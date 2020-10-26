Tablet, types, granulation, punching & defects.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
tabletsMr. Smrutiranjan Dash M-Pharm
Tablets Tablets are the solid unit dosage form containing medicament or medicaments with or with out excipients. Accordi...
Advantages Disadvantages Easy to administered Lighter and compact More stable dosage form Easy to swallowing Easiest ...
Tablets ingested orally Tablet used in oral cavity Tablets used in other routes Tablets used to prepare solution i. Compre...
Orally ingested tablets 1. Compressed tablets  It is prepared by compression of powered, crystalline, or granular materia...
2. Multi-compressed tablets (MCT)  It is composed of two or more layers.  These type of tablets are prepared to separate...
Types of MCT Compression coated tablets Layered tablets Inlay tablets Also referred as dry-coated or press-coated tablets...
Compression coated tablets Layered tablets Inlay tablets
3. Multi-layered tablets  These tablet consist of two or more layers of materials compressed successively in the same tab...
5. Enteric coated tablet  Enteric coated tablets are formulated to prevent drug release in stomach.  Enteric coated tabl...
6. Sugar coated tablet  These are compressed tablet containing concentrated sugar solution coating.  Used to improve pat...
8. Chewable tablets  These tablets are chewed in mouth and broken into smaller pieces.  Disintegration time reduced and ...
Tablets used in oral cavity a) Buccal and sublingual tablets  It small, flat, oval tablets.  Sublingual administration i...
b) Lozenges and troches  There are dish shaped solid preparation with medicinal agents, incorporated in flavored hard can...
c) Dental cones  These are compressed tablets which are placed in the empty sockets after tooth extraction to prevent the...
Tablets administered by other routes a) Implantation tablets Tablets are placed under the skin or inserted subcutaneously...
Tablets used to prepare solution a) Effervescent tablets  These tablet dissolved rapidly in the water due to chemical rea...
d) Tablet triturates  These are small tablets usually cylindrical, moulded or compressed and contain a potent medicament ...
Excipients use in formulation of tablets 1. Diluents 2. Binder & adhesives 3. Disintegrants 4. Superdisintegrants 5. Lubri...
1) Diluents  They are also known as fillers or bulking agents.  When dose of active ingredient is very small or drug dos...
2) Binders and adhesives  These materials are added either dry or in wet form to form granules or to form cohesive compac...
3) Disintegrants The substance are added to tablet formulation so that get breakup into small fragments . Example Starch...
4) Superdisintegrants  Swells up to ten fold with in 30 second when contact with water. Example Cross carmellose – Cross...
5) Lubricant & Glidants  Prevent adhesive of tablet materials to the surface of dies and punches, reduce inter particle f...
6) Colouring agents  It make the tablet more aesthetic in appearance.  Also used for identify the product. Example FD an...
7) Flavoring agents  For chewable tablet – flavor oil are used. 8) Sweetening agents  To mask unpleasant taste.  Saccha...
Processed involved in production of tablets 1. Preparation of granules 2. Compression of granules into tablets 3. Coating ...
1. Wet granulation 2. Dry granulation 3. Direct compression Granulation Methods
Wet Granulation Method 1. Weighing and Mixing  The drugs substances and the excipients such as bulking agent, filler or d...
5. Sizing the granulation by dry screening  The dried granules are passed through a sieve no #20 to get uniform size gran...
Dry Granulation Method It is also known as Slugging and double compression method. The dry granulation process is used t...
4. Milling and sieving of slugs  In this step involves breaking of slugs into smaller pieces using a hammer mill or other...
Direct Compression 1. Weighing and pre-milling of formulation ingredients (active + excipients) 2. Mixing of active drug s...
Drug Diluent Glidant Disintegrant 1. Mixing Lubricant 2. Mixing Drug Diluent Lubricant 1. Mixing 2. Compression 3....
Tablet Punch Machines 1. Single punch machine 2. Multi punch tablet machine 3. Multi-station rotary press 4. Dry cota tabl...
Single Punch Tablet Machine  It is also called as eccentric press or single station press.  Single punch tablet machine ...
e) Cam track  This helps to guide the position or movement of the punches. f) Capacity regulator  This is used to adjust...
Working  The upper punch rises to allow the hopper shoe to move over the die.  The lower punch drop and the granules fee...
The tablet making machine is adjusted for ejection of tablets, capacity and compression. When these adjustments are done, ...
Multi punch tablet machine  In a multi punch tablet machine, there are 2 to 12 dies on a big platform.  The number of pu...
Rotary tablet machine  A rotary tablet machine is used for large production.  About 1200 tablets are prepared in one min...
Working  The powder granules are placed in the hopper.  The material is then fed into several dies simultaneously.  The...
Dry Cota Tablet Machine  This machine is preferred for multi-compressed, multi colored and press coated tablets.  In thi...
Defects of tablet
Cause Remedies 1. Excessive fine in granules which entrap air in a tablet. 2. Defective punches and dies. 3. High speed of...
Cause Remedies 1. Use of worn out dies and punches 2. Use of small quantities of lubricants 3. Presence of moisture in the...
Cause Remedies 1. Migration of the dye in the granules during the process of drying. 2. Use of different coloration of med...
Cause Remedies 1. Granules are not uniform in size. 2. Presence pf excess amount of powder in the granules. 3. No proper m...
Cause Remedies 1. High speed of turret cause air- entrapment during compression. 2. Oily and waxy materials can cause lami...
Cause Remedies 1. Too dry granules 2. The edge of the punch face turned inside 1. Moisten the granules by adding the hygro...
Cause Remedies 1. If the size of granules is large 2. Too dry granules 3. Deep concave punches 1. By reducing the granules...
Double impression  When a lower punch has a monogram and some engraving on it.  During compression the tablet receive an...
