What is Knowledge Graph? | Digital Marketing

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
They are a large network of entities, their explanation types, properties and relationship between entities.
Google Knowledge graphs which are used in web search or Amazon’s product graph is a great source of this graph.
Thus, it represents the collection of concepts, and then it interlinks them together so that you can create new concepts and new understanding, getting new information.
They are a large network of entities, their explanation types, properties and relationship between entities.
Google Knowledge graphs which are used in web search or Amazon’s product graph is a great source of this graph.
Thus, it represents the collection of concepts, and then it interlinks them together so that you can create new concepts and new understanding, getting new information.