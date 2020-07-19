January monthly Quiz, 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
QUANTA JANUARY MONTHLY QM’s-VinishThanai Sumit Katre
Rules: ■ 5 Rounds, 32 Questions ■ Each round has its own points scheme. ■ Decision of QM is Final.
Round1: Business Rules: ■ Clockwise ■ 8 Questions ■ +15/0 for a Direct answer ■ +10/0 for Bounce ■ +10/-5 for Pounce
Q1. ■ “X” is only company in India authorized to produce indelible ink, which is used in elections to prevent people from ...
Ans: ■ Mysore Paints andVarnish Limited
Q2. ■ “X” was invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture “Y”. ■ “X” was demonstrated at a variet...
Ans: ■ X - Rubik's Cube ■ Y – Erno Rubik
Q3.Connect
Ans: ■ Mahindra & Mahindra
Q4. ■ Glaser was recruited by the Department for Economic Development to meet with Wells Rich Greene about logo options fo...
Ans:
Q5. ■ “X” was founded by Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh along with his brothers. “X” was established in 1959 under the name of...
Ans: ■ Pidilite
Q6. ■ “X” was founded on 12th March, 1906, in the temple town of Udupi, by the pioneering efforts of a group of visionarie...
Ans: ■ Corporation Bank
Q7.Connect
Ans: ■ Raymond ■ All are Raymond brands.
Q8. ■ “X” was first designed in 1963, when graphic designer Harvey Ross Ball created the symbol for the State Mutual Life ...
Ans: Smiley
Round 2: Art, Food and History ■ Rules: ■ 8 Questions ■ Team with lowest rank will go first. ■ Bounce +10/0 ■ Pounce +10/-5
Q1. ■ On Nov. 13, 1894, in Chicago, the inventor FrederickWeeks Wilcox patented a version of “X” which was made from a sin...
Ans: ■ X – Chinese takeaway box or Oyster Pail
Q2. ■ “X” was King of England from 1413 until his death in 1422. “X” outstanding military successes in the HundredYears Wa...
Ans: ■ King HenryV
Q3. ■ According to legend, Mumtaz Mahal asked chefs to prepare a special dish which provided balanced nutrition because sh...
Ans: ■ Biryani
Q4. ■ “X” is a word literally meaning a bound bundle of wooden rods, sometimes including an axe with its blade emerging an...
Ans: ■ X – Fascio (Italian) or Fasces (Latin) ■ Y – Fascist
Q5. ■ “X” had asked to inscribe following words on “Y” which was being built to commemorate his victory. ■ "Jesus, son of ...
Ans: ■ X – Akbar ■ Y –Buland Darwaza
Q6. ■ “X” is considered one of the most famous painting in the world. It is a 1642 painting by Rembrandt van Rijn. ■ “X” i...
A place in GOT……..
Ans: ■ X –The NightWatch
Q7. ■ According to legend it is said that Lord Parashurama wanted land to perform pooja. So he shot a arrow into the sea a...
Ans: ■ Benaulim
Q8. ■ “X” considered “Y” as his role model.When both met in 1938 “X” had tears in his eyes. “At heart, “X” is an old senti...
Ans: ■ X – Adolf Hitler ■ Y – Benito Mussolini
Round 3: Sports ■ Rules: ■ 8 Questions ■ Anticlockwise ■ Direct/Bounce +10/0 ■ Normal Pounce +10/-5 ■ Pounce to death +15/0
Q1.Connect.
Ans: Bill Bowerman(Co-founder of Nike) ■ It’s a movie about athlete Steve Prefontaine and his coach Bill Bowerman. ■ Nike ...
Q2. ■ During 1950s “X” were playing friendly against Hungarian giants Honved consisting of Ferenc Puskas. “X” won 3-2. ■ “...
Ans: ■ “X” –WolverhamptonWanderers
Q3. ■ At the 1912 Summer Olympics in Stockholm, American WalterWinans took the podium and waved proudly to the crowd. He h...
Ans: ■ For his sculpture An American trotter. ■ From 1912 to 1948 Arts competition were also held in Olympics.
Q4.Claim to fame?
Ans: ■ He is used to scare away the birds (mostly pigeons) from Wimbledon so that they do not poop or breed in court area.
Q5. ■ “X” was a Soviet professional footballer, considered by many as the greatest goalkeeper in the history of the sport....
Ans: ■ LevYashin
Q6.Name of the tournament?
