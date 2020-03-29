Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
As more companies see the potential visibility that DOOH campaigns can garner, tech giants and start-ups have also begun i...
AdonMove: Adonmove is one of the Top Dooh Advertising Companies in Kolkata. It was born in Kolkata with Kanishka Singh and...
Selvel One Group Selvel One is India’s leading “on the move communication specialist” focusing on location intelligence an...
Planmyad In the years since, Planmyad has worked on a wide array of unique projects with companies across the country incl...
Digital outdoor advertising is highly beneficial when it comes to engaging the consumers on long-term basis while making c...
Top 3 Dooh Advertising Companies in Kolkata
Top 3 Dooh Advertising Companies in Kolkata
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Top 3 Dooh Advertising Companies in Kolkata

24 views

Published on

Find out the top 3 Dooh Advertising Companies list of Kolkata

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Top 3 Dooh Advertising Companies in Kolkata

  1. 1. As more companies see the potential visibility that DOOH campaigns can garner, tech giants and start-ups have also begun investing in this medium. Find out the top 3 Dooh Advertising Company list of Kolkata
  2. 2. AdonMove: Adonmove is one of the Top Dooh Advertising Companies in Kolkata. It was born in Kolkata with Kanishka Singh and Subham Jaiswal as the co- founder of the endeavor. They considered how could they make quality advertising reasonable for businessmen and for every individual.
  3. 3. Selvel One Group Selvel One is India’s leading “on the move communication specialist” focusing on location intelligence and targeted interaction with consumers. Also, It is the top Dooh advertising company in Kolkata
  4. 4. Planmyad In the years since, Planmyad has worked on a wide array of unique projects with companies across the country including Kolkata. Our dedicated team offers a plethora of services and features to our clients for both- Brand Communication and Brand Building in the form of DOOH Ads.
  5. 5. Digital outdoor advertising is highly beneficial when it comes to engaging the consumers on long-term basis while making conversation with them through other communication mediums as well. Adonmove is the top Dooh Advertising Company in Kolkata. You can contact now! Visit https://adonmove.in/

×