Hospital pharmacy and its organization sneha patel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hospital Pharmacy- Organization and management MS. SNEHA PATEL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICS MALIBA PHA...
Outline ● Definition of Hospital pharmacy ● Objectives of Hospital pharmacy ● Functions of Hospital pharmacy ● Organizatio...
Introduction of the Hospital Pharmacy ❖ Department of hospital which deals with procurement, storage, compounding, dispens...
Definition of the Hospital Pharmacy : Hospital pharmacy is the department, service or a domain in the hospital organizatio...
OBJECTIVES OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ To Professionalize the functioning of pharmaceutical services in a hospital. ❏ To ensure...
OBJECTIVES OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ To serve as a counseling department not only to the ultimate user of the drug ; but also...
OBJECTIVES OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ To participate in research projects. ❏ To plan, organize and direct pharmacy policies pr...
Functions of hospital pharmacy ❖ Provide specifications for the purchase of drugs, chemicals, biological etc. ❖ Proper sto...
Functions of hospital pharmacy ❖ Filling and labelling of all drug containers from which medicines are to be administered....
Functions of hospital Pharmacy ❏ To provide and evaluate pharmaceutical services ❏ To draw a plan for hospital pharmacy an...
Functions of hospital Pharmacy ❏ To estimate the needs of facilities, supplies and equipments to see proper control of inv...
Operational structure of Hospital Pharmacist Drug- Distribution Center Patient center and integrated -Expand their clinica...
Set up of hospital pharmacy DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACY HOSPITALS CLINICAL STAFF HOSPITAL’S NURSING STAFF HOSPITALS OTHER DEPAR...
Suggested pattern of a setup of hospital pharmacy THE DIRECTOR OR DEAN OR MEDICAL SUPERINTENDENT DIRECTOR OF PHARMACEUTICA...
Roles & responsibilities of hospital pharmacist ● HOD have to ensure that pharmacists functioning in different areas carry...
Inpatient or indoor pharmacists responsibilities A) CENTRAL DISPENSING AREA ❖ To ensure that all drugs are stored dispense...
(wards operation theatres, and other departments where drugs of special categories are used) The pharmacist in charge of t...
C) DIRECT PATIENT CARE AREAS His responsibilities involve ❖ Identification of drugs brought into the hospital by the patie...
D) GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES • To provide in service training and education for the pharmacist pharmacy students nurses and...
Outdoor pharmacists responsibilities • Divided into three categories • Those regarding Central dispensing area Patient car...
A) CENTRAL DISPENSING AREA ❖ Pharmacist should ensure ❖ Proper techniques are used for extemporaneous compounding ❖ Adequa...
B) PATIENT CARE AREAS ❖ To periodically inspect the medication areas on the nursing unit and to make sure that they are al...
C) GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES ❖ To co-ordinate the overall pharmaceutical needs of the outdoor service area and exercise ade...
LOCATION OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY / DESIGNING OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ Located in hospital premises so that patients and staff c...
Layout of hospital pharmacy ASEPTIC ARES MANUFACTURING SECTION RAW MATERIALS STORES FINISHED PRODUCTS PASSAGE ADMINISTRATI...
LOCATION OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY / DESIGNING OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY (CONT..) ❏ Provision for security of dangerous drugs must b...
LOCATION OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY / DESIGNING OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY (CONT..) ❏ The sub-department must be vertically separated....
FLOOR SPACE REQUIREMENTS ❖ 250 sq. feet is the minimum required area for any sized hospital. ❖ 10 sq. feet per bed in 100 ...
Pharmacist requirement on the basis of bed strength Bed strength No of pharmacist required Upto 50 beds 3 Upto 100 beds 5 ...
PERSONNEL REQUIREMENT IN HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❖ No standard rules regarding the requirement of personnel for inpatient pharma...
PERSONNEL REQUIREMENT IN HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ In a hospital pharmacy involved in manufacturing of drugs and formulations sh...
REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST ❏ REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED ❏ The Chief pharmacist or director sho...
REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST ABILITIES REQUIRED 1. Technical ability Ability to develop a m...
REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST (CONT…) provision of comprehensive information on drug ❏ Prima...
REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST (CONT…) Product Formulation and Packaging ❏ For the products w...
REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST (CONT…) ❏ Participation in Research ❏ As a pharmaceutical team...
REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST (CONT…) Patient oriented services ❏ Drug information ❏ Collect...
FACILITIES REQUIRED IN HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ In smaller hospitals, with one pharmacist only, one room is required for pharma...
FACILITIES REQUIRED IN HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❖ A separate area is required for :- ❖ Inpatient services and unit dose dispensin...
Equipments required in hospital pharmacy ❖ Prescription case Drug stock cabinets with proper shelves and drawers. ❖ Sectio...
Flow Chart of Pharmaceuticals/Drugs and Patient ❏ Step I : Registration step ❏ Step II : General physiological parameters ...
General Flow chart for outpatients Rx written by doctor Rx received by pharmacist Filling of prescription Dispensed to pat...
General Flow chart for inpatients Rx written by doctor Inpatient discharge medications Rx received by pharmacist Filling o...
Flow chart for materials Flow chart for materials Medical stores Parental Manufacturing Manufacturing of other dosage form...
Reference ● Merchant, S. H., Qadry, J. S., A Textbook of Hospital Pharmacy, B. S. Shah Prakashan, 2nd Ed., 1994. ● A text ...
Hospital pharmacy and its organization sneha patel
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hospital pharmacy and its organization sneha patel

22 views

Published on

Hospital pharmacy and its functions

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hospital pharmacy and its organization sneha patel

  1. 1. Hospital Pharmacy- Organization and management MS. SNEHA PATEL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICS MALIBA PHARMACY COLLEGE, BARDOLI-394350 GUJARAT (INDIA)
  2. 2. Outline ● Definition of Hospital pharmacy ● Objectives of Hospital pharmacy ● Functions of Hospital pharmacy ● Organization structure of hospital pharmacy ● Role and responsibilities of hospital pharmacy ● Location and layout of Hospital pharmacy ● Personnel and floor space requirements ● Requirement and Abilities required for Hospital Pharmacist ● Flow chart for movement of inpatient, outpatient and materials
  3. 3. Introduction of the Hospital Pharmacy ❖ Department of hospital which deals with procurement, storage, compounding, dispensing, manufacturing, testing, packaging and distribution of drugs. ❖ It is also concerned with education and research in pharmaceutical services. ❖ Hospital Pharmacy is controlled by a professionally competent and a qualified pharmacist.
  4. 4. Definition of the Hospital Pharmacy : Hospital pharmacy is the department, service or a domain in the hospital organization managed under the direction of a professionally competent, legally qualified pharmacist and deals with: ● Supply of drugs, medicines to nursing units ● Filling of prescriptions for ambulatory and out-patients ● Manufacturing of drugs and formulations ● Storage and dispensing of narcotic and biological products ● Supply and storage of ancillary products
  5. 5. OBJECTIVES OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ To Professionalize the functioning of pharmaceutical services in a hospital. ❏ To ensure the availability of the right medication, at the right time, in the right dose, at the minimum possible cost. ❏ To take upon itself the functions of materials management-purchasing, storage, inventory control and flawless drug distribution system.
  6. 6. OBJECTIVES OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ To serve as a counseling department not only to the ultimate user of the drug ; but also to the medical staff and the nursing staff by updating them on dosage regimen, by giving instructions regarding usage, possible side effects, precautions regarding food etc. ❏ To act as a data bank on drug utilization. ❏ To act as a profit centre and cost centre in a hospital.
