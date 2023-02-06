WEB DESIGN & DEVLOPMENT.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
A collection of related network web resources makes a website and it has web pages and multimedia content. A website is known by a common domain name and published on at least one web server. One can access a website via a public Internet Protocol (IP) network, like the internet or a private Local Area Network (LAN), by a uniform resource locator that identifies the site. Examples of web are Wikipedia, Google and Amazon.
A collection of related network web resources makes a website and it has web pages and multimedia content. A website is known by a common domain name and published on at least one web server. One can access a website via a public Internet Protocol (IP) network, like the internet or a private Local Area Network (LAN), by a uniform resource locator that identifies the site. Examples of web are Wikipedia, Google and Amazon.