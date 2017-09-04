Ewp esewpnstp-app-j

Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District Version 2.0 (Replaces Project Test Pla...
  1. 1. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District Version 2.0 (Replaces Project Test Plans Preparation Guide, Version 1.0, September 2012) September 2013
  2. 2. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District i EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Contents 1.0 Introduction........................................................................................................................................1-1 1.1 Purpose ........................................................................................................................................................... 1-1 1.2 Relationship with Other District Design Standards ........................................................................................ 1-1 2.0 Commissioning...................................................................................................................................2-1 2.1 General............................................................................................................................................................ 2-1 2.2 Description...................................................................................................................................................... 2-1 2.3 Roles and Responsibilities.............................................................................................................................. 2-3 3.0 Commissioning Plan ..........................................................................................................................3-1 3.1 Overview ........................................................................................................................................................ 3-3 3.1.1 Data Management System and Document Control ................................................................................. 3-3 3.2 Testing ............................................................................................................................................................ 3-4 3.2.1 Commissioning Team ............................................................................................................................. 3-4 3.2.1.1 Contractor........................................................................................................................................ 3-4 3.2.1.2 District............................................................................................................................................. 3-5 3.2.1.3 Design Consultant ........................................................................................................................... 3-5 3.2.2 Pre-Commissioning................................................................................................................................. 3-5 3.2.2.1 Pre-Commissioning Tests and Tasks............................................................................................... 3-5 3.2.2.2 Pre-Commissioning Deliverables.................................................................................................. 3-12 3.2.3 Clean Water Commissioning ................................................................................................................ 3-15 3.2.3.1 Functional Acceptance Tests......................................................................................................... 3-16 3.2.3.2 Performance Acceptance Tests...................................................................................................... 3-19 3.2.4 Startup................................................................................................................................................... 3-20 3.2.4.1 Reliability Acceptance Tests ......................................................................................................... 3-21 3.2.4.2 Performance Acceptance Tests...................................................................................................... 3-23 3.2.5 Activation.............................................................................................................................................. 3-24 3.3 Training ........................................................................................................................................................ 3-24 3.3.1 General.................................................................................................................................................. 3-24 3.3.2 Content.................................................................................................................................................. 3-25 3.3.2.1 Contractor...................................................................................................................................... 3-25 3.3.2.2 Design Consultant ......................................................................................................................... 3-25 3.4 Schedule........................................................................................................................................................ 3-25 3.4.1 Commissioning Plan ............................................................................................................................. 3-25 3.4.2 Commissioning Activities..................................................................................................................... 3-25 Tables Table 2-1. Commissioning Activities ........................................................................................................................ 2-2 Table 2-2. Design Consultant’s Tasks and Deliverables ........................................................................................... 2-3 Table 2-3. District Construction and Commissioning Tasks ..................................................................................... 2-3 Table 3-1. Commissioning Plan Outline.................................................................................................................... 3-1 Table 3-2. Pre-Commissioning Tests, Tasks, and Responsibilities ........................................................................... 3-6 Table 3-3. Pre-Commissioning Deliverables and Responsibilities.......................................................................... 3-12 Table 3-4. Clean Water Commissioning Tests, Tasks, Deliverables, and Responsibilities..................................... 3-16 Table 3-5. Functional Acceptance Test Plan Outline .............................................................................................. 3-17 Table 3-6. Startup Tests, Tasks, Deliverables, and Responsibilities ....................................................................... 3-21 Table 3-7. Reliability Acceptance Test Plan Outline............................................................................................... 3-22 Table 3-8. Activation Tasks, Deliverables, and Responsibilities............................................................................. 3-24
  3. 3. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District ii EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Appendices Appendix A. Examples of Technical Specifications Tests Appendix B. Examples of Functional Acceptance Tests Appendix C. Examples of Reliability Acceptance Tests
  4. 4. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District iii EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Abbreviations Acronym Description AR Access Request BIM Building Information Model CAD Computer Aided Drafting CCTV Closed Circuit Television CM Construction Management CMMS Computerized Maintenance Management System CPM Critical Path Method DS Design Submittal I/O Input/output FAT Functional Acceptance Test FDT Factory Demonstration Test HMI Human-Machine Interface HVAC Heating, Ventilation, & Air Conditioning MCRT Mean Cell Residence Time MEL Mechanical Equipment List MMI Maintenance Managed Item NETA International Electrical Testing Association NPDES National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System O&M Operations and Maintenance OMTG Operator Manual and Training Guide P&ID Process and Instrumentation Diagrams PA Public Address PAT Performance Acceptance Test PCC Plant Control Center PCCS Plant Computerized Control System PLC Programmable Logic Controller PMO Program Management Office RAT Reliability Acceptance Test RCD Reliability-Centered Design RFI Request for Information RFP Request for Proposals RWQCB Regional Water Quality Control Board SRCSD Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District VFD Variable Frequency Drive
  5. 5. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 1-1 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 1.0 Introduction 1.1 Purpose This document establishes the requirements for the Design Consultant to prepare a Commissioning Plan for the Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District (District) EchoWater Project. The Commissioning Plan shall be developed by the Design Consultant in an effort to plan, organize, and document commissioning activities. Inclusion of the Commissioning Plan with the Contract Documents shall provide Contractor awareness of the level of effort the District requires to implement and document equipment and system preparedness. The Commissioning Plan shall be included as an appendix to the Technical Specifications (Specifications), Section 01 91 00 – Commissioning. Due to the magnitude of the EchoWater Project, separate contracts shall be awarded for various portions of the project. During the project lifecycle, coordination between the various Design Consultants and District staff will be critical for ensuring cohesion amongst the various projects’ Commissioning Plans. 1.2 Relationship with Other District Design Standards This document is one in a suite of District Design Standards (Standards). These Standards are created and maintained to provide consistency and efficiency among design projects within the District. The Standards clearly document requirements, issues, decisions, products, procedures, etc., that have been widely agreed upon by District staff. The documents comprising the Standards include: • Design Contract Requirements – Presents the content requirements for contract documents prepared for design projects. • Design Guidelines – Describes discipline-specific District design preferences above and beyond applicable codes and standards. • Guide Specifications – A library of technical specifications available for project use. • CAD and BIM Standards – Standards to be used on computer aided drafting (CAD) drawings and Building Information Model (BIM) requirements for data and file management. • Standard Drawings and Typical Details – A library of CAD drawings and typically used details common across all projects available for use by the Designer. • Operator Manual and Training Guide Development – Describes the level of effort the District requires of the Design Consultant to develop an Operator Manual and Training Guide (OMTG) specific to their respective project. The OMTG shall be used as a teaching and reference tool for the Design Consultant’s portion of the training courses. Additional requirements related to execution of the design, project deliverables, and designer coordination with the EchoWater Program Management Office (PMO) and District staff shall
  6. 6. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 1-2 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 be contained in the Request for Proposals (RFP). Particular reference is made to the Reliability- Centered Design (RCD) process to be implemented on projects involving treatment facilities and appurtenant equipment.
  7. 7. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 2-1 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 2.0 Commissioning 2.1 General Commissioning is the final stage of the project life cycle in which the objective is to validate the performance of the new equipment/systems/processes per the design intent and the required service levels of the District. In addition, District staff classroom and field training are provided by the equipment vendors and the Design Consultant to prepare them to operate and maintain the facilities. 2.2 Description Commissioning shall consist of the following stages: • Pre-Commissioning: Includes pre-operational testing of the completed structural, mechanical/HVAC, electrical, instrumentation and control systems as defined in the Specifications. Pre-operational testing includes activities such as structural leakage tests, cycling valves, pipe system pressure and leakage tests, instrument calibration, loop testing, control and logic testing, NETA tests, manufacturer installation certifications, etc. The objective of Pre-Commissioning shall be to confirm the equipment’s readiness to operate as a system. • Clean Water Commissioning: Functional acceptance testing of the hardware and software to verify all PLC control narratives, PCCS control strategies, and interaction with other new or existing systems. In conjunction with the system testing, loops shall be tuned to obtain the desired process control response and individual equipment performance tests shall be conducted to confirm operational parameters as defined in the Specifications. District staff training from the Contractor and Design Consultant is also provided during this stage. • Startup: Reliability acceptance testing of the integrated facility to demonstrate the continuous and reliable operation of the equipment and systems under normal process water conditions. This stage includes shutdowns and tie-ins to the existing plant processes, seeding the biological process (if required), process optimization, additional loop tuning, and individual equipment performance tests requiring process water. • Activation: Initiated after granting the Contractor substantial completion. District O&M staff assumes control of the facility/site and the warranty period begins after releasing Notice of Field Acceptance to the Contractor. This stage includes completion of the Contractor’s punch list items, process optimization, and plant wide optimization. Each stage of commissioning must be completed, witnessed, and documented to the satisfaction of the District before initiating the next stage of commissioning. At the minimum, the commissioning stages and associated tests, tasks, and deliverables are presented in Table 2-1.
