&TOILET LIFT LOBBY & STAIRCASE GAME AREA, GYM, FREE AREA, LIBRARY CHANGING ROOMS LANDSCAPE LEVEL TOILETS DUCT AT LANDSCAPE LVL ELE/LVD DUCT DOOR SCHEDULE_(TYPICAL FLOOR LVL) SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION CILL HEIGHT LINTEL HEIGHT LOCATION WIDTH HEIGHT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 FD1 FD2 D Da D1 D2 D3 D4 0 2150 0 2700 2150 2700 2150 2150 2150 2150 0 0 0 3009 10 11 12 13 14 D5 D6 D7 D8 D9 D10 ENTRANCE LOBBY LIFT LOBBY & STAIRCASE FLAT ENTRANCE MULTIPURPOSE HALL SQUASH COURT DRIVER SEATING &BEDROOM 2150 2700 2700 2700 2700 2150 0 0 0 0 0 0 300 300 1200 2150 1200 2700 2350 2150 1200 2700 1200 2150 1200 2150 900 2150 750 1850 750 2150 1200 2700 900 2700 750 2700 750 2400 600 1850 HARD WOOD FRAME, DOUBLE SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR GLASS DOORS T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 FIXED TOP PANEL T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE GLASS DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL HARD WOOD FRAME, DOUBLE SHUTTER PARTIALLY GLAZED GLASS DOOR AND 300 TOP FIXED PANEL METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS AND TOP 300 FIXED ALUMINIUM PANEL METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL 15 FD3 1200 1950 200 2150T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 FIXED TOP PANEL TERRACE DOOR Page 20
  23. 23. GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES T. S. P A T I L HIGHPARK, RAIPUR, CHATTISGARH 10TH FLOOR PLAN - BLDG B (TOWER 7) PUSHYA N R0 R4 R1 · · · R2 · · R3 · R4 · H R DEVELOPERS, RAIPUR UP DN UP 150 DN UFL +35.850 FFL + 35.900 2 102 3 103 1 101 230x600 C1 230x1000 C2 230x750 C3 230x600 C4 230x2730 C5 230x600 C6 230x900 C6A 1200x230 C7 750x230 C10 230x2580 C11 230x900 C12 230x900 C12A 230x2505 C14 230x1200 C15 230X2210 C16 230x900 C18 1000x230 C19 900x230 C20 230x900 C21 230x1200 C22 230x930 C23 1000x230 C26 900x300 C27 230x900 C28 230x2210 C30 230x900 C31 230x900 C31A 230x2425 C33 1750x230 C33A 230x2780 C33B 1950x230 C33C 230x2930 C33D 230x1200 C34 230x2700 C35 1680x230 C36 230x600 C36A 230x1000 C37 230x1200 C38 230x2310 C39 230x900 C40 230x600 C40A 1000x230 C41 600x230 C43 230x750 C44 230x900 C45 1350x230 C8 1350x230 C9 230x1200 C32 230x2505 C13 FC8 FC9 FC11 FC10 FC6FC4 FC3 FC2 FC5 FC5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z AA AB AD AC AE AF AG AH AI AJ AL AK AM AN AO AP AQ AR D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D5 D5 D3 D3 D5 D1 D4 D1 D1 D1 D1 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D3 D3 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D5 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 V V VV V VVV VV VV V V D5 V V W6 W1 FD1 FD1 FD1 W7 W7 W7 W7 W7 W7 W7 W1W1 W W W3 W5 W5 W8 W4 W5 W5 W5 W5 W4 W4 W5 W5 W5W5 W4W4 W5W5W5W5 W4W4 W5W5 W1 W1 D1 LIVING 3475 x 4900 11'6"X16' DINING 2990 x 4280 9'10"X14' KITCHEN 2400 x 3200 7'10"X10'6" UTILITY 2400 x 1500 7'10"X5' BALCONY 2940 x 1500 9'8"X5' TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BED ROOM 3200 x 4025 10'6"X13'2" BED ROOM 3050 x 3800 10'X12'6" C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. ELEC/LVD 1675 x 2630 5'6"X8'8" LIFT 1750 x 2045 5'9"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2175 9'X7'2" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. KITCHEN 2750 x 2095 9'X6'10" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2095 9'X6'10" DINING 1925 x 2675 6'6"X8'9" LIVING 3000 x 4735 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3650 10'X12' BED ROOM 3200 x 3650 10'6"X12' TOILET 2450 x 1525 8'X5' TOILET 1835 x 1975 6'X6'6" BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2045 4'5"X6'9" KITCHEN 2750 x 2125 9'X7' DINING 2325 x 2725 7'8"X9' LIVING 3000 x 4785 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3775 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X7' KITCHEN 2750 x 2125 9'X7' DINING 2325 x 2725 7'8"X9' LIVING 3000 x 4785 9'10"X15'6" LOBBY 1500 x 2225 5'X7'4" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3775 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BALCONY 3000 x 1500 9'10"X5' C.B. 2' WD. C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X7' 1.80 M. WIDE PASSAGE DUCT 3800X2825 12'6"X9'3" PS 1575X1075 FFD 800X900 KITCHEN 2750 x 2175 9'X7'2"LOBBY 1500 x 2275 5'X7'6" UTILITY 1350 x 2125 4'5"X6'9" SER.LIFT 1950 x 2550 6'5"X8'4" LIFT LOBBY 1725X2125 5'8"X7' KITCHEN 4060 x 2400 13'4"X7'10" LIVING / DINING 4855 x 4960 16'X16'3" BED ROOM 3050 x 3550 10'X11'8" BED ROOM 3200 x 3785 10'6"X12'5" TOILET 2350 x 1525 7'9"X5' TOILET 1545 x 2450 5'1"X8' BALCONY 1500 x 2125 5'X7' C.B. 2' WD.C.B. 2' WD. UTILITY 2530 x 1050 8'4"X3'5" 1 2 3 4 5678 1850 1475 3200 1500 2940 980 3050 3800 2160 1800 515 1500 2400 3050900 545 21902310 9001940 2025 1725 600 1320 1500 1500 600 1320 