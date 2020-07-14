Successfully reported this slideshow.
JUAN DEL VALLE Y CAVIEDES DÉCIMAS Coloquio que tuvo con la muerte un médico moribundo El mundo todo es testigo, Muerte de ...
Seré el doctor Corcobado que, con emplastos y apodos, birla mucho más que todos porque éste mata doblado. Y aunque siempre...
3. ¿Qué visión tiene el autor sobre los doctores? Explica El autor tiene la visión de que los doctores son unos “matasanos...
Coloquio del doctor y la muerte

Análisis de textos

no profile picture user

Coloquio del doctor y la muerte

  1. 1. JUAN DEL VALLE Y CAVIEDES DÉCIMAS Coloquio que tuvo con la muerte un médico moribundo El mundo todo es testigo, Muerte de mi corazón, que no has tenido razón de portarte así conmigo. Repara que soy tu amigo, y que de tus tiros tuertos en mí tienes los aciertos; excúsame la partida, que por cada mes de vida te daré treinta y un muertos ¡ Muerte ! Si los labradores dejan siempre qué sembrar ¿cómo quieres agotar la semilla de doctores ? Frutos te damos mayores ; pues, con purgas y con untos, damos a tu hoz asuntos para que llenes las trojes, y por cada doctor coges diez fanegas de difuntos. No seas desconocida ni contigo uses rigores, pues la Muerte sin doctores no es muerte, que es media vida. Pobre, ociosa y desvalida quedarás en esta suerte, sin que tu aljaba concierte, siendo en tan grande mancilla una pobre muertecilla o Muerte de mala muerte. Muerte sin médico es llano que será por lo que infiero, mosquete sin mosquetero, espada o puñal sin mano. Este concepto no es vano : porque aunque la muerte sea tal, que todo cuanto vea se lo lleve por delante, que a nadie mata es constante si el doctor no la menea. ¡ Muerte injusta ! Tú también me tiras por la tetilla ; mas y a sé no es maravilla pagar mal el servir bien. Por Galeno juro, a quien venero, que si el rigor no conviertes en amor sanándome de repente, y muero de este accidente, que no he de ser más doctor Mira que en estos afanes, si así a los médicos tratas, han de andar después a gatas los curas y sacristanes. Porque soles ni desmanes, la suegra y suegro peor, fruta y nieve sin licor, bala, estocadas y canto, no matan al año tanto como el médico mejor. Porque fiera no me achaques te juro, por Dios bendito, de matar cual don Benito Ordanivia y Melchor Vásquez que despachan más que chasques y exceden en la porfía a Ojo de plata, que al día primero al enfermo ha muerto, pues como éste es doctor tuerto trae hecha la puntería Seré uno y otro Utrilla en desollar con sus artes, y por matar por tres partes seré como otro Rivilla, que mata con tarabilla de retórica parlata; y con su doctrina mata ; y también cual cirujano sanguinolento y tirano, con que es tres Ojos de plata
  2. 2. Seré el doctor Corcobado que, con emplastos y apodos, birla mucho más que todos porque éste mata doblado. Y aunque siempre anda gibado de las espaldas y pecho este médico mal hecho, en el criminoso trato, si cura cual garabato a matar sale derecho. Seré Crispín que receta a salga lo que saliere de la cura, donde diere con récipe de escopeta. No hay vida en que no se meta con bárbaros aforismos y en latín de solecismos, este ignorante doctor, siendo el bárbaro mayor de todos los barbarismos. Seré en pegar la pedrada don Lorenzo el sin igual, que da muerte natural porque su cura es indiada. Su persona fué llegada del Potosí con la suerte de médico ; mas se advierte que tan sólo es, en rigor, cacique o gobernador de la mita de la Muerte Seré don Pedro Chinchilla médico que cura a pie y mata muy bien, aunque no es la muía con la silla. También son de esta cuadrilla mil navajas engreídas, que, en su ejercicio podridas hoy tendrán muertes a parbas, dejando de quitar barbas por andar quitando vidas. Como son el licenciado Garrafa, torpe extranjero, don Juan de Austria, ayer barquero, y Miguel López de Prado, Godoy, con su ojo saltado, sin otros mil curanderos, ignorantes majaderos que matan, con libertad, más hombres en la ciudad que el obligado carneros. Seré la gran doña Elvira, médica por sucios modos de la carnaza de todos, porque a todos cursos mira Con las traiciones conspira de su jeringa punzante que es, por las ancas, matan te; de suerte que birla más ella sola por detrás, que nosotros por delante. (Diente del Parnaso). Responde: 1. Según el texto, ¿cuál es el propósito del poema? El propósito del poema es ridiculizar a los doctores. 2. ¿Cuál es el tema central, extrae la idea central de cada estrofa? El tema central es la conversación de un médico agonizando con la muerte.
  3. 3. 3. ¿Qué visión tiene el autor sobre los doctores? Explica El autor tiene la visión de que los doctores son unos “matasanos”, es decir, que no sirven para curar enfermos, ya que los médicos no pudieron aliviarlo de un mal crónico que padecía, de ello derivaría su encono e inquina hacia los médicos. 4. Infiere el significado de las siguientes estrofas ¡Muerte injusta! Tú también me tiras por la tetilla ; mas ya sé no es maravilla pagar mal el servir bien. En la primera estrofa se infiere que el doctor está mencionando lo desdichado que es, porque a pesar de que el hace el bien ayudando a sanar gente, de igual forma, la muerte le ha llegado. Frutos te damos mayores ; pues, con purgas y con untos, damos a tu hoz asuntos para que llenes las trojes, En la segunda estrofa se infiere que el doctor trata de convencer a la muerte de que no se lo lleve, ya que él mismo le puede ofrecer la muerte de más personas, puesto que de él depende la vida de muchos. 5. En general, el “yo poético” acusa a la Muerte de dos defectos. Deduce, menciona cuáles son estos y argumenta por qué. El primer defecto del que lo acusa es de ser injusto por matar a un médico que hace un bien a la sociedad ayudando a curar enfermedades; el segundo defecto es que a pesar de que son amigos porque el médico siempre tiene pacientes que fallecen y son ofrendas para la muerte, no encuentra la razón para que la muerte se lo lleve. 6. Interpreta y explica las representaciones sociales e ideologías que se desprenden del texto literario en relación al contexto sociocultural. Lo que encontramos en el texto es la representación de un médico de forma satírica ya que vemos cómo este trata de “comprar” a la muerte ofreciéndole la vida de sus pacientes, de esta forma se interpreta que la ideología en aquellas épocas era la poca confianza en médicos y curanderos. 7. ¿Qué crítica a la sociedad esconde el poema? La crítica que escondees la falta de valores de la sociedad, ya que vemos cómoaquel doctor quiere salvarse a costa de la vida de otros, con el abuso del poder que tiene sobre la salud de la personas para su propia conveniencia, demostrando falta de solidaridad, honestidad y vocación profesional.