  8. 8. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 2-2 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Table 2-1. Commissioning Activities Construction/Pre-Commissioning Clean Water Commissioning Startup Activation 1. Equipment submittals received and approved 1. Functional Acceptance Tests (FAT) 1. Reliability Acceptance Tests (RAT) 1. Contractor’s punch list completed and field accepted 2. Equipment performance guarantees and warranty letters received and approved 2. Verification of all PLC control narratives and PCCS control strategies 2. Verification of remaining PLC control narratives and PCCS control strategies 2. District Notice of Field Acceptance 3. RFIs and responses up-to-date 3. Loop tuning 3. Cont’d loop tuning 3. Commencement of warranty period 4. Equipment O&M manuals received and approved 4. Clean water equipment Performance Acceptance Tests (PAT) 4. Process water equipment PATs 4. Process optimization 5. Factory Demonstration Tests (FDT) 5. Certificate of Occupancy received 5. Maintenance of equipment 5. Plant wide optimization 6. Delivery Acceptance Inspections 6. District staff training 6. Site clean-up 7. Storage and maintenance of equipment 7. Maintenance of equipment 7. District field inspection 8. Verification of installed assets per design database 8. Final Contractor’s punch list 9. Structural tank leakage tests per Specifications 9. District Notice of Substantial Completion 10. Mechanical equipment pre-operational tests per Specifications (equipment, valves, HVAC) 11. Piping system pressure and leakage tests and pipe cleaning/flushing per Specifications 12. Instrumentation equipment pre- operational tests per Specifications (instrument calibration, loops, PLC and PCCS controls and logic, public address system, CCTV system, fire alarm system, and fiber optic cables) 13. Electrical equipment pre-operational tests per Specifications (NETA, conductors, and motors) 14. Equipment manufacturers’ installation certifications 15. Contractor’s edits to Commissioning Plan received and approved 16. Design Consultant’s draft and final Operator Manual and Training Guide (OMTG) received and approved 17. Record CAD drawings and BIM models (includes Master Equipment List [MEL] and Maintenance Managed Items [MMI] design database) received and approved 18. Equipment vendors’ and Design Consultant’s training lesson plans and course schedules received and approved
  9. 9. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 2-3 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 2.3 Roles and Responsibilities Preparation of the Commissioning Plan, followed by the implementation and witnessing of construction/Pre-commissioning and commissioning test activities shall be a collaborative effort by representatives from the Design Consultant, Contractor, and District. Table 2-2 provides a list, at the minimum, of the Design Consultant’s tasks and deliverables during the design, construction, and commissioning project phases. Table 2-2. Design Consultant’s Tasks and Deliverables Design Construction/Pre-Commissioning Clean Water Commissioning, Startup, & Activation 1. Submit design CAD drawings and BIM models (includes MEL/MMI design database) 1. Review equipment submittals 1. Engineering support services (i.e. review of test results, on- call and on-site support, and process optimization)2. Review equipment performance guarantees and warranty letters 2. Submit Specifications 3. Respond to RFIs 2. Conduct required training courses3. Submit Project Design Manual 4. Review equipment O&M manuals 4. Submit Commissioning Plan 5. Review FDT results 6. Review Contractor’s edits to Commissioning Plan 7. Submit Draft and Final OMTG 8. Prepare and submit training course lesson plans and training materials 9. Review the Contractor’s training course lesson plans and training materials 10. Maintain and update record CAD drawings and BIM models throughout construction (via Contractor red-lines, District approved equipment submittals, and District CM documentation) Table 2-3 provides the District’s tasks during the construction and commissioning stages and identifies the responsible party from the District. Table 2-3. District Construction and Commissioning Tasks Construction/Pre-Commissioning Clean Water Commissioning, Startup, & Activation Task District Responsibility Task District Responsibility 1. Review and approve equipment submittals, performance guarantees, and warranty letters. Engineering/PMO 1. Witness, review, and approve Functional Acceptance Tests (FAT). O&M/PMO 2. Review and approve equipment O&M manuals. Engineering/O&M/PMO 2. Witness, review, and approve verification of all PLC control narratives and PCCS control strategies. O&M/PMO 3. Review and approve RFI’s and responses. Engineering/PMO 3. Witness, review, and approve loop tuning. O&M/PMO
  10. 10. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 2-4 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Construction/Pre-Commissioning Clean Water Commissioning, Startup, & Activation Task District Responsibility Task District Responsibility 4. Witness, review, and approve FDT results. Engineering/PMO 4. Witness, review, and approve clean and process water equipment Performance Acceptance Tests (PAT). O&M/PMO 5. Witness Delivery Acceptance Inspections. CM 5. Confirm Certificate of Occupancy from Cosumnes Fire District Fire Marshall. CM 6. Confirm Specification requirements for the storage and maintenance of equipment by the Contractor. CM 6. Receive Design Consultant and Contractor training. O&M/PMO 7. Verification of installed assets per design database. CM 7. Confirm Specification requirements for the maintenance of equipment by the Contractor throughout each stage. CM 8. Witness and approve structural tank leakage tests per Specifications. CM 8. Witness, review, and approve Reliability Acceptance Tests (RAT). O&M/PMO 9. Witness and approve mechanical equipment pre-operational tests per Specifications. CM 9. Confirm Contractor site clean- up CM 10. Witness and approve piping systems pressure and leakage tests and piping system cleaning/flushing per Specifications. CM 10. Conduct field inspection. CM/O&M/PMO 11. Witness and approve valve pre- operational tests per Specifications. CM 11. Release Notice of Substantial Completion to Contractor. CM/O&M 12. Witness and approve HVAC pre- operational tests per Specifications. CM 12. Develop final Contractor’s punch list. CM/O&M/PMO 13. Witness and approve instrumentation calibration tests per Specifications. CM 13. Field accept Contractor’s punch list. CM/O&M/PMO 14. Witness and approve analog loop end-to-end testing at PLC and PCCs per Specifications. CM 14. Release Notice of Field Acceptance. CM/O&M 15. Witness and approve analog loop end-to-end testing at PCCS. O&M 15. Document commencement of warranty period. O&M 16. Witness and approve digital control and logic end-to-end testing at PLCs and PCCs per Specifications. CM 16. Process optimization. O&M/PMO 17. Witness and approve digital control and logic end-to-end testing at PCCS. O&M 17. Plant wide optimization O&M/PMO 18. Public address system pre- operational tests per Specifications. CM 19. CCTV system pre-operational tests per Specifications. CM 20. Fire alarm system pre-operational tests per Specifications. CM
  11. 11. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 2-5 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Construction/Pre-Commissioning Clean Water Commissioning, Startup, & Activation Task District Responsibility Task District Responsibility 21. Fiber optic cable pre-operational tests per Specifications. CM 22. Witness and approve NETA tests per Specifications. CM 23. Witness and approve conductor tests per Specifications. CM 24. Witness and approve motor pre- operational tests per Specifications. CM 25. Witness equipment manufacturers’ installation certifications. CM 26. Review and approve Contractor’s edits to Commissioning Plan. O&M/PMO 27. Review and approve Draft and Final OMTG. O&M/PMO 28. Review and approve training course lesson plans and training materials. O&M/PMO 29. Review and approve record CAD drawings and BIM models (includes MEL/MMI design database) based on Contractor red-lines. Engineering/O&M/PMO
  12. 12. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-1 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 3.0 Commissioning Plan The Commissioning Plan shall include the requirements for planning, scheduling, coordinating, executing, and documenting Pre-Commissioning, Clean Water Commissioning, Startup, and Activation activities. The main objective of the Commissioning Plan is to provide an organized and thorough approach to the validation of the equipment, systems, and processes to be completed by the Contractor. Through the Commissioning Plan, the Design Consultant prepares detailed test plans and procedures for commissioning the equipment and systems, and prepares a preliminary schedule of commissioning test and training activities. Provided in Table 3-1 is an example outline of a Commissioning Plan for the Design Consultant to use as a reference. The table identifies and briefly describes the various sections and nominates the responsible party for preparing the initial content. After notice to proceed, the Contractor shall review, edit, or modify the Commissioning Plan to account for items such as changes to the construction schedule, purchased equipment, safety procedures, identification of the commissioning team, etc. The Contractor must ensure the overall objectives set forth in the commissioning plan are met. Edits to the Contractor’s commissioning plan shall be reviewed by the Design Consultant and District O&M/PMO. Final acceptance of the Commissioning Plan shall be provided by the District to the Contractor. Table 3-1. Commissioning Plan Outline Heading Section Subsection Description Responsibility 1. Overview a. Introduction A brief introduction to the Commissioning Plan describing the overall intent and objectives. Design Consultant b. Overview of the project A brief description of the facility/project. c. Safety i. Quality control and safety procedures Contractor to provide safety related documentation. Contractor ii. Proper personal protective equipment iii. Lock-out/Tag-out procedures iv. Other District safety requirements d. Data management system and document control Prepare the framework of a database to manage and document test activities associated with each asset. Design Consultant 2. Testing a. Commissioning Team Prepare a preliminary organization chart illustrating the relationship between the design consultant, District, construction management (CM) team, and contractor during commissioning. (Note that the District will prepare the PCCS control strategies and facilitate the Contractor’s end-to- end tests verifying the PCCS end.) Design Consultant/ District