21402110 3050 3650 1500 2070900 3900 1470 600 1700 3100 1850 782561607825 1470 3090 2320 3230 1700 3100 3550 3100 1700 6150 16258075 1850 3100 1700 31003550310017003230120015302680170032301720 783516751800 31001700323029201700 1320 2060 3000 3000 EQ 3550 2060 EQ 1800 1725 450 900 2070 4340 3200 600 600 1470 227010001105 1500 600 1500 1500 600 1500 1050 2275 EQ1800EQ 195 18001775 3200 1600 1525 900600 750 900 850 1545 1700750 1645 2450 565 2750 650750 4655 2750 300 600 1350 2125 3000 2725 1545 750 1645 2450 600 380 1500 380 1500 3000 1320 600 1500 1500 600 1470 2025 17251345 2070 3550 2060 EQ 1800 EQ 7010 1200 900 2750 2750 650750600 1350 2125 5275 2725 750 900 1600 1525 900600850 1545 1700 1200 3000 900 750600145 3160 1630 900 20301200750 2500 2070 1800 1725 1345 1645 1700 1225 540 1500 1500 600 3655 150023201060 5110 15001500 150 3345 750875 1650750 1320 600 1000 1000 7501700 900 2750 600 910 1975 1225 750 300 1935 2010800 2070900 3710 3050 3650 15002060 3000 1800 3725 3345 750875 2675 900 2750 600750600 7501700 900 1225 300 1935 1975 1110 2125 1500 900 19751225 750 300 1935 1975 1225 600 15001500 600 1240 14402810 2070 900 3900 3050 3650 1500 2060 3000 EQ 1800 EQ 4735 800825 2675 3000 750 900 1470 600 15001500 600 1320 21402110 2070 900 3900 3050 3650 15002060 3000 1800 3200 4735 4845 800825 2675 1530 1225 750 300 1935 1975 1110 1225 450 600 1340 4509003035 4960 2450 4855 1155 850 530 1200 3001200 1250 2650 250 250 250 250 300 300 300 300 250 250 250300 250250 250 250 250 1680 750 250 1200 1250 1450 1200 1250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 250 1450 250 250 250 250250 250 250 250 180 1200 300 2750 2175 2530 1050 4060 2400 3550 30503200 1600 750 2450 1000 600 850 610750600215 1350 20451525 2450 1835 600 1525 3200 3050 195016753475 3200 1350 2780 2550 2045 1750 1500 2750 600750610 2175 1350 2045 5525 2825 1350 2450 1525 600 5525 2825 2125 1430 1430 3200 2810 3775 2125 2450 1525 1645 7501700 1475 900 1600 750 1525 41240 21810 41240 21010 1250 150 1250 600 195 1200 1200 2125 600625900 EQEQ900 625600 20952095 EQEQ900 1620 1525 2160 385 460 1545 780 2575 600 1875 850 1240 1000 2350 1450 1675 600520 2275 750 600 600 2350 1835 1225750 2000900 80 900 1200 380 600 1545 565 600 2350 1200 925 750 2450 1000 600 850 600600 1112 1975 18351835 750 1700 12002140 1575 600 600 1725 2275 1620 1700 1575 600 275 2350 565 900 5450 5380120016451200 2045 EQ EQ 2045 3001200300 1645 53805450 635560635560 1700 4050 18802270 3050 3200 3000 1200 300 3000 4735 4785 1975 600 750 2675 2400 2350 1112 250 250 UFL +35.850 FFL + 35.900 ELECTRICAL SHAFT LV SHAFT 800600 800 800 R4 R4 R4 R4R4 R4 R4 R4 R4 R4 LEGEND 100 MM THK. WALL 150 MM THK. WALL COLUMN GLASS FACADE BUILDING LINE SERVICE SLAB 230 MM THK. WALL ALUMINIUM LOUVERS M.S. RAILING 75 MM TOILET SUNK 75 MM BALCONY SUNK 200 MM KITCHEN/UTILITY SUNK 600 MM SUNK 750 MM SUNK (ABOVE MULTIPURPOSE) ACTIVITY ROOM, GAME ZONE DRIVERS ROOM, & LOBBY LOBBY AT LANDSCAPE LEVEL LIVING ROOM LIVING ROOM BEDROOM TOILETS CHANGING ROOM TOILETS SQUASH COURT LIVING ROOM STAIRCASE TILL LANDSCAPE LVL LANDSCAPE LVL KITCHEN ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED REMOVABLE GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED REMOVABLE GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR , SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED OPENABLE GLASS WINDOW WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK,3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW &1 FIXED GLASS PANEL ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 2 TRACK, 2 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW AND 1 FIXED GLASS WINDOW FULL HEIGHT ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED3 PANEL, 1 OPENABLE AND 2 FIXED GLASS WINDOW 12MM THK. FULL HEIGHT FIXED GLASS KITCHEN ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED OPENABLE GLASS WINDOW WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS WINDOW SCHEDULE SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION CILL HEIGHT LINTEL HEIGHT LOCATION WIDTH HEIGHT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 W W1 W2 W3 W4 W5 W6 W7 W8 V V2 1200 1500 650 2150 2150 2700 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2150 2700 1200 1200 1500 1800 1500 1800 1800 600 1200 600 600 900 1800 1250900 1250 900 1250 900 1500 650 2150 0 1550 600 2150 0 2150 0 1500 650 1500 1200 DOOR SCHEDULE_(TYPICAL FLOOR LVL) 13 14 15 STAIRCASE FULL HEIGHT ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED 3 TRACK, 3 SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED SLIDING WINDOW GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY GLASS FACADE WITH FIXED GLASS AND ALUMINIUM FRAME OF APPROVED QUALITY FG FG1 FG2 1200 --- 2400 1200 2700 5450 FG3 DUCT UTILITY&TOILET LIFT LOBBY & STAIRCASE GAME AREA, GYM, FREE