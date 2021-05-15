Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sabonotes’s App Design Sloane Kuo
The product: Sabonotes is an attendance and skills tracking tool for taekwondo instructors to use across different devices...
The problem: Instructors find writing down class notes time- consuming, inconvenient for sharing, and tedious to look thro...
My role: Product developer, UX designer, and UX researcher for Sabonotes from conception to delivery. Project overview Res...
Understanding the user ● User research ● Personas ● Problem statements ● User journey maps
User research: summary I conducted interviews and created empathy maps to understand the users I’m designing for and their...
User research: pain points 1 Time Tedious and stressful to recall past classes or flip through pages of class notes to fin...
Persona: Daniel Problem statement: Daniel is a starting taekwondo instructor who recently opened his academy and needs to ...
User journey map Mapping Daniel’s user journey revealed how a form-like note saver enhances efficiency and developing rout...
● Paper wireframes ● Digital wireframes ● Low-fidelity prototype ● Usability studies Starting the design
Paper wireframes Taking the time to draft iterations of each web page on paper ensured that the elements that made it to d...
Digital wireframes Throughout the initial design phase, feedback and insights from the user research were important refere...
Digital wireframes Simplifying class summaries into a clean and easy to understand list relieves the pain point of flippin...
Low-fidelity prototype The low-fidelity prototype takes the primary user through logging into their account, completing a ...
Usability study: parameters Study type: Moderated usability study Location: Taipei, Taiwan Participants: 5 participants Le...
Usability study: findings These were the main findings uncovered by the usability study: 1 People want minimal effort and ...
● Mockups ● High-fidelity prototype ● Accessibility Refining the design
Mockups There were a few actionable insights that came out of the usability studies. A frequent suggestion from the partic...
Mockups In the early design, all class and student tasks were only accessible by clicking on the main categories. After th...
Mockups
High-fidelity prototype For tablet The hi-fi prototype for tablet includes the same “complete class update and add a new s...
High-fidelity prototype For mobile The hi-fi prototype for mobile includes the same “complete class update and add a new s...
Accessibility considerations 1 Use icons and animations to make interactions and navigation easier. 2 Use student profile ...
● Takeaways ● Next steps Going forward
Takeaways Impact: The app helped users feel like tracking class and student progress for taekwondo can be simplified, prac...
Next steps 1 Research if the app can be compatible with one-click translations to provide more language options and increa...
Let’s connect! Thank you for your time reviewing my work on Sabonotes! If you’d like to see more or get in touch, my conta...
Thank you!
Google UX Design Certificate - Sabonotes App Design Case Study Slide Deck

An app for tracking and visualizing student progress in Kid's Taekwondo class. Features links to a functional excel prototype, low-fidelity prototype, high-fidelity prototype. #googleuxdesign

  1. 1. Sabonotes’s App Design Sloane Kuo
  2. 2. The product: Sabonotes is an attendance and skills tracking tool for taekwondo instructors to use across different devices. Sabonotes helps instructors quickly create digital notes and stay organized and consistent in their teaching. The design visualizes a functional excel prototype. View Sabonotes excel prototype. Project overview Project duration: March 2021 to May 2021.
  3. 3. The problem: Instructors find writing down class notes time- consuming, inconvenient for sharing, and tedious to look through when planning for the next class or assessing a student's progress. Project overview The goal: Sabonotes is a web-based platform that easily allows instructors to save class attendance and notes, view each student progress, and share student's progress with their guardians.
  4. 4. My role: Product developer, UX designer, and UX researcher for Sabonotes from conception to delivery. Project overview Responsibilities: Developing prototype with excel, conducting interviews, paper and digital wireframing, low and high-fidelity prototyping, conducting usability studies, accounting for accessibility, and iterating on designs.
  5. 5. Understanding the user ● User research ● Personas ● Problem statements ● User journey maps
  6. 6. User research: summary I conducted interviews and created empathy maps to understand the users I’m designing for and their needs. The research identified the primary user group as starting instructors who needed an essential and affordable class tracking platform that multiple instructors can access. This user group confirmed my initial assumptions about the convenience of digitally logging class notes but, research also revealed that users often do not have enough time after each class and leaves the updates at the end of each workday. A few challenges that make it difficult for users to maintain class notes include not having the habit of notetaking, other obligations, and lack of organization.