Ans: ■ Austral-Asia cup
Q7. ■ The silhouette on the NBA logo—a player dribbling and swiveling between a red and blue background—is Lakers legend “...
Ans: ■ JerryWest
Q8.What is this Circuit Diagram of?
Ans: ■ LED Stumps
Round 4: Entertainment ■ 10 Questions ■ Open to all teams. ■ Marking scheme : 5*N ■ N= No of teams giving wrong answer.
Q1.Give funda and two remaining names: Camila Cabello Phoebe Robinson Aly Raisman Sarah Silverman Lilly Singh Amani al-Kha...
Ans: ■ Celebrities in Girls LikeYou ■ Gal Gadot ■ Ellen
Q2.Give “X”. “X” is a renowned movie director. “X” says that his movie universe can be divided into two subsections: ■ Rea...
Ans: ■ QuentinTarintino
Q3.Give the movie name .
Ans: ■ 100 years ■ Advertised in 2015 with the tagline "The MovieYou Will Never See", it is due to be released on November...
Q4. Identify them?
Ans: ■ 2CELLOS
Q5.Connect and give Logic.
Ans: ■ Titanic sailed from Southampton port.
Q6. ■ “X” can be used to bring back anyone who was killed using deathnote.It appeared in the very first chapter of the fir...
Ans: ■ Death Eraser
Q7.Give “X”. ■ “X” depicts an alternate history where superheroes emerged in the 1940s and 1960s and their presence change...
Ans: ■ Watchmen
Q8. ■ “X” is a Marathi movie directed by Pralhad Keshav Atre. “X” won inaugural National Award for Best Feature Film in 19...
Ans: ■ ShyamchiAai
Q9. ■ “X” was the very first Hollywood-inspired name, dating back to a 1932 article in the American Cinematographer byWilf...
Ans: ■ X –Tollywood ■ Y –Tollygunge
Q10. Identify Movie
Answer: ■ Phir Hera pheri
Round 5: Minimalist Posters ■ Written Round ■ 5 Questions ■ Marking scheme : 1.5*N*(N+1) ■ N=Numbers of correct answers.
Q1.
Q2.
Q3.
Q4.
Q5.
Q1.
Matrix
Q2.
Oldboy
Q3.
13 reasons why
Q4.
Django Unchained
Q5.
SiliconValley
Thanks Everyone !! Hope you enjoyed the Quiz
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
January monthly Quiz, 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

January monthly Quiz, 2020

38 views

Published on

January Monthly (General Quiz), 2020
QM : Vinish Thanai, Sumit Katre

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

January monthly Quiz, 2020

  1. 1. QUANTA JANUARY MONTHLY QM’s-VinishThanai Sumit Katre
  2. 2. Rules: ■ 5 Rounds, 32 Questions ■ Each round has its own points scheme. ■ Decision of QM is Final.
  3. 3. Round1: Business Rules: ■ Clockwise ■ 8 Questions ■ +15/0 for a Direct answer ■ +10/0 for Bounce ■ +10/-5 for Pounce
  4. 4. Q1. ■ “X” is only company in India authorized to produce indelible ink, which is used in elections to prevent people from voting multiple times.The company is owned and operated by the Government of Karnataka. ■ “X” was started by the Maharaja of Mysore, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar in 1937 for manufacturing paints and related products. It became a public sector company when India gained independence in 1947. ■ Give “X”.
  5. 5. Ans: ■ Mysore Paints andVarnish Limited
  6. 6. Q2. ■ “X” was invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture “Y”. ■ “X” was demonstrated at a variety of international toy fairs, including London, Paris and NewYork. In September 1979, “X” was spotted in Nuremberg by toy specialistTom Kremer, ■ “X” was licensed to the IdealToy Corp in 1980 and, by January 2009, more than 350 million units had been sold worldwide, making it the biggest-selling toy of all time. ■ Give “X” and “Y”.
  7. 7. Ans: ■ X - Rubik's Cube ■ Y – Erno Rubik
  8. 8. Q3.Connect
  9. 9. Ans: ■ Mahindra & Mahindra
  10. 10. Q4. ■ Glaser was recruited by the Department for Economic Development to meet with Wells Rich Greene about logo options for the NewYork City campaign. ■ During the meeting, Glaser pulled a crumpled piece of paper out of his pocket with a doodle he’d done during a recent cab ride. On the back of an envelope, he had scribbled the logo that we know today. ■ What is this famous logo?
