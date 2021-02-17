Do you know that global players like NBA, Tesla, lush, Puma,

Pfizer, and a million others use Drupal and are fostering

billion-dollar businesses? Well, astonishingly Drupal enjoys

a staggering share in the market and it is a popular choice

of many large enterprises. It is one of the leading opensource content management systems (CMS) written in PHP

and widely adopted by enterprises to create digital

platforms that deliver the best customer experiences. It

empowers enterprises to drive digital innovation, develop

enterprise assets, and propel the marketing campaigns for

a stronger ROI. Many organizations especially non-profit,

government agencies, and large corporations use Drupal

for complex, high-trac, and content-heavy applications.