AREA, LIBRARY CHANGING ROOMS LANDSCAPE LEVEL TOILETS DUCT AT LANDSCAPE LVL ELE/LVD DUCT DOOR SCHEDULE_(TYPICAL FLOOR LVL) SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION CILL HEIGHT LINTEL HEIGHT LOCATION WIDTH HEIGHT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 FD1 FD2 D Da D1 D2 D3 D4 0 2150 0 2700 2150 2700 2150 2150 2150 2150 0 0 0 3009 10 11 12 13 14 D5 D6 D7 D8 D9 D10 ENTRANCE LOBBY LIFT LOBBY & STAIRCASE FLAT ENTRANCE MULTIPURPOSE HALL SQUASH COURT DRIVER SEATING &BEDROOM 2150 2700 2700 2700 2700 2150 0 0 0 0 0 0 300 300 1200 2150 1200 2700 2350 2150 1200 2700 1200 2150 1200 2150 900 2150 750 1850 750 2150 1200 2700 900 2700 750 2700 750 2400 600 1850 HARD WOOD FRAME, DOUBLE SHUTTER FULLY GLAZED WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR GLASS DOORS T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 FIXED TOP PANEL T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE GLASS DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL HARD WOOD FRAME, DOUBLE SHUTTER PARTIALLY GLAZED GLASS DOOR AND 300 TOP FIXED PANEL METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS AND TOP 300 FIXED ALUMINIUM PANEL METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS METAL FRAME, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH LOUVERS T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSED,SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 TOP FIXED LAMINATED PANEL 15 FD3 1200 1950 200 2150 T.W FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED, 2 HRS FIRE RATED, SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR WITH 300 FIXED TOP PANEL TERRACE DOOR Page 21
  24. 24. Page 22
  25. 25. 3 BATH 1200X1500 4 TOILET 1200X1800 6 2300X2100 KITCHEN BED ROOM 3350X2850 TOILET 1200X1800 TOILET 2050X1200 5 W.C 900X1550 BATH 2050X1200 TOILET 1800X1150 TOILET 1.50M.WIDEPASSAGE 1.50 M. WIDE PASSAGE 11 9 8 BED ROOM 3500X2850 2200X1200 TOILET TOILET 1200X1800 ELE. DUCT LVD. DUCT 10 W.C 1050X1500 TOILET 2050X1200 TOILET 2050X1200 1200X1685 ELE.DUCTLVD.DUCT BED ROOM 3350 x 2850 KITCHEN 2300 x 2100 TERRACE 1800 x 3150 F.B. BED ROOM 3050 x 2850 TERRACE 1800 x 3000 F.B. KITCHEN 2300 x 2100 F.B. KITCHEN 2300 x 2100 F.B. TERRACE 1800 x 3150 LIFT 1995 x 2000 LIFT 1965 x 2000 LIFT 1860 x 2930 KITCHEN 2100 x 2300 F.B. KITCHEN 2100 x 2300 F.B. TERRACE 3400 x 1800 BED ROOM 3050 x 2850 TERRACE 1800 x 3000 F.B. F.B. TERRACE 2120 x 1420 KITCHEN 2100 x 2450 BED ROOM 2850 x 3600 F.B. UTILITY/BAL. 2100X750F.B. INDOOR GAME ROOM 7150 x 10050 GYM 7150 x 5250 LIVING/DINING 4450 x 2850 LIVING/DINING 4450 x 2850 LIVING/DINING 2850 x 4450 LIVING/DINING 4450 x 2850 LIVING/DINING 2850 x 4450 LIVING/DINING 4450 x 2850 CANOPY SLAB AT 2ND FLR DOUBLE HEIGHT LOBBY BELOW FIRE DUCT UTILITY/BAL. 2100X750 UTILITY/BAL. 2100X750 UTILITY /BAL. 750X2100 UTILITY /BAL. 750X2100 UTILITY /BAL. 750X2100 UTILITY /BAL. 750X2100 UP DN UP DN LV DUCT LIVING/DINING 2900X4450 BED ROOM 3100 x 3050 TERRACE 2120 x 1420 BED ROOM 3500X2850 BED ROOM 2850 x 3600 BATH/W.C 1200X1950 BATH/W.C 1200X1950 KITCHEN 2100 x 2450 LIVING/DINING 2900X4450 UTILITY/BAL. 2100X750 NICHE GARDEN BELOW PARKING BELOW 2200X1200 TOILET 75 MM THK LEDGE WALL 75 MM THK LEDGE WALL 75 MM THK LEDGE WALL 75 MM THK LEDGE WALL 75 MM THK LEDGE WALL 75 MM THK LEDGE WALL 75 MM THK LEDGE WALL 75 MM THK LEDGE WALL C14 SW2 SW4 SW5 SW12 SW14 SW21 SW7 SW8 C3 SW15 SW11 SW1 SW9 SW16 C1 C2 SW3 SW10 SW13 SW17 SW18 SW19 C5 SW20 SW22 LW1 LW2 LW3 SW23 SW24 SW25 SW26 SW29 SW27 SW28 SW30 SW37 SW38 SW39 C6 C10 SW32 SW33 SW34 SW35 SW36 SW31 C7 C8 C11 C12 C4 SW6 C9 C13 C15 TOILET Shop no.1 , Gandhar co-op. Hsg. society, plot no. 196, sector 21, Kamothe, Navi mumbai. - 410209 . Ph: 9867961235 / 9594041235 Email: askconsultant74@gmail.com infoconsultants@gmail.com Opp. Regency Hotel, Chopra Court Road, Ulhasnagar - 421003. M: + 91 8149324142 www.kohinoor-group.in PRIME CONSULTANT: PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES Damji Shamji Corporate Square B Wing 8th Floor Office No.813,814, Next To Kanara Business Centre (KBC), Mellville Estate, Ghatkopar (E) Ph. No. -022-25005638 pushyamitra@pushya.net team@pushya.net KOHINOOR, FOUNDATION FOR BETTER LIFE KOHINOOR, KALYAN ASK CONSULTANTS FIRST FLOOR PLAN 216 A, Amargain Complex, L.B.S Road, Khopat, Thane (W), 400601, Maharashtra. MOBILE- 25471144, 25475434, 25472356 Email : design@epicons.com EPICONS CONSULTANT PVT. LTD CONSULTING CIVIL AND STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING R4 N V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 V1 D D1 D1 D1 D1 D2 D2 D2 D2 D2 D2 D2 D2 D2 D1 D1 D1 D1 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D3 D5 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW1 FW2 FW2 FW2 FW2 FW2 FW2 FW2 FW2 D3 D4 FW3 FW3 W7 W7 W7 W7 W8 W4 W4 W5 W6 D6 D D4a W8 D4a D4a D4a D4a D3 D3 230MM THICK WALL 200MM THICK WALL 150MM THICK WALL 100MM THICK WALL 200MM SUNK 150MM SUNK DOOR SCHEDULE SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION SILL HGT. LINTEL HGT. 0 0 HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR D1 1000x2200 0 LOCATION 2. 