  11. 11. Ans:
  12. 12. Q5. ■ “X” was founded by Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh along with his brothers. “X” was established in 1959 under the name of Parekh Dychem Industries Pvt. Ltd. It is headquartered in Mumbai. ■ “X” product range includesTextile and Paper Chemicals, Construction and Paint Chemicals, Automotive Chemicals, Art Materials, Industrial Resins, Leather Chemicals, Industrial Bonding Solution. ■ Give “X”.
  13. 13. Ans: ■ Pidilite
  14. 14. Q6. ■ “X” was founded on 12th March, 1906, in the temple town of Udupi, by the pioneering efforts of a group of visionaries. “X” started functioning with just Rs.5000/- as its capital and at the end of the first day, the resources stood at 38 Rupees-13Annas-2 Pies. ■ The first branch of the “X” was opened at Kundapur in 1923, followed by the second in Mangalore in 1926. ■ Give “X”.
  15. 15. Ans: ■ Corporation Bank
  16. 16. Q7.Connect
  17. 17. Ans: ■ Raymond ■ All are Raymond brands.
  18. 18. Q8. ■ “X” was first designed in 1963, when graphic designer Harvey Ross Ball created the symbol for the State Mutual Life Assurance Company (now Allmerica Financial Corporation) inWorcester, Massachusetts. ■ Ball was commissioned to create a graphic to raise morale among the employees of an insurance company after a series of difficult mergers and acquisitions. Ball finished the design in less than 10 minutes and was paid $45 for his work. ■ Give “X”.
  19. 19. Ans: Smiley
  20. 20. Round 2: Art, Food and History ■ Rules: ■ 8 Questions ■ Team with lowest rank will go first. ■ Bounce +10/0 ■ Pounce +10/-5
  21. 21. Q1. ■ On Nov. 13, 1894, in Chicago, the inventor FrederickWeeks Wilcox patented a version of “X” which was made from a single piece of paper using Japanese origami folds. ■ “X” was advanced version of a wooden receptacle with a locked cover used in transporting raw oysters as it was leak-proof. ■ Give “X” .
  22. 22. Ans: ■ X – Chinese takeaway box or Oyster Pail
  23. 23. Q2. ■ “X” was King of England from 1413 until his death in 1422. “X” outstanding military successes in the HundredYears War against France, most notably in his famous victory at the Battle of Agincourt in 1415, made England one of the strongest military powers in Europe. ■ After months of negotiation with CharlesVI of France, theTreaty of Troyes (1420) recognized “X” as regent and heir apparent to the French throne. ■ Due to sudden death of “X” on 31 August 1422 formation of a union between the kingdoms of France and England could not happen. ■ Give “X”.
  24. 24. Ans: ■ King HenryV
  25. 25. Q3. ■ According to legend, Mumtaz Mahal asked chefs to prepare a special dish which provided balanced nutrition because she felt the army soldiers were undernourished. ■ After a few rejections, she settled on a dish the etymology of which traces its origin to a Persian word whose literal meaning is ‘fried before cooking’. ■ What is the dish we are talking about?
  26. 26. Ans: ■ Biryani
  27. 27. Q4. ■ “X” is a word literally meaning a bound bundle of wooden rods, sometimes including an axe with its blade emerging and figuratively meaning "league", and which was used in the late 19th century to refer to political groups of many different (and sometimes opposing) orientations. ■ The popular political term “Y” is derived from “X”. ■ Give “X” and “Y”.
  28. 28. Ans: ■ X – Fascio (Italian) or Fasces (Latin) ■ Y – Fascist
  29. 29. Q5. ■ “X” had asked to inscribe following words on “Y” which was being built to commemorate his victory. ■ "Jesus, son of Mary said: 'The world is a Bridge, pass over it, but build no houses upon it. He who hopes for a day, may hope for eternity; but theWorld endures but an hour. Spend it in prayer for the rest is unseen. ■ Even though “X” was not an Christian. ■ Give “X” and “Y” .