  13. 13. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-2 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Heading Section Subsection Description Responsibility b. Pre-Commissioning i. Introduction Provide a description of the Pre- Commissioning tests, tasks, deliverables, and responsibilities. Design Consultant ii. Pre-Commissioning Tests Since these tests shall already be developed and included in the Specifications, this section shall provide a description of any specialized tests requiring extensive design development (i.e. complex subsystem PLC factory test that requires simulated outputs, mixer dye testing, large tank leakage test, etc.) Acceptance criteria for a successful test shall also be provided. c. Clean Water Commissioning i. Introduction Provide a description of the Clean Water Commissioning tests, tasks, deliverables, and responsibilities. ii. FATs Provide a description of the FAT, followed by each FAT test plan and procedures. Each FAT test plan shall identify the required resources, prerequisites, and acceptance criteria. iii. PATs Provide a description of the equipment PAT, followed by a list of equipment (with equipment numbers) requiring clean water PATs and then each PAT test plan and procedures. Each PAT test plan shall identify the required resources, acceptance criteria, and test forms. d. Startup i. Introduction Provide a description of the Startup tests, tasks, deliverables, and responsibilities. i. RATs Provide a description of the RAT, followed by each RAT test plan and procedures. Each RAT test plan shall identify the required resources, prerequisites, and acceptance criteria. ii. PATs Provide a description of the equipment PAT, followed by a list of equipment (with equipment numbers) requiring process water PATs and then each PAT test plan and procedures. Each PAT test plan shall identify the required resources, acceptance criteria (i.e. mechanical and process related, if required), and test forms. e. Activation Provide a description of the Activation tasks, deliverables, and responsibilities.
  14. 14. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-3 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Heading Section Subsection Description Responsibility 3. Training a. Contractor training courses For training requirements, refer to the Specifications, Section 01 79 10 – Training. Provide a description of the training requirements and a table of Contractor (equipment vendor) required training courses with number of sessions and duration of each session as per the requirements of the Specifications. The Contractor shall submit formal lesson plans prior to Clean Water Commissioning. Design Consultant to identify Contractor and Design Consultant required training sessions. b. Design Consultant training courses Provide a description of the training requirements and a table of number of sessions and duration of each session as per the requirements of the Specifications. The Design Consultant shall submit formal lesson plans prior to Clean Water Commissioning. 4. Schedule a. Introduction i. Up-to-date schedules Provide a description of the Contractor’s schedule requirements during commissioning. Design Consultant ii. Three-week look- ahead schedules iii. Daily schedules iv. Master schedule of access requests (ARs), shutdowns, and tie-ins b. Initial commissioning baseline schedule Prepare a preliminary schedule of commissioning test and training activities. This schedule shall be consistent with the Design Consultant’s construction operations sequencing plan. Design Consultant 3.1 Overview The Design Consultant shall provide an introduction to the Commissioning Plan and a description of the facility/project. The Contractor shall include a section detailing safety requirements that must be complied with during commissioning. This shall include, but not be limited to, quality control and safety procedures, proper personal protective equipment, lock- out/tag-out procedures, and other District safety requirements. 3.1.1 Data Management System and Document Control The District’s PMO shall be responsible for maintaining a data management and document control system (PMWeb) for commissioning activities. This includes the collection of test plans, procedures, test forms, checklists, worksheets, and test results required for and resulting from commissioning test activities. The objective of this system is to provide an organized and efficient approach for tracking the progression of equipment/system test activities, collecting
  15. 15. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-4 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 data, reviewing and approving commissioning test results and deliverables, and ultimately transferring select data to the District’s Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS). The Design Consultant shall be responsible for preparing the framework of the commissioning testing database within PMWeb. This involves identifying the association with an asset-type (i.e. pump, modulating electric control valve, magnetic flow meter, etc.) and its respective test activities per the requirements of the Specifications. For example, the associated tests for a mixed liquor pump shall include: FDT, delivery inspection acceptance, pre-operational tests, manufacturer’s installation certification, and PATs (mechanical, vibration, and noise) for clean and process water operating conditions. This database will serve as the starting point for managing and tracking the flow of data, documents, and testing during commissioning. The preliminary framework of the database shall be included with Design Submittal No. 2 (DS-2). The final framework of the database shall be included with DS-3. Prior to construction, assets (by equipment tag numbers) from the BIM models will be extracted and uploaded to PMWeb (by the PMO) where the assets will be automatically assigned (based on asset-type) to the framework of the database. The intent shall be to develop a process within PMWeb where the selection of an individual asset lists all the associated tests and provides the electronic test forms for the Contractor to document all the test results. 3.2 Testing As part of the Commissioning Plan, the Design Consultant shall develop FAT, PAT, and RAT test plans and procedures. These test plans and procedures detail the coordinated, sequential testing of each system component and piece of controlled equipment installed under the Contract. Test plans and procedures shall identify, by system and specific tag number, each device or control station to be manipulated or observed during the test procedure and the specific results to be observed or obtained. Test plans also shall be specific as to the support systems required to complete the test work, temporary systems required during the test work (including any temporary construction needed for testing), representatives to be present, and expected test duration. 3.2.1 Commissioning Team The commissioning team shall be made up of representatives from the Contractor, Design Consultant, and the District (CM, O&M, and PMO). The Contractor shall assemble a commissioning team under the direction of a Commissioning Coordinator, duly authorized to commit the Contractor’s personnel and resources. 3.2.1.1 Contractor The Contractor shall engage a Commissioning Coordinator to be responsible for planning, coordinating, conducting, and documenting commissioning test activities. The Commissioning Coordinator shall use a team consisting of representatives of the Contractor’s mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation subcontractors. The Commissioning Coordinator shall have a minimum of ten years of experience in operations and commissioning of facilities, equipment, electrical equipment and plant controls of similar type, size, and capacity, and shall be a
  16. 16. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-5 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Grade V Operator who is experienced in all aspects of commissioning and testing. The Commissioning Coordinator and his/her team shall be available during all commissioning activities at the work site during normal working hours and shall be available within 2 hours’ notice at all other times upon notice by telephone. During the RATs, a Contractor’s representative shall be on site 24 hours per day. Additional requirements for the Contractor and the Commissioning Coordinator shall be located in the Commissioning Specification. 3.2.1.2 District Unless directed otherwise, the District shall have the option to witness all commissioning test activities for compliance with the Contract requirements. The District CM team shall witness the majority of the pre-commissioning testing and inspections. The District O&M/PMO team shall witness the majority of the commissioning (Clean Water Commissioning and Startup) testing. During Startup and under the supervision of the Commissioning Coordinator, District O&M staff shall operate the facility, conduct daily rounds, provide sampling and testing, perform maintenance, and note any abnormal observations. Additional District involvement prior to and during commissioning is to prepare the PCCS control strategies and facilitate the Contractor’s end-to-end tests verifying the PCCS end, respectively. 