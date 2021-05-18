Australia India Bridge April2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to win that job or launch your startup STEPHEN MANALLACK AUSTRALIA-INDIA BRIDGE FOUNDATION MAY 2021
Know what employers want
Know what problem your startup solves
Rabindranath Tagore “You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”
Steve’s Communications ADVICE “I FEEL ANXIOUS AND NERVOUS WHENEVER I HAVE TO MAKE A SPEECH”
The results are in – we know what employers want The QS Global Employer Survey 2018 More than 11,000 employers were survey...
What students think employers want Stephen Manallack "Employability" 1. Creativity 2. Organisation 3. Problem solving 4. L...
What employers really want Stephen Manallack "Employability" PROBLEM SOLVING TEAMWORK COMMUNICATION
The 7 ways you can build your brand and be more employable • Show you can continue to learn Show • Demonstrate wisdom and ...
Your ACTION Plan Take a course NOW Soft Skills Speaking Presenting Pronunciation
Steve’s Communication ADVICE ”I AM RELUCTANT TO NETWORK, EVEN WITH OTHER STUDENTS”
Most future jobs not yet invented
Industry 4.0 is exciting
YOGANANDA inspires “There is a magnet in your heart that will attract true friends. That magnet is unselfishness, thinking...
“IN TEAMS OR SMALL GROUPS, I DO NOT LIKE TO SPEAK UP, EVEN WHEN I HAVE SOME GOOD IDEAS” Steve’s Communication ADVICE
Stephen Manallack "Employability"
The 6 things YOU need Stephen Manallack StartUps 1. Your PITCH 2. CV that persuades 3. Linked In 4. Q & A interview skills...
Stephen Manallack Startups
Collaborate to succeed in StartUps
What is the problem worth solving?
Knowing the problem worth solving is the key to startups
“I AM RESERVED AND QUIET WHEN WITH PEOPLE OLDER THAN ME” Steve’s Communication ADVICE
 Founded by Vivek Banka, a veteran in the financial services industry, GoalTeller startup hopes to sign in one million us...
 NEST created solutions to help insurance brokers go digital
 Define the problem  Describe the solution  One sentence each
Create a pitch deck that doesn’t suck!
Pitch – talk your idea with every group you can find
PITCH to win
The lesson I take from India is that you have to act in life, without attaching yourself to the result.
Steve’s Communication ADVICE “I FEEL AS IF I HAVE NOTHING SPECIAL TO SAY”
The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal” FIRST - Show you can continue to learn We know employers’ value this very hi...
The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal”  TWO - Demonstrate wisdom and common sense   For all of us when we relate...
The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal” THREE - Gain good collaboration and friendship skills  Industrial 4.0 will ...
Steve’s Communication ADVICE “WHEN PEOPLE ASK ME QUESTIONS, I GET STUCK TRYING TO RESPOND”
The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal”  FOUR - Gain cross-border understanding and skills   Already our lives in...
The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal”  FIVE – Ensure YOU become an outstanding communicator   Outstanding commu...
The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal” SIX - Be a team-based problem solver  More work will be team-based and some...
The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal”  SEVEN - Build self-reliance and resilience  As the “new normal” fluctuate...
“Be the change you want to see in the world” – Mahatma Gandhi
Thank you, stay well and I hope to see you soon someplace in incredible India or wonderful Australia!  Why not sign on fo...
Australia India Bridge April2021
Australia India Bridge April2021
Australia India Bridge April2021
Australia India Bridge April2021
Australia India Bridge April2021
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Career
67 views
May. 18, 2021

Australia India Bridge April2021

How to promote a startup + How to get that job.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers That Are Holding Women Back at Work Michelle P. King
(5/5)
Free
The Upside of Being Down: How Mental Health Struggles Led to My Greatest Successes in Work and Life Jen Gotch
(4/5)
Free
13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do: Take Back Your Power, Embrace Change, Face Your Fears, and Train Your Brain for Happiness and Success Amy Morin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Law of the Lid: Lesson 1 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free
Law of Connection: Lesson 10 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free
The Law of the Picture: Lesson 13 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4/5)
Free
The Law of Respect: Lesson 7 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free
Writing Great Books for Young Adults: Everything You Need to Know, from Crafting the Idea to Getting Published Regina L Brooks
(4.5/5)
Free
Primero Lo Primero: Edición de Imágenes Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4/5)
Free
Nailing the Interview: A Comprehensive Guide to Job Interviewing Imran Afzal
(5/5)
Free
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Three Happy Habits: Techniques Leaders Use to Fight Burnout, Build Resilience and Create Thriving Workplace Cultures Beth Ridley
(4.5/5)
Free
Own the Arena: Getting Ahead, Making a Difference, and Succeeding as the Only One Katrina M. Adams
(0/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Billionaire James Altucher
(4.5/5)
Free
Leadership Strategy and Tactics: Field Manual Jocko Willink
(5/5)
Free
Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them Gary Hamel
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers David M. Rubenstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Billion Dollar Brand Club: How Dollar Shave Club, Warby Parker, and Other Disruptors Are Remaking What We Buy Lawrence Ingrassia
(4.5/5)
Free
Inclusify: The Power of Uniqueness and Belonging to Build Innovative Teams Stefanie K. Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Australia India Bridge April2021