  7. 7. OBJECTIVES OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ To participate in research projects. ❏ To plan, organize and direct pharmacy policies procedures in keeping with the established policies of the hospital. ❏ To implement decisions of the Pharmacy Therapeutics Committee. ❏ To co-ordinate and co-operate with other departments of a hospital
  8. 8. Functions of hospital pharmacy ❖ Provide specifications for the purchase of drugs, chemicals, biological etc. ❖ Proper storing of drugs. ❖ Manufacturing and distribution of medications such as transfusion fluids, parenteral products, tablets, capsules, ointments, and stock mixtures. ❖ Dispensing and sterilizing parenteral preparations which are manufactured in hospital. ❖ Dispensing of drugs as per the prescriptions of the medical staff of the hospital.
  9. 9. Functions of hospital pharmacy ❖ Filling and labelling of all drug containers from which medicines are to be administered. ❖ Management of stores which includes purchase of drugs, proper storage conditions, and maintenance of records. ❖ Establishment and maintenance of “Drug Information Centre”. ❖ Providing co-operation in teaching and research programmes. ❖ Discarding the expired drugs and containers worn and missing labels.
  10. 10. Functions of hospital Pharmacy ❏ To provide and evaluate pharmaceutical services ❏ To draw a plan for hospital pharmacy and evolve responsibilities to assistant pharmacist, storekeeper, nursing staff etc. ❏ To establish liasion between administrative authorities and medical doctors ❏ To estimate the requirement for the department and enforce the policies for recruitment of adequate and competent staff. ❏ To maintain clinical and administrative records and reports
  11. 11. Functions of hospital Pharmacy ❏ To estimate the needs of facilities, supplies and equipments to see proper control of inventory, stocks, dispensing and manufacturing of medicaments. ❏ To initiate and participate in research projects designed for improvement of patient care ❏ To participate in safety programme of the hospital.
  12. 12. Operational structure of Hospital Pharmacist Drug- Distribution Center Patient center and integrated -Expand their clinical roles to more active engagement like selection and use of medication -involved in clinical activities =assist physician and other health care professionals -solving clinical problems -Distribution of drugs -Processing of new medication orders Clinical Pharmacist center OPERATIONAL STRUCTURE OF HOSPITAL PHARMACIST
  13. 13. Set up of hospital pharmacy DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACY HOSPITALS CLINICAL STAFF HOSPITAL’S NURSING STAFF HOSPITALS OTHER DEPARTMENTS PATIENTS HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL’S COMMITTES
  14. 14. Suggested pattern of a setup of hospital pharmacy THE DIRECTOR OR DEAN OR MEDICAL SUPERINTENDENT DIRECTOR OF PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES (M.PHARM PREFERABLY WITH PHARMACOLOGY) PHARMACY IN-CHARGE MANUFACTURING M.Pharm with specialization in pharmaceutical technology DISPENSING AND DISTRIBUTION OF DRUGS Outdoor indoor Bpharm assisted by Dpharm as junior pharmacist QC M.Pharm with specialization in Analytical chemistry assisted by Bpharm trained in microbiology and pyrogen testing DRUG MONITORING SERVICES AND DRUGS INFORMATION SERVICES M.Pharm with specialization in Pharmacology MEDICAL RECORDS AND MISCELLANEOUS DUTIES (B.Pharm or D.pharm)
  15. 15. Roles & responsibilities of hospital pharmacist ● HOD have to ensure that pharmacists functioning in different areas carry out their assigned functions and duties efficiently and is aware of his responsibilities towards its staff and to the hospital administration
  16. 16. Inpatient or indoor pharmacists responsibilities A) CENTRAL DISPENSING AREA ❖ To ensure that all drugs are stored dispensed correctly ❖ To check the accuracy of the dosages prepared especially of intravenous admixture and unit doses ❖ To keep proper records and preparation of bills ❖ To co-ordinate the overall pharmaceutical needs of the “patient care” areas within the central dispensing area ❖ To ensure that the established policies and procedures laid down are followed ❖ To maintain professional competence particularly that keeps him updated with of information ❖ To communicate with all pharmacy staff regarding new developments in the area and assists in evaluations of employees of his section ❖ To ensure that the new personnel in his section are properly trained in the policies and procedures of the central dispensing area ❖ To co-ordinates the activities of the area with the available staff to make use of the best possible use of the personnel and resources
