ARCHITECTURE PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE TRAINING PORTFOLIO

The fourth year stage in an architect’s education and training is the Postgraduate Certificate in Professional Practice in Architecture – Part 3, now on offer through COA.



This 06-month course provides you with the foundation for life-long learning and development towards becoming a certified member of the architectural profession. It is predominantly online, allowing students the flexibility to manage their time appropriately around their professional practice commitments.



This course will equip you with the skills and competencies you need to work in an ethical and professional manner.