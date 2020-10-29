Successfully reported this slideshow.
IATA OpenAir How API Standardization Enables Innovation in the Airline Industry
2 Peter Sun API Architect, Open Air, IATA Joseph Joyce Solutions Engineer, SmartBear Matt McKinley Sr. Manager, Technology...
3 2009 15M+ users 12 24,000+ 3 650+ customers employees founded global offices open source initiatives
What is IATA? 290 Airlines 433.3B Processed by IATA Financial Systems 53 Countries presence The International Air Transpor...
5 Standards reduce costs and support common behaviour 269 Resolutions and Recommended Practices 405 Data exchange messages...
6 APIs make your travel experience safe and efficient 70%* of airlines and airports plan to provide Open APIs *Source: IAT...
Standardization continues to rank as the top challenge (58%) for organizations as they attempt to scale API development 0 ...
API Standardization – Two Approaches Industry Standard API Provider Proprietary API “As industry API provider, I want to d...
IATA’s Open Air Program addresses those challenges by building an Open API ecosystem through industry standards and servic...
Open Air API Standards 1.Consistent message processing across airlines 2.Consistent data definitions across messages Airli...
API Standardization – unified process Open Air Design Governance tool ** API Dev Team Designer Developer PO Collaborate Co...
1212 Improve Developer Experience Enable Intelligent Standards Seamless Integrations What is SwaggerHub? Enables and enfor...
Why SwaggerHub? { }… Swagger is the OpenAPI Specification A Single Source of Truth for API Development Single source of tr...
Enforce design rules from the top down • Define design rules to be used across an organization • Resolve quality issues be...
Demo
Open Air adoption so far 12 Airlines and 1 start up have already certified and published Open Air compliant APIs: IATA’s A...
17 Questions & Answers
IATA and SmartBear Resources • SwaggerHub Custom Rules Repository • SwaggerHub Custom Rules Documentation • Check out Smar...
Thank You