3.2.1.3 Design Consultant The Design Consultant shall provide engineering support throughout pre-commissioning and commissioning (i.e. reviewing the Contractor’s edits to the Commissioning Plan, submitting the Draft and Final OMTG, maintaining and submitting the record CAD drawings and BIM models, reviewing test results, conducting District staff training, process control, process optimization, on-call support, etc.) and shall be available for on-site assistance when requested by the District. The Design Consultant shall also review the proposed Commissioning Coordinator’s qualifications and experience for compliance with the Specifications. The Design Consultant, with input from the District, shall prepare a preliminary commissioning organization chart which shall be updated by the Contractor after notice to proceed. The organization chart shall illustrate the relationship between members of the Design Consultant, District (CM, O&M, or PMO), and Contractor during commissioning. It shall also identify the resources from the Contractor and District (CM, O&M, or PMO) to conduct and witness the testing within the time constraints of the schedule and budget. As noted previously, each test plan (FAT, PAT, and RAT) shall clearly define the personnel required to perform and witness each test and the estimated amount of time to complete the test. 3.2.2 Pre-Commissioning Pre-Commissioning includes pre-operational testing of the completed structural, mechanical/HVAC, electrical, instrumentation and control systems and concludes with the Manufacturer’s Installation Certification. The testing verifies that the installed hardware and software conforms to the requirements of the Specifications and is ready for operation. 3.2.2.1 Pre-Commissioning Tests and Tasks The completion of Pre-Commissioning shall be an indication that all equipment in the system has been properly inspected, installed, lubricated, cleaned, checked for foreign materials,
  17. 17. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-6 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 anchored, grounded, and, in general, ready for Clean Water Commissioning. At a minimum, listed and described in Table 3-2 are the required Pre-Commissioning tests and tasks with the associated Design Consultant and District responsibilities. Contractor responsibilities and scope of work during construction and commissioning shall be located within the Specifications. The District’s previous requirements for Pre-Commissioning tests and associated test forms are referenced from the Specifications and are listed in Appendix A. The Design Consultant shall provide any additional project-specific equipment test requirements and add/modify the test forms to suite. In general, the Pre-Commissioning tests and tasks shall be defined in the Specifications. Table 3-2. Pre-Commissioning Tests, Tasks, and Responsibilities Tests and Tasks Description Responsibility 1. Factory Demonstration Tests Factory tests customized specific to the equipment being factory tested and demonstrates compliance with the Specifications. Design Consultant to review test results. District Engineering/PMO to witness, review, and approve. 2. Delivery Acceptance Inspections Inspections to verify delivered equipment conforms to approved equipment submittals and are suitable for installation. District CM to inspect and document. 3. Equipment storage and maintenance records up-to-date Verify equipment storage, maintenance, installation, and servicing logs and records are properly documented and kept up-to- date as per manufacturer’s instructions. District CM to confirm. 4. Verification of installed assets per design database Equipment installation dates to be documented in the BIM model; thus the ability to track installation of all assets. District CM to confirm. 5. Structural leakage tests Hydrostatic pressure tests for water retaining structures. District CM to witness. Mechanical Equipment Tests 6. Mechanical pre-operational tests Pre-operational tests customized specific to the equipment to verify the equipment’s readiness to startup for the first time by confirming the installed equipment is in compliance with the Specifications. District CM to witness. 7. Piping system pressure and leakage tests Pressure and water leakage tests for isolated portions of piping systems. District CM to witness. 8. Piping system cleaning and flushing Piping shall be cleaned followed the pressure and leakage tests. Method of cleaning is dependent on the type of pipe and application as per the Specifications. District CM to witness. 9. Valve pre-operational tests Testing of valve operators to ensure proper cycling. District CM to witness. 10. HVAC pre-operational tests Verify the HVAC equipment’s readiness to startup for the first time by confirming the installed equipment is compliance with the Specifications. District CM to witness.
  18. 18. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-7 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Tests and Tasks Description Responsibility Instrumentation Equipment Tests 11. Instrument calibration tests Prior to field testing, all instrumentation will be calibrated to accurately read and record operating data. District CM to witness. 12. Analog loop end-to-end testing at PLCs and PCCs Every signal circuit connected to the computer input/output (I/O) terminals shall be tested to verify that it is properly wired and functions as specified to send or receive signals from the computer system and its I/O equipment. District CM to witness. 13. Analog loop end-to-end testing at PCCS District O&M to prepare PCCS control strategies and facilitate the Contractor’s end-to-end tests verifying the PCCS end. 14. Digital control and logic end-to- end testing at PLCs and PCCs Verify the proper operation of each discrete control loop to insure the proper operation of hand switches, interlocks, solenoid valves, other auxiliary devices, status lights, and alarms. District CM to witness. 15. Digital control and logic end-to- end testing at PCCS District O&M to prepare PCCS control strategies and facilitate the Contractor’s end-to-end tests verifying the PCCS end. 16. Public address system pre- operational tests Demonstrates the operation of the speaker and horn. District CM to witness. 17. CCTV system pre-operational tests Demonstrates the operation of the CCTV system. District CM to witness. 18. Fire alarm system pre- operational tests Inspection and acceptance testing shall include a visual inspection of all fire system components, and a complete functional test to demonstrate the operation of each device following installation. Tests shall demonstrate that the entire fire alarm system functions as intended. All circuits shall be tested: automatic sprinkler (pre-action), elevator recall, equipment shutdown and alarm devices. District CM to witness. 19. Fiber optic cable pre-operational tests Each optical fiber shall be tested for end-to-end OTDR trace and attenuation for each installed span after cable installation. District CM to witness. Electrical Equipment Tests 20. International Electrical Testing Association (NETA) tests Newly-installed power systems tests. District CM to witness. 21. Conductor tests Continuity and insulation resistance measurements shall be made on conductors. The test specified herein shall be performed prior to energizing. District CM to witness. 22. Motor pre-operational tests Verify that all fixtures and devices operate and are correctly polarized, that motors have correct rotation, and that all three-phase receptacles have correct phase sequence and polarity. District CM to witness.
  19. 19. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-8 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Tests and Tasks Description Responsibility 23. Manufacturer’s Installation Certification After completion of equipment pre- operational tests, the Contractor shall arrange for the manufacturers’ representatives to inspect and certify installation and operation. District CM to witness. • Factory Demonstration Tests Equipment FDTs are customized specific to the equipment being factory tested and shall be referenced and described in the individual equipment Specifications. If required for particular equipment, the FDTs shall include the required performance for a successful test, method of simulation, and test sheet. Documentation for the completion of a successful FDT must be completed during Pre-Commissioning. FDTs shall also include timing requirements for fixing a failed test, resuming/aborting, and rescheduling the FDT. District Engineering/PMO shall have the option to witness the FDTs and will review and approve the test results. The Design Consultant shall provide a review of the test results and submit any comments to the District PMO representative. • Delivery Acceptance Inspections Delivery acceptance inspections shall be performed on items delivered at the site or to any authorized place of storage. District CM shall verify equipment and materials are of the specified quantity, conforming to approved submittals, suitable for installation, and include installation and maintenance recommendations from the manufacturer. • Equipment Storage and Maintenance Once new equipment is shipped from the manufacturer, whether immediately installed or stored in the warehouse, it is the Contractor’s responsibility to properly store, maintain, and service the equipment until it has been accepted and turned over to the District (commencement of Activation). This shall also include electrical gear and instrumentation, which may have special storage requirements. Prior to installation of the equipment, the Contractor shall provide and use lubricating oil, hydraulic oil, grease and other substances required to clean, blow out, flush, lubricate, and initially charge the equipment for use per the manufacturer’s recommendations. Equipment storage, installation, maintenance, and servicing shall be recorded and kept up-to-date by the Contractor and confirmed by the District CM throughout commissioning. Service records shall be attached to the equipment for District CM verification of compliance. • Verification of Installed Assets The District CM shall log the equipment installation dates for entry into the BIM models and shall verify that all the equipment has been installed per the design database. The Design Consultant shall maintain and update the CAD drawings and BIM models with the installation dates and any discovered discrepancies.
