Do you know that global players like NBA, Tesla, lush, Puma,
Pfizer, and a million others use Drupal and are fostering
billion-dollar businesses? Well, astonishingly Drupal enjoys
a staggering share in the market and it is a popular choice
of many large enterprises. It is one of the leading opensource content management systems (CMS) written in PHP
and widely adopted by enterprises to create digital
platforms that deliver the best customer experiences. It
empowers enterprises to drive digital innovation, develop
enterprise assets, and propel the marketing campaigns for
a stronger ROI. Many organizations especially non-profit,
government agencies, and large corporations use Drupal
for complex, high-trac, and content-heavy applications.