3. D2 D3 900x2200 750x2200 MAIN ENTRANCE TOILET4. 5. BED ROOM D6 01200x2200 STAIRCASED1. 2200 HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR (2HR FIRE RESISTANCE) D5 800x2000 ELE./LV SHAFTMETAL FRAME, DOUBLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH WOODEN LOUVERS 6. 7. 2200 2200 2200 2200 22000 22000 INDOOR GAME ROOM, ENT. LOBBY 1000x2200 HARD WOOD FRAMED, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH GLASS PANEL 900x2200 HARD WOOD FRAMED, SINGLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH GLASS PANEL GYM D7 8. 220002000x2200 ENTRANCE LOBBY D8 9. 22000 1000x2200 SOCIETY OFFICE, 10. D9 11. 220001200x2200 POWER BACKUP ROOM,METER ROOM HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR GLASS WITH SILICONE CLIENT JOINTS GLASS WITH SILICONE CLIENT JOINTS D4 200900x2000 FIRE DUCT METAL FRAME, DOUBLE SHUTTER DOOR WITH GLASS PANEL 2200 12. WINDOW SCHEDULE SR NO. TYPE SIZE (MM) DESCRIPTION SILL HT LINTEL HT 1. LOCATION 1800x2200 0 LIVING 2200 2. 1500x2050 150 KITCHEN 3. 1420x2200 0 BED ROOM 4 W4 5 W5 6 W6 7 FW1 FW2 FW3 2200 2200 POWDER COATED ALUMINIUM FRAMED, FULLY GLAZED,2 PANELED SLIDINGWINDOW AND 1 PANELED MOSQUITO NET SHUTTER W7 STAIRCASE POWDER COATED ALUMINIUM FRAMED, FULLY GLAZED,2 PANELED SLIDINGWINDOW, 1200x1200 V2 600x850 TOILET21001200 ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS W88 1500x1200 600x1900 300 2200 POWDER COATED ALUMINIUM FRAMED, FULLY GLAZED,3 PANELED SLIDINGWINDOW AND 1 PANELED MOSQUITO NET SHUTTER BEDROOM POWDER COATED ALUMINIUM FRAMED, FULLY GLAZED,2 PANELED SLIDINGWINDOW, POWDER COATED ALUMINIUM FRAMED, FULLY GLAZED,2 PANELED SLIDINGWINDOW, STAIRCASE POWDER COATED ALUMINUM FRAMED, FIXED GLASS WINDOW INDOOR GAME ROOM INDOOR GAME ROOM INDOOR GAME ROOM 2200 2200 1800x1900 1500x1900 300 300 POWDER COATED ALUMINIUM FRAMED, FULLY GLAZED,FIXED GLASS UPTO 950MM AND 3 PANELED SLIDINGWINDOWABOVE FIXEDGLASS POWDER COATED ALUMINIUM FRAMED, FULLY GLAZED,FIXED GLASS UPTO 950MM AND 3 PANELED SLIDINGWINDOWABOVE FIXEDGLASS HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR (2HR FIRE RESISTANCE) D4a 200 AS PER SITE SITUATION AS PER SITE SITUATION 10 V1 600x900 TOILET210012009 ALUMINIUM FRAMED POWDER COATED GLASS LOUVERS VENTILATOR WITH SLOT FOR EXHAUST & PARTLY FIX GLASS 0HARD WOOD FRAMED, FULLY FLUSHED SOLID CORE WOODEN DOOR D3a 750x2100 TOILET2100 LIFT DETAIL REFER DRW. NO. 3107-AR-00-00-801 STAIRCASE DETAIL REFER DRW. NO. 3107-AR-00-00-701 STAIRCASE DETAIL REFER DRW. NO. 3107-AR-00-00-702 LIFT DETAIL REFER DRW. NO. 3107-AR-00-00-801 LIFT DETAIL REFER DRW. NO. 3107-AR-00-00-802 LOBBY DETAIL REFER DRW. NO. 3107-AR-00-00-1103 LOBBY DETAIL REFER DRW. NO. 3107-AR-00-00-1103 UFL + 4.500 FFL + 4.550 UFL + 4.500 FFL + 4.550 SERVICE SLAB WITH 525 MM SUNK D:stamp.jpg GOOD FOR CONSTRUCTION 2750 3550600 2750 1200 2290 1870 2100 2290 750 1630 1200 2950 3850 2070 1200 1100 2070 1420 3500 2850 2825 4250 3425 600 2810 2760 600 2775 4250 2775 27603410 1500 2260 1500 3500 2800 2800 1200 2070 2070 1420 1630 1200 1100 1250 1250 2700 3470 9501000 2290 1870 1200 2290 2100 600 2750 2951 3850 1200 750 2100 2810 600 2825 3425 3410 2745 2730 2745 1200 800 2100 1200 970 1550 2100 2090 2130 10880 2730 2695 2090 7800 3000 5370 5130 750 750 2770 4930 2700 1860 2930 2770 1270 1860 1270 1965 2000 1995 2000 3000 1650 3400 3000 2890 2000 1200 550 2000 920 1968 1800 1150 900 1800 2100 2220 750 8100 4470 2730 600 5520 5770 4470 2990 4870 Page 23
  26. 26. WATER CURTAIN WATER CURTAIN TERRACELVL 14THFLOORLVL 1STFLOORLVL 2NDFLOORLVL 3RDFLOORLVL 4THFLOORLVL 5THFLOORLVL 6THFLOORLVL 7THFLOORLVL 8THFLOORLVL 9THFLOORLVL 10THFLOORLVL STILTLVL. 11THFLOORLVL 12THFLOORLVL 13THFLOORLVL 15THFLOORLVL U.F.L.+4.500M. +0.45M. U.F.L.+7.500M. U.F.L.+10.500M. U.F.L.+13.500M. U.F.L.+16.500M. U.F.L.+19.500M. U.F.L.+22.500M. U.F.L.+25.500M. U.F.L.+28.500M. U.F.L.+31.500M. U.F.L.34.500M. U.F.L.+37.500M. U.F.L.+40.500M. U.F.L.+43.500M. U.F.L.+46.500M. U.F.L.