  20. 20. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-9 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 • Structural Leakage Tests Concrete tanks, channels, and other structures which have walls or slabs that are exposed or common with areas occupied by equipment or personnel and subjected to hydrostatic pressure shall be tested for water tightness. Testing consists of filling the tank with water to the maximum operating water surface for at least 24 hours and documenting any loss of water or noticeable leaks. District CM shall witness the structural leakage tests. • Mechanical Equipment Tests  Mechanical Pre-Operational Tests. The mechanical pre-operational tests are customized specific to the equipment to verify the equipment’s readiness to startup for the first time. These tests are used for large complex equipment or where factory authorized technicians are required to inspect and perform the first startup. Prior to the manufacturer installation certifications, the equipment items will be inspected by the Contractor to verify that the installations are in compliance with the Specifications and manufacturer’s recommendations. The Design Consultant shall prepare equipment pre- operational test forms for inclusion in the Specifications (if not currently provided by the District). In some cases, the test forms provided by the manufacturers in their equipment submittals shall be used to document the tests. The manufacturer’s representative shall also sign-off on the test forms during their visit for installation certification. District CM shall witness the mechanical equipment pre-operational tests as well as the manufacturer’s installation certification.  Piping System Tests. Process piping and related fittings, gaskets, and seals shall be hydrostatically tested per the requirements of the Specifications. Pipe test reports shall be filled out and filed for all sections of piping in the system. After successful completion of piping system pressure and leakage tests, the piping system shall be cleaned and flushed per the requirements of the Specifications. District CM shall witness the piping system pressure and leakage tests and the cleaning and flushing.  Valve Pre-Operational Tests. Per the Specifications, manual valves and control valves shall be tested to demonstrate proper opening, closure, and proper timing using manual controls. District CM shall witness the valve pre-operational testing.  HVAC Pre-Operational Tests. The HVAC equipment and control systems shall be tested to conform to the requirements of the Specifications. After the successful completion of individual HVAC equipment testing, the complete HVAC system shall be tested, adjusted, and balanced. District CM shall witness the HVAC pre-operational testing. • Instrumentation Equipment Tests  Instrument Calibration Tests. Prior to field testing, all instrumentation shall be calibrated to accurately read and record operating data. The Contractor shall check instruments for correct operation and perform calibration tests for position, pressure, level, flow, speed, and temperature as per the requirements of the Specifications. The
  21. 21. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-10 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Contractor shall follow a standard calibration procedure, complete standard calibration forms, and place a calibration sticker on the calibrated instruments. Set points for each instrument shall be recorded and tracked in the System Set Point List (located in the FATs and RATs). District CM shall witness instrument calibration testing.  Analog loop end-to-end testing at PLCs, PCCs, and PCCS. Each analog loop shall be tested as an integrated system. This test shall be designed to verify that indicators or recorders operate correctly, function modules provide proper signal conditioning, alarms operate correctly, final elements move in the correct direction, and control trips cause proper action in interlocking of control circuits. As part of loop testing, every signal circuit connected to the computer input/output (I/O) terminals shall be tested to verify that it is properly wired and functions as specified to send or receive signals from the computer system and its I/O equipment. District CM shall witness loop testing for the PLCs and PCCs. District O&M shall prepare the PCCS control strategies and facilitate the Contractor’s end-to-end tests verifying the PCCS end.  Digital control and logic end-to-end testing at PLCs, PCCs, and PCCS. The logic test verifies the proper operation of each discrete control loop to insure the proper operation of hand switches, interlocks, solenoid valves, other auxiliary devices, status lights, and alarms. The controls and logic shall be demonstrated in a step by step fashion that the discrete circuits and logic operate according to the control strategies. Discrete inputs shall be tested to verify proper state when the field device is switched between states. Discrete outputs shall be tested to verify field equipment responds properly (start, stop, etc.). District CM shall witness digital control and logic testing for the PLCs and PCCs. District O&M shall prepare the PCCS control strategies and facilitate the Contractor’s digital control and logic tests verifying the PCCS end.  Public Address System Pre-Operational Tests. After the installation of the public address system components, the Contractor shall demonstrate the operation of each speaker and horn for the District CM.  CCTV Pre-Operational Tests. After the installation of the CCTV system components, the Contractor shall verify the network components, DC power supplies, operability of the cameras, operability of the existing District digital video recorders, and operability with the existing District operator workstations. District CM shall witness all CCTV testing.  Fire Alarm System Pre-Operational Tests. Inspection and acceptance testing shall include a visual inspection of all fire system components, and a complete functional test to demonstrate the operation of each device following installation. Tests shall demonstrate that the entire fire alarm system functions as intended. All circuits shall be tested: automatic sprinkler (pre-action), elevator recall, equipment shutdown and alarm devices. District CM shall witness fire alarm system testing.
  22. 22. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-11 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013  Fiber Optic Cable Pre-Operational Tests. All fibers shall be tested for breaks, abnormalities, and overall attenuation characteristics to ensure that the cable system meets the attenuation specifications. District CM shall witness all testing and final checkout of the fiber optic system to determine fiber optic cable system acceptability. • Electrical Equipment Tests  NETA Tests. The requirements of the International Electrical Testing Association (NETA) include tests on newly-installed power systems and apparatuses before being energized. These tests verify the equipment and installation comply with the Specifications as well as with regulatory and safety requirements. District CM shall witness all NETA tests.  Conductor Tests. Continuity and insulation resistance measurements shall be made on conductors after wire pulling and prior to connecting equipment. Conductor to conductor and conductor to ground insulation resistance shall be measured for all circuits 120V and above except lighting and receptacle circuits. District CM shall witness all conductor tests.  Motor Pre-Operational Tests. Pre-operational testing of all devices and control circuits shall be adjusted and made operative prior to energizing. The testing shall consist of energizing each control circuit and operating each control, alarm or malfunction device and each interlock in turn to verify that the specified action occurs. Contractor shall verify that all fixtures and devices operate and are correctly polarized, that motors have correct rotation, and that all three-phase receptacles have correct phase sequence and polarity. Verification may be accomplished by momentarily energizing the motor, provided that neither the motor nor the driven equipment will be damaged by reverse operation. District CM shall witness all motor tests. 3.2.2.2 Manufacturer’s Installation Certification After the completion of equipment pre-operational tests, the Contractor shall arrange an inspection of the installation by each equipment manufacturer’s qualified representative (per the requirements of the Specifications). The manufacturer shall start and run the equipment in the field for the first time to check for proper rotation, alignment, lubrication, abnormal vibration, abnormal temperature, abnormal amperage draw, abnormal operation and provide initial adjustments or calibrations as necessary for continuous operation. If necessary, the manufacturer shall resolve assembly or installation problems attributable to, or associated with their products and equipment. The time spent remedying defective work shall not reduce their contractual site visit obligations intended for making inspections and normal adjustments. The Contractor shall ensure the manufacturer’s representative sign the equipment’s pre-operational and startup summary test form for each equipment item. The District CM shall witness the inspections by the manufacturers. Since the manufacturer will operate the equipment to certify the installation, addition of clean water to the facilities shall be organized and conducted prior to the manufacturer’s inspection. The Commissioning Plan shall include steps taken to fill all tested process systems, except
  23. 23. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-12 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 those using domestic water, oil, air, or chemicals. Domestic water, oil, air, and chemical systems shall be tested using the intended fluid or a compatible substitute subject to District’s approval. The Design Consultant must describe the required quality and quantities of clean test water (reclaimed water is preferred), the procurement and addition of test water into the system or sub-system, disposal of the test water, procedures for cleaning the system or sub-system after the test, and coordination of these activities with the District. It shall be required to specify the estimated amount of time to provide water to fill a tank, drain a tank, and the source of the test water. The Design Consultant shall also identify all expected temporary construction needs such as temporary return pumps, temporary power, or other required items in order to facilitate the testing. 3.2.2.3 Pre-Commissioning Deliverables Pre-Commissioning deliverables and responsibilities are provided in Table 3-3. Table 3-3. Pre-Commissioning Deliverables and Responsibilities Deliverables Description Responsibility 1. Equipment submittals Vendor provided shop drawings, material data, samples, and product data. District CM to receive and track submittals from Contractor and distribute to District PMO. District PMO to distribute to Design Consultant and respective District Engineering/O&M stakeholders for review. District PMO to review, consolidate comments, and submit to District CM or Contractor. 2. Equipment performance guarantees and warranty letters A written document, provided by the vendor or Contractor, which endorses the quality of products or services, along with an assurance to meet the Specifications. District CM to receive and track from Contractor and distribute to District PMO. District PMO to distribute to Design Consultant and respective District Engineering/O&M stakeholders for review. District PMO to review, consolidate comments, and submit to District CM or Contractor. 3. RFIs and responses up-to-date The Contractor can request information about the contract from the client. The client or a representative of the client responds to the Contractor’s request. District CM to receive and track from Contractor and distribute to District PMO. District PMO to distribute to Design Consultant and respective District Engineering/O&M stakeholders for review. District PMO to review, consolidate comments, and submit to District CM or Contractor.
