Sistemne mikoze

  1. 1. Циљ часа:  Усвајање основних знања из микологије  Упознавање ученика са системним микозама Очекивани исход учења:  Ученик ће бити способан да објасни подјелу системских микоза,објасни начине настајања,да зна све о квасници Candidi albicans, као и о обољењима које она изазива.
  2. 2.  Системне микозе су гљивична обољења локализована на унутрашњим органима:плућа,јетра,слезина мозак и др.  У неким случајевима ове гљивице могу изазвати промјене и на кожи и слузокожи.  Могу бити изазване опортунистичким гљивама и патогеним гљивама.
  3. 3. 1.Егзогене микозе(узрочници доспијевају из спољашње средине) Инфекција настаје: Инхалацијом спора Инокулацијом спора преко оштећене коже или слузнице Уношењем спора зараженом храном кроз уста
  4. 4. 2.Ендогене микозе(живе на кожи и слузокожи чинећи нормалну микрофлору)  У условима смањене отпорности организма ,неконтролисане употребе антибиотика,цитостатика и кортикостероида може доћи до неконтролисаног размножавања ових опортунистичких гљива.
  5. 5. ЕгзогенемикозеЕндогенемикозе  Histoplasma capsulatum  Sporothrix scheneckii  Coccidioides  Blastomyces  Candida albicans  Cryptococcus neoformans
  6. 6.  Припада квасницама,(једноћел ијске гљиве).  Обољење се зове кандидијаза,инфекциј е су најчeшће локализоване ,рјеђе генерализоване.
  7. 7.  Појављује се у виду појединачних или груписаних бластоспора,2-4 микрометра.  На понекој бластоспори види се и пупољак.  Виде се и псеудохифе(издужен е бластоспоре)
  8. 8.  У препарату са посебних подлога ,поред бластоспора и псеудохифа виде се и хламидоспоре.  Оне су карактеристичне само за Candidu albicans i Candidu stelatoides.
  9. 9.  Candida albicans добро расте на сладном и Сабуроовом агару.Послије инкубације од 48 сати развија округле,глатке колоније боје крема ,које миришу на квасац.
  10. 10.  Candida albicans живи као сапрофит на кожи,слузокожи уста,вагине,и у дигестивном тракту човјека.  Под одређеним условима постаје патогена.  Предиспонирајући фактори за појаву болести су: старосно доба,ендокрини поремећаји( дијабетес мелитус),трудноћа,честа употреба антибиотика и кортикостероида ,повољно утичу на размножавање ове гљиве.
  11. 11. Човјек је најважнији резервоар кандидијазе( као болесник). Преноси се:  директним контактом(љубљењем и полним односом) и  индиректним (преко тоалетног прибора,постељине,контаминираних предмета ,прибора за јело)  Кандидијаза се чешће јавља код дјеце,старијих особа и људи који се баве занимањем(праље,рибари,рудари).
  12. 12.  У новорођенчади и одојчади патолошке промјене се често налазе на слузокожи усне дупље,тонзилама,ждр ијелу ,у виду прљавобијелих наслага,названих SOOR(мљечац)
  13. 13.  Промјене могу бити и у угловима усана ,у виду црвенила,познате као жвале (angulus infectiosus).  У тежим случајевима инфекција може да се спусти и у једњак. Angulus infectiosus
  14. 14.  Урогенитална кандидијаза је најчешће локализована у вагини.(код трудница,обољелих од шећерне болести).Симптоми су: несносан свраб,појачан вагинални секрет(бјеличасте боје)  Candida albicans може да изазове и онихомикозу(црвене ,натечене и болне ивице око ноктију)  Генерализована кандидијаза настаје ширењем гљивице крвним или лимфним путем,манифестује се као сепса.
  15. 15.  За лијечење генерализоване кандидијазе користи се амфотерицин Б,даје се интравенски.  Цријевна и вагинална кандидијаза се лијече нистатином .
  16. 16.  За преглед се узима спутум,гној,брисеви са коже и слузница усне шупљине и вагине и др.  Од тог материјала се прави размаз и боји по Граму и микроскопира( виде се бластоспоре са пупољком и псеудохифе)  Материјал се засијава на хранљиве подлоге ,и доказује присуство хламидоспора.
  17. 17. 1.Шта су егзогене микозе и како настају? 2.Шта су ендогене микозе и како настају? 3.Опиши морфолошке особине Candidae albicans? 4.Опиши културелне особине Candidae albicans? 5.Како се преноси кандидијаза? 6.Наведи клиничке манифестације кандидијазе? 7.Како се лијечи кандидијаза?