  17. 17. (wards operation theatres, and other departments where drugs of special categories are used) The pharmacist in charge of this section has got following responsibilities ❖ To maintain a liaison with nurses ❖ Reviewing of drug administration in each patient periodically ❖ To provide instruction and assistance to the junior pharmacists as needed in dealing with difficult patients and new procedures ❖ To co-ordinates over all pharmaceuticals services on the running unit level. B) PATIENT CARE AREAS
  18. 18. C) DIRECT PATIENT CARE AREAS His responsibilities involve ❖ Identification of drugs brought into the hospital by the patient ❖ Obtaining patients medication history and communicating all the information to the physicians ❖ To assist in the selection of drugs products and their identities. Also to assist physician in selecting dosage pattern and schedules and assigns the timings for the drug administration ❖ To monitor patients total drugs therapy for Effectiveness(ineffectiveness), side effects, toxicities, allergic drug reactions, drug interactions and as their distribution and concentration in organs and tissues by pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic methods ❖ Counseling patients on Medications that are too be self administered in the hospital Regarding the use of discharge- medicines ❖ Participating in cardio pulmonary emergencies by Procurement or preparation of drugs needed.. Charting all medications given… Performing cardio pulmonary resuscitation, if necessary.
  19. 19. D) GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES • To provide in service training and education for the pharmacist pharmacy students nurses and nursing students physicians and medical students • He has to provide information regarding drugs to the physicians, nurses, and other health care personnel
  20. 20. Outdoor pharmacists responsibilities • Divided into three categories • Those regarding Central dispensing area Patient care areas General responsibilities
  21. 21. A) CENTRAL DISPENSING AREA ❖ Pharmacist should ensure ❖ Proper techniques are used for extemporaneous compounding ❖ Adequate record keeping and billing in respect of patient’s medication particulars, records of investigational drugs, records of outpatient bills, maintaining and preparing of all records ❖ Correctly maintaining of prescription files ❖ Keep the outdoor pharmacy in a neat and tidy manner
  22. 22. B) PATIENT CARE AREAS ❖ To periodically inspect the medication areas on the nursing unit and to make sure that they are always kept adequately supplied with drugs and other articles required ❖ To identify the drugs brought into clinic by the patient and record the patients medication history and communicating the same to the physicians concerned. He also assist them in selection of drugs regimen and schedules and selection of correct drug products and their entities. ❖ Monitoring of drugs ❖ To counsel the patients on proper use of their medication and prepare the medications for intravenous administration.
  23. 23. C) GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES ❖ To co-ordinate the overall pharmaceutical needs of the outdoor service area and exercise adequate control over such drugs ❖ To ensure that all drugs are handled properly such as storage of investigational drugs ❖ To participate in cardio-pulmonary emergencies ❖ To provide for in service education and training for pharmacists, pharmacy items. i.e. pharmacy students send for practical training as a part of diploma or degree courses, nurses
  24. 24. LOCATION OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY / DESIGNING OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ Located in hospital premises so that patients and staff can easily approach it. ❏ In multi-storeyed building of a hospital, the pharmacy should be preferably located on ground floor especially the dispensing unit. ❏ It should be laid in such a way that there is a continuous flow of men and materials.