  24. 24. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-13 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Deliverables Description Responsibility 4. Equipment O&M manuals Vendor provided equipment O&M manuals prepared per the requirements of the Specifications. Contractor to submit prior to delivery of equipment. District CM to receive and track from Contractor and distribute to District PMO. District PMO to distribute to Design Consultant and respective District Engineering/O&M stakeholders for review. District PMO to review, consolidate comments, and submit to District CM or Contractor. 5. Contractor’s edits to Commissioning Plan Contractor to provide safety related documentation, an updated organization chart, edits to test plans and procedures, updated training information, and an updated schedule. Contractor to submit for District approval prior to 50% progress payment. Design Consultant to review. District O&M/PMO to review and approve. 6. Draft Operator Manual & Training Guide Operator training guides. Design Consultant to submit to District for review 150 days prior to start of Clean Water Commissioning. District O&M/PMO to review and approve. 7. Final Operator Manual & Training Guide Reference tool for training during Clean Water Commissioning. Design Consultant to submit to District for review and approval 60 days prior to start of Clean Water Commissioning. District O&M/PMO to review and approve. 8. Record CAD drawings and BIM models (includes MEL/MMI design database) Includes data from the approved equipment submittals, comments from the verification of the design database, and Contractor red-lines. Design Consultant to maintain and submit Record CAD drawings and BIM models. District Engineering/O&M/PMO to review and approve. 9. Equipment vendors’ and Design Consultant’s training lesson plans and course schedules Vendor and Design Consultant lesson plans and schedules for District staff training. Contractor and Design Consultant to submit lesson plans to District prior to Clean Water Commissioning. District O&M/PMO to review and approve. • Equipment Submittals Equipment submittals include, but are not limited to, product data, shop drawings, test procedures, test results, annotated PLC program listings, AutoCAD® generated drawings, samples, requests for substitutions, descriptive data, certificates, methods, schedules, marked contract drawings and specifications, manufacturer's installation and other instructions, and miscellaneous work related items. District CM shall be responsible for distributing the equipment submittals from the Contractor to the District PMO
  25. 25. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-14 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 representative. The District PMO representative shall distribute the equipment submittals to the Design Consultant and respective District Engineering or O&M stakeholders for review. The District PMO representative shall also provide a review, consolidate the comments, and submit to the District CM/Contractor. • Equipment Performance Guarantees and Warranty Letters Each equipment vendor and the Contractor shall provide performance guarantees and warranty letters, which endorses the quality of products or services, along with the assurance to meet the Specifications. The Contractor shall also provide a guarantee letter stating the Work has been built in accordance with the contract requirements and agrees to repair or replace defective workmanship or materials within a certain period of time. The review process is consistent with the equipment submittals. • Requests for Information The Contractor shall prepare a RFI when additional information, clarification or interpretation of the Contract Documents is needed. RFI’s may also be used for apparent conflicts, inconsistencies, ambiguities, or omissions. The review process is consistent with the equipment submittals. • Equipment O&M Manuals The vendor provided equipment O&M manuals are instruction manuals for the safe operation and maintenance of the equipment and shall conform to the requirements of the Specifications. The manuals also include requirements for proper storage and maintenance of the equipment that shall be submitted and approved prior to delivery. The Contractor shall add the submission and approval of the equipment O&M manuals to the Critical Path Method (CPM) schedule. The review process is consistent with the equipment submittals. • Contractor’s Edits to Commissioning Plan After notice to proceed is provided to the Contractor, the Contractor shall review and provide comments to the Design Consultant’s Commissioning Plan. The review process is consistent with the equipment submittals. • Operator Manual & Training Guide The OMTG serves as a training document to prepare and qualify operators (and other crafts) to safely work and manage processes in designated areas of the plant. The Design Consultant shall prepare and submit a Draft and Final OMTG to the District PMO representative who shall distribute to the District O&M stakeholders for review. The District PMO representative shall consolidate comments and submit to the Design Consultant for editing or approval. The final OMTG will serve as the basis for the Design Consultant’s portion of District staff training during Clean Water Commissioning.
  26. 26. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-15 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 • Record CAD Drawings and BIM Models Record CAD drawings and BIM models shall show the actual as constructed conditions of installed or modified systems, equipment and material at the time of field acceptance of the related portions of work. The purpose of the record drawings is to provide accurate information for the future modification, expansion, operation and maintenance of the plant. From the Contractor red-lines, approved equipment submittals and District CM documentation, the Design Consultant shall maintain and submit the record CAD drawings and BIM models to the District PMO representative who shall distribute to the District Engineering/O&M stakeholders for review. The District PMO representative shall consolidate comments and submit to the Design Consultant for editing or approval. • Training Lesson Plans Prior to District staff training, the Contractor and Design Consultant shall prepare and submit formal written lesson plans and training materials to the District PMO representative who shall distribute to the District O&M stakeholders for review. The District PMO representative shall review, consolidate comments, and submit to the Design Consultant for editing or approval. The Contractor’s portion of the training shall require the equipment vendors to provide classroom and field training on the operation and maintenance of the installed equipment. The Design Consultant’s training shall present the content of the OMTG. After the successful completion of all Pre-Commissioning tests, tasks, and deliverables, the District CM shall allow the Contractor to proceed to Clean Water Commissioning. 3.2.3 Clean Water Commissioning Clean Water Commissioning verifies the functionality of the equipment and systems by testing the PLC control narratives, PCCS control strategies, and performing loop tuning to obtain the desired process control response. This stage operates under clean water conditions and includes activities such as the FATs and PATs. District staff training shall also be conducted and completed during this stage of commissioning by the equipment vendors and Design Consultant. District O&M/PMO shall provide the support to witness, review and approve the FATs and PATs. The Design Consultant shall conduct District staff training, review test results, and provide on-call and on-site support when requested by the District. Provided in Table 3-4 are the associated Clean Water Commissioning tests, tasks, deliverables, and responsibilities.
  27. 27. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-16 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Table 3-4. Clean Water Commissioning Tests, Tasks, Deliverables, and Responsibilities Tests/Tasks/Deliverables Description Responsibility 1. FATs Tests involving the operation of hardware and software as an integrated system under clean water conditions. Contractor to conduct tests, submit test results, and system/component set point lists. District O&M/PMO to witness, review, and approve test results. 2. Loop tuning Loop tuning shall demonstrate stable operation of the loop under actual operating conditions. This test shall include adjustment of closed loop tuning parameters. District O&M to witness and approve. 3. PATs Validation of individual equipment performance specifications under clean water conditions. Contractor to conduct tests and submit test results. District O&M/PMO to witness, review, and approve test results. 4. Maintenance of equipment Ensure proper maintenance of equipment per manufacturer’s instructions. Contractor to perform and document maintenance activities. District CM to confirm. 5. Certificate of Occupancy Approval from the Cosumnes Fire District Fire Marshall to occupy newly constructed buildings/structures under their jurisdiction/permit. District CM to confirm. 6. Completion of District staff training Equipment, system, and process classroom and field training. Equipment vendor and Design Consultant provided training. District O&M/PMO to attend training sessions and track completion of training sessions. 3.2.3.1 Functional Acceptance Tests The FATs test all equipment, instruments, and software as integrated systems using clean water under normal operating conditions and extreme design conditions (maximum and minimum). The FAT tests ensure that the PLC, PCCS software, and operational control strategies are working in conjunction with the hardware as intended. All operational control strategies shall be tested unless relief is provided on an ad hoc basis. Each FAT shall operate for a continuous period of 10 days or until successful completion of the test procedures, whichever is greater. If the system under the test fails, the cause of the failure shall be identified and rectified by the Contractor or Design Consultant and the entire FAT test shall be restarted from the beginning. The Contractor shall document any failures and the corrective action required to restore the system to proper operation in the Issues Log. Failures shall be defined in the Specifications. Testing which involves shutting down and re-starting systems shall not be considered as failures.
