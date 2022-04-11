What is Guerilla Marketing? | Digital Marketing

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
It is an advertising strategy to attract the public by using unique methods for introducing their products.
Flash mobs are a great way of this marketing tactic that definitely catches the eyes of the customer/ audience.
Thus, this method has increased in popularity with the rise of global mobile and connected technologies that can boost messaging and focus on target customers.
It is an advertising strategy to attract the public by using unique methods for introducing their products.
Flash mobs are a great way of this marketing tactic that definitely catches the eyes of the customer/ audience.
Thus, this method has increased in popularity with the rise of global mobile and connected technologies that can boost messaging and focus on target customers.