  1. 1. How to win that job or launch your startup STEPHEN MANALLACK AUSTRALIA-INDIA BRIDGE FOUNDATION MAY 2021
  2. 2. Know what employers want
  3. 3. Know what problem your startup solves
  4. 4. Rabindranath Tagore “You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”
  5. 5. Steve’s Communications ADVICE “I FEEL ANXIOUS AND NERVOUS WHENEVER I HAVE TO MAKE A SPEECH”
  6. 6. The results are in – we know what employers want The QS Global Employer Survey 2018 More than 11,000 employers were surveyed around the world Answers were compared to16,000 prospective students…
  7. 7. What students think employers want Stephen Manallack "Employability" 1. Creativity 2. Organisation 3. Problem solving 4. Leadership 5. Teamwork …but employers?
  8. 8. What employers really want Stephen Manallack "Employability" PROBLEM SOLVING TEAMWORK COMMUNICATION
  9. 9. The 7 ways you can build your brand and be more employable • Show you can continue to learn Show • Demonstrate wisdom and common sense Demonstrate • Gain good teamwork and friendship skills Gain • Gain cross-border understanding and skills Gain • Become an outstanding communicator Become • Be a team-based problem solver Be • Build self-reliance and resilience Build
  10. 10. Your ACTION Plan Take a course NOW Soft Skills Speaking Presenting Pronunciation
  11. 11. Steve’s Communication ADVICE ”I AM RELUCTANT TO NETWORK, EVEN WITH OTHER STUDENTS”
  12. 12. Most future jobs not yet invented
  13. 13. Industry 4.0 is exciting
  14. 14. YOGANANDA inspires “There is a magnet in your heart that will attract true friends. That magnet is unselfishness, thinking of others first; when you learn to live for others, they will live for you.”
  15. 15. “IN TEAMS OR SMALL GROUPS, I DO NOT LIKE TO SPEAK UP, EVEN WHEN I HAVE SOME GOOD IDEAS” Steve’s Communication ADVICE
  16. 16. Stephen Manallack "Employability"
  17. 17. The 6 things YOU need Stephen Manallack StartUps 1. Your PITCH 2. CV that persuades 3. Linked In 4. Q & A interview skills 5. Cross-cultural skills 6. Take a Soft Skills/Speaking Course
  18. 18. Stephen Manallack Startups
  19. 19. Collaborate to succeed in StartUps
  20. 20. What is the problem worth solving?
  21. 21. Knowing the problem worth solving is the key to startups
  22. 22. “I AM RESERVED AND QUIET WHEN WITH PEOPLE OLDER THAN ME” Steve’s Communication ADVICE
  23. 23.  Founded by Vivek Banka, a veteran in the financial services industry, GoalTeller startup hopes to sign in one million users by 2021 – using predictive analytics.
  24. 24.  NEST created solutions to help insurance brokers go digital
  25. 25.  Define the problem  Describe the solution  One sentence each
  26. 26. Create a pitch deck that doesn’t suck!
  27. 27. Pitch – talk your idea with every group you can find
  28. 28. PITCH to win
  29. 29. The lesson I take from India is that you have to act in life, without attaching yourself to the result.
  30. 30. Steve’s Communication ADVICE “I FEEL AS IF I HAVE NOTHING SPECIAL TO SAY”
  31. 31. The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal” FIRST - Show you can continue to learn We know employers’ value this very highly – their focus is not on what you know - but is more on what you can learn in future. Prepare for this by being curious, reading and listening widely, entering discussion groups and being able to summarise what you have learned as. KEY TIP – use “learnings” as part of your CV
  32. 32. The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal”  TWO - Demonstrate wisdom and common sense   For all of us when we relate to others, further than what you know is how you think, and the value of wisdom and common sense. The best way to describe the difference between knowledge and wisdom is through the humble tomato – knowledge tells you a tomato is a fruit (not a vegetable) – but wisdom prevents you adding the tomato to a fruit salad.  KEY TIP – Ensure communication uses common sense
  33. 33. The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal” THREE - Gain good collaboration and friendship skills  Industrial 4.0 will make collaboration easy and instant with anyone, anywhere and anytime – and the change will benefit those who have the skills to reach out, make friends, work across the globe and build collaboration.  KEY TIP – Seek out opportunities to work in teams
  34. 34. Steve’s Communication ADVICE “WHEN PEOPLE ASK ME QUESTIONS, I GET STUCK TRYING TO RESPOND”
  35. 35. The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal”  FOUR - Gain cross-border understanding and skills   Already our lives in one country are intersecting with lives of other countries, and Post Covid19 and Industrial 4.0 will make the globe an even smaller place.  KEY TIP – Say YES to training programs in cross cultural communication
  36. 36. The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal”  FIVE – Ensure YOU become an outstanding communicator   Outstanding communication skills for Industrial 4.0 will include rapid pitching, ability to support points in a way which moves others, skills to relate directly and closely with those above and below you. Respectful and strong communication skills will rule.  KEY TIP – take communication and speaking courses
  37. 37. The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal” SIX - Be a team-based problem solver  More work will be team-based and some of those who succeed will actually present to clients and customers as a team.  KEY TIP – get two or three friends – work on how YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!
  38. 38. The 7 ways YOU can thrive in the “new normal”  SEVEN - Build self-reliance and resilience  As the “new normal” fluctuates and changes, individuals will need to be able to bounce back and start again, maybe many times in their careers.  KEY TIP – learn about resilient minds, take courses.
  39. 39. “Be the change you want to see in the world” – Mahatma Gandhi
  40. 40. Thank you, stay well and I hope to see you soon someplace in incredible India or wonderful Australia!  Why not sign on for my INTO INDIA blog?  https://intoindia.blog/  If you have a Linked In profile, please invite me to connect! THANKS to Australia India Bridge Foundation and THANK YOU ATTENDEES Stephen Manallack MAY 2021

×