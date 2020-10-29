The necessity of surviving during the economic upheaval of a global pandemic is fueling innovation in the airline industry. A new age of aviation is being built on digital technology and APIs to improve data sharing, reduce costs, and optimize revenue for carriers.



API standards are the key to the success of any digital initiative, enabling interoperability between independent parties. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the industry trade association responsible for developing the global standards for airlines, are utilizing SwaggerHub, the API design and documentation platform, to help bring these best practices to life.



In this webinar session, we explore:



How IATA’s Open Air initiative allows the industry to open up its digital capabilities for innovation

Open Air standard as the common technical approach to describing API definitions

Best practices for scaling API design and standardization across the industry

A live API design demonstration with SwaggerHub and IATA