  30. 30. Ans: ■ X – Akbar ■ Y –Buland Darwaza
  31. 31. Q6. ■ “X” is considered one of the most famous painting in the world. It is a 1642 painting by Rembrandt van Rijn. ■ “X” is a major plot device in the 1995 film with the same name which focuses on the painting's theft. ■ “X” is parodied on the British cover ofTerry Pratchett's 2002 book by the same name.The cover illustrator, Paul Kidby, pays tribute to his predecessor Josh Kirby by placing him in the picture, in the position where Rembrandt is said to have painted himself. A copy of the original painting appears on the back cover of the book. ■ Give “X” .
  32. 32. A place in GOT……..
  33. 33. Ans: ■ X –The NightWatch
  34. 34. Q7. ■ According to legend it is said that Lord Parashurama wanted land to perform pooja. So he shot a arrow into the sea asking it to retreat till the point arrow was shot.This led to formation of Goa. ■ “X” is name of the place where arrow was shot. ■ Give “X”.
  35. 35. Ans: ■ Benaulim
  36. 36. Q8. ■ “X” considered “Y” as his role model.When both met in 1938 “X” had tears in his eyes. “At heart, “X” is an old sentimentalist,” “Y” had said . ■ People thought “Y” was junior partner of “X” in anti- Semitism propaganda. But “Y” boasts of being a racist even "before “X” was born". ■ Give “X” and “Y”.
  37. 37. Ans: ■ X – Adolf Hitler ■ Y – Benito Mussolini
  38. 38. Round 3: Sports ■ Rules: ■ 8 Questions ■ Anticlockwise ■ Direct/Bounce +10/0 ■ Normal Pounce +10/-5 ■ Pounce to death +15/0
  39. 39. Q1.Connect.
  40. 40. Ans: Bill Bowerman(Co-founder of Nike) ■ It’s a movie about athlete Steve Prefontaine and his coach Bill Bowerman. ■ Nike Cortez were designed by him. ■ Jogging is the book written by him.
  41. 41. Q2. ■ During 1950s “X” were playing friendly against Hungarian giants Honved consisting of Ferenc Puskas. “X” won 3-2. ■ “X” had also beaten a Spartak Moscow side earlier in the series and the Daily Mail crowned them ‘champions of the world’ after sinking the Hungarians. ■ But Gabriel Hanon, editor of L’Equipe at the time, hit back saying the “X” needs to win in Budapest or Moscow before they can claim that. He started a campaign to introduce a competition where Europe’s elite clubs would face off against each other regularly.Thus, giving birth to Champions league as we known it. ■ Give “X”.
  42. 42. Ans: ■ “X” –WolverhamptonWanderers
  43. 43. Q3. ■ At the 1912 Summer Olympics in Stockholm, American WalterWinans took the podium and waved proudly to the crowd. He had already won two Olympic medals—a gold for sharpshooting at the 1908 London Games, as well as a silver for the same event in 1912—but the gold he won at Stockholm wasn’t for shooting, or running, or anything particularly athletic at all. ■ What was the category in which he won the first ever medal which was part of Olympic from 1912 till 1948?
  44. 44. Ans: ■ For his sculpture An American trotter. ■ From 1912 to 1948 Arts competition were also held in Olympics.
  45. 45. Q4.Claim to fame?
  46. 46. Ans: ■ He is used to scare away the birds (mostly pigeons) from Wimbledon so that they do not poop or breed in court area.
  47. 47. Q5. ■ “X” was a Soviet professional footballer, considered by many as the greatest goalkeeper in the history of the sport. In 1963, “X” received the Ballon d'Or, the only goalkeeper ever to receive the award. ■ According to FIFA, “X” saved over 150 penalty kicks in professional football – more than any other goalkeeper. “X” also kept over 270 clean sheets in his career, winning a gold medal at the 1956 Olympic football tournament, and the 1960 European Championships. ■ Give “X” .
  48. 48. Ans: ■ LevYashin
  49. 49. Q6.Name of the tournament?
  50. 50. Ans: ■ Austral-Asia cup
  51. 51. Q7. ■ The silhouette on the NBA logo—a player dribbling and swiveling between a red and blue background—is Lakers legend “X”. Alan Siegel, the man who designed the logo, knows this ("It's X," he told the L.A.Times). But NBA doesn't admit that it's “X” on the logo. ■ When asked by the L.A.Times about the identity of the man in the logo, former NBA Commissioner David Stern's spokesperson said, "There's no record of it here."While there may not be a record of it in their offices, the league's website features a short “X” biographical video titled "The Logo" (which, naturally, is X's nickname). ■ Give “X”.
  52. 52. Ans: ■ JerryWest
  53. 53. Q8.What is this Circuit Diagram of?
