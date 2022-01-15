Kashmir 7 Nights 8 Days Tour Package

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
02 Nights stay in Hotel Snowland or Similar hotel at Srinagar
02 Nights stay in Hotel Mount View or Similar hotel at Pahalgam
02 Nights stay in Hotel Khaleel Palace or Similar at Gulmarg
01 Night stay in HouseBoat at Srinagar
07 Breakfasts & 07 Dinners
Day trip to Sonmarg
Sightseeing of Mughal Gardens, Shankara Achariya Temple
01 Hour Shikara Ride in Dal lake
Sightseeing of Badamwari Garden in Srinagar
All tours and transfers by private vehicle
Driver Charges, Toll, Parking included