  7. 7. User research: pain points 1 Time Tedious and stressful to recall past classes or flip through pages of class notes to find specific student or class details 2 Consistency Unpractical and unprofessional to pass notes around and writing styles create readability challenges 3 Preparation Lack of clarity on student progress can lead to repetitive classes and unbalanced skill and personal development 4 Communication Guardians often ask about their kids' progress and status, and it is difficult to explain through chats.
  8. 8. Persona: Daniel Problem statement: Daniel is a starting taekwondo instructor who recently opened his academy and needs to have an organized and digital way of tracking student progress and class topics because he wants all his instructors to teach productive classes to ensure students grow skills and character consistently.
  9. 9. User journey map Mapping Daniel’s user journey revealed how a form-like note saver enhances efficiency and developing routine.
  10. 10. ● Paper wireframes ● Digital wireframes ● Low-fidelity prototype ● Usability studies Starting the design
  11. 11. Paper wireframes Taking the time to draft iterations of each web page on paper ensured that the elements that made it to digital wireframes would be well-suited to address user pain points. The design uses a form-like layout to prioritize easy- to-use, saving time, and minimal technical work for the user.
  12. 12. Digital wireframes Throughout the initial design phase, feedback and insights from the user research were important references when iterating to improve user experience. Navigation at the top of page allows quick and easy access to other tasks. Dropdown and tickboxes simplifies effort on time and mental work. This button at the bottom of the screen clearly shows how to save.
  13. 13. Digital wireframes Simplifying class summaries into a clean and easy to understand list relieves the pain point of flipping through pages and pages of notes and inconsistency in information and communication. A summary allows users to recall or grasp class progress with a quick look. Users can quickly search updates and plan classes more efficiently
  14. 14. Low-fidelity prototype The low-fidelity prototype takes the primary user through logging into their account, completing a class update, and adding a new student. The prototype is applicable for usability study with the users. View Sabonotes low-fidelity prototype.
  15. 15. Usability study: parameters Study type: Moderated usability study Location: Taipei, Taiwan Participants: 5 participants Length: 10 minutes
  16. 16. Usability study: findings These were the main findings uncovered by the usability study: 1 People want minimal effort and complete class updates quickly Efficiency 2 Simplicity Practice 3 People want more concise and easy to understand navigation Some people rely on gut feelings and find routine updates tedious Mobile-First 4 People want to try the app on mobile and emphasized readability
  17. 17. ● Mockups ● High-fidelity prototype ● Accessibility Refining the design
  18. 18. Mockups There were a few actionable insights that came out of the usability studies. A frequent suggestion from the participants was using a dynamic calendar to select the class date to see the day of the selected day. Before usability study After usability study
  19. 19. Mockups In the early design, all class and student tasks were only accessible by clicking on the main categories. After the usability study, the navigation expands into more labels to provide a more concise direction for accessing other functions. Before usability study After usability study
  20. 20. Mockups
  21. 21. High-fidelity prototype For tablet The hi-fi prototype for tablet includes the same “complete class update and add a new student” user flow, additional functions like making changes to existing classes and students and student progress finder for external uses, and design changes made after the usability study. View Sabonotes high-fidelity prototype.
  22. 22. High-fidelity prototype For mobile The hi-fi prototype for mobile includes the same “complete class update and add a new student” user flow, additional functions like making changes to existing classes and students and student progress finder for external uses, and design changes made after the usability study. View Sabonotes high-fidelity prototype.
  23. 23. Accessibility considerations 1 Use icons and animations to make interactions and navigation easier. 2 Use student profile images to improve identification and recognition for all users. 3 Compatible with browser’s zoom function to improve readability across different devices.
  24. 24. ● Takeaways ● Next steps Going forward
  25. 25. Takeaways Impact: The app helped users feel like tracking class and student progress for taekwondo can be simplified, practical, and convenient. One quote from peer feedback: "It’s much easier to sub for other teachers if I can see all the classes." What I learned: When designing an app, I should start the design from the smallest screen like smartphones to fully understand the use of space and test its portability. Usability studies and peer feedback are essential to complete during each stage of the design process since it improves each iteration of the app's design.
  26. 26. Next steps 1 Research if the app can be compatible with one-click translations to provide more language options and increase accessibility. 2 Conduct more user research to determine any new areas of need.
  27. 27. Let’s connect! Thank you for your time reviewing my work on Sabonotes! If you’d like to see more or get in touch, my contact information is provided below. Email: sloanekuo@email.com LinkedIn: /in/sloanekuo/
  28. 28. Thank you!