+49.500M. GROUNDLVL. ±0.00M. 4050 450300030003000300030003000300030003000300030003000300030003000 49050 A ELE KEY PLAN BATH 1200X1500 4 KITCHEN 2300 x 2100 7'6"X7' KITCHEN 2300 x 2100 7'6"X7' 4'X6' TOILET 6'9"X4' F.B. 2050X1200 KITCHEN 2300 x 2100 7'6"X7' TOILET TOILET 6'X4' KITCHEN 2100 x 2300 7'X7'6 4'X6'9" 2050X1200 BED ROOM 6'9"X4' 10'2"X10' 1800X1150 KITCHEN 2100 x 2300 7'X7'6" F.B. F.B. BED ROOM 3050 x 2850 10'X9'4" F.B. REFUGE AREA 10TH,12TH & 14TH FLOOR 9 4'X6'6" BATH/W.C 1200X1950 3500X2850 11'6"X9'4" BED ROOM 3400 x 2850 11'2"X9'4" LIVING/DINING 2850 x 4450 9'4"X14'7" 3 W.C 3'X5' 900X1500 4'X5' BED ROOM 3350 x 2850 11'X9'4" F.B. BED ROOM 3050 x 2850 10'X9'4" F.B. TOILET 1200X1850 6'9"X4' 2050X1200 2300X2100 6 KITCHEN 7'7"X7' BED ROOM 3350X2850 11'X9'4" TOILET 1200X1800 6'9"X4' 4'X6' TOILET 2050X1200 5 LIFT 1950 x 2000 6'5"X6'6" LIFT 1950 x 2000 6'5"X6'6" 7 BED ROOM 2850x 3050 9'4"X10' LIFT 1800 x 2900 6'X9'6" F.B. 1200X2050 TOILET BED ROOM 2850x 3050 9'4"X10' F.B. F.B. KITCHEN 2100 x 2300 7'X7'6 TOILET 1850X1200 4'X6'9" 6'X4' TOILET 1200X2050 3100 x 3050 6'X3'9" TOILET F.B. TOILET 1.50M.WIDEPASSAGE @ 4TH,6TH,8TH F.B. 1.50 M. WIDE PASSAGE F.B. BED ROOM BED ROOM 2850 x 3600 9'4"X12' KITCHEN 2100 x 2450 7'X8' 10 F.B. 3500X2850 BED ROOM KITCHEN 2100 x 2450 7'X8' BATH/W.C 4'X6'6" 11'6"X9'4" BED ROOM 2850 x 3600 9'4"X12' 1200X1950 1 F.B. TOILET F.B. LIVING/DINING 4850 x 2750 14'11"X9' 8 11 1200X1800 4'X6' F.B. TOILET KITCHEN 2300 x 2100 7'6"X7' 2 LIVING/DINING 4850 x 2850 14'11"X9'4" TOILET 2100X1200 7'X4' 1200X2100 F.B. BED ROOM 3050 x 2850 10'X9'4" 4'X7' F.B. F.B. TOILET LIVING/DINING 4700 x 2750 15'5"X9' KITCHEN 2300 x 2100 7'6"X7' F.B. F.B. F.B. TOILET 4'X6' 1200X1850 LIVING/DINING 4450 x 2850 14'7"X9'4" LIVING/DINING 4450 x 2850 14'7"X9'4" LIVING/DINING 4450 x 2850 14'7"X9'4" LIVING/DINING 4450 x 2850 14'7"X9'4" LIVING/DINING 2850 x 4450 9'4"X14'7" LIVING/DINING 2850 x 4450 9'4"X14'7" TERRACE 1800 x 2850 6'X9'4" TERRACE 1800 x 2850 6'X9'4" TERRACE 1800 x 2850 6'X9'4" TERRACE 2900 x 1800 9'6"X6' TERRACE 2850 x 1800 9'4"X6' TERRACE 1800 x 2850 6'X9'4" TERRACE 3000 x 1800 9'10"X6' TERRACE 2900 x 1800 9'6"X6' TERRACE 2850 x 1800 9'4"X6' TERRACE 3200 x 8250 10'6"X27' TERRACE 3200 x 1850 10'6"X6' CANOPY SLAB AT 2ND FLR 1200X1800 4'X6'0" ELE. DUCT LVD. DUCT FIRE DUCT LVD.DUCTELE.DUCT FIRE DUCT 207 [8"] 1850X1200 2200X1200 7'3"X4' TOILET 2200X1200 7'3"X4' TOILET SW33 SW34 SW35 SW36 SW37 SW38 (200X2900) (200X2800) (200X2650) (200X2650) (200X2650) (200X2650) SW29 (200X3950) C8(230X1200) C9 (230X1200) C11 (230X1200) (230X1500) C18 C5 (230X900) SW2 SW4 SW5 SW11 SW17 SW20 SW3 SW6 SW7 C4 SW13 SW10 SW1 SW8 SW14 C1 C2 SW3 SW9 SW12 (300X1000) (200X3650) (300X1000) (200X3700) (200X2600) (200X2600) (200X1650) (200X2600) (200X2600) (200X2600) (230X1500) (200X2600) (200X1500) (200X2100) (200X3350) (200X2300) (200X2750) SW15 (200X2350) SW16 (200X2650) SW18 (200X3350) C6 (230X1000) SW19 (200X3350) (200X1800) (200X2700)SW21 LW1 LW2 LW3 (200X2700) (200X2380) (200X2380) SW22 (200X2100) SW23 (200X3350) SW24 (200X1800) SW25 (200X2100) SW26 (200X3350) SW27 (200X2100) SW28 (200X2100) SW30 (200X1800) 200THK. RCC WALL 200THK. RCC WALL 200THK. RCC WALL RCC WALL 300THK. SW30 (200X2600) SW31 (200X2600) SW32 (200X5800) SW16 (200X1800) C7 (350X900~750) (350X900~750) C10 ELEVATION-AA Shop no.1 , Gandhar co-op. Hsg. society, plot no. 196, sector 21, Kamothe, Navi mumbai. - 410209 . Ph: 9867961235 / 9594041235 Email: askconsultant74@gmail.com infoconsultants@gmail.com Opp. Regency Hotel, Chopra Court Road, Ulhasnagar - 421003. M: + 91 8149324142 www.kohinoor-group.in PRIME CONSULTANT: PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES Damji Shamji Corporate Square B Wing 8th Floor Office No.813,814, Next To Kanara Business Centre (KBC), Mellville Estate, Ghatkopar (E) Ph. No. -022-25005638 pushyamitra@pushya.net team@pushya.net KOHINOOR, FOUNDATION FOR BETTER LIFE KOHINOOR, KALYAN ASK CONSULTANTS 216 A, Amargain Complex, L.B.S Road, Khopat, Thane (W), 400601, Maharashtra. MOBILE- 25471144, 25475434, 25472356 Email : design@epicons.com EPICONS CONSULTANT PVT. LTD CONSULTING CIVIL AND STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING N Page 24
  27. 27. Page 25
  28. 28. Page 26
  29. 29. CONCEPTUALDRAWING Page 27
  30. 30. NEORA VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI R0 08-01-20 SITE PLAN N SCALE - 1:1300 C18 350X350 C1 350X350 C2 350X350 C3 350X350 C4 450X300 C5 300X450 C6 450X300 C7 350X350 C8 350X350 C9 300X450 C10 300X450 C11 300X450 C12 350X350 C13 350X350 C14 300X450 C15 300X450 C16 300X450 C17 350X350 C19 450X300 C20 450X300 C21 450X300 C22 350X350 C23 350X350 C24 350X350 C28 500X500 C29 500X500 C30 500X500 C25 500X500 C26 500X500 C27 500X500 C31 350X350 C32 350X350 SECTION C 400x400 400x500600X600 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 C1 C2 C3 C4 C5 C6 C20 C26 C32 C38 C48 C58C57C56C55C54C53C52C51C50C49 C39 C33 C21 C13 C14 C15 C16 C17 C25 C31 C37 C47 C46 C44C43C42C41 C35 C34 C36 C29 C22 C23 600X600 400x500 400x500 400x500 400x500 600x600 600X600 600X600 600X600 400x500 600X600 400x500 600X600 400x500 600X600 600X600 600X600 600X600 400x400 400x400 600X600 400x500 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x500600X600 400x500 600x600 400x400 400x500 400x500 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 C7 C8 C10C9 C27 C12 C11 C45C40 C28 C18 C19 C30 C24 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 500x600 350x350 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 C5 500x600 500x600 C6 C10C9 C13 C14 C18 C17 C21 C22 C26C25 C1 C4 C7 C11 C15 C19 C23 C27 C30 C24 C20 C16 C12 C8 350x350 C2 350x350 C3 350x350 C28 350x350 C29 Page 28