  28. 28. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-17 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 The Design Consultant shall develop FAT plans detailing the coordinated, sequential testing of every piece of controlled equipment in each of the identified systems. Provided in Table 3-5 is an example outline of a FAT plan with examples of FAT procedures provided in Appendix B. Table 3-5. Functional Acceptance Test Plan Outline Heading Section Description 1. Overview a. Introduction Identify the system to be tested. b. Control strategies and modes of operation Identify the control strategies, modes of operation, and protective interlocks to be tested. c. Notifications Identify shutdowns and tie-ins. 2. Prerequisites a. Support systems Identify the equipment, systems, and media required to conduct the FAT.b. Related process systems c. Test media d. Measurement and test equipment e. Temporary piping and equipment configuration f. Equipment and pipe labeling g. Valve, Equipment, and Instrumentation Lineup Tables Identify equipment for tested systems and related process/support systems. 3. Procedures Provide procedures to test automatic operation and control and specify acceptance criteria required to release equipment/systems. 4. Appendix a. System/component set point list Identify settings for equipment (i.e. VFD), key performance indicators to be tested, and process control set points list. b. Issues log Identifies test failures and the corrective actions. The FAT sections are briefly described below. • Overview Each FAT plan shall begin with an overview section that describes the system, control strategies, various operating conditions, control modes, and identification of protective interlocks (local and software). The overview shall also include the notification requirements for the particular FAT plan. • Prerequisites Test prerequisites shall include required support and process systems, type and source of test media, measurement and test equipment, required temporary piping and equipment configurations, an equipment lineup table, proper equipment and piping labeling (temporary labeling at this stage of testing may be considered), and a pre-test walkthrough that must be completed before conducting the test. Support systems such as power, plant water, potable water, reclaimed water, and utility air shall be identified and must be ready for operation and available for use during the test. Related process systems shall be identified and in some cases shall be run in conjunction with the tested equipment or systems. When such a condition exists, the FAT procedures identify what steps shall be
  29. 29. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-18 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 taken for preparation and implementation. For some systems, procedures for two or more FATs shall be run sequentially and/or simultaneously in order to demonstrate overall process area control strategy interaction and record how each system works in conjunction with the other. In such a case, the procedures shall clearly walk the testing participants through the correct FAT and procedure numbers. Valve, equipment, and instrumentation lineup tables shall be provided for each system test plan where testing could impact other process or support systems. These systems may be incomplete or in cases where flow paths or equipment operation must be arranged at other systems to complete the testing. A pre-test walkthrough shall be conducted to confirm proper valve position and equipment set-up before the test is started. This walkthrough also familiarizes testing participants with the systems and allows them to verify proper tagging and equipment identification. • Procedures At a minimum, the test plans shall include staffing for each test identifying roles and responsibilities and procedures clearly stating or listing test objectives, test descriptions, acceptance criteria required to release equipment and systems for commissioning, test forms, and checklists/worksheets to be used to control and document the required tests. The FAT shall provide step-by-step descriptions of the procedures proposed by the Design Consultant for the systematic testing of all equipment and systems to duplicate, as closely as possible, operating conditions described in the Contract Documents. By the time a system is ready for the FAT, its major equipment shall have already been checked out during Pre-Commissioning. The FAT shall include testing of the equipment in REMOTE/AUTOMATIC mode where in some cases more than one piece of equipment runs together as part of a semi or fully automatic system. The FAT shall demonstrate that each system and equipment function as required per its related control strategies. Failure mode scenarios such as equipment, instrument, power, and process failures shall be simulated to validate the appropriate system response. The control strategies identify which equipment can run in REMOTE/AUTOMATIC, REMOTE/MANUAL, and/or LOCAL/MANUAL modes and how the system instrumentation is used in conjunction with the controls. All operating modes and conditions identified in the control strategies shall be tested. Local protective, hard-wired interlocks provided in local control panel relay logic and software protective interlocks programmed into the PLC and/or PCCS software shall be identified for each system in the FAT overview section. Each interlock will require being successfully demonstrated to verify proper function and alarm indication. These interlocks shall be put in place to shutdown equipment during abnormal conditions to protect the systems from catastrophic failure and/or the equipment from permanent damage.
  30. 30. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-19 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 • Test Completion A FAT shall be considered complete after all test procedure activities have been successfully demonstrated, witnessed, and all testing deficiencies have been resolved and signed-off by the District. The system/component set point list shall be updated to show any changes/additions identified during testing. In preparation of the FAT, the Design Consultant shall include the following information in the system/component set point list: process control set points to ensure that the system and its equipment function properly and individual equipment component settings (i.e. VFD settings, key performance indicators) deemed necessary to prevent damage due to abnormal operation. 3.2.3.2 Performance Acceptance Tests The PATs validate the mechanical equipment performance requirements per the design intent and Specifications. At a minimum, the PAT test plans shall include staffing for each test, identifying roles and responsibilities, procedures clearly stating or listing test objectives (acceptance criteria), and test descriptions. The PAT shall provide step-by-step descriptions of the procedures proposed by the Design Consultant for the systematic testing of all equipment to duplicate, as closely as possible, operating conditions described in the Contract Documents. The Design Consultant shall prepare PAT procedures for individual equipment to include the measurement of all operating parameters as specified in the appropriate equipment specification section and identify the criteria (per the Specifications) that define a successful performance test. The successful completion of a PAT occurs after the verification of the operating parameters per the design intent and are not contingent on a continuous operating period. The Specifications shall also include the required PAT test forms to document the test results. Examples of pump PAT test forms are provided in Appendix A. • Pumps, Motor, and VFDs Tests on pumps, motors, and VFDs shall be conducted to verify pump performance and operation over the full range of flows. Equipment shall be operated to observe and record operating and performance characteristics. Vibration, noise, temperature, amperage draw, flow pressure, and other miscellaneous operating data shall be collected for each piece of motorized equipment. For some equipment, this data shall be collected with the equipment operating in up to four different conditions created by adjusting speed or a downstream valve to create a backpressure. The data collected for a single equipment item is compared with what is shown in its manufacturer’s literature. In addition to collecting the data described above, settings for variable frequency drives, cooling water control, seal water control and/or other auxiliaries shall be adjusted and readied for proper operation for the various equipment items. At a minimum, mechanical equipment requiring a PAT includes items such as pumps, blowers/air handling units, valves greater than 48-inches, etc. These tests shall be completed during the FATs and possibly repeated during the RATs, dependent on the characteristics of the process water (i.e. mixed liquor, primary influent, etc.). During Startup, the PATs shall include any required acceptance criteria for meeting process water conditions. In lieu of mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, or power failures, conducting
  31. 31. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-20 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 the PATs during the FATs and RATs shall be included within the required continuous operation period. This testing may require temporary piping or facilities that the Design Consultant shall design and include with the Contract Documents. The Contractor shall furnish, install, remove when done, and store temporary piping or facilities on site at a location designated by the District. Any equipment damaged during testing shall be replaced (at the expense of the Contractor) unless the equipment is intended only for testing, and not normal operations after the project is completed. The test piping shall include the following key components: 1. The piping connection shall include a flow metering device. The flow metering device may be an orifice plate, insertion mag meter, or other device proposed by the Contractor and accepted by the District/Design Consultant. 2. The piping shall include a throttling valve that creates a backpressure on the pumps to simulate the full and reduced speed head operating range of the pumps. 3. The piping connection shall include necessary pipeline appurtenances such as air release and vacuum relief valves, isolation valves, drains, and instrumentation. All appurtenances shall be coated equivalent to requirements for similar permanent systems or components. The PAT test results shall be reviewed by the Design Consultant while the PATs shall be witnessed and approved by District O&M/PMO. After the successful completion of Clean Water Commissioning tests, tasks, and District acceptance of deliverables, the District shall allow the Contractor to proceed to Startup. 3.2.4 Startup Startup validates the functionality and reliability of the integrated facility operating under normal process water conditions. The testing includes implementing the RAT plans and procedures that shall be conducted over a period of time to demonstrate the operational performance and reliability of the system. Any remaining PLC control narratives, PCCS control strategies, and loop tuning that were not completed during Clean Water Commissioning shall be verified during Startup. Since the Startup of the project will be dependent on the operation of existing and new processes, it will be imperative to coordinate with the District’s Commissioning Integration Team (to be determined). Provided in Table 3-6 are the associated Startup tests, tasks, deliverables, and responsibilities.
