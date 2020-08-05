Customer Lead Management Powerpoint Presentation Slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Customer Lead Management Your Company Name
Lead Generation Strategy (Option 1 of 2) Conversation Strategy Promotion Strategy Content Strategy Analytics Strategy SEO ...
Lead Generation Strategy (Option 2 of 2) 3 Opportunitie s Prospects All Contacts Qualified Leads Sales ➢ This slide is 100...
Lead Nurturing Lifecycle Acquire Activate Keep Customers Articles Social Media Media Get Customers Outreach Programs Produ...
Day 1 Intro Phone Call (VM) Intro Email LinkedIn Connect in Email Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Nurture Email #1 Follow up 2nd P...
Lead Scoring Prospects Returning Visitor Time on site is more than 5 min Country is Score Age: 30-40 Gender: Male 95 Age: ...
Lead Conversion Process Pipeline Leads Sales The # of new leads you bring in This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your...
Funnel Based Conversion Metrics 250 Opportunities @ 5% conv. (Lead:Opp) 5,000 Leads @ 5% conv. (visitor:lead) 50 New Custo...
  1. 1. Customer Lead Management Your Company Name
  2. 2. Lead Generation Strategy (Option 1 of 2) Conversation Strategy Promotion Strategy Content Strategy Analytics Strategy SEO Strategy Prospects Leads Nurture Lead Segment List Sources Page Visits Reach Blog Analytics Competitors Publish Social Manage Email Social Media Off Page SEO Key Words On Page SEO Blog Posts Landing Pages Call to Action Web Pages Lead Generation We have identified 5 key strategies for generating lead. You can highlight the tactics which your company might implement, under each strategy 2
  3. 3. Lead Generation Strategy (Option 2 of 2) 3 Opportunitie s Prospects All Contacts Qualified Leads Sales ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Qualified Out
  4. 4. Lead Nurturing Lifecycle Acquire Activate Keep Customers Articles Social Media Media Get Customers Outreach Programs Product Updates Loyalty Programs Contests, Events Blogs, RSS Emails Grow Customers VIRAL LOOP V I R A L L O O P With lead nurturing, however, you can bring those leads through your sales funnel and garner increased response rate. We have mentioned some possible tools at each stage which would be helpful in nurturing customers 4
  5. 5. Day 1 Intro Phone Call (VM) Intro Email LinkedIn Connect in Email Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Nurture Email #1 Follow up 2nd Phone Call-Validate Info Received Mail Letter Day 6 Day 7 Day 8 Day 9 Follow up 3rd Phone Call-Offer Similar Content Nurture Email #2 Day 10 Day 11 Day 12 Day 13 4th Phone Call w/CTA (Such as Webinar Invite CTA Email Follow Up Day 14 Day 15 Day 16 Day 17 5th Phone Call If first contact is not achieved after 3 weeks of one-to-one nurturing, review with LDR Manager regarding appropriate next steps Email – Break Up Email (If No Response) Day 18 Day 19 Day 20 Lead Nurturing Process Change the days and your strategy as per requirement and build an impressive lead nurturing process 5
  6. 6. Lead Scoring Prospects Returning Visitor Time on site is more than 5 min Country is Score Age: 30-40 Gender: Male 95 Age: 18-30 Gender: Male 75 Age: 20-35 Gender: Female 25 It is used to rank prospects against a scale that represents the perceived value each lead represents to the organization. The resulting score is used to determine which leads a receiving function will engage, in order of priority 6
  7. 7. Lead Conversion Process Pipeline Leads Sales The # of new leads you bring in This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. The # of leads you qualify for sales follow-up This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. The Number of leads who convert into customers This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Enter the number of leads that were generated this year, followed by those which qualified for follow-ups and finally got converted into paying customers. This slide will determine whether you have a high or low conversion rate 7
  8. 8. Funnel Based Conversion Metrics 250 Opportunities @ 5% conv. (Lead:Opp) 5,000 Leads @ 5% conv. (visitor:lead) 50 New Customers @ 20% conv. (lead:customer) 12.5 New Customers @ $50k ASP = $2.5M Revenue 5,000 Leads 250 Opportunities 50 New Customers 12.5 New Customers 100,000 Visitors 8
  9. 9. 10:15 To10:30 am. Coffee Break 9
  10. 10. Charts & Graphs 10
  11. 11. Stacked Line With Markers 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Task1 Task2 Task3 Task4 Task5 Task6 Task7 Task8 Task9 Task10 Task11 Task12 InMillion ➢ Product 01 This graph/chart is linked to excel, and changes automatically based on data. Just left click on it and select “Edit Data”. 11
  12. 12. Area Chart This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ Product 01 This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ Product 02 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% DecNovOctSepAugJulJunMayAprMarFebJan 100% This graph/chart is linked to excel, and changes automatically based on data. Just left click on it and select “Edit Data”. 12
  13. 13. 20% 40% 18%10% 12% Pie Chart This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ Product 01 This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ Product 02 This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ Product 03 This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ Product 04 This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ Product 05 This graph/chart is linked to excel, and changes automatically based on data. Just left click on it and select “Edit Data”. 13
  14. 14. Additional Slides 14
  15. 15. Our Mission ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. 15
  16. 16. Our Team This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Manager Anita Smile This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Managing Director Jack Lee This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. CEO Julie Star This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Financial Advisor John Doe 01 03 02 04 16
  17. 17. About Us This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. 17
  18. 18. Our Goal ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. 18
  19. 19. Comparison This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. 30% 22%INCREASE DECREASE 19
  20. 20. Financial $ 652.2m $ 542.3m $ 463.4m$ 1042.3m This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Text Here This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Text Here This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Text Here 20
  21. 21. It’s not just about being better. It’s about being different. You need to give people a reason to choose your business. Quotes 21
  22. 22. Dashboard 0 25 50 75 100 0 25 50 75 100 25% Low This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. 75% High This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. 22
  23. 23. Location United States Brazil China Australia 50%Text Here 30%Text Here 35%Text Here 20% Text Here 23
  24. 24. Timeline 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Text Here This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Text Here This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Text Here This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Text Here This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Text Here This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. 24
  25. 25. Our Target Target 02 This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Target 01 This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Target 03 This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. 25
  26. 26. Mind Map This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. 26
  27. 27. This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Idea 04 This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Idea 03 This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Idea 01 This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. Idea 02 Bulb 27
  28. 28. Magnifying Glass ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. ➢ This slide is 100% editable. Adapt it to your needs and capture your audience's attention. 28
