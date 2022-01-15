Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kashmir 7 Nights 8 Days Tour Package

Jan. 15, 2022
Travel

  1. 1. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________ Wonder Earth Tour Office :- 262,Citi Centre,S.V.Road,Goregaon(West),Mumbai – 400062 Mobile No. :- 9227755190 Email:- info@wonderearthtour.com Web:-www.wonderearthtour.com _______________________________________________________________________________________________ KASHMIR 07 NIGHTS / 08 DAYS No of Pax: 04 Adults Travel Date: Apr. 2022 Tour Cost: INR 36,500/-* per person on twin sharing basis Tour Cost Includes:  02 Nights stay in Hotel Snowland or Similar hotel at Srinagar  02 Nights stay in Hotel Mount View or Similar hotel at Pahalgam  02 Nights stay in Hotel Khaleel Palace or Similar at Gulmarg  01 Night stay in HouseBoat at Srinagar  07 Breakfasts & 07 Dinners  Day trip to Sonmarg  Sightseeing of Mughal Gardens, Shankara Achariya Temple  01 Hour Shikara Ride in Dal lake  Sightseeing of Badamwari Garden in Srinagar  All tours and transfers by private vehicle  Driver Charges, Toll, Parking included Tour Cost Excludes:  Airfare  GST  Expenses of personal Nature such as tips, laundry, telephone, table drinks, beverages etc.  Cable Car Ride (Gondola) in Gulmarg. Pony ride in Gulmarg / Pahalgam.  Trip to Aru & Chandanwari, betaab valley in Pahalgam.  Trip to Thajwas Glacier in Sonmarg as it is done by local taxi.  Services of a Guide, Entry tickets & other Misc. Charges.  Any other services not in the program The Optional Cost: Cable Car (Gondola Ride) in Gulmarg 1st Phase :Rs 850/-Per Person & 2nd Phase 950/-Per Person Trip to Aru & Chandanwari,betaab valley in Pahalgam Private Cab@2500/- for 06 Persons. and 100 Rs per person for entrance. Entry fees for any Garden 50- 100 Per Person (approx) Snow Jeep @1600/-Per Cab Tangmarg to Gulmarg Note: Above rates and hotels are subject to change at the time of actual booking
  2. 2. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________ Wonder Earth Tour Office :- 262,Citi Centre,S.V.Road,Goregaon(West),Mumbai – 400062 Mobile No. :- 9227755190 Email:- info@wonderearthtour.com Web:-www.wonderearthtour.com _______________________________________________________________________________________________ Suggested Itinerary Day 01: Arrive Srinagar Upon arrival, meet our representative and transfer to the hotel. Spend the day at leisure on boulevard road which one of the most famous road in Srinagar for tourists and is situated around the Dal lake surrounded by Zabarwan mountain ranges, also enjoy 01 hour shikara ride in dal Lake at Nehru Park on boulevard road. Overnight stay in Hotel Day 02: Srinagar - Sonmarg – Srinagar ( 86 kms / 3:30 hours approximately) After breakfast leave with full day excursion for Sonmarg “The meadow of gold. Situated at an altitude of 9000 Ft. Sonmarg is also called as “The meadow of gold” .Sonmarg lies in Sindh Valley streamed with flowers and surrounded by mountains. The place is also the base for some interesting treks to the high altitude of Himalayan Lake. Ponies can be hired for the trip up to Thajiwas glacier, which is a major local attraction during the summer. Drive back from Sonmarg to Srinagar. Overnight stay in Hotel Day 03 : Srinagar - Pahalgam (85 kms / 2:30 hours approximately) After Breakfast Drive to Pahalgam “Valley of Shepherds”. On arrival check in Hotel in Pahalgam enjoy the nature and admire the beauty of this quiet place and be in awe of the serene surroundings. a best place for Honeymoon Couple’s surrounded by snow clad mountains with dense forest of pine and devdar trees, vast meadows, and Fresh Fast running river. The natural beauty makes it a popular hill station of the India. You can go for trekking along the mountainous path and explore the beauty on the way. Overnight stay in Hotel Day 04: Pahalgam Local Sightseeing After breakfast, enjoy your full day in Pahalgam, One can also enjoy a pony ride to nearby places like Chandanwadi (on a direct hire basis) or if you are an avid nature lover you may take pleasure in a peaceful walk along the River Lidder. Pahalgam is famous for some trekking routes also & is the base camp for Amrnath Pilgrimage. Overnight stay in Hotel Day 05: Pahalgam- Gulmarg (140 Kms / 3:30 hours approximately)
  3. 3. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________ Wonder Earth Tour Office :- 262,Citi Centre,S.V.Road,Goregaon(West),Mumbai – 400062 Mobile No. :- 9227755190 Email:- info@wonderearthtour.com Web:-www.wonderearthtour.com _______________________________________________________________________________________________ After breakfast drive to Gulmarg “Meadow of Flowers” 2730 Mts. above sea level. The distance of 140 Kms will be covered in about 3:30 hrs. Gulmarg has one of the best Ski slopes in the world and highest golf course of the world with 18 holes. Later visirt local market in Gulmarg. Overnight stay in Hotel Day 06: Gulmarg Local Sightseening After breakfast enjoy a full day in Gulmarg . One can also have the view of Nanga Parbhat if weather permits. The view enroute from Tangmarg to Gulmarg is fascinating. One can also have a short trek upto Khilanmarg which can be covered in about 3 to 4 hrs or enjoy the scenic view of Kongdori on a Cable Car Known as Gondola (on direct pay basis). Overnight stay in Hotel Day 07: Gulmarg - Srinagar (56 kms / 2:00 hours approximately) After breakfast drive to Srinagar and enjoy the site scene of the famous Mughal Gardens Cheshma Shahi “Royal Spring” Shalimar “Garden of Love” Nishat Garden “Garden of Pleasure” Shankaracharya Temple. SS of Badamwari Garden in Srinagar and return visit Local handicraft showroom for hand - knotted specially silken shawls , carpet and jewellery ornaments. Overnight stay in HouseBoat Day 08: Srinagar- Onwards destination. After breakfast enjoy the morning in Srinagar and get ready for transfer to the airport to board your scheduled flight for onward destination. HOTELS & RATES ARE SUBJECT TO AVAILABILTY AT THE TIME OF BOOKING. THIS TOUR COST IS VALID TILL 20th April,2022 ( Travelling )