  32. 32. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-21 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Table 3-6. Startup Tests, Tasks, Deliverables, and Responsibilities Tests/Tasks/Deliverables Description Responsibility 1. RATs Tests demonstrating the continuous, reliable operation of equipment and control systems under process water conditions. Contractor to conduct tests, submit test results, system/component set point lists, issues logs, and data sheets. Design Consultant to review test results. District O&M/PMO to witness, participate, review, and approve test results. 2. Loop tuning Loop tuning shall demonstrate stable operation of the loop under actual operating conditions. This test shall include adjustment of closed loop tuning parameters. District O&M/PMO to witness and approve. 3. PATs Validation of equipment performance specifications under process water conditions. Contractor to conduct tests and submit test results. Design Consultant to review test results. District O&M/PMO to witness, review, and approve test results. 4. Maintenance of equipment Ensure proper maintenance of equipment per manufacturer’s instructions. Contractor to perform and document maintenance activities. District CM to confirm. 5. Site clean-up Construction site to be cleared of all construction materials and cleaned. Contractor to provide site clean-up. District to confirm and accept. 6. District field inspection Provide final checkouts of equipment and verify site cleanliness. District CM/O&M/PMO to conduct. 7. Final Contractor’s punch list A final punch list of uncompleted contract items. District CM/O&M/PMO to generate for Contractor to complete. 8. District Notice of Substantial Completion District CM/O&M to release after completion of tasks. 3.2.4.1 Reliability Acceptance Tests The RATs demonstrate the continuous operation of equipment and control systems per the design intent. The RATs shall operate for a continuous period of 30 days. If the equipment or system under test fails, the cause of the failure shall be identified and rectified by the Contractor or Design Consultant and the entire RAT test shall be restarted from the beginning. The Contractor shall document any failures and the corrective action required to restore the system to proper operation in the Issues Log. Failures shall be defined in the Specifications. Testing which involves shutting down and re-starting systems shall not be considered as failures. During the RAT, the Contractor’s Commissioning Coordinator shall supervise the operation and maintenance, by District O&M, of equipment and systems installed on the project. Although the Contractor is responsible for the site during Startup, the District is liable for
  33. 33. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-22 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 complying with the effluent discharge license requirements. Process water testing is subject to National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) discharge limits; however, the Regional Water Quality Control Board (RWQCB) typically allows an exemption of effluent limits during Startup. District staff shall consult with the RWQCB to determine the proper notification process and how specific dates of potential non-compliance are to be determined. In addition to meeting the discharge license requirements, District O&M staff’s involvement in the RATs shall provide additional in-the-field training of the equipment and systems and prepare them for the eventual takeover of the facility during Activation. Provided in Table 3-7 is an example outline of a RAT plan with examples of RAT procedures provided in Appendix C. Table 3-7. Reliability Acceptance Test Plan Outline Heading Section Description 1. Overview a. Introduction Identify the system to be tested. b. Notifications Identify shutdowns and tie-ins. 2. Prerequisites a. Support systems Identify the systems required to conduct the RAT. b. Related process systems c. Valve, Equipment, and Instrumentation Lineup Tables Identify the equipment for the process, related process, and support systems. 3. Procedures a. Startup of process Provide procedures to startup the process (i.e. seeding a biological process, shutdowns and/or ties, etc.). b. Contingency plan A plan for critical equipment or system failures during testing. 4. Appendix a. System/component set point list Identify settings for equipment (i.e. VFD), key performance indicators to be tested/validated, and process control set points list. b. Process control data sheets Operational data collection. c. Issues log Identifies test failures and the corrective actions. The RAT sections are briefly described below. • Overview Each RAT plan shall begin with an overview section that describes the system to be tested and notifications for shutdowns and tie-ins. • Prerequisites Test prerequisites shall include required support and process systems, an equipment lineup table, and a pre-test walkthrough that must be completed before conducting the test. Both support and process systems shall be identified and must be ready for operation and available for use during the test.
  34. 34. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-23 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 Valve, equipment, and instrumentation lineup tables shall be provided for each system test plan. A pre-test walkthrough shall be conducted to confirm proper valve position and equipment set-up before the test is started. • Procedures The Design Consultant shall prepare a RAT plan to include process control data sheets for recording operational data and any shutdown and/or tie-in procedures (provide reference to affected existing systems and/or concurrent designs in progress). During the testing, the system shall be operated within design parameters reflecting the day-to-day operation of the facilities, including extreme design conditions (maximum and minimum) for a continuous period of a minimum of 30 days. Facilities shall be operated with process fluids at all achievable operating conditions. If the RAT involves a biological process, then a process acclimation period of three Mean Cell Residence Time (MCRT) cycles (Design Consultant to advise), followed by 30 continuous days of operation under design conditions without significant interruption shall be completed. The plan shall include procedures and schedules to seed the process and build the biology to design conditions, requirements for temporary equipment, and coordination with District O&M staff. The Contractor shall be responsible for ensuring the equipment and systems are performing per the requirements of the contract documents. The Design Consultant shall be responsible for meeting the process requirements per the design intent.  Contingency Plan. Driven by the RCD process of assessing the criticality of assets and failure modes, a contingency plan shall provide strategies to mitigate the impacts of system failures during Startup. As previously mentioned, process water testing is subject to the NPDES discharge limits; thus, measures shall be taken to mitigate the risks of violating the regulatory license. • Test Completion The Contractor shall request that the District sign-off on the RAT plan to verify a successful test. For comparison to the FATs and the Specifications, the system/component set point list shall be updated to show any changes/additions identified during testing. 3.2.4.2 Performance Acceptance Tests As specified in Clean Water Commissioning, equipment PATs may potentially be conducted again during Startup to serve as a baseline condition for operation under process water conditions (i.e. primary influent, mixed liquor, etc.) and to validate the equipment performance specifications. After the successful completion of Startup tests, tasks, and District acceptance of deliverables, the District shall release a Notice of Substantial Completion allowing the Contractor to proceed to Activation.
  35. 35. Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District 3-24 EchoWater Project Z:00. Program ManagementB4.01 - Engineering Standards Update02 Work Products ArchiveB4.01.01 - Commissioning Plan Preparation GuideVersion 2Commissioning Plan Preparation Guide_v2.0.docx October 23, 2013 3.2.5 Activation Activation indicates the completion of Startup activities with the Contractor relinquishing control of the operations and maintenance of the facility to the District. This stage of commissioning includes completion of the Contractor’s final punch list, the beginning of the guarantee/warranty period, optimizing the process, and plant wide optimization. After the completion and District acceptance of the punch list, the Contractor may request a Notice of Field Acceptance that confirms the completion of contract requirements and the beginning of the guarantee/warranty period. The Design Consultant shall continue to provide engineering support services for plant optimization and to ensure the process is meeting the performance requirements as per the design intent. Provided in Table 3-8 are the associated Activation tasks, deliverables, and responsibilities. Table 3-8. Activation Tasks, Deliverables, and Responsibilities Tasks/Deliverables Description Responsibility 1. Punch list completion Contractor shall complete a punch list of uncompleted contract items in order to receive final payment. Contractor to complete and the District CM/O&M/PMO to verify. 2. District Notice of Field Acceptance Notice provided to Contractor, confirming completion of contract requirements. Contractor to receive final payment. District CM/O&M to release after the completion of punch list items. 3. Commencement of warranty period District O&M assumes full operational control of the plant and initiates the start of the warranty period. District to operate and maintain plant per manufacturer warranty requirements. 4. Process optimization Adjust operating parameters to meet process requirements. Design Consultant to provide support services for plant optimization. District O&M/PMO to operate and optimize plant processes. 5. Plant wide optimization Adjustment of plant wide processes to meet process requirements. District O&M/PMO to conduct. 3.3 Training 3.3.1 General The Contractor and Design Consultant shall provide on-the-job training of District personnel for the operation and maintenance of equipment, systems, and processes installed under the Contract Documents. Prior to training, formal written lesson plans shall be prepared for each type of training session and shall include the subject of each training session, time allocation for each subject, identity and qualifications of individuals conducting the training, number and length of training sessions to cover the course, tentative date, and time of each training session. Lesson plans shall contain an outline of the material to be presented along with a description of visual aids to be used during the session. Each training session shall be comprised of time spent both in the classroom and at the specific location of the subject equipment, system, or process.

×