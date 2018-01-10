Successfully reported this slideshow.
Craziest Tricks to Try for Your Web Design
If you need to get professional help with your web design, check this article and discover the most craziest tricks to try for your web design.

Craziest Tricks to Try for Your Web Design

  Craziest Tricks To Try For Your Web Design Nowadays, the visitors that land on your website have a limited amount of time on their hands, and if you fail to keep their attention, they will wander off to another website. With that in mind, there are a couple of web design tricks you can use to make sure your website remains interesting to them. What are some tricks you may try for your website? 1. Animation Animation is great if you really want your visitors to focus on a particular part of your website. For example, your e-commerce store may be having a sale, and a simple little banner that conveys the message with a little bit of animated lettering can be more than enough to do the trick. 2. Parallax scrolling It sounds complex, but it's really not. Parallax scrolling means that the background image moves slower than the image that's located in the front. This
  is one of the coolest modern web design tricks, and it's bound to make your website stand out from its competitors. 3. Image galleries Image galleries are great to quickly display a wide array of products without really needing to occupy that much real estate in terms of how many images you can fit on your website. This will also come in handy if you're a photographer, for example, and you need to showcase your portfolio. 4. Auto-playing videos Do you have a news website? Than spicing up the dullness of the content with a video report is a fantastic way to engage your visitors. Just make sure that it's actually relevant to the content. 5. Video backgrounds If you'd like to try a more modern approach than simply adding a normal image header like so many other webmasters are doing, then video backgrounds may be just the thing for you. Doing this can quickly relay the message of what your website and/or business is all about, but the video needs to be small enough in size and yet of high quality, so your visitors will be able to enjoy fast loading
  times without compromising on how it looks and without appearing pixelated. 6. Mouseover effects Have you ever encountered a website element that changes in color, shape, or size when moused over? You can apply the same trick to your very own website. For example, you might install buttons that light up whenever someone hovers over them, which – if implemented correctly and with good taste – can really spice up most any website. Conclusion Web design is an important part of your overall marketing strategy and it's the first thing your visitors will notice upon discovering your website.