  25. 25. Layout of hospital pharmacy ASEPTIC ARES MANUFACTURING SECTION RAW MATERIALS STORES FINISHED PRODUCTS PASSAGE ADMINISTRATIVE SECTION DISPENCING OPEN SPACE
  26. 26. LOCATION OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY / DESIGNING OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY (CONT..) ❏ Provision for security of dangerous drugs must be ensured. ❏ Provision for control of fire must be ensured, as many inflammable substances are stored there. ❏ Bulk quantities should not be held in the pharmacy but should be drawn from a remotely located store for dangerous goods. ❏ Finishes must be impervious to acid and alkali and easy to clean. ❏ The corridors must allow easy turning of wheeled vehicles.
  27. 27. LOCATION OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY / DESIGNING OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY (CONT..) ❏ The sub-department must be vertically separated. ❏ Out-patient pharmacy must be well furnished to give pleasant look. ❏ It should be provided with proper seating facilities for waiting patient. ❏ It should display educative or informative posters on health for reading to pass leisure time of waiting. ❏ From the out-patient department, visitor should have a positive image of pharmacy.
  28. 28. FLOOR SPACE REQUIREMENTS ❖ 250 sq. feet is the minimum required area for any sized hospital. ❖ 10 sq. feet per bed in 100 beded hospital. ❖ 6 sq. feet per bed in 200 beded hospital. ❖ Floors of pharmacy should be smooth, easily washable and acid resistant. ❖ In manufacturing sections, drains should be provided, walls should be smooth, painted in light colour. ❖ Wooden cabinets are laminated. ❖ Fluorescent lamps are placed above priscription counter. ❖ Counter for Bunsen burner are also required.
  29. 29. Pharmacist requirement on the basis of bed strength Bed strength No of pharmacist required Upto 50 beds 3 Upto 100 beds 5 Upto 200 beds 8 Upto 300 beds 10 Upto 500 beds 15
  30. 30. PERSONNEL REQUIREMENT IN HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❖ No standard rules regarding the requirement of personnel for inpatient pharmacy. ❖ Number of pharmacists required for a hospital are calculated on the basis of workload, and the number of bed available. ❖ For a small hospital minimum 3 pharmacist are required. ❖ As the number of bed increases, the number of pharmacist also increases. ❖ Pharmacist should possess adequate pharmacy qualification and experience. ❖ If manufacturing drugs is involved in pharmacy, adequate number of technicians, assistants, peons etc. required.
  31. 31. PERSONNEL REQUIREMENT IN HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ In a hospital pharmacy involved in manufacturing of drugs and formulations should have the manufacturing chemists and analytical chemists. ❏ For 50 beded, 100 beded, 200 beded, 300 beded and 500 beded hospitals 3, 5, 8, 10 and 15 pharmacists are required. ❏ For a big sized hospital, one pharmacist is recommended for 133 patients.
  32. 32. REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST ❏ REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED ❏ The Chief pharmacist or director should have minimum post graduate degree in pharmacy preferably in pharmacology or hospital pharmacy. ❏ Manufacturing chemist should be graduate in pharmacy with minimum 18 months experience in manufacturing process of drugs and formulations. ❏ Analytical Chemist should be post-graduate in pharmaceutical chemistry or analytical chemistry. ❏ Registered pharmacist and pharmacist-cum-clerk should have diploma in pharmacy and should be registered in state pharmacy council.
  33. 33. REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST ABILITIES REQUIRED 1. Technical ability Ability to develop a manufacturing section a. Chief of pharmacy is responsible b. Must be familiar with Health care system c. Co-ordination Planning and integrating professional services Budgeting Inventory control a. Cost review b. Cost effectiveness c. Records & Reports
  34. 34. REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST (CONT…) provision of comprehensive information on drug ❏ Primary source of information Maintenance, ❏ Evaluation and Transmittance of information ❏ Must have basic science knowledge Knowledge of drug action for evaluating kinetics of drug in the body, ❏ Knowledge of chemistry, pharmacology
  35. 35. REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST (CONT…) Product Formulation and Packaging ❏ For the products which are not commercially available ❏ Principles involved in formulation and preparation of pharmaceutical dosage forms ❏ Multi dose prepackaging or Unit dose packaging ❏ IV admixtures and TNP ❏ Radio pharmacy ❏ Must be able to evaluate Economic factors
  36. 36. REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST (CONT…) ❏ Participation in Research ❏ As a pharmaceutical team member in medical research ❏ Must be able to initiate research himself and conduct pharmaceutical research ❏ Must have ability to ❏ Design Experiments ❏ Collect appropriate data I ❏ nterpret the data ❏ Draw conclusions ❏ Transmit the results ❏ Orientation and Training in Research methodology ❏ Pharmaceutical research related to improving pharmaceutical preparations.
