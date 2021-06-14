Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fitness equipment market industry insights, drivers, top trends, global analysis and forecast to 2027

Rising prevalence of population with obesity and chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle is key factor driving market growth whereas increasing awareness about consequences of increasing obesity and growing corporate wellness programs will also fuel market growth.

  Fitness Equipment Market, By Equipment (Cardiovascular, Strength Training, Others), End Use (Home Care, Health Club, Offices, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
  Fitness equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 3.67% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising prevalence of population with obesity and chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle is key factor driving market growth whereas increasing awareness about consequences of increasing obesity and growing corporate wellness programs will also fuel market growth. However high set up cost of devices or equipment and rising demand for resale of used fitness equipment for saving cost are restraining factor for market whereas adoption of other exercise regimes and shifting customer preference will be challenging factor for market. In addition technological advancement such as in field of scientific research on human body for innovating better fitness equipments will create lucrative opportunities for market in coming years.
  Major Key Players
Some of the major players operating in this market are:
• TECHNOGYM S.p.A
• Core Health & Fitness, LLC
• Seca GmbH
• Brunswick Corporation
• ICON Health & Fitness
• Nautilus, Inc.
• Omron Healthcare, Inc.
• Cybex International, Inc.
• HAMMER FITNESS, Precor Incorporated
  Market Segmentation
• By Equipment (Cardiovascular, Strength Training, Others)
• By End Use (Home Care, Health Club, Offices, Others)
  Regional Analysis
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions
❑ North America
❑ Europe
❑ Asia-Pacific
❑ South America
❑ Middle East
❑ Africa
  About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

