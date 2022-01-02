Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 02, 2022
Microsoft power platform fundamentals (pl 900) practice tests 2022

  1. 1. Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals (PL-900) Exam Dumps 2022 SkillCertPro offers real exam questions for practice for all major IT certifications.  For a full set of 350+ questions. Go to https://skillcertpro.com/product/pl-900-exam-questions/  SkillCertPro offers detailed explanations to each question which helps to understand the concepts better.  It is recommended to score above 85% in SkillCertPro exams before attempting a real exam.  SkillCertPro updates exam questions every 2 weeks.  You will get life time access and life time free updates  SkillCertPro assures 100% pass guarantee in first attempt. Below are the free 10 sample questions. 1. Question A large services company has launched a project to create a citizen developer / citizen business intelligence / citizen automation revolution in the organisation. The IT steering committee wants to review the success of the project. What would you recommend? A. Create a Power BI report B. Use Power Platform Analytics C. Use Dynamics 365 Product Insights D. Use Microsoft 365 Admin dashboard Answer: B Explanation: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-platform/admin/analytics-powerapps You might be tempted to select Power BI for this answer. Although that would technically be a correct answer, it isn’t the best answer in this case. Power Apps has built-in analytics that will suffice for the scenario. If more advanced, interactive and customised reporting was required, Power BI would have been the correct answer.
  2. 2. 2. Question As part of your organisation’s M365 adoption, you have created a Power Automate flow for a colleague that sends him a push notification whenever he receives an email from his manager. However, the user complains that he is no longer getting his push notifications. What is the most likely cause of the problem? A. The user's Power Automate trial license has expired B. The user has a new phone and the Power Automate mobile app is not installed C. The user's mobile device is not registered with Intune D. The user's mobile device is not registered with Azure Active Directory E. All of the options are possible causes F. None of the options are possible causes Answer: B Explanation: Push notifications (to mobile devices) require the installation of Power Automate mobile app. Flows that interact with standard M365 services does not require additional licensing. Push notification do not require mobile devices to be registered with Intune or AAD. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/learn/modules/get-started-flows/4-flow-get-notifications 3. Question Can a previous version of an app be restored from backup? A. Yes. You have to import a previously exported version of the app B. Yes. You have to restore the desired version of the app from the Versions screen of the app info C. Yes. You have to restore the app from the Power Apps admin portal D. No. However, you can save-as multiple versions of an app and publish only the production-ready version of the app Answer: B Explanation: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/powerapps/maker/canvas-apps/restore-an-app 4. Question Can custom entities use business rules?
  3. 3. A. Yes B. No C. I'll get back to you Answer: A Explanation: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-platform/admin/wp-security-cds 5. Question Can you change the ownership of an entity in CDS? A. Yes B. No Let me think about it and get back to you Answer: B Explanation: Entities can be organisation owned, user owned or team owned. You choose the ownership during entity creation and it cannot be changed. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-platform/admin/wp-security-cds  For a full set of 350+ questions. Go to https://skillcertpro.com/product/pl-900-exam-questions/  SkillCertPro offers detailed explanations to each question which helps to understand the concepts better.  It is recommended to score above 85% in SkillCertPro exams before attempting a real exam.  SkillCertPro updates exam questions every 2 weeks.  You will get life time access and life time free updates  SkillCertPro assures 100% pass guarantee in first attempt. 6. Question Choose the correct order of operations that a Power BI user will take to use the service effectively
  4. 4. A. 1. Get data 2. Create app 3. Create dashboard 4. Share B. 1. Get data 2. Create report 3. Create dashboard 4. Create app 5. Share C. 1. Create app 2. Get data 3. Create report 4. Create dashboard 5. Share D. 1. Create app 2. Create dashboard 3. Share Answer: B Explanation: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-bi/consumer/end-user-basic-concepts#power-bi-content 7. Question Choose the correct tool for the job: Assign the environment maker role to a user A. Azure Active Directory B. Dynamics 365 Admin Center C. Power Apps Admin Center D. Power BI Admin portal Answer: C Explanation: Authentication for Power Apps is provided by Azure Active Directory. Authorisation is handled on an environment level and is managed using the Power Apps Admin Centre. See this documentation for details: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-platform/admin/wp-security 8. Question Choose the correct tool for the job: Connect to multiple data sources, analyse and visualise data, update source data and notify users when data measures cross thresholds. Each answer represents part of the solution. A. Power Apps B. Power Automate C. Power BI D. AI Builder E. PowerPoint F. Portals
  5. 5. Answer: A, C Explanation: Traditionally speaking, data imported to Power BI for analysis and visualisation is read-only. However, a core functionality of Power Apps is the ability to create and update data. The ability to embed a Power App into a Power BI report is a relatively new capability that provides the ability to manipulate data right out of Power BI. for more information, refer to this article: https://powerapps.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/powerbi-powerapps-visual/ 9. Question Choose the correct tool for the job: Create a model-driven app A. Power Apps Studio B. App Designer C. Visual Studio D. Power Apps Desktop E. Power Apps admin center Answer: B Explanation: Canvas apps are created with Power Apps Studio. Model-driven apps are created through a different interface called the App Designer. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/powerapps/powerapps-overview#power-apps-for-app- makerscreators It is unlikely that the exam will be splitting hairs like this question. Don’t worry too much about understanding the exact naming of the tools used etc. It is, however, important to understand the fundamental differences between canvas apps and model-driven apps. It is recommended that you practice both app creation methodologies to become more comfortable with the subject. 10. Question Choose the correct tool for the job: Create user accounts for Power Apps A. Azure Active Directory B. Dynamics 365 Admin Center C. Power Apps Admin Center
  6. 6. D. Power BI Admin portal Answer: A Explanation: Authentication for users of the Power Platform is provided by Azure Active Directory. It is possible to integrate (synchronise) on-premises AD, but AAD provides authentication in this case. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-platform/admin/wp-security  For a full set of 350+ questions. Go to https://skillcertpro.com/product/pl-900-exam-questions/  SkillCertPro offers detailed explanations to each question which helps to understand the concepts better.  It is recommended to score above 85% in SkillCertPro exams before attempting a real exam.  SkillCertPro updates exam questions every 2 weeks.  You will get life time access and life time free updates  SkillCertPro assures 100% pass guarantee in first attempt.