  54. 54. Ans: ■ LED Stumps
  55. 55. Round 4: Entertainment ■ 10 Questions ■ Open to all teams. ■ Marking scheme : 5*N ■ N= No of teams giving wrong answer.
  56. 56. Q1.Give funda and two remaining names: Camila Cabello Phoebe Robinson Aly Raisman Sarah Silverman Lilly Singh Amani al-Khatahtbeh Trace Lysette Tiffany Haddish Angy Rivera Franchesca Ramsey Millie Bobby Brown Jennifer Lopez Chloe Kim Alex Morgan Mary J. Blige Beanie Feldstein Jackie Fielder Danica Patrick Ilhan Omar Elizabeth Banks Ashley Graham Rita Ora Behati Prinsloo
  57. 57. Ans: ■ Celebrities in Girls LikeYou ■ Gal Gadot ■ Ellen
  58. 58. Q2.Give “X”. “X” is a renowned movie director. “X” says that his movie universe can be divided into two subsections: ■ Realer than real universe ■ Movie-In-A-Movie Universe Characters from one universe can not appear into another one with a couple of exceptions
  59. 59. Ans: ■ QuentinTarintino
  60. 60. Q3.Give the movie name .
  61. 61. Ans: ■ 100 years ■ Advertised in 2015 with the tagline "The MovieYou Will Never See", it is due to be released on November 18, 2115.The 100 year span matches the time it takes for a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac to be properly aged before its release to consumers.
  62. 62. Q4. Identify them?
  63. 63. Ans: ■ 2CELLOS
  64. 64. Q5.Connect and give Logic.
  65. 65. Ans: ■ Titanic sailed from Southampton port.
  66. 66. Q6. ■ “X” can be used to bring back anyone who was killed using deathnote.It appeared in the very first chapter of the first manga. It is given to boy namedTaro by Ryuk. ■ “X” is taken out after the pilot and Light never knows of it. Perhaps Light never showed remorse so Ryuk never thought he was worthy of “X”, or believed he wouldn’t even want it. ■ Give “X”.
  67. 67. Ans: ■ Death Eraser
  68. 68. Q7.Give “X”. ■ “X” depicts an alternate history where superheroes emerged in the 1940s and 1960s and their presence changed history so that the United States won theVietnam War and theWatergate break-in was never exposed. ■ In 1985, the country is edging toward World War III with the Soviet Union, freelance costumed vigilantes have been outlawed and most former superheroes are in retirement or working for the government. ■ “X” focuses on the personal development and moral struggles of the protagonists as an investigation into the murder of a government-sponsored superhero pulls them out of retirement.
  69. 69. Ans: ■ Watchmen
  70. 70. Q8. ■ “X” is a Marathi movie directed by Pralhad Keshav Atre. “X” won inaugural National Award for Best Feature Film in 1953 . ■ “X” is based on the autobiographical novel of the same name written by Pandurang Sadashiv Sane . ■ Give “X”.
  71. 71. Ans: ■ ShyamchiAai
  72. 72. Q9. ■ “X” was the very first Hollywood-inspired name, dating back to a 1932 article in the American Cinematographer byWilford E. Deming, an American engineer who was involved in the production of the first Indian sound film. ■ He gave the industry the name “X” because the “Y” district in Bengal which it was based rhymed with "Hollywood", and because “Y” was the center of the cinema of India as a whole at the time much like Hollywood was in the cinema of the United States. ■ Give “X” and “Y” .
  73. 73. Ans: ■ X –Tollywood ■ Y –Tollygunge
  74. 74. Q10. Identify Movie
  75. 75. Answer: ■ Phir Hera pheri
  76. 76. Round 5: Minimalist Posters ■ Written Round ■ 5 Questions ■ Marking scheme : 1.5*N*(N+1) ■ N=Numbers of correct answers.
  77. 77. Q1.
  78. 78. Q2.
  79. 79. Q3.
  80. 80. Q4.
  81. 81. Q5.
  82. 82. Q1.
  83. 83. Matrix
  84. 84. Q2.
  85. 85. Oldboy
  86. 86. Q3.
  87. 87. 13 reasons why
  88. 88. Q4.
  89. 89. Django Unchained
  90. 90. Q5.
  91. 91. SiliconValley
  92. 92. Thanks Everyone !! Hope you enjoyed the Quiz

×