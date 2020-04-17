Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Oracle 1z0-1073 Oracle Inventory Cloud 2019 Implementation Essentials https://www.dumpsforsure.com/oracle/1z0-1073-dumps.h...
Oracle - 1z0-1073 A. B. C. D. A. B. C. D. A. B. C. D. Question #:1 Your client has just set up their chart of accounts. Th...
Oracle - 1z0-1073 D. E. A. B. C. D. E. A. B. C. D. E. system date schedule ship date from the order line Answer: E Questio...
Oracle - 1z0-1073 A. B. C. D. E. A. B. C. D. A. B. C. Question #:6 Which two statements are true in regard to using the En...
Oracle - 1z0-1073 C. D. E. F. A. B. C. D. A. B. C. D. E. Accounts Payable Order Management Self Service Procurement Purcha...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Oracle 1z0-1073 Dumps PDF Collection

25 views

Published on


1z0-1073 dumps material has become the priority of all IT candidates now because it promises desired results at the first attempt. You will not only pass out your exam with good grades but you will get knowledge of the field to be a useful professional. This is an amazing offer by DumpsforSure so you can download this stuff for quick preparation right now. To build your confidence and for your satisfaction, a free demo version is available. You will get 1z0-1073 PDF questions and answers quickly and can hold a complete sense of the field with precise and concise explanation. Our experienced experts will guide you during your preparation that will further assure your success. You will get money back guarantee with 1z0-1073 dumps that will dismiss any chances of failure. Online Practice Test will help you develop an understanding of the real exam settings. It is also an opportunity to repeat your memory. https://www.dumpsforsure.com/oracle/1z0-1073-dumps.html

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oracle 1z0-1073 Dumps PDF Collection

  1. 1. Oracle 1z0-1073 Oracle Inventory Cloud 2019 Implementation Essentials https://www.dumpsforsure.com/oracle/1z0-1073-dumps.html
  2. 2. Oracle - 1z0-1073 A. B. C. D. A. B. C. D. A. B. C. D. Question #:1 Your client has just set up their chart of accounts. They are now designing the organization hierarchy in the system. Which three structures should the customer use to do this? Divisions, Business Units, and Departments Cost type, Default Cost Structure, and Item Organization Warehouse, Subinventory, and Locators Cost Centers, Organizations, and Locations Answer: A Question #:2 A supply request has been received in supply chain orchestration. Both organizations belong to the same legal entity and they do not have a buy-sell relationship between them. Which type of execution document can fulfill the supply request? Sales Order Purchase Requisitions Purchase Order Transfer Order Answer: D Question #:3 A shipment has not yet been created for a pick that you are running. How is the due date calculated? earliest acceptable date from the order line promise date from the order line request date from the order line
  3. 3. Oracle - 1z0-1073 D. E. A. B. C. D. E. A. B. C. D. E. system date schedule ship date from the order line Answer: E Question #:4 What are two outcomes when a lot expires on an item with lot control enabled? It cannot be reserved for a date beyond the expiration date. It is issued out of stores. It remains in inventory, but is not considered on-hand when the user is performing min-max or reorder point planning calculations. It cannot be transacted. It is not included in cycle counts. Answer: A C Question #:5 Your organization is using min-max planning to replenish stock and the planning parameters are set at item organization level with a default subinventory: Item: A, Min Qty: 25, Max Qty: 150 and Current Level: 20 The item above is purchased from a supplier. Although there is subinventory on hand, the subinventory is below the minimum required level. This should trigger a Min-Max report entry, but the requisition is not generated. Why? Rounding the Reorder Quantity is disabled. Min-max planning can be performed at the Organization level. Item is not defined in Manage Item Subinventories. No value has been set for the “Min-Max Replenishment Reorder Approval” profile. Fixed lot multiplier is not set. Answer: C
  4. 4. Oracle - 1z0-1073 A. B. C. D. E. A. B. C. D. A. B. C. Question #:6 Which two statements are true in regard to using the Enterprise Structures Configurator? The guided interview-based process helps you set up the enterprise with best practices. It recommends job and position structures. It creates the chart of accounts. It allows you to create your Enterprise, Business Units, and Warehouses in a single step. You cannot modify the recommendation from the tool. You must do it after you perform the initial configuration. Answer: A D Question #:7 Your customer is managing a large sales team divided in two different geographies in the USA. They have the East Coast sales team and the Central sales team. Both teams are handled by one manager and perform the same function. Your customer wants to track the expenses of the two teams separately; however, they do not consider them different as they are handled by one manager only. How will you fulfill the requirement? Define them as two separate departments and a single cost center. Define them as one department and one cost center. It is not possible to fulfill the requirement. Define them as a single department and two separate cost centers. Answer: D Question #:8 Which three applications originate a buy request that is received by supply chain orchestration? Planning Inventory
  5. 5. Oracle - 1z0-1073 C. D. E. F. A. B. C. D. A. B. C. D. E. Accounts Payable Order Management Self Service Procurement Purchasing Answer: A B D Question #:9 You are a shop floor manager and you have received an order which is a back-to-back order in nature. You need to reserve 100 pieces of an item in order to finish your order. However there are only 50 pieces available for reservation. If you process this request, how many pieces are provided as the fulfillment for the order? 50 pieces, because full 100 quantities are not available. 0 pieces, because partial fulfillment of reservation not supported. 25 pieces, only half of the quantities can be reserved. 100 pieces, 50 from on-hand and 50 in the form of a purchase order. Answer: B Question #:10 Your client wants the purchasers to be able to run the min-max plan for items under their control and then manage the POs created out of these. Which parameters can they use to be able to do this? From Planner to Planner From Buyer to Buyer From Item to Item Sort by Planning Level Answer: C https://www.dumpsforsure.com/oracle/1z0-1073-dumps.html

×