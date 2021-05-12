Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 12, 2021

How to Engage Virtual Audiences

Dive deeper into our tried & tested strategies: https://e180.co/engage-virtual-audiences/

How to Engage Virtual Audiences

  1. 1. How to engage virtual audiences
  2. 2. As the events industry grapples with the uncertainty of a hybrid future, the one thing we all know for sure is, virtual isn’t going anywhere. As EventMB notes in its latest report, The Future of the Event Industry 2021, although the future might be overwhelmingly hybrid, “virtual will be a necessary part of the recovery as many attendees will not be able or willing to attend in person, especially if they have to travel.”
  3. 3. Given that virtual will be a crucial part of your event strategy in the coming months, we want to equip you with the resources you need to create a truly transformational experience for your participants. Starting with the "engagement" factor.
  4. 4. Revisiting what "great engagement" actually means in a virtual or hybrid context In a virtual or hybrid environment, engagement isn’t just getting people to watch or listen to the content you’ve created. The objective of your engagement strategy should be to inspire your participants to talk and learn from you, and from one another. So, how do we make this happen?
  5. 5. #1 Make space for conversation in every session of your virtual event. #2 Boost your engagement by rewarding your attendees for meaningful actions. #3 Experiment with conversational formats (go beyond interviews and panel discussions). #4 Empower your virtual and hybrid event participants to be autonomous. #5 Continue engagement post-event by sharing interesting data insights or resources relevant to a participants event journey.
  6. 6. Curious about what Braindate may look like in your event, organization, or community? Don't be shy. Just get in touch! e180.co/contact-us

