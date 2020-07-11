Minimalist Digital Nomad Gear (Never Travel Without These 7)

Do you want to travel with as little stuff as possible?



A lot of digital nomad gear lists are overflowing with shit you just don’t need.



If you want to travel with hand luggage only or just travel light, this is the list for you.



This post is about the minimum equipment you need to travel and work remotely as a digital nomad. Its mostly tech gear. I’m not covering clothes and other travel gear in this one.



This is purely about the gear you need to stay connected and productive so you can work when you need to, no matter where you are.