  37. 37. REQUIREMENTS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED FOR HOSPITAL PHARMACIST (CONT…) Patient oriented services ❏ Drug information ❏ Collection of patient history ❏ Patient education ❏ Drug use review ❏ Monitoring of specific ADR
  38. 38. FACILITIES REQUIRED IN HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❏ In smaller hospitals, with one pharmacist only, one room is required for pharmacy, having a combination of dispensing, manufacturing, administrative and all other sections of complete pharmaceutical service. ❏ For sterile products there should be a separate room or area. ❏ In large hospitals, with 200 or more beds, departmentalization of pharmacy activities is required.
  39. 39. FACILITIES REQUIRED IN HOSPITAL PHARMACY ❖ A separate area is required for :- ❖ Inpatient services and unit dose dispensing ❖ Outpatient service ❖ An office for the chief pharmacist ❖ A compounding room ❖ Prepacking and labelling room ❖ A store room ❖ Sterile products room ❖ A separate area for drug information services and space assigned on various nursing units for unit dose drug administration.
  40. 40. Equipments required in hospital pharmacy ❖ Prescription case Drug stock cabinets with proper shelves and drawers. ❖ Sectional drawer cabinets with cupboards bases. ❖ Work tables and counters for routine dispensing. ❖ Sink with drain board and Cabinet to store mortar and pestles. ❖ Cabinet for glass utensils, flasks, funnels and beakers. ❖ Refrigerator of suitable capacity. ❖ Narcotics safe with individually locked drawers. ❖ Office desk with telephone connection and file cabinet. ❖ Dispensing window for nurses and outpatients.
  41. 41. Flow Chart of Pharmaceuticals/Drugs and Patient ❏ Step I : Registration step ❏ Step II : General physiological parameters are recorded and guided to respective clinical department on the basis of symptoms reported by the patient. ❏ Step III : In this majority of patients come to the pharmacy for medicines and rest of patients are admitted or returned after giving advice.
  42. 42. General Flow chart for outpatients Rx written by doctor Rx received by pharmacist Filling of prescription Dispensed to patient Selection Labelling Pricing Prescription filedReceipt of payment Regular prescription file Narcotic Prescription file Free cash Statistics and reports
  43. 43. General Flow chart for inpatients Rx written by doctor Inpatient discharge medications Rx received by pharmacist Filling of prescription Statstics and control (fee/cash) Dispensing of prescription Prescription coded by nurse Inpatient medication orders Rx received by pharmacist Filling of prescription Dispensing of prescription Charge Selection Labelling Pricing Selection Labelling Pricing
  44. 44. Flow chart for materials Flow chart for materials Medical stores Parental Manufacturing Manufacturing of other dosage form Inpatient department Out-patient department Pharmacy Quality control receipt receipt
  45. 45. Reference ● Merchant, S. H., Qadry, J. S., A Textbook of Hospital Pharmacy, B. S. Shah Prakashan, 2nd Ed., 1994. ● A text book of Hospital Pharmacyby S.H.Merchant& Dr. J.S. Qadry. Revised byR.K.Goyal& R.K. Parikh. ● https://www.slideshare.net/arthamrajashekar/organization-of- hospital-pharmacy-slides ● https://www.slideshare.net/zulfiquer732/hospital-pharmacy- service-80218615

×