  31. 31. 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD PATHWAY RECEPTION LOUNGE 8880X12300 29'1"X40'3" LOUNGE 7900X5000 25'10"X16'5" RECORD ROOM 2730x5050 8'11"x16'6" POOL 4790X5350 15'8"X17'6" PORCH 2500MM WIDE C18 350X350 C1 350X350 C2 350X350 C3 350X350 C4 450X300 C5 300X450 C6 450X300 C7 350X350 C8 350X350 C9 300X450 C10 300X450 C11 300X450 C12 350X350 C13 350X350 C14 300X450 C15 300X450 C16 300X450 C17 350X350 C19 450X300 C20 450X300 C21 450X300 C22 350X350 C23 350X350 C24 350X350 C28 500X500 C29 500X500 C30 500X500 C25 500X500 C26 500X500 C27 500X500 C31 350X350 C32 350X350 SECTION C SECTION C' BUSSTOP SECTION A SECTION A' 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD LOUNGE 7670X5000 25'1"X16'5" LOUNGE 7670X5000 25'1"X16'5" LOUNGE 7900X5000 25'10"X16'5" CONCIERGE DESK WATERBODY/SCULPTURE RECEPTION DESK SECTION B SECTION B' NEORA RIVER VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI RECEPTION GROUND FLOOR PLAN PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES DESIGN DEVELOPMENT MR. AJAY GUPTA N S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com Page 29
  32. 32. 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD PATHWAY RECEPTION LOUNGE 8880X12300 29'1"X40'3" LOUNGE 7900X5000 25'10"X16'5" RECORD ROOM 2730x5050 8'11"x16'6" POOL 4790X5350 15'8"X17'6" PORCH 2500MM WIDE C18 350X350 C1 350X350 C2 350X350 C3 350X350 C4 450X300 C5 300X450 C6 450X300 C7 350X350 C8 350X350 C9 300X450 C10 300X450 C11 300X450 C12 350X350 C13 350X350 C14 300X450 C15 300X450 C16 300X450 C17 350X350 C19 450X300 C20 450X300 C21 450X300 C22 350X350 C23 350X350 C24 350X350 C28 500X500 C29 500X500 C30 500X500 C25 500X500 C26 500X500 C27 500X500 C31 350X350 C32 350X350 SECTION C SECTION C' BUSSTOP SECTION A SECTION A' 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD LOUNGE 7670X5000 25'1"X16'5" LOUNGE 7670X5000 25'1"X16'5" LOUNGE 7900X5000 25'10"X16'5" CONCIERGE DESK WATERBODY/SCULPTURE RECEPTION DESK SECTION B SECTION B' NEORA RIVER VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI RECEPTION GROUND FLOOR PLAN PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES DESIGN DEVELOPMENT MR. AJAY GUPTA N S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com Page 30
  33. 33. 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD PATHWAY RECEPTION LOUNGE 8880X12300 29'1"X40'3" LOUNGE 7900X5000 25'10"X16'5" RECORD ROOM 2730x5050 8'11"x16'6" POOL 4790X5350 15'8"X17'6" PORCH 2500MM WIDE C18 350X350 C1 350X350 C2 350X350 C3 350X350 C4 450X300 C5 300X450 C6 450X300 C7 350X350 C8 350X350 C9 300X450 C10 300X450 C11 300X450 C12 350X350 C13 350X350 C14 300X450 C15 300X450 C16 300X450 C17 350X350 C19 450X300 C20 450X300 C21 450X300 C22 350X350 C23 350X350 C24 350X350 C28 500X500 C29 500X500 C30 500X500 C25 500X500 C26 500X500 C27 500X500 C31 350X350 C32 350X350 SECTION C SECTION C' BUSSTOP SECTION A SECTION A' 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD 6M WIDE INTERNAL ROAD LOUNGE 7670X5000 25'1"X16'5" LOUNGE 7670X5000 25'1"X16'5" LOUNGE 7900X5000 25'10"X16'5" CONCIERGE DESK WATERBODY/SCULPTURE RECEPTION DESK SECTION B SECTION B' SECTION AA' RECORD ROOM LVL.+0.45m.RECEPTION LOUNGE LOUNGE DRIVEWAYBUS STOP PATHWAY 2717 2432 DRIVEWAY SECTION BB' 4650 3000 2850 4350 3600 2400 ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.11 RIDGE LVL +4.95 4501831 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 269 ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.11 RIDGE LVL +4.95 4501831 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 269 NEORA RIVER VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI RECEPTION SECTION PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES DESIGN DEVELOPMENT MR. AJAY GUPTA S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com Page 31
  34. 34. OUTDOOR DINING CORRIDOR CORRIDOR B'B' RESTAURANT 10200X18400 33'5"X60'3" 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 500x600 350x350 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 C5 500x600 500x600 C6 C10C9 C13 C14 C18 C17 C21 C22 C26C25 C1 C4 C7 C11 C15 C19 C23 C27 C30 C24 C20 C16 C12 C8 350x350 C2 350x350 C3 350x350 C28 350x350 C29 4520.0[14'-10"] 416416416416 NEORA RIVER VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI CAFETERIA GROUND FLOOR PLAN PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES ADVANCE COPY MR. AJAY GUPTA N S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com Page 32
  35. 35. CORRIDOR CORRIDOR EAST ELEVATION WEST ELEVATION CORRIDORCORRIDOR NORTH ELEVATION CORRIDOR OUTDOOR DINING SOUTH ELEVATION CORRIDOR OUTDOOR DINING ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.26 RIDGE LVL +5.10 450 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 SLAB LVL +4.05 416 7841050 ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.26 RIDGE LVL +5.10 450 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 SLAB LVL +4.05 416 7841050 ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.26 RIDGE LVL +5.10 450 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 SLAB LVL +4.05 416 7841050 ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.26 RIDGE LVL +5.10 450 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 SLAB LVL +4.05 416 7841050 OUTDOOR DINING CORRIDOR CORRIDOR B'B' RESTAURANT 10200X18400 33'5"X60'3" 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 500x600 350x350 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 C5 500x600 500x600 C6 C10C9 C13 C14 C18 C17 C21 C22 C26C25 C1 C4 C7 C11 C15 C19 C23 C27 C30 C24 C20 C16 C12 C8 350x350 C2 350x350 C3 350x350 C28 350x350 C29 4520.0[14'-10"] NEORA RIVER VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI CAFETERIA ELEVATIONS PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES ADVANCE COPY MR. AJAY GUPTA S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com EAST NORTH SOUTH WEST KEYPLAN Page 33
  36. 36. 4650.0[15'-3"] SECTION AA' SECTION BB' 3600.0[11'-9"] 3150.0[10'-4"] CORRIDOR CORRIDORCORRIDOR OUTDOOR DININGRESTAURANT RESTAURANT GRC PANEL ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.26 RIDGE LVL +5.10 4502816 SLAB LVL +4.05 7841050 3450.0[11'-4"] ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.26 RIDGE LVL +5.10 4502816 SLAB LVL +4.05 7841050 OUTDOOR DINING CORRIDOR CORRIDOR B'B' RESTAURANT 10200X18400 33'5"X60'3" 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 350x350 500x600 350x350 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 500x600 C5 500x600 500x600 C6 C10C9 C13 C14 C18 C17 C21 C22 C26C25 C1 C4 C7 C11 C15 C19 C23 C27 C30 C24 C20 C16 C12 C8 350x350 C2 350x350 C3 350x350 C28 350x350 C29 4520.0[14'-10"] NEORA RIVER VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI CAFETERIA SECTIONS PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES ADVANCE COPY MR. AJAY GUPTA S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com EAST NORTH SOUTH WEST KEYPLAN Page 34
  37. 37. DISH WASH UTENSIL WASH OPEN KITCHEN LADIESGENTS 1050X600 PANTRY ROOM SERVICE KITCHEN PREPARATION KITCHEN RECEPTION DAY STORE 1050X600 1200X600 1050X600 1200X600 WALKIN COLD STORE PANTRY MANAGER STAFF STAFF STAFF LIFT 1050X600 1050X600 GOODS RECEIVING PLATFORM DRIVEWAY PASSAGE TO CAFETERIA SEMI-COVERED PANTRY OPEN KITCHEN A' SECTION A BB' NEORA RIVER VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI KITCHEN GROUND FLOOR PLAN PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES DESIGN DEVELOPMENT MR. AJAY GUPTA N S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com Page 35
  38. 38. WEST ELEVATION ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.29 RIDGE LVL +4.95 4501831 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 442 EAST ELEVATION ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.29 RIDGE LVL +4.95 4501831 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 442 NORTH ELEVATION ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.29 RIDGE LVL +4.95 4501831 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 442 SOUTH ELEVATION ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.29 RIDGE LVL +4.95 4501831 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 442 NEORA RIVER VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI KITCHEN ELEVATIONS AND SECTIONS PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES DESIGN DEVELOPMENT MR. AJAY GUPTA S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com Page 36
  39. 39. SECTION AA' PANTRY KITCHEN KITCHEN PANTRY 3450 3000 2400 SECTION BB' PLATFORM PREPARATION AREA KITCHEN TOILET 3450 DRIVEWAY WAY TO KITCHEN ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.29 RIDGE LVL +4.95 4501831 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 442 ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.450 EAVES LVL +3.29 RIDGE LVL +4.95 4501831 LINTEL LVL +2.85 2400 442 NEORA RIVER VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI KITCHEN ELEVATIONS AND SECTIONS PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES DESIGN DEVELOPMENT MR. AJAY GUPTA S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com Page 37
  40. 40. AREA - 408.48 SQM BANQUET HALL 16800X25530 55'0"X83'7" PRE-FUNCTION AREA 6800X25530 22'3"X83'7" BANQUET HALL 16000X25530 52'5"X83'7" AREA - 408.48 SQM ENTRANCE FOYER 2500MM WIDE CORRIDOR 600X600 400x500 400x500 400x500 400x500 600x600 600X600 600X600 600X600 400x500 600X600 400x500 600X600 400x500 600X600 600X600 600X600 600X600 400x400 400x400 600X600 400x500 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 600X600 400x500 400x500 400x500 400x500 600x600 600X600 400x500 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 C1 C2 C3 C4 C5 C6 C7 C8 C9 C10 C20 C26 C32 C38 C48 C58C57C56C55C54C53C52C51C50C49 C39 C33 C27 C21 C11 C12 C13 C14 C15 C16 C17 C18 C19 C25 C31 C37 C47 C46C45C44C43C42C41C40 C35 C34 C36 C28 C29 C30 C22 C23 C24 A'A' B'B' 5000MM WIDE CORRIDOR 5600MM WIDE CORRIDOR 5600MM WIDE CORRIDOR C'C D'D BANQUET HALL FLOOR PLAN N NEORA RIVER VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES ADVANCE COPY MR. AJAY GUPTA S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com Page 38
  41. 41. NORTH SIDE ELEVATION WEST SIDE ELEVATION EAST SIDE ELEVATION SOUTH SIDE ELEVATION ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.45 LINTEL LVL +2.85 SLAB LVL +5.60 EAVES LVL +4.94 ROOF LVL +6.85 450 240020946561259 ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.45 LINTEL LVL +2.85 SLAB LVL +5.60 EAVES LVL +4.94 ROOF LVL +6.85 450 240020946561259 ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.45 LINTEL LVL +2.85 SLAB LVL +5.60 EAVES LVL +4.94 ROOF LVL +6.85 450 240020946561259 ROAD LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.45 LINTEL LVL +2.85 SLAB LVL +5.60 EAVES LVL +4.94 ROOF LVL +6.85 450 240020946561259 AREA - 408.48 SQM BANQUET HALL 16800X25530 55'0"X83'7" PRE-FUNCTION AREA 6800X25530 22'3"X83'7" BANQUET HALL 16000X25530 52'5"X83'7" AREA - 408.48 SQM ENTRANCE FOYER 2500MM WIDE CORRIDOR 600X600 400x500 400x500 400x500 400x500 600x600 600X600 600X600 600X600 400x500 600X600 400x500 600X600 400x500 600X600 600X600 600X600 600X600 400x400 400x400 600X600 400x500 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 600X600 400x500 400x500 400x500 400x500 600x600 600X600 400x500 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 400x400 C1 C2 C3 C4 C5 C6 C7 C8 C9 C10 C20 C26 C32 C38 C48 C58C57C56C55C54C53C52C51C50C49 C39 C33 C27 C21 C11 C12 C13 C14 C15 C16 C17 C18 C19 C25 C31 C37 C47 C46C45C44C43C42C41C40 C35 C34 C36 C28 C29 C30 C22 C23 C24 A'A' B'B' 5000MM WIDE CORRIDOR 5600MM WIDE CORRIDOR 5600MM WIDE CORRIDOR C'C D'D NEORA VALLEY RIVER RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI BANQUET HALL ELEVATION PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES DESIGN DEVELOPMENT MR. AJAY GUPTA S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com EAST NORTH SOUTH WEST Page 39
  42. 42. BANQUET HALL SECTION BB' 5150 3379 4650 4479 4466 5000 BANQUET HALL SECTION AA' 4600 5150 6455 5000 CORRIDORCORRIDOR PREFUNCTION AREACORRIDOR PREFUNCTION AREA SECTION DD' GL SECTION CC' BANQUET HALL 5150 3379 4650 4479 4466 5000 CORRIDORCORRIDOR GR. LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.45 LINTEL LVL +2.85 SLAB LVL +5.60 EAVES LVL +4.94 RIDGE LVL +6.85 450 240018978531259 GR. LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.45 LINTEL LVL +2.85 SLAB LVL +5.60 EAVES LVL +4.94 RIDGE LVL +6.85 450 240019108401259 GR. LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.45 LINTEL LVL +2.85 SLAB LVL +5.60 EAVES LVL +4.94 RIDGE LVL +6.85 450 240019108401259 GR. LVL +0.000 PLINTH LVL +0.45 LINTEL LVL +2.85 SLAB LVL +5.60 EAVES LVL +4.94 RIDGE LVL +6.85 450 240019108401259 NEORA VALLEY RIVER RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI BANQUET HALL SECTIONS PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES DESIGN DEVELOPMENT MR. AJAY GUPTA S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com Page 40
  43. 43. 230x1000 230x1200 230x1200 230x1000 230x1200 230x1200 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1200 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1200 230x1000 230x1000 230x1200 230x1000 230x1000 230x1200 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 C1 C2 C3 C4 C5 C6 C7 C8 C9 C11C10 C12 C13 C14 C15 C22 C23 C16 C17 C18 C19 C20 C21 C26 C27 C28 C29 C30 C31 C32 C33 C34 C35 C36 C37 C38 C39 C40 C41 C42 C43 C44 C45 C46 C47 C48 C49 C50 C51 230x1000 C24 230x1000 C25 230x1000 230x1000 230x1000 GROUND FLOOR PLAN BACK OFFICE 22390X8800 73'4"X28'10" GAME ZONE LIFT MANAGEMENT ROOM 8800X3640 28'10"X11'11" LOUNGE 8950X8500 29'4"X27'10" BUSINESS CENTRE 8800X11060 28'10"X36'3" LOBBY GYM 7350X8800 24'1"X28'10" ACTIVITY ZONE 14850X7750 48'8"X25'5" FAMILY LOUNGE 14850X7750 48'8"X25'5" SECTION A' SECTION A SECTION B' SECTION B COURTYARD CORRIDOR COURTYARD CORRIDOR CORRIDOR COURTYARD COURTYARD LAWN WORKSTATION NEORA RIVER VALLEY RESORT AT MATELLI, JALPAIGURI HOTEL GROUND FLOOR PLAN PUSHYACONSULTANCY SERVICES DESIGN DEVELOPMENT MR. AJAY GUPTA N S.P.A. CONSULTANTS 34 RAMMOHAN DUTTA ROAD KOLKATA - 700020 PH. 033-24855449 /24757614 /24855448 EMAIL ID: spa_cons@yahoo.co.in ; spacons1@gmail